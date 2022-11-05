Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rickey's Sports Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

8389 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Potato Skins

$10.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

Mini Chicken Quesadilllas

$7.95

Nachos

$7.95+

Broccoli Bites

$9.95

Buffalo Shrimp

$12.95

Burger Sliders

$6.95+

Empanadas

$6.25+

Chips, Salsa, Cheese

$6.95

Chicken Crispers (6)

$11.95

Loaded Fries

$8.95

Hello

Loaded Curly Fries

$10.25

Loaded Tator Tots

$10.25

Wings

Wings

$7.00+

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.95

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.95

Steak Quesadilla

$15.95

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

Sandwiches & More

Cheesesteak

$13.95

Chicken Philly

$13.95

Chicken Fingers (4)

$12.95

Cheeseburger

$13.95

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.95

Mushroom Cheeseburger

$13.95

Cowboy Burger

$14.95

Hangover Burger

$14.95

Avocado Smash Burger

$15.95

Chopped Cheese

$15.95

Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Hamburger

$12.95

Rice Bowls

Chicken Rice Bowl

$13.95

Shrimp Rice Bowl

$16.95

Steak Rice Bowl

$15.95

Beef Rice Bowl

$13.95

Veggie Rice Bowl

$12.95

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$13.95

Shrimp Tacos

$14.95

Beef Tacos

$13.95

Steak Tacos

$14.95

Veggie Tacos

$10.95

Flatbreads

Buff Chicken Flatbread

$14.95

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$14.95

Alfredo Chicken Flatbread

$14.95

Avocado Chicken Flatbread

$14.95

Pasta & Steak

Chicken Pasta

$15.95

Shrimp Pasta

$17.95

Baked Ziti

$14.95

Steak Pasta

$18.95

Octavio Style Steak

$18.95

Skirt Steak

$18.95

Soup & Salads

Chili Bowl

$5.95

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.95

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$14.95

Southwest Salad

$14.95

Shrimp Southwest Salad

$16.95

No Meat Southwest Salad

$9.95

Steak Caesar Salad

$18.95

Small Dinner Caesar

$6.25

Large Drinner Caesar

$7.95

Small House Salad

$6.25

Large House Salad

$7.95

Sides

Fries

$4.50+

Curly Fries

$5.50+

Mac N Cheese

$5.75

Onion Rings

$4.50+

Tater Tots

$4.25+

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.96

Loaded Potato

$6.25

Baked Potato

$4.95

Broccoli

$4.50

Side of Black Beans

$3.50

Side of Rice

$3.50

Add Bacon

$1.50

Avocado

$2.00

Chicken Breast Only

$5.95

Shrimp Only

$7.95

Fried Egg

$1.50

Garlic Toast

$2.50

Jalapenos

$1.00

Mushrooms

$1.00

Sauces

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side of 2oz BBQ

$1.00

Side of 4oz BBQ

$1.50

Side of Sour cream

$0.75

Side of 2oz Green Sauce

$0.75

Side of Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side of 2oz Pico

$0.75

Side of 4oz Pico

$1.50

Side of 2oz Hennessey

$1.50

Side of 2oz Marinara

$0.75

Side of 2oz Salsa

$0.75

Side of Honey

$1.50

Side of Teriyaki

$1.50

Desserts

Fried Oreos (6)

$7.95

Fried Oreos & Ice Cream (4)

$7.95

Brownie & Ice Cream

$7.95

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.75

Pool time

Start time

End time

Appetizers

Potato Skins

$13.14

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.94

Mini Chicken Quesadilllas

$9.54

Nachos

$7.95+

Broccoli Bites

$11.94

Buffalo Shrimp

$15.54

Burger Sliders

$6.95+

Empanadas

$6.25+

Chips, Salsa, Cheese

$8.34

Chicken Crispers (6)

$14.34

Loaded Fries

$10.74

Hello

Loaded Curly Fries

$12.30

Loaded Tator Tots

$12.30

Wings

Wings

$7.00+

Jerk Wings

5 Jerk Wings

$7.00Out of stock

10 Jerk Wings

$15.00Out of stock

15 Jerk Wings

$21.00Out of stock

20 Jerk Wings

$26.00Out of stock

5 Henny Jerk Wings

$7.00Out of stock

10 Henny Jerk Wings

$15.00Out of stock

15 Henny Jerk Wings

$21.00Out of stock

20 Henny Jerk Wings

$26.00Out of stock

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$16.74

Shrimp Quesadilla

$20.34

Steak Quesadilla

$19.14

Veggie Quesadilla

$15.54

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.54

Sandwiches & More

Cheesesteak

$16.74

Chicken Philly

$16.74

Chicken Fingers (4)

$15.54

Cheeseburger

$16.74

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.74

Mushroom Cheeseburger

$16.74

Cowboy Burger

$17.94

Hangover Burger

$17.94

Avocado Smash Burger

$19.14

Chopped Cheese

$19.14

Chicken Sandwich

$16.74

Hamburger

$15.54

Rice Bowls

Chicken Rice Bowl

$16.74

Shrimp Rice Bowl

$20.34

Steak Rice Bowl

$19.14

Beef Rice Bowl

$16.74

Veggie Rice Bowl

$15.54

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$16.74

Shrimp Tacos

$17.94

Beef Tacos

$16.74

Steak Tacos

$17.94

Veggie Tacos

$13.14

Flatbreads

Buff Chicken Flatbread

$17.94

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$17.94

Alfredo Chicken Flatbread

$17.94

Avocado Chicken Flatbread

$17.94

Pasta & Steak

Chicken Pasta

$19.14

Shrimp Pasta

$21.54

Baked Ziti

$17.94

Steak Pasta

$22.74

Octavio Style Steak

$22.74

Skirt Steak

$22.74

Soup & Salads

Chili Bowl

$7.14

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.34

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$17.94

Southwest Salad

$17.94

Shrimp Southwest Salad

$20.34

No Meat Southwest Salad

$11.94

Steak Caesar Salad

$22.74

Small Dinner Caesar

$7.50

Large Drinner Caesar

$9.54

Small House Salad

$7.50

Large House Salad

$9.54

Sides

Fries

$4.50+

Curly Fries

$5.50+

Mac N Cheese

$6.90

Onion Rings

$4.50+

Tater Tots

$4.25+

Cheese Sauce

$1.20

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.35

Loaded Potato

$7.50

Baked Potato

$5.94

Broccoli

$5.40

Side of Black Beans

$4.20

Side of Rice

$4.20

Add Bacon

$1.80

Avocado

$2.40

Chicken Breast Only

$7.14

Shrimp Only

$9.54

Fried Egg

$1.80

Garlic Toast

$3.00

Jalapenos

$1.20

Mushrooms

$1.20

Sauces

Side of Ranch

$0.90

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.90

Side of 2oz BBQ

$1.20

Side of 4oz BBQ

$1.80

Side of Sour cream

$0.90

Side of 2oz Green Sauce

$0.90

Side of Chipotle Ranch

$0.90

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.90

Side of 2oz Pico

$0.90

Side of 4oz Pico

$1.80

Side of 2oz Hennessey

$1.80

Side of 2oz Marinara

$0.90

Side of 2oz Salsa

$0.90

Side of Honey

$1.80

Side of Teriyaki

$1.80

Desserts

Fried Oreos (6)

$9.54

Fried Oreos & Ice Cream (4)

$9.54

Brownie & Ice Cream

$9.54

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.30
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Rickey’s Sports Bar & Grill Restaurant is located in Pembroke Pines, well known for their great food, catering and affordable dining prices.

Website

Location

8389 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

CASA BORINQUEN - Puerto Rican Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
6519 Taft Street Hollywood, FL 33024
View restaurantnext
imasa sushi
orange star4.7 • 2,004
8570 stirling rd Hollywood, FL 33024
View restaurantnext
545 Degrees Bánh Mì Café
orange starNo Reviews
6461 Stirling Road Davie, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Shorty's BBQ - Davie
orange star4.2 • 1,851
5989 S. University Dr Davie, FL 33328
View restaurantnext
The Axe Hole House Coffee & Tea Lounge - 5619 South University Drive
orange starNo Reviews
5619 South University Drive Davie, FL 33328
View restaurantnext
La Hormiga de Oro - Pembroke Pines
orange starNo Reviews
7902 Pines Boulevard Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pembroke Pines

La Carreta - Pembroke Pines (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.4 • 5,812
301 N University Drive Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
View restaurantnext
La Carreta Miramar
orange star4.5 • 3,824
14791 Miramar Parkway Miramar, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine
orange star4.5 • 3,671
15749 Pines Blvd. Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.3 • 2,163
15955 Pines Blvd pembroke Pines, FL 33028
View restaurantnext
imasa sushi
orange star4.7 • 2,004
8570 stirling rd Hollywood, FL 33024
View restaurantnext
Super Arepa - Pembroke Pines
orange star4.4 • 1,610
15801 Pines Blvd Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pembroke Pines
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1015 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston