Rickey's Sports Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Rickey’s Sports Bar & Grill Restaurant is located in Pembroke Pines, well known for their great food, catering and affordable dining prices.
Location
8389 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Axe Hole House Coffee & Tea Lounge - 5619 South University Drive
No Reviews
5619 South University Drive Davie, FL 33328
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Pembroke Pines
La Carreta - Pembroke Pines (OLD DONT USE)
4.4 • 5,812
301 N University Drive Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
View restaurant
More near Pembroke Pines