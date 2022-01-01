Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rick's Breakfast House

No reviews yet

6112 Landis Ave

Sea Isle City, NJ 08243

Bacon Omelette

Omelettes

Bacon Omelette

$9.50

Spinach Omelette

$9.25

Broccoli & Cheddar Omelette

$9.75

Broccoli, Tomato & cheese Omelette

$11.25

Plain Omelette NO CHEESE

$8.25

Cheese Omelette

$9.50

Greek Style Omelette

$11.25

Spinach,Tomato & Feta Cheese

Green Pepper & Onion Omelette

$9.25

Green Pepper Omelette

$9.25

Onion Omelette

$9.25

Tomato Omelette

$9.25

Ham Omelette

$9.50

Italian Style Omelette

$11.25

Pepperoni & Provolone Cheese

Mushroom Omelette

$9.25

Sausage Omelette

$9.50

Tex-Mex Omelette

$11.25

Salsa, Sour Cream & Cheddar Cheese

Veggie Omelette

$11.25

Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms & American Cheese

Western Omelette

$11.25

Ham, American Cheese, Green Peppers & Onions

Asparagus cheese omelette

$11.25

Italian Sausage, Spinach & Provolone Cheese Omelette

$11.50

Spinach,Mushroom,Tomato & Provolone Cheese Omelette

$11.50

Turkey Sausage Omelette

$10.95

Pork roll Omelette

$10.95

Scrapple Omelette

$10.95

Egg White Bacon Omelette

$11.25

Egg White Spinach Omelette

$11.00

Egg White Broccoli & Cheddar Omelette

$11.50

Egg White Broccoli, Tomato & Cheese Omelette

$13.00

Egg White Omelette NO CHEESE

$10.00

Egg White Cheese Omelette

$11.25

Egg White Greek Style Omelette

$13.00

Spinach,Tomato & Feta Cheese

Egg White Green Pepper & Onion Omelette

$11.00

Egg White Green Pepper Omelette

$11.00

Egg White Onion Omelette

$11.00

Egg White Ham Omelette

$11.25

Egg White Italian Style Omelette

$13.00

Pepperoni & Provolone Cheese

Egg White Mushroom Omelette

$11.00

Egg White Sausage Omelette

$11.25

Egg White Tex-Mex Omelette

$13.00

Salsa, Sour Cream & Cheddar Cheese

Egg White Veggie Omelette

$13.00

Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms & American Cheese

Egg White Western Omelette

$13.00

Ham, American Cheese, Green Peppers & Onions

Egg White Asparagus & Cheese Omelette

$13.00Out of stock

Egg White Italian Sausage, Spinach & Provolone Cheese Omelette

$13.25

Egg White Spinach,Mushroom,Tomato & Provolone Cheese Omelette

$13.25

Egg White Turkey Sausage Omelette

$12.70

Egg White Pork Roll Omelette

$12.70

Egg White Scrapple Omelette

$12.70

Egg White Tomato Omelette

$11.00

Egg White Spinach Omelette

$11.00

Eggs Platters & More

One Egg Platter

$6.95

Two Egg Platter

$8.75

Three Egg Platter

$9.75

Four Egg Platter

$10.75

Homemade Creamed Chipped Beef

$11.25

Served over toast of your choice with home fries or waffle fries

Eggs Benedict

$11.25

Eggs Florentine

$11.25

Steak & Eggs

$20.95

An 8oz. strip steak served with 2 eggs, home fries or waffle fries, toast and jelly

Rick's In A Rush

$6.95

A breakfast sandwich of 2 eggs and cheese served on a fresh kaiser roll (on a bagel of croissant for 50 cents extra)

Rick's In A Wrap

$9.95

G's Special

$8.95

A sandwich of 3 scrambled eggs, hot peppers, home fries & cheese served on a fresh long roll

Rick's Griddle Goodie's

Hot Cakes

$8.75

Short Stack Hot Cakes

$7.25

Chocolate Chip Hot Cakes

$9.75

Short Stack Chocolate Chip Hot Cakes

$7.75

Blueberry Hot Cakes

$9.75

Short Stack Blueberry Hot Cakes

$7.75

Blueberry Granola Hot Cakes

$10.50

Short Stack Blueberry Granola Hot Cakes

$8.25

Aubrey's Confetti Hot Cakes

$9.75

Short Stack Aubrey's Confetti Hot Cakes

$7.75

DJ's Oreo Hot Cakes

$9.75

Short Stack DJ's Oreo Hot Cakes

$7.75

Banana Hot Cakes

$9.75

Short Stack Banana Hot Cakes

$7.75

Blackberry Hot Cakes

$10.50Out of stock

Short Stack Blackberry Hot Cakes

$8.25Out of stock

Pumpkin Hot Cakes

$10.25

Short Stack Pumpkin Hot Cakes

$7.95

Mint Chocolate Chip Hotcakes

$9.95Out of stock

Short Stack Mint Chocolate Chip Hotcakes

$7.95Out of stock

French Toast

$8.75

Short Stack French Toast

$7.25

Cinnamon Raisin French Toast

$8.75

Short Stack Cinnamon Raisin French Toast

$7.25

Brown Sugar Cinnamon French Toast

$8.75

Short Stack Brown Sugar Cinnamon French Toast

$7.25

Pumpkin French Toast

$8.75

Short Stack Pumpkin French Toast

$7.95

Belgian Waffle

$8.75

Pumpkin Banana Pecan Hotcakes

$12.95

Short Stack Pumpkin Banana Pecan Hotcakes

$10.95

Brown Sugar & Cinnamon French Toast Special

$10.25

PUMPKIN FRENCH TOAST SPECIAL

$11.25

Kidz Menu

Little Rick's

$6.25

1 slice of French toast, 1 scrambled egg and 1 slice of bacon or sausage

Scooter's Choice

$6.25

1 hot cake, 1 scrambled egg and 1 slice of bacon or sausage

Berry Big Breakfast

$6.50

1 dippy egg, 1 slice of bacon or sausage, 1 slice of toast and waffle fries

1 Egg

$1.95

One Slice Bacon

$1.95

One Slice Sausage

$1.95

Silver Dollar HC

$3.75

One Hot Cake

$3.25

One Slice French Toast

$3.25

One Chocolate Chip Hot Cake

$4.00

One Chocolate Chip Hot Cake w/Whipped Cream

$4.50

One Blueberry Hot Cake

$4.00

One Oreo Hot Cake

$4.00

One Confeti Hot Cake

$4.00

One Blueberry Granola Hot Cake

$4.00

One Banana Hot Cake

$4.00

One Pumpkin Hot Cake

$4.00

One Slice Pumpkin French Toast

$4.00

1/2 Waffle

$4.50

Sides & Cereals

French Fries

$5.00

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Home Fries

$5.00

Cheese Wiz

$1.50

Smoked Bacon

$5.00

Bacon Well

$5.00

Country Sausage Links

$5.00

Scrapple

$5.00

Pork Roll

$5.00

Grilled Ham

$5.00

Turkey Sausage

$5.00

Sausage Patties

$5.00

Canadian Bacon

$5.00

Fruit Bowl

$6.95

Monkey Fruit

$2.50

Side Banana

$2.00

Side Strawberries

$2.00

Side Blueberries

$2.00

Side Pecans

$2.00

Oatmeal (Instant)

$3.50

Buttered Toast & Jelly

$2.00

Raisin Toast

$2.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Assorted Cereal

$3.50

Loose Bagel

$1.00

Bagel

Assorted Muffins (1)

$2.00

Croissant

$2.00

Donuts

1 Egg

$1.95

2 Eggs

$3.90

3 Eggs

$5.85

4 Eggs

$7.80

5 Eggs

$9.75

6 Eggs

$11.70

Big Ones & Little Ones

Hot Cake Big One

$15.95

3 hot cakes, 2 eggs, bacon, sausage or ham, home fries of waffle fries, toast and jelly

French Toast Big One

$15.95

3 slices of French toast,2 eggs, bacon, sausage or ham, home fries of waffle fries, toast and jelly

Belgian Waffle Big One

$15.95

A waffle, 2 eggs, bacon, sausage or ham, home fries of waffle fries, toast and jelly

Hot Cake Little One

$9.95

1 hot cake, 1 egg, 1 slice of bacon or sausage, home fries of waffle fries, toast and jelly

French Toast Little One

$10.25

1 slice of french toast, 1 egg, 1 slice of bacon or sausage, home fries of waffle fries, toast and jelly

Waffle Little One

$10.25

A waffle, 1 egg, 1 slice of bacon or sausage, home fries of waffle fries, toast and jelly

Cinnamon Rasin French Toast Big One

$16.95

4 slices of cinnamon raisin french toast, 2 eggs, bacon, sausage or ham, home fries of waffle fries, toast and jelly

Brown Sugar French Toast Big One

$16.95

3 slices of brown sugar french toast, 2 eggs, bacon, sausage or ham, home fries of waffle fries, toast and jelly

Pumpkin French Toast Big One

$16.95

3 slices of pumpkin french toast, 2 eggs, bacon, sausage or ham, home fries of waffle fries, toast and jelly

Pumpkin Hot Cake Big One

$16.95

Pumpkin Hot Cake Little One

$10.95

Pumpkin French Toast Little One

$10.95

BROWN SUGAR FRENCH TOAST LITTLE ONE

$10.95

Breakfast Special

2 Hot Cakes, 2 Eggs & Meat

Hotcake Special

$10.00

French Toast Special

$11.00

Pumpkin Hotcake Special

$11.00

PUMPKIN FRENCH TOAST SPECIAL

$11.25

Vet's HC Special

Coffee/Tea/Milk

Regular Coffee

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Regular Tea

$2.00

Decaf Tea

$2.00

Green Tea

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Small Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Small Milk

$2.50

Large Milk

$3.50

Small 1%

$2.50Out of stock

Large 1%

$3.50Out of stock

Juices

Small Orange Juice

$2.50

Large Orange Juice

$3.50

Small Tomato Juice

$2.50

Large Tomato Juice

$3.50

Small Apple Juice

$2.50

Large Apple Juice

$3.50

Small Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Large Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Small Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Large Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Sodas/Iced Coffee & Tea

Small Pepsi

$2.50

Large Pepsi

$3.00

Small Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Large Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Small Sierra Mist

$2.50

Large Sierra Mist

$3.00

Small Ginger Ale

$2.50

Large Ginger Ale

$3.00

Small Mountain Dew

$2.50

Large Mountain Dew

$3.00

Small Birch Beer

$2.50

Large Birch Beer

$3.00

Small Iced Tea

$2.50

Large Iced Tea

$3.00

Small Iced Coffee

$2.50

Large Iced Coffee

$3.00

Small Lemonade

$2.50

Large Lemonade

$3.00

Small Orange Soda

$2.50

Large Orange Soda

$3.00

Small Club Soda

$2.50

Large Club Soda

$3.00

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
At this time please use On-Line ordering, fast and efficient to meet all your needs.

6112 Landis Ave, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243

