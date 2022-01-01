Rick's Crab Trap 178 Eglin Parkway

Restaurant header imageView gallery

178 Eglin Parkway

Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548

Popular Items

Shrimp Poboy

NA BEV

PEPSI

$2.25

DIET PEPSI

$2.25

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.25

DR PEPPER

$2.25

SWEET TEA

$2.25

UNSWEET TEA

$2.25

GATORADE

$2.25

CHERRY PEPSI

$2.25

LEMONADE

$2.75

COFFEE

$2.25

DECAF

$2.25

HOT TEA

$2.25

MILK

$3.00

CRANBERRY

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

PINEAPPLE

$3.00

TONIC

$3.00

SODA WATER

$2.25

GINGERALE

$4.00

ROOTBEER

$2.25

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$4.00

GINGER BEER

$4.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Water

ADD ONS

ADD CHEESE

$1.25

FR OYSTERS APP (12)

$18.00

ADD SNOW

$20.00

ADD SHRIMP (5)

$7.00

CHICKEN BREAST

$8.00

ADD BACON

$2.00

ADD DUNGENESS

$21.00

ADD KING

$30.00

SIDE OLD BAY

$2.00

TOGO

$1.00

EXTRA PATTY

$8.00

FRIED EGG

$1.50

Kitchen round

$12.00

APPS

1/2 Doz Steamed

$9.50

1/2 Dozen Grilled

$15.00

Boiled Peanuts

$6.00

Buffalo shrimp

$13.00

Coconut Shrimp

$8.00

Crab Claw App

$26.00

Doz Grilled Oysters

$24.00

Dozen Steamed

$18.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Nugget App

$12.00

Seared Tuna

$15.00

Shrimp & Grits

$8.00

Steamed Shrimp App

$13.00

Tuna Dip

$9.00

Tuna Tostadas

$14.00

Wings

$13.00

Cajun Queso

$11.00

Crab Cake App

$18.00

SOUPS & SALADS

Cup Gumbo

$6.00

Cup Crab Soup

$6.00

Bowl Crab Soup

$9.00

Bowl Gumbo

$9.00

Soup of the Day Cup

$6.00

Soup of the Day Bowl

$9.00

Chicken Salad

$14.00

Shrimp Caesar

$12.00

Smoked Tuna Salad

$15.00

Fish Salad

$15.00

Crawfish Salad

$13.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Chicken Caesar

$12.00

HANDHELDS

Oyster Poboy

$14.00

Shrimp Poboy

$10.00

Pop Shrimp Poboy

$9.00

Fish Poboy

$12.00

Crawfish Poboy

$11.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Steak Burger

$11.00

Brisket Poboy

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Sand

$8.00

Fish Melt Croissant

$13.00

Tacos

$9.00

Ahi Tuna Sandwhich

$13.00

Shrimp & Oyster Poboy

$12.00

BASKETS & PLATTERS

Crab & Shrimp

$54.00

Steamed Platter

$47.00

Shrimp

$16.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$14.00

Fish

$19.00

Chicken

$15.00

Fried Oysters

$21.00

Fish & Fried Shrimp

$17.00

Tuna & Steamed Shrimp

$18.00

Fried Platter

$25.00

Snow Crab

$46.00

KIDS

Chicken Tender

$5.00

Hot Dog

$5.00

Kids Burger

$5.00

Kids Oysters

$5.00

Kids Fish

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Pop Shrimp Kids

$5.00

SIDES

(12) PUPS

$7.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Fries

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Gouda Grits

$3.00

Hush Pups

$3.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Steamed Corn

$3.00

Steamed Potatoes

$3.00

Steamed Veggies

$5.00

DESSERTS

Key Lime

$6.00

Derby Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Coconut Cream

$6.00

Mandarin

$7.00

Bread Pudding

$7.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

$4.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Lemon Cake

$6.00

Brownie a LA mode

$7.00Out of stock

Vanilla cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Pumpkin cheescake

$8.00

DAILY SPECIALS

DINNER SPECIAL

$18.00

Lunch Special

$14.00

Catch n cook

$11.00

MONDAY NIGHT WINGS (10)

$8.50

MONDAY NIGHT WINGS (5)

$4.25

KITCHEN ROUND

$12.00

FOOTBALL MENU

WINGS

$12.00

PRETZEL & CHEESE

$9.00

GREEN CHILI DIP

$11.00

POUTINE FRIES

$8.00

PHILLY TAQUITOS

$9.00

CAJUN NACHOS

$13.00

DILL CHIPS

$8.00

2 POINT CONVERSION

$10.00

HOT CHEESE BITES

$11.00

SMOKED TUNA SALAD

$14.00

RETAIL

T-SHIRT

$28.00

TANK TOP

$20.00

LONG SLEEVE

$34.00

KOOZIE

$1.00

EMPLOYYEE T

$14.00

EMPLOYEE LONG SLEEVE

$17.00

EMPLOYEE TANK

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving the Gulf Coast Since 1989!

Location

178 Eglin Parkway, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548

Directions

