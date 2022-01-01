Rick's Crab Trap 178 Eglin Parkway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Serving the Gulf Coast Since 1989!
Location
178 Eglin Parkway, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Cowhead - The Cowhead
4.7 • 853
184 Miracle Strip Pkwy SE Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
View restaurant
Boardroom Pub and Grub
No Reviews
158 miracle stirp pkwy SE Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fort Walton Beach
More near Fort Walton Beach