Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

Ricks deliCafe

182 Reviews

$

9475 Double R Blvd

Reno, NV 89521

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Wall Street
John Gotti
Godfather

Beyond Basic Sandwiches

Our cold sandwiches are made with our signature spreads, breads and wholesome meats and vegetables and a lot of love.
Baby Face Nelson

Baby Face Nelson

$9.50

Turkey, Swiss, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato and Homemade Pesto Aioli on Choice of Bread

Machine Gun Kelly

$9.50

Ham, Swiss, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Dijon & Mayo on Choice of Bread

Pretty Boy Floyd

$9.75

Rick's own Roast Beef, Cheddar, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Dijon & Mayo

Dutch Schultz

$9.50

A BLT with Turkey! Turkey Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Cement Shoes

$9.50

Albacore Tuna Salad, Lettuce made with celery and a hint of relish, Tomato, Red Onion & Creamy Mayo

Donny Brasco

$9.75

"Plucked off the Bone" Our Home Made Chicken Salad, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo

Dillinger

$10.25

Roasted at Rick's Roast Beef, Turkey, Pepper Jack, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Russian Dressing

The NYC SUBWAY

$10.25

Salami, Ham, Provolone, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Dijon, Mayo, Vinaigrette

Egg Salad

$9.50

Fresh Egg Salad with Herbs Tarragon, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

SOHO

$10.25

Creamy Havarti Cheese, Avocado, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts, Pesto Mayo

Hot Sandwiches

What we're known for, our hot sandwiches are delicious, and satisfying to the stomach and soul.
Wall Street

Wall Street

$11.95

Our perfectly Seasoned Grilled Tri Tip, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Rick's Jalapeno Cilantro Aioli. A taste explosion!

Godfather

$11.95

Our own Roast Beef, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sautéed Red Peppers, Pepperoncini, Red Onions, Romaine Lettuce, Chipolte Aioli

John Gotti

John Gotti

$12.50

Yummy!! Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast, Sautéed Red Onions & Anaheim Peppers, Crispy Bacon, Havarti Cheese, Tomato, Sprouts, Chipolte Aioli

Scarface

$11.50

Lean Grilled Pastrami, Provolone Cheese, Dijon Mustard, Pickles

Grilled Reuben

$11.50

Lean Corn Beef, Creamy Havarti Cheese, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing

The "Philly"

$11.95

Sliced Seasoned Sirloin Steak, Sautéed Peppers & Onions, Provolone, on Grilled Bread with Garlic Aioli

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.75

Perfectly Seasoned Grilled Chicken Breast, Crispy Romaine, Imported Parmigiana Cheese and Creamy Caesar Dressing

Bumpy Johnson

$11.50

Now That's A Tasty Meat A Ball, Melted Provolone and Parmigiana Cheese, Marinara - Grilled Bread with Garlic Aioli

House Roasted Turkey

$11.50Out of stock

Warm - Carved Off the Breast - House Roasted Turkey, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, a Creamy yet Tangy Cranberry Ailoi

Lucky Luciano

$10.75

Perfectly Seasoned Grilled Egg Plant, Roasted Red Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Homemade Pesto Ailoi

The French Connection

$11.95

Grilled Chicken, Ham and Cheese all melted together with Tarragon Aioli, Dijon Mustard and Caramelized Onions

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.75

Full Salads

Always the freshest ingredients and home-made dressings, our salads are truly a worthy meal!!

What's the Beef!

$12.50

Grilled Seasoned Tri Tip, Crisp Lettuce, Caramelized Onions, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Italian Balsamic Vinaigrette

Chopped Cobb

Chopped Cobb

$11.95

Diced Grilled Chicken, Bacon Bites, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing

Garden Variety

$7.50

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Shaved Carrots, Sprouts Choice of Dressing

Fajita Salad

$11.95

Grilled Chicken, Grilled Red Onions and Peppers, Pepperoncini, Chopped Cheddar, Avocado, Sour Cream, Tomato, Salsa, on a Bed of Romaine with Choice of Dressing

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$11.95

Grilled Chicken on a bed of crispy Romaine Lettuce, Dutch Crunch Croutons, Caesar Dressing, Parmigiana Cheese

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Bed of Romaine Lettuce, Creamy Caesar Dressing, Parmigiana Cheese

Half Side Salads

Eat 5 fruits/veggies a day! Add a side salad to your order.

Half Garden Variety

$5.25

Mixed Lettuces, Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots and Choice of Dressing

Half Chopped Cobb Salad

$8.50

Diced Grilled Chicken, Bacon Bites, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing

Half Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.50

Grilled Chicken on a bed of Lettuce, Creamy Caesar Dressing, Dutch Crunch Croutons, Parmigiana

Half Caesar Salad

$5.50

Romaine Lettuce, Dutch Crunch Croutons, Creamy Caesar Dressing, Parmigiana Cheese

Half Sandwiches

Half Baby Face Nelson

$6.75

Turkey, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato and Our Homemade Pesto Aioli

Half Machine Gun Kelly

$6.75

Ham, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo & Dijon.

Half Pretty Boy Floyd

$6.95

House Roasted - Roast Beef, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo & Dijon.

Half Dutch Schultz

$6.75

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.

Half Cement Shoes

$6.75

Albacore Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Mayo

Half Donny Brasco

$6.75

Our "Off the Bone" Home Made Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Half Dillinger

$7.25

Turkey, Roast Beef, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Russian Dressing

Half The NYC Sub

$6.95

Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pepperoncini, Dijon, Mayo & Vinaigrette

Half Egg Salad

$5.75

Tarragon Flavored Made Fresh Egg Salad, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

Half SOHO

$6.95

Avocado, Havarti Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts & Pesto Aioli on Choice of Bread

Half Godfather

$7.50

Roast Beef, Pepper Jack, Sauteed Red Peppers, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Chipotle Aioli & Lettuce.

Soups and Combos

Soups are made daily from scratch with delicious ingredients. Couple a soup or salad with a delicious half sandwich or salad for a satisfying meal.

Soup & Half Salad Combo

$11.95Out of stock

Made Daily from Scratch Soup of the Day with Choice of Salad

Soup & Half Sandwich Combo

$11.95Out of stock

Cup of Soup with Choice of Rick's Half Sandwiches

Half Salad & Half Sandwich Combo

$11.95

Choice of Salad and Half Sandwich

Sweets & Chips

Feeling like something salty? How about some chips? Or add some sweetness to your day with our baked daily brownies or cookies!!
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Wholesome - whole ingredients.

Brownie

$3.25

People drive miles for our brownies. Pick one up with your order!

Chips

$2.25

Individual Items

Select individual items to suit your requirements.

Small Cup Chicken Salad

$8.25

Large Cup Chicken Salad

$10.50

Small Cup Egg Salad

$7.25

Large Cup Egg Salad

$8.95

Small Cup Tuna Salad

$8.25

Large Cup Tuna Salad

$10.50

Mayo Sides

$0.60

Side Of Dressing

$0.60

4 oz Dressing Portion

SPECIAL

Chicken or Tri Tip, Avocado, Dijon, Caramelized Onions, Spicy Chimichurri Sauce

The Goucho

$11.25

Choice of Meat, , Avocado, Dijon, Caramelized Onions, Spicy Chimichurri Sauce on Choice of Bread

Bugsy Siegel

$9.75

Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Onion Tomato, Lettuce with Russian Dressing on Choice of Bread

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.60

Bottled Water

$1.65

Canned Soda

$2.05

Flavored Water

$3.25

Gatorade

$3.25

Snapple

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Pellegrino

$2.75

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$2.25Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

We are on vacation from July 18, reopening all ready and eager to serve you July 25th. We'll miss you. We're Open serving you the Freshest Finest Ingredients employing the most sanitary conditions. Get your Rick's Fix. Take Out, Curbside or Delivery. Save Time - Order Online - Any Occasion, Anytime Catering

Website

Location

9475 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV 89521

Directions

Gallery
Ricks deliCafe image
Ricks deliCafe image
Ricks deliCafe image
Ricks deliCafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Great Full Gardens So Meadows
orange starNo Reviews
748 South Meadows Parkway Reno, NV 89521
View restaurantnext
The Urban Deli
orange star4.8 • 540
7111 S Virginia St, Suite A5 Reno, NV 89511
View restaurantnext
Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno - 7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C
orange starNo Reviews
7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C RENO, NV 89511
View restaurantnext
Deli Towne USA
orange starNo Reviews
3650 Lakeside Drive Reno, NV 89509
View restaurantnext
Great Full Gardens Midtown
orange star4.5 • 1,396
555 S Virginia St Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext
Cafe Capello
orange star4.5 • 67
248 west first street #202 Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Reno

The Urban Deli
orange star4.8 • 540
7111 S Virginia St, Suite A5 Reno, NV 89511
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Reno
Northwest Reno
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston