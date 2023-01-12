  • Home
Rick's Famous - Utica 421 Broad Street

No reviews yet

421 Broad Street

Utica, NY 13501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Burgers & Dogs

BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$9.99

Smashed Brisket, Chuck, & Short Rib All Beef Patty with American Cheese. Topped with Braised BBQ Short Rib, Pickles, Crispy Onion Rings & BBQ Sauce. Served on a Grilled Martin's Sesame Seed "Big Marty" Roll.

Truffle Burger

Truffle Burger

$8.99

Smashed Brisket, Chuck, & Short Rib All Beef Patty with Swiss Cheese. Topped With, Sautéed Mushrooms and Truffle Mayo. Served on a Grilled Martin's Potato Roll.

1/4lb Cheeseburger

1/4lb Cheeseburger

$7.99

Smashed Brisket, Chuck, & Short Rib All Beef Patty with American Cheese. Topped With Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions & Rick's Sauce. Served on a Grilled Martin's Potato Roll.

1/4lb Hamburger (No Cheese)

1/4lb Hamburger (No Cheese)

$7.29

Smashed Brisket, Chuck, & Short Rib All Beef Patty. Topped With Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions & Rick's Sauce. Served on a Grilled Martin's Potato Roll.

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$9.99

Two Smashed Brisket, Chuck, & Short Rib All Beef Patties with American Cheese. Topped With Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions & Rick's Sauce. Served on a Grilled Martin's Potato Roll.

Double Hamburger (No Cheese)

Double Hamburger (No Cheese)

$8.99

Two Smashed Brisket, Chuck, & Short Rib All Beef Patties Topped With Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions & Rick's Sauce. Served on a Grilled Martin's Potato Roll.

All-Natural Hot Dog

All-Natural Hot Dog

$6.99

1/4lb All Beef, Pearl Kountry Klub Frankfurter. Served on a Grilled Martin's Potato Roll.

Chicken & Fish

Chicken Tenders Small (3)

Chicken Tenders Small (3)

$5.99

Three Hand-Breaded, Southern-Style, Buttermilk Fried, All-Natural Crispy Chicken Tenders. Served With Your Choice of Signature Dipping Sauce.

Chicken Tenders Large (5)

Chicken Tenders Large (5)

$8.99

Five Hand-Breaded, Southern-Style, Buttermilk Fried, All-Natural Crispy Chicken Tenders. Served With Your Choice of Signature Dipping Sauce.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Hand-Breaded, Southern-Style, Buttermilk Fried, All-Natural Crispy Chicken. Topped With Pickles & Hellmann's Mayonnaise. Served on a Grilled Martin's Potato Roll.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich (DELUXE)

Crispy Chicken Sandwich (DELUXE)

$9.48

Hand-Breaded, Southern-Style, Buttermilk Fried, All-Natural Crispy Chicken With American Cheese. Topped With Tomato, Rick's Famous Cole Slaw & Hellmann's Mayonnaise. Served on a Grilled Martin's Potato Roll.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich (SPICY)

Crispy Chicken Sandwich (SPICY)

$7.99

Hand-Breaded, Southern-Style, Buttermilk Fried, All-Natural Crispy Chicken. Topped With Pickles & Rick's Famous Spicy Sauce. Served on a Grilled Martin's Potato Roll.

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$8.99

Hand-Breaded, Line-Caught Crispy Haddock & American Cheese. Topped With Lettuce & Rick's Famous Tartar Sauce. Served on a Grilled Martin's Potato Roll.

Sides & Sauces

French Fries

French Fries

$3.49

Crispy Crinkle-Cut Fries.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.99

Beer-Battered, Crispy Fried Sweet Red Onion Rings. Served With Your Choice of Signature Dipping Sauce.

Pickle Chips

Pickle Chips

$3.99

Panko Breaded, Crispy Fried Dill Pickle Slices. Served With Your Choice of Signature Dipping Sauce.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Crispy Crinkle-Cut Sweet Potato Fries. Served With Your Choice of Signature Dipping Sauce.

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.07

Crispy Crinkle-Cut Fries. Topped With Rick's Famous Chili Sauce & Rick's Famous Cheese Sauce.

Cheese Sauce

Cheese Sauce

$0.69

Rick's Famous Homemade Liquid Gold.

Chipotle Mayo

Chipotle Mayo

$0.69

Rick's Famous Homemade Slightly Smoky, Slightly Spicy, Very Tasty Mayo.

Rick Sauce

Rick Sauce

$0.69

Famous For a Reason. Tangy, Creamy, With a Slight Sweet Heat. Our Best Homemade Sauce Ever.

Spicy Sauce

Spicy Sauce

$0.69

Rick's Famous Homemade Spicy Mayo Sauce.

Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.69

Sweet & Tangy.

Ranch

Ranch

$0.69

An American Palate Cleanser.

BBQ

BBQ

$0.69

Tangy, Sweet & Smoky.

Asian Sesame

Asian Sesame

$0.69

Rick's Famous Homemade Creamy Mix of Sweet Thai Chilis, Sriracha & Mayonnaise.

Truffle Mayo

Truffle Mayo

$0.69

Rick's Famous Homemade Hellmann's Mayonnaise Blended With White Truffle Oil.

Truffle Ketchup

Truffle Ketchup

$0.69

Rick's Famous Homemade White Truffle Oil Blended With Ketchup.

Tartar Sauce

Tartar Sauce

$0.69

Rick's Famous Homemade Classic Blend of Mayonnaise, Pickles, Lemon Juice, Capers & Herbs.

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$3.99

Creamy Vanilla Pudding, Fresh Bananas & Vanilla Wafers.

Classic Chocolate Chip Cookie

Classic Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.99

The Best Chocolate Chip Cookie You Will Ever Have.

Gooey Butter Cake

Gooey Butter Cake

$4.99

A Dense, Rich, Golden Buttery Cake with a Soft & Gooey Middle.

Rice Krispy Treat

Rice Krispy Treat

$1.99

Thick, Gooey, & Loaded With Extra Marshmallows.

Specialty Brownie

Specialty Brownie

$4.99

A Classic Dense, Fudgy & Rich Chocolate Brownie.

Sugar Cookie

Sugar Cookie

$2.99

Hand-Spun Shakes

Pistachio Milkshake

Pistachio Milkshake

$6.49

A 12 Ounce Thick, Hand-Spun Shake Made With Gifford's Premium Vanilla Ice Cream, Pistachio & Topped With Whipped Cream.

Chocolate Milkshake

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.49

A 12 Ounce Thick, Hand-Spun Shake Made With Gifford's Premium Chocolate Ice Cream, Ghirardelli Chocolate Sauce & Topped With Whipped Cream.

Vanilla Milkshake

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.49

A 12 Ounce Thick, Hand-Spun Shake Made With Gifford's Premium Vanilla Ice Cream, & Topped With Whipped Cream.

Strawberry Milkshake

Strawberry Milkshake

$6.49

A 12 Ounce Thick, Hand-Spun Shake Made With Gifford's Premium Strawberry Ice Cream, Blended With Fresh Strawberries & Topped With Whipped Cream.

Oreo Milkshake

Oreo Milkshake

$6.49

A 12 Ounce Thick, Hand-Spun Shake Made With Gifford's Premium Vanilla Ice Cream, Crushed Oreo Cookies & Topped With Whipped Cream & More Crushed Oreo Cookies.

Gingerbread Milkshake

Gingerbread Milkshake

$6.49Out of stock

A 12 Ounce Thick, Hand-Spun Shake Made With Gifford's Premium Vanilla Ice Cream, Blended With Gingerbread Cookies & Topped With Whipped Cream & Gingerbread Cookie Crumbs.

Peppermint Milkshake

Peppermint Milkshake

$6.49Out of stock

A 12 Ounce Thick, Hand-Spun Shake Made With Gifford's Premium Vanilla Ice Cream, Blended With Peppermint Candy & Topped With Whipped Cream & More Peppermint Candy.

Beverages

Ice Slushy 16oz

Ice Slushy 16oz

$2.99

Cold & Refreshing.

Fountain Soda 24oz

Fountain Soda 24oz

$2.49

Coco-Cola Products

Premium Beverages

Premium Beverages

Glass Bottle Classics, Juices, Organic Milk, Iced Tea & Bottled Water.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

You might not remember your first burger, but you definitely never forget your best burger.

Location

421 Broad Street, Utica, NY 13501

Directions

