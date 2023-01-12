Rick's Famous - Utica 421 Broad Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
You might not remember your first burger, but you definitely never forget your best burger.
Location
421 Broad Street, Utica, NY 13501
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Iconic by Chesterfield - DoubleTree Hotel Utica
4.3 • 73
102 Lafayette Street Utica, NY 13502
View restaurant
Babe's at Harbor Point - 80 N Genesee Street
No Reviews
80 N Genesee Street Utica, NY 13502
View restaurant