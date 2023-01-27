  • Home
  • Yuma
  • RICKS KITCHEN - 12471 South Frontage Road
RICKS KITCHEN 12471 South Frontage Road

No reviews yet

12471 South Frontage Road

Yuma, AZ 85367

Order Again

Breakfast Menu

The Johnny Special

$5.70

1 Egg, 1 Sausage or Bacon & 1 Toast

The Big Breakfast

$10.49

2 Eggs, 2 Sausage or Bacon, 2 Toast

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.25

Chicken Fried Steak smothered in Breakfast Gravy, 2 Eggs, 2 Toast

Pork Chop & Eggs

$14.20

Pork Chop, 2 Eggs, 2 Toast

Ham & Eggs

$12.25

Ham Steak, 2 Eggs, 2 Toast

Diced Ham & Eggs

$12.25

2 Eggs Scrambled with Diced Ham, 2 Toast

Burger Patty & Eggs

$11.65

1/3lb Burger Patty, 2 Eggs, 2 Toast

Gravy Boat

$10.49

1 Egg on 1 Biscuit, on Double Hashbrowns, smothered in Breakfast Gravy, 1 Sausage or Bacon

Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

2 Eggs, Hashbrowns Inside, Sausage, Bacon or Diced Ham, Cheese

Meat Lovers Burrito

$12.25

2 Eggs, Hashbrowns Inside, Sausage, Bacon & Diced Ham, Cheese

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.25

1 Egg, 2 Sausage or Bacon, Cheese on choice of Grilled Bread

Steak & Egg

$14.99

MeatLovers Skillet

$14.99

Veggie Skillet

$14.99

Spam & Eggs

$13.45

Eggs Benny

$13.50

Eggs Benny HALF

$7.75

Speciality Breakfast

Biscuits & Gravy Full Order

$8.45

2 Biscuits smothered in Breakfast Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy Half Order

$4.25

1 Biscuit smothered in Breakfast Gravy

Wild West Breakfast

$14.25

3 Eggs, 2 Sausage, 2 Bacon, 2 Toast, Hashbrowns

The South African

$10.49

2 Eggs, 2 Sausage or Bacon, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Tomato, 2 Toast

The Allen Breakfast

$11.25

2 Poached Eggs, 2 Sausage or Bacon, Sliced Avocado, Sliced Tomato, 2 Toast

Sweet Breakfast

Pancake Breakfast

$9.25

2 Pancakes, 2 Sausage or Bacon

Blueberry Pancakes

$10.99

2 Pancakes filled with Blueberries, 2 Sausage or Bacon

French Toast

$10.49

2 Slices of French Toast, 2 Sausage or Bacon

Waffle

$10.25

1 Waffle, 2 Sausage or Bacon

2+2+2

$12.75

2 Pancakes, 2 Sausage or Bacon, 2 Eggs

1+1+1

$7.35

Omelets

3 Egg Omelet

$10.49

Cheese Inside, 2 Toast

Veggie Omelet

$11.65

Bell peppers, Onions, Mushroom, Cheese Inside, 2 Toast

Denver Omelet

$12.49

Bell peppers, Onion, Diced Ham, Cheese Inside, 2 Toast

Meat Lovers Omelet

$12.49

Sausage, Bacon & Ham, Cheese Inside, 2 Toast

Healthy Options

Avocado Toast

$13.50

Slice of Toast, Avocado, 2 Sausage or Bacon, 2 Eggs, Served with Fruit Stick

Oatmeal Bowl

$7.99

Topped with Fruit

Oatmeal Cup

$3.99

Topped with Fruit

Beckys Brekky

$10.25

Hamburger Patty, Sliced Tomato, Fruit Stick, Cottage Cheese

High Protein Breakfast

$13.99

3 Eggs, 4 Bacon, Sliced Avocado

Add to Meal

2 Bacon

$2.99

2 Slices of Bacon

2 Sausage

$2.99

2 Sausage Patties

1 Egg

$1.75

1 Egg any style

2 Toast

$1.75

2 Slices of Toast

1 Hashbrown

$2.99

Homefries Portion

$2.99

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.99

Bagel & Cream Cheese

Cream Cheese Side

$1.00

Peanut Butter

$1.00

Breakfast Gravy

$2.95

Side of Breakfast Gravy

Hollandaise Sauce

$2.95

Cup of Hollandaise Sauce

Brown Gravy

$2.95

Cup of Brown Gravy

Avocado

$2.99

Side of sliced Avocado

Sliced Tomato

$1.50

3 Slices of Tomato

Sliced Cheese

$1.50

Mushrooms

$1.99

Side of Grilled Mushrooms

Assorted Muffins

$5.50

1 Muffin

1 Pancake

$3.50

1 Blueberry Pancake

$4.50

Blueberry Inside Of Pancake

Waffle Only

$6.30

Waffle with No side of Meat

Chicken Fried Steak

$3.00

Extra Chicken Fried Steak, Gravy not included

Pork Chop

$3.25

Extra Pork Chop

Side Of Pickle

$1.00

3 Slices of Pickle

Ham Steak

$4.50

Extra Ham Steak

Fruit Stick

$3.00

Side of Mixed Fruit

Cottage Cheese

$2.00

Cup Of Cottage Cheese

French Toast- 1 Slice

$3.50

1 Slice of French Toast Only, Meat Not Included

Burger Patty

$3.00

Jalepenos

$1.00

Onions

$0.75

1 Toast

$1.00

Burgers

Burger 1/3lb Beef Burger, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickle

Hamburger

$10.99

Hamburger Patty on Toasted Bun

Cheese Burger

$11.99

Topped with 2 Slices of Cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

Topped with 2 slices of Bacon & Cheese

The Beast

$13.75

Topped with an Egg & 2 Slices of Cheese

Jalapeno Cheeseburger

$12.49

Topped with Jalapeno & 2 Slices of Cheese

Eric Western Burger

$12.49

Topped with Onion Rings & BBQ Sauce

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.99

Topped with Grilled Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese

Californian Burger

$13.99

Topped with Avocado, 2 Slices of Bacon & 2 Slices of Cheese

Chicken Burger

$10.99

Topped with 2 Slices of Cheese

Fish Sandwich

$13.50

Sandwiches

Patty Melt

$11.99

Burger Patty, Grilled Onions, Cheese on Rye

The Reuben

$13.99

Corned Beef. Sauerkraut, Pickles, 1000 Island, Swiss on Rye

French Dip

$13.99

Philly Steak on Grilled Hoagie Roll, Side of Au Jus Sauce

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.99

Philly Steak, Grilled Bell peppers & Onions, Topped with Mozzarella Cheese on Hoagie Roll

Tuna Melt

$10.99

Tuna Mayo, 2 Slices of Cheese, Grilled on Choice of Bread

Grilled Cheese

$10.49

3 Slices of Cheese, Grilled on Choice of Bread

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$11.49

2 Slices of Ham, 2 Slices of Cheese, Grilled on Choice of Bread

BLT

$10.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on Choice of Toasted Bread

Deli Sandwich

$11.85

Choice of BreadLettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Cheese, Mayo, Choice of Deli Ham, Turkey, or Tuna

Club Sandwich

$13.49

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Deli Ham, Turkey & Bacon

Tzatziki Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki Sauce, Chicken

Side By Side

$9.99

Half a sandwich served with Soup or Salad

Baskets

Shrimp Basket

$11.65

9 Shrimp, French Fries or Tater Tots

Chicken Strips

$10.99

3 Chicken Strips, French Fries or Tater Tots

Fish & Chips

$11.65

2 Fish, French fries or Tater Tots

Chicken Nuggets

$8.99

6 Chicken Nuggets, Frech Fries or Tater

Soup

Bowl Of Soup

$7.95

Bowl of Soup

Cup Of Soup

$3.95

Cup of Soup

Salads

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Chicken, Bacon, Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese

Chef Salad

$12.99

Deli Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Boiled Egg, Mixed Cheese

Chicken Cesar Salad

$12.99

Chicken, Parmesan, Croutons

House Salad

$9.99

Steak Salad

$14.99

On-The-Go

Bacon Wrapped Dog

$7.49

Bacon Wrapped Hotdog on a Hoagie Roll

Hand Dipped Corndog

$7.45

Hand Dipped Corndog

Plain Quesadilla

$7.99

Grilled Quesadilla filled with cheese

Sirloin Quesadilla

$11.49

Grilled Quesadilla filled with cheese and sirloin

Basket of Fries

$6.49

Basket of Fries

Basket of Tots

$6.49

Basket of Tots

Basket of Onion Rings

$7.99

Basket of Onion Rings

Poutine

$10.95

Basket of Fries, Topped with Cheese Curds & Brown Gravy

Something Sweet

Ice Cream & Chocolate Syrup

$4.99

2 Scoops of vanilla ice cream drizzled with chocolate sauce

Slice Of Pie

$7.50

Slice of Homemade Pie served with Ice Cream or Whipped Cream

Churros & Ice Cream

$6.50

Drinks

Soda

$2.70

Iced Tea

$2.70

Milk

$2.70

Lemonade

$2.70

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.70

Juice Small

$1.50

Small Cup

Juice Large

$3.00

Large Cup

Coffee

$2.15

Fresh, Hot Cup of Coffee

Hot Chocolate

$2.70

Topped with Whipped Cream

Hot Tea

$2.15

Hot Tea

RootBeer Float

$7.60

Pies

Apple Pie

$21.00

Cherry Pie

$21.00

Blueberry Pie

$21.00

Pumpkin Pie

$21.00

Rhubarb Pie

$25.00

Peach Pie

$21.00

Banana Cream Pie

$25.00

Lime Pie

$25.00

Other Pie

$25.00

Specialty Pie

$30.00

Merchandise

Jar of Salsa 16oz

$12.00

Coffee Mug

$10.00

Stine Mug

$25.00

Water Cup

$20.00

Hat

$20.00

Shirt

$20.00

SPECIALS

Chicken Malibu

$13.50

Chicken Alfredo

$13.50

Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.50

Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese

$10.25

Kids Menu

Kids Silver Dollar Pancakes

$6.00

Kids Mini Breakfast

$6.00

Kids French Toasty

$6.00

Kids PB&J

$6.00

Kids Corndog

$6.00

Kids Chicken Nuggies

$6.00

4 Chicken Nuggies Served with French Fries

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

American Breakfast with a home style feel!!! come on over.

Location

12471 South Frontage Road, Yuma, AZ 85367

Directions

