Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Steakhouses

Rick's on Main

review star

No reviews yet

687 E Main St

East Aurora, NY 14052

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Rick's Chopped Salad
Traditional Caesar Salad
Filet Mignon

Soup & Salads

Soup of the Day CUP

$5.95

Soup of the Day BOWL

$7.95

Boston Bibb Salad

$13.95

with a gorgonzola vinaigrette, sliced apples, bleu cheese crumbles, dried cranberries & caramelized walnuts.

Fall Creek Salad

$15.95

gourmet greens dressed with raspberry vinaigrette, topped with strawberries, blueberries, mandarin oranges, honey roasted peanuts, dried cranberries & feta cheese, garnished with fried cream cheese wontons.

Field Green Salad

$10.95

with a dijon balsamic vinaigrette, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots & freshly shaved parmesan reggiano cheese.

Iceberg Wedge

$13.95

topped with maytag bleu cheese & french dressing, a balsamic reduction, caramelized walnuts, grape tomatoes & thinly sliced red onions.

Rick's Chopped Salad

$14.95

romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, bacon, red onion, cheddar cheese & hard boiled egg, tossed in a parmesan peppercorn dressing then topped with crispy corn tortilla strips.

Roasted Beet Salad

$13.95

served with asparagus, grape tomatoes, red onions, hearts of palm, cucumber noodles, gorgonzola cheese, dressed with a honey balsamic vinaigrette.

Traditional Caesar Salad

$11.95

with croutons, red onions, tomatoes & parmesan cheese.

Warm Walnut Crusted Goat Cheese Salad

$14.95

served over field greens with roasted red & yellow peppers, grilled red onions, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes & dressed with our house balsamic vinaigrette.

Caprese Salad " Ricks" Style

$14.95

bell pepper, poblano pepper & sweet onion, tempura fried & stacked, stuffed with lightly dressed greens & served over sliced tomatoes & fresh mozzarella, topped with shaved parmesan & balsamic reduction.

Appetizers / Small Plates

Crab Cakes

$18.95

with remoulade & sweet Thai chili sauces.

Crispy Chicken Wonton Ravioli

$15.95

served atop a sesame mayonnaise and topped with an Asian vegetable slaw.

Eggplant Napoleon

$16.95

crispy fried eggplant, layered with herb roasted garlic cheeses and served over sautéed roasted red and yellow peppers, banana peppers, pancetta, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes in a white wine sauce.

Fried Calamari & Baby Shrimp

$18.95

served with an oven roasted tomato cream sauce

Hot Banana Pepper Dip

$16.95

served in a bread bowl.

Sausage Stuffed Hot Banana Peppers

$15.95

nestled with a roasted tomato sauce & topped with provolone & mozzarella cheese.

Scallop Tostadas

$27.95

six spiced & seared scallops atop tostada chips with guacamole, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo & chipotle aioli

Seafood Sampler

$19.95

two bacon wrapped shrimp with a spicy mustard sauce, two lightly fried scallops with creole tartar sauce & two mini crab cakes with remoulade and sweet Thai chili sauces.

Crispy Thai Shrimp

$18.95

Entrees

Seafood Risotto

$46.95

(2) jumbo Scallops, 2 Jumbo Shrimp, with a lobster butter risotto, tossed with lobster meat and finished with grilled asparagus

Wild Mushroom Chicken Tortellini

$27.95

fresh tortellini pasta with chicken breast strips, pancetta, mushrooms, broccoli, onions, garlic and herbs, in a parmesan white wine cream sauce.

Puttanesca Pasta

$21.95

linguine pasta, olives, capers, grape tomatoes, roasted garlic, onions, parmesan cheese & herbs in a roasted tomato broth, garnished with feta cheese. with chicken breast strips $25.95. with shrimp & scallops $31.95.

Lobster Pasta

$38.95

4 oz. of lobster pieces, asparagus, mushrooms, parmesan cheese in a brandy cream sauce with parpadelli pasta.

Shrimp & Chicken Jambalaya Pasta

$31.95

penne pasta, chicken, tiger shrimp, andouille sausage, tossed in a spicy tomato cream sauce with onions & peppers - topped with parmesan

Steak Gorgonzola Pasta

$32.95

linguini pasta parmesan cheese, onions, spinach, roasted red peppers, tossed in a gorgonzola white wine cream sauce, topped with grilled tenderloin & green onion garnish

Chicken Milanese

$28.95

panko crusted chicken breast topped with arugula tossed in balsamic vinaigrette with cucumber, onion, tomato and shaved parmesan.

Bone-In Pork Chop

$38.95

14oz Grilled pork chop, served with mashed sweet potatoes and grilled asparagus, topped with crispy prosciutto and melted provolone, finished with a demi-glace

Kansas City Strip Steak

$54.95

18oz Bone-in strip steak, served with parmesan truffle fingerling potatoes, flash fried brussels sprouts, finished with a truffle compound butter

Filet Mignon

$48.95

8oz filet mignon, served with roasted red potatoes & grilled asparagus finished with a roasted red pepper compound butter

Garlic & Herb Ribeye Steak

$53.95

grilled and topped with a garlic & herb compound butter and shoestring onions & served with horseradish mashed potatoes and broccolini.

Gorgonzola Crusted Prime Sirloin

$39.95

12 oz. sirloin served with demi glacé, sweet potato Mashed & asparagus.

Laquered Salmon

$36.95

sugar glazed & caramelized with soy sauce, topped with arugula & a wasabi vinaigrette, served with basmati rice & asparagus.

Molasses Glazed & Grilled Cowboy Steak

$58.95

24 oz. bone in Ribeye served with potato croquettes, grilled broccoli, carrots & crispy shoestring onions.

Daily Specials

Burger - Wagyu

$22.95

served with truffle fries

Halibut

$42.95

Kid's Menu

Chicken Fingers

$14.95

served with skinny fries.

Noodles & Butter

$12.95

linguini tossed in butter, served with parmesan cheese on the side.

Linguini Alfredo

$12.95

linguini tossed with a creamy parmesan sauce.

Steak Dinner

$16.95

filet of sirloin grilled and served with skinny fries.

Cheese Pizza

$14.95

Linguini Red Sauce

$12.95

Sides / Extras

Add 2 Jumbo Scallops

$16.00

Add 3 Wontons

$4.00

Add 4 Jumbo Shrimp

$16.00

Add 4 Small Scallops

$12.00

Add 4 Small Shrimp

$10.00

Add Chicken (8oz)

$8.00

Add Goat Cheese Puck

$3.00

Add Gorgonzola

$3.00

Add Lobster

$18.00

Add Pasta

$7.00

Add Salmon (6oz)

$12.00

Add Steak (6oz)

$12.00

Crispy Onions

$5.00

Olives Parmesean

$5.00

Side Asparagus

$5.00

Side Baby Reds

$5.00

Side Broccoli

$5.00

Side Broccolini

$5.00

Side Brussels

$5.00

Side Carrots

$5.00

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side Mashed

$5.00

Side Mushrooms

$5.00

Side Potato Croquettes

$5.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Mashed

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Desserts

Marble Brownie Sundae

$10.00

served with butter pecan ice cream, caramel, chocolate sauce, candied walnuts, fresh whip cream and a cherry.

Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.00

Butter Pecan Ice Cream

$7.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00

Hazelnut Gelato

$10.00

German Chocolate Cake

$10.00

NA Beverages

Large Still Water

$7.00

Large Sparkling Water

$7.00

Small Sparkling Water

$4.00

Small Still Water

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Rick’s on Main is known for its delectable entrées, warm atmosphere and friendly, knowledgeable staff.

Website

Location

687 E Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052

Directions

Gallery
Rick's on Main image
Rick's on Main image
Rick's on Main image

Similar restaurants in your area

The French Pub - 1250 French Road - Depew, NY 14043 - 716-668-8080 - www.FrenchPub.com
orange starNo Reviews
1250 French Road Depew, NY 14043
View restaurantnext
Pubski Pub - 2437 William St
orange starNo Reviews
2437 William St Buffalo, NY 14206
View restaurantnext
Peg's Place Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
4046 Lake Shore Road Hamburg, NY 14075
View restaurantnext
Fresheez
orange star4.8 • 108
9560 Main St Clarence, NY 14031
View restaurantnext
Duff's Famous Wings - Eastern Hills
orange starNo Reviews
4545 Transit Rd. Williamsville, NY 14221
View restaurantnext
Ballyhoo - 211 South Park ave
orange starNo Reviews
211 South Park ave buffalo, NY 14204
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in East Aurora

Elm Street Bakery - 72 Elm Street
orange star4.5 • 1,002
72 Elm Street East Aurora, NY 14052
View restaurantnext
Arriba Tortilla
orange star4.2 • 882
40 Riley Street East Aurora, NY 14052
View restaurantnext
Bar Bill - South
orange star4.6 • 1
185 Main St East Aurora, NY 14052
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near East Aurora
Orchard Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
No reviews yet
Depew
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Hamburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)
Clarence
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Getzville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
East Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Derby
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston