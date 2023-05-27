Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rick's Smokehouse & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

3102 Wabash Ave

Terre Haute, IN 47803

Food

Sandwich ONLY

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.99

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$9.99

Breaded Tenderloin

$8.99

Sliced Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Sweet Honey Chicken

$8.99

Grilled Ribeye Sandwich

$9.99

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$8.99

Italian Beef

$8.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

1/3 lb Burger

$8.99

Ham Sandwich

$8.99

Sandwich COMBO

Turkey Breast Sandwich (Combo)

$12.99

1/3 lb Burger (Combo)

$12.99

Beef Brisket Sandwich (Combo)

$13.99

Breaded Tenderloin (Combo)

$12.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich (Combo)

$12.99

Grilled Ribeye Sandwich (Combo)

$13.99

Ham Sandwich (Combo)

$12.99

Italian Beef (Combo)

$12.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich (Combo)

$12.99

Sliced Chicken Sandwich (Combo)

$12.99

Sweet Honey Chicken (Combo)

$12.99

Meat

Whole Slab Ribs

$23.99

1/2 Slab ribs

$12.99

Rib Tips

$12.99

Piglet

Kids Ribs

$8.99

Kids Bbq Sandwich

$8.99

Kids Hot Dog

$8.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Combo Meals

1/2 slab combo

$16.99

Full slab combo

$25.99

Rib tips combo

$16.99

1/2 Chicken combo

$16.99

Catfish combo

$15.99

Adult chicken tender

$16.99

Smoked salmon combo

$16.99

Chicken breast combo

$15.99

2 Meat Sampler

$19.99

3 Meat Sampler

$23.99

Wings

Wing Combo

$12.99

6 Wings

$9.99

12 Wings

$18.99

Potatoes

Loaded Baked Potato

$10.99

PLAIN POTATO

$4.00

Salads

Smokehouse Salad

$10.99

Bowls

BBQ Bowl

$10.99

Cookies

Chocolate chip cookie

$1.29

Caramel pecan cookie

$1.29

Peanut butter cookie

$1.29

Seasonal Cookie

$1.29

3 Cookies

$3.79

12 Cookies

$11.99

Bulk Meat

Pork (lb)

$14.99

Sliced Chicken (lb)

$14.99

Beef Brisket (lb)

$17.99

Turkey (lb)

$14.99

Sweet Honey Chicken (lb)

$14.99

Bulk Sides

Side- Pint

$6.99

Side- Quart

$9.99

To Go Items

Paper goods

12 Pack of Buns

$5.99

Add 1 bun

$1.00

Honey

$10.00

Ricks Sweet BTL

$10.00

Ricks Mild BTL

$10.00

Ricks Hot BTL

$10.00

Ricks Sweet Heat BTL

$10.00

Ricks Sweet Gallon

$30.00

Ricks Mild Gallon

$30.00

Ricks Hot Gallon

$30.00

Ricks Sweet Heat Gallon

$30.00

Add Side

hashbrown casserole

$2.99

mac & cheese

$2.99

green beans

$2.99

baked beans

$2.99

onion rings

$2.99

french fries

$2.99

sweet potato fries

$2.99

collard greens

$2.99

side salad

$2.99

apple sauce

$2.99

cole slaw

$2.99

potato salad

$2.99

house made chips

$2.99

cottage cheese

$2.99

EXTRA MEAT

XTRA CHX TENDER

$4.00

XTRA PC CATFISH

$4.00

XTRA PORK

$4.00

XTRA CHICKEN

$4.00

XTRA BRISKET

$4.00

XTRA BURGER PATTY

$4.00

Drinks

BAG OF ICE

$2.00

Cherry Pepsi

$2.99

CUP OF ICE

$0.25

Diet Mtn Dew

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. pepper

$2.99

GALLON

$7.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mtn. Dew

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Raspberry Tea

$2.99

Root beer

$2.99

Starry

$2.99

Sweet tea

$2.99

Unsweeted tea

$2.99

Water

$0.50

Merch

Food Merch

12 Pack of Buns

$5.99

Honey

$10.00

Ricks Sweet BTL

$10.00

Ricks Mild BTL

$10.00

Ricks Hot BTL

$10.00

Ricks Sweet Heat BTL

$10.00

Ricks Sweet Gallon

$30.00

Ricks Mild Gallon

$30.00

Ricks Hot Gallon

$30.00

Ricks Sweet Heat Gallon

$30.00

Retail

Sweatshirt

$32.00

Hat

$22.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

BBQ restaurant that is a cross between fast food and full service. We are local to Terre Haute, and celebrate our city's history and old high schools.

Website

Location

3102 Wabash Ave, Terre Haute, IN 47803

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
