Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Rick's Lobby Cafe, LLC 400 Congress Street

400 Congress Street

Portland, ME 04101

Popular Items

The Classic
The Maine Maple
Chorizo Wrap

Breakfast

Chorizo Wrap

$10.00

scrambled eggs, chorizo, avocado, cheddar, chipotle lime sauce, grilled white wrap, salsa on side

Spicy B.E.L.T. Wrap

$10.00

scrambled eggs, bacon, American, spinach, tomatoes, sriracha mayo, grilled tomato basil wrap

Green Monstah Wrap

$10.00

scrambled eggs, provolone, spinach, tomatoes, avocado, pesto mayo, spinach wrap

The Maine Maple

$9.00

scrambled eggs, sausage, American, Dijon, Maine maple syrup, toasted croissant

The Great Hambino

$9.00Out of stock

scrambled eggs, ham, cheddar, Granny Smith apples, Dijon mayo, toasted croissant

The Classic

$7.00

fried egg, choice of ham/bacon/sausage/avocado, American, buttery toasted English muffin

The Egg & Cheese

$6.00

fried egg, American, buttery toasted English muffin

Avocado Toast

$7.00

seasoned avocado and drizzle of chili oil on a slice of buttery toasted 7-grain

Two Eggs

$4.00

two (2) eggs scrambled or fried

English Muffin w/ Butter

$2.00

buttery toasted english muffin

Lunch

Italian

$13.00Out of stock

ham, salami, pepperoni, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncinis, hot pepper relish, oregano, olive oil, red wine vinegar, hoagie roll

California Turkey

$12.00Out of stock

turkey, avocado, cheddar cheese, romaine, cucumbers, carrots, sprouts, ranch dressing, 7-grain

Chicken Bacon Ranch Melt

$12.00Out of stock

chicken, bacon, cheddar, American, spinach, pickles, ranch dressing, grilled tomato basil wrap

Turkey Pesto B.L.T.

$12.00Out of stock

turkey, bacon, romaine, tomatoes, pesto mayo, sourdough

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Chicken, grated Parmesan, Romaine, Caesar dressing, white wrap

Veggie Hummus Wrap

$10.00

avocado, mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, sprouts, roasted red pepper hummus, spinach wrap

Classic B.L.T.

$10.00

bacon, romaine, tomatoes, mayo, toasted sourdough

Sourdough Grilled Cheese

$8.00

cheddar, American, grated Parmesan, Dijon, garlic butter, grilled sourdough

Garden Salad

$7.00

Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions, your choice of dressing

Homemade Sriracha Slaw

$4.00Out of stock

An 8 oz. side of Rick's famous house-made Sriracha slaw!

Beverages

Iced Coffee (with coffee cubes!)

$5.00+

We proudly brew beans from Carrabassett Coffee Company (Kingfield, ME).

Hot Coffee

$3.50+

We proudly brew beans from Carrabassett Coffee Company (Kingfield, ME).

Hot Tea

$1.50+

Black Tea (caffeinated). Served hot.

Celsius Sparkling Wild Berry Energy

$3.50

Celsius Peach Mango Green Tea Energy

$3.50Out of stock

Live & Grind Nitro Cold Brew Coffee, can

$5.00Out of stock

Nantucket Nectars Orange Juice

$3.00

Orangina Sparkling Citrus

$3.00

Oakhurst Low-fat Chocolate Milk (pint)

$3.00Out of stock

Poland Spring Water

$1.50

Poland Spring Sparkling Water - Lemon

$2.00

Poland Spring Sparkling Water - Raspberry Lime

$2.00

Snapple Lemon Tea

$3.00

Snapple Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Snapple Zero Sugar Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Snapple Peach Tea

$3.00

Nantucket Nectars Lemonade

$3.00

Black Bear B12

$3.50

Soda (can)

$1.75

Maine Root Fair Trade Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Snacks

Mini Kind Energy Bar - Dark Chocolate Nut

$1.00Out of stock

Mini Kind Energy Bar - Caramel Almond Sea Salt

$1.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50Out of stock

chocolate chip cookie

Potato Chips

$2.00

Individual sized bag of potato chips.

Banana

$1.00Out of stock

Kind Bar - Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate

$2.00Out of stock

Kind Bar - Dark Chocolate Nut

$2.00Out of stock

Kind Bar - Crunchy Peanut Butter

$2.00Out of stock

Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Nature Valley Protein Bar - Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate

$2.00

Gift Certificates

$5 Gift Certificate

$5.00

$5 Gift Certificate

$10 Gift Certificate

$10.00

$10 Gift Certificate

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

$25 Gift Certificate

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
