Rick's Lobby Cafe, LLC 400 Congress Street
400 Congress Street
Portland, ME 04101
Popular Items
Breakfast
Chorizo Wrap
scrambled eggs, chorizo, avocado, cheddar, chipotle lime sauce, grilled white wrap, salsa on side
Spicy B.E.L.T. Wrap
scrambled eggs, bacon, American, spinach, tomatoes, sriracha mayo, grilled tomato basil wrap
Green Monstah Wrap
scrambled eggs, provolone, spinach, tomatoes, avocado, pesto mayo, spinach wrap
The Maine Maple
scrambled eggs, sausage, American, Dijon, Maine maple syrup, toasted croissant
The Great Hambino
scrambled eggs, ham, cheddar, Granny Smith apples, Dijon mayo, toasted croissant
The Classic
fried egg, choice of ham/bacon/sausage/avocado, American, buttery toasted English muffin
The Egg & Cheese
fried egg, American, buttery toasted English muffin
Avocado Toast
seasoned avocado and drizzle of chili oil on a slice of buttery toasted 7-grain
Two Eggs
two (2) eggs scrambled or fried
English Muffin w/ Butter
buttery toasted english muffin
Lunch
Italian
ham, salami, pepperoni, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncinis, hot pepper relish, oregano, olive oil, red wine vinegar, hoagie roll
California Turkey
turkey, avocado, cheddar cheese, romaine, cucumbers, carrots, sprouts, ranch dressing, 7-grain
Chicken Bacon Ranch Melt
chicken, bacon, cheddar, American, spinach, pickles, ranch dressing, grilled tomato basil wrap
Turkey Pesto B.L.T.
turkey, bacon, romaine, tomatoes, pesto mayo, sourdough
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken, grated Parmesan, Romaine, Caesar dressing, white wrap
Veggie Hummus Wrap
avocado, mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, sprouts, roasted red pepper hummus, spinach wrap
Classic B.L.T.
bacon, romaine, tomatoes, mayo, toasted sourdough
Sourdough Grilled Cheese
cheddar, American, grated Parmesan, Dijon, garlic butter, grilled sourdough
Garden Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions, your choice of dressing
Homemade Sriracha Slaw
An 8 oz. side of Rick's famous house-made Sriracha slaw!
Beverages
Iced Coffee (with coffee cubes!)
We proudly brew beans from Carrabassett Coffee Company (Kingfield, ME).
Hot Coffee
We proudly brew beans from Carrabassett Coffee Company (Kingfield, ME).
Hot Tea
Black Tea (caffeinated). Served hot.
Celsius Sparkling Wild Berry Energy
Celsius Peach Mango Green Tea Energy
Live & Grind Nitro Cold Brew Coffee, can
Nantucket Nectars Orange Juice
Orangina Sparkling Citrus
Oakhurst Low-fat Chocolate Milk (pint)
Poland Spring Water
Poland Spring Sparkling Water - Lemon
Poland Spring Sparkling Water - Raspberry Lime
Snapple Lemon Tea
Snapple Raspberry Tea
Snapple Zero Sugar Raspberry Tea
Snapple Peach Tea
Nantucket Nectars Lemonade
Black Bear B12
Soda (can)
Maine Root Fair Trade Lemonade
Snacks
Mini Kind Energy Bar - Dark Chocolate Nut
Mini Kind Energy Bar - Caramel Almond Sea Salt
Chocolate Chip Cookie
chocolate chip cookie
Potato Chips
Individual sized bag of potato chips.
Banana
Kind Bar - Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate
Kind Bar - Dark Chocolate Nut
Kind Bar - Crunchy Peanut Butter
Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookie
Nature Valley Protein Bar - Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
400 Congress Street, Portland, ME 04101
