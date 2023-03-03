A map showing the location of Ricky D's Place 7901 OGDEN AVEView gallery

Ricky D's Place 7901 OGDEN AVE

7901 OGDEN AVE

Lyons, IL 60534

LIQUOR

Vodka

Well Vodka

$4.00

Absolut

$5.50

Absolut Citron

$5.50

Titos

$5.50

Smirnoff

$4.50

Grey Goose

$6.00

Ketel One

$5.50

Effin Black Cherry

$5.50

Ketel one Citron

$6.00

Smir.Passion Fruit

$4.50

Smir.Vanilla

$4.50

Smir.Citrus

$4.50

Smir.Rasberry

$4.50

Smir. Grape

$3.00

Smir.Blueberry

$4.50

Smir.Pineapple

$4.50

Smir.Orane

$4.50

Smir.Green Apple

$4.50

Smir.Coconut

$4.50

Smir. Cherry

$4.50

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$4.50

Absolut Peppar

$5.00

Gin

Well Gin

$3.00

Beefeater

$5.00

Tanquery

$5.00

Rum

Well Rum

$3.00

Malibu

$5.00

Bacardi

$4.50

Meyers

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$3.00

Cuervo Silver

$4.50

Don Julio Blanco

$7.50

Patron Anejo

$5.50

Don Julio Resposado

$6.00

Patron Silver

$5.50

Patron XO Café

$5.50

Milagro Resposado

$6.00

Patron Café

$5.50

Cuervo Gold

$4.50

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$3.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$5.00

Bulliet Rye

$5.50

Fireball

$4.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jim Beam

$4.50

Crown Royal

$5.00

Crown apple

$5.00

Early Times

$4.50

Makers Mark

$5.50

Canadian Club

$4.00

VO

$4.00

Seagrams 7

$4.00

Skrewball

$5.00

Tullamore Dew

$5.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

Four Roses

$5.00

Proper 12

$6.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

$3.00

Dewars

$5.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$7.00

dewars Red

$6.00

Belavenie

$6.00

J & B

$5.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

Cointreau

$6.50

Drambuie

$6.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Malort

$5.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.50

Chambord

$5.00

Licor 43

$5.00

Courvoisier Cognac

$6.00

Hennessy Cognac

$6.00

Rumpleminze

$5.00

Baileys

$6.00

Rumchata

$4.50

Dr. Mc Gill

$4.00

Sambuca

$6.00

Peach Scnapps

$4.00

COCKTAILS

Alabama Slammer

$6.00

Appletini

$7.00

Black Russian

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Gimlet

$5.00

Greyhound

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$7.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Mai Tai

$6.50

Manhattan

$5.50

Margarita

$6.50

Martini

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Rob Roy

$7.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Tom Collins

$5.00

Vegas Bombs

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$5.00

White Russian

$6.00

Jaeger Bomb

$4.00

Moscow Mule

$5.00

Irish Car Bomb

$7.00

BEER

16oz Draft

Miller Lite 16oz drft

$3.00

Miller High Life 16oz drft

$2.00

Coors Light 16oz drft

$3.00

Guiness 16oz drft

$5.00

Blue Moon 16oz drft

$5.00

Revolution Anti Hero 16oz drft

$5.00

Firestone UnionJack 16oz drft

$5.00

Modelo 16oz drft

$5.00

Hamms 16oz Drft

$2.50

Sam Seasonal 16oz drft

$5.00

Angry Orchard 16oz drft

$5.00

Noon Whistle 16oz drft

$7.00

Hacker Pschor 16oz drft

$5.00

Harp 16oz drft

$5.00

Samuel Adams 16oz drft

$4.00

Revolution Fistmas

$5.00

1\2&1\2

$5.00

24oz Draft

Miller Lite 24oz drft

$4.00

Angry Orchard 24oz drft

$6.00

Firestone UnionJack 24oz drft

$6.00

Noon Whistle 24oz drft

$8.00

Modelo 24oz drft

$6.00

Hacker Pschor 24oz drft

$6.00

Harp 24oz drft

$6.00

Guiness 24oz drft

$6.00

Samuel Adams 24oz drft

$6.00

Blue Moon 24oz drft

$6.50

Stella Artois 24oz drft

$6.00

Lienie Seasonal 24oz drft

$6.00

SamSeasonal 24oz drft

$5.50

Miller High Life 24oz drft

$4.00

Coors Light 24oz drft

$4.00

1\2&1\2

$6.00

Bottled Beer

Miller Lite btl

$3.50

MGD btl

$3.50

MGD64 btl

$3.50

Miller High Life btl

$3.50

Old Style btl

$3.50

Bud btl

$3.50

Bud Light btl

$3.50

Coors Light Btl

$3.50

Corona btl

$5.00

Corona Light btl

$5.00

Corona Premier btl

$5.00

Heineken btl

$5.00

Heinekin Light btl

$5.00

Heineken 00 btl

$5.00

Michelob Ultra btl

$4.00

Twisted Tea btl

$4.00

Peroni btl

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Shiner Bock btl

$5.00

Smithwicks btl

$5.00

Magners btl

$5.00

Mikes Hard Black Cherry

$5.00

Bucket

$14.00

Rolling Rock

$4.00

Twisted Tea btl (Copy)

$5.00

Coors Banquet

$2.50

With Glass

Canned Beer

Pabst Blue Ribbon can

$3.50

Pilsner Urquel can

$5.00

BuckleDown Party Pillow can

$6.00

Buckledown Good Times red ale can

$6.00

Buckledown Cactus Pants can

$6.00

Buckledown Belts and Suspenders can

$6.00

Goose Island 312 can

$4.50

Blue Sky Blue Moon can

$4.00

Carlsburg can

$3.50

Seltzers can

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry can

$5.00

White Claw Lime can

$5.00

Wite Claw Rasberry can

$5.00

Wite Claw Mango can

$5.00

Corona Seltzer Mix can

$5.00

Busch Light can

$2.00

Michelob Seltzer Mix can

$5.00

Topo Chico Mix can

$5.00

Firestone Mind Haze

$6.00

Vizzy Assorted

$5.00

High Noon Assorted

$5.00

805

$4.00

Pitchers

Miller Lite Pitcher

$11.00

High Life Pitcher

$7.50

Coors Light Pitcher

$11.00

Blue Moon Pitcher

$17.00

Guinness

$17.00

Sam Adams Pitcher

$17.00

Harp Pitcher

$17.00

Modello Pitcher

$17.00

Union Jack Pitcher

$17.00

Stella Pitcher

$17.00

Anti Hero IPA Pitcher

$17.00

Hacker-Pschorr Pitcher

$17.00

WINE

Red

Barefoot Pinot Noir

$5.00

Barefoot Cabernet

$5.00

Barefoot Merlot

$5.00

Josh Pinot Noir

$16.00

Josh Cabernet

$16.00

White

Chardonnay

$5.00

White Zin

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

Josh Chardonnay

$16.00

NA BEVERAGES

Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Pitcher

$7.50

Filbert's Root Beer

$2.50

Filbert's Cream Soda

$2.50

Filbert's Blue Raspberry

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Sausage Or Pepperoni

$12.00

Chips

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
7901 OGDEN AVE, Lyons, IL 60534

