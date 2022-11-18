Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rico Paladar n/a

review star

No reviews yet

743 South Combee Road

Crystal Lake, FL 33801

Order Again

Appetizer

Alcapuria

$3.50
Cheese Dog

Cheese Dog

$2.50

Empanadilla Pizza

$2.50

Pastelillos

$2.00

Sorullos con queso

$2.50

Sorullitos

$3.00+

5 piezas de sorullitos

Rellenos de pana

$3.00
Relleno de Papa

Relleno de Papa

$3.50

Rellena de carne molida

Bacalaitos

$2.50

Main Dish

Arroz peq. 10 oz

$2.00

Arroz med. 16oz

$3.75

Arroz grande 32 oz

$5.50

Bistec Encebollado

$13.00
Chuleta Frita

Chuleta Frita

$12.00
Camarones al Ajillo

Camarones al Ajillo

$13.00

Carne Frita Encebollada

$13.00

Ensalada de Marisco

$10.00

Hamburger

$9.00

Pechuga a la Plancha

$13.00
Papas Locas

Papas Locas

$10.00

Steak Sandwich

$12.00

Extra tostones

$2.00

Mofongo solo

$5.00

Extra amarillos

$2.00

Extra Mayokepchup

$0.50

Extra papas fritas

$2.00

Extra habichuelas

$2.00

Extra Jamon

$1.25

Sides

Amarillos

$3.00

Servicio de 6

Arroz Blanco

$3.00+

Arroz Guizado

$4.00+

Arroz Manpostiado

$4.00+

Habichuela

$2.50+

Mofongo

$5.00

Tostones

$3.00

Servicio de 5

Tostones de pana

$3.00

Kids Menu

Mozzarela sticks Con Papas

$6.00

5 piezas

Nuggest con Papas

$6.00

6 piezas

Cheese Burger con Papas

$6.00

Tripleta

Tripleta

$13.00

Sodas

Coca-cola

$1.50

coca cola dieta

$1.50

coco rico

$1.50

Kola Champagne

$1.50

Malta

$2.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Jugos

Caprisun

$1.00

Jugos Naturales

$3.00+

Piña Colada

$5.50

Cafe

Cafe con Leche

$2.50+

Chocolate caliente

$2.50+

Agua

Water

$1.00

Specials

Caja de Pollo con Papas

$8.00

Tacos

$10.00

5 tacos estilo cantinflas

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

743 South Combee Road, Crystal Lake, FL 33801

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

