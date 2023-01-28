Rico Suave's Food Truck 14970 Captiva Drive

  • Home
14970 Captiva Drive

Rico Suave's Food Truck

No reviews yet

14970 Captiva Drive

Captiva, FL 33924

Order Again

Rico's Snacks

Chips N Pico

$5.00

Chips N Guac

$9.00

Chips N Queso

$10.00

Soup/Salad

Soup Du Jour

$6.99

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Quesadillas

Three Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Carnita Quesadilla

$13.00

Seasoned Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.00

Beef Quesdilla

$13.00

Tacos/Burritos

1 Taco Meal

$7.00

2 Taco Meal

$10.00

3 Taco Meal

$13.00

2 Steak Tacos

$14.00

2 Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

2 Grilled Fish Tacos

$15.00

3 Steak Taco

$19.00

3 Shrimp Taco

$21.00

3 Grill Fish Taco

$19.00

No Meat Burrito

$8.00

Shrimp Burrito

$16.00

Steak Burrito

$15.00

Carnita Burrito

$12.00

Chicken Burrito

$12.00

Beef Burrito

$12.00

Taco Only

Burgers/Sandwiches

Hamburger

$12.00

San-Cap Strong Burger

$16.00

BBQ Carnitas Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Fajita Sandwich

$12.00

Steak Fajita Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Sandwhich

$12.00

Seafood Bites

Half Pound Shrimp

$16.00

Full Pound Shrimp

$26.00

Grouper Bites

$12.00

Crispy Calamari

$10.00

Da Boom Shrimp

$15.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$15.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Omelet Sandwich

$12.00

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Sides

Rice and Beans

$3.50

Refried Beans

$3.00

Rice

$2.00

Black Beans

$2.00

Side Guacamole

$3.50

Side Queso Blanco

$3.50

French Fries

$3.00

Sauteed Vegtables

$3.00

Side Taco

$4.00

Apple Sauce

$3.00

Grilled Shrimp

$1.50

Side Tortillas

$2.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Pickled Jalapeño

$0.75

Fresh Jalapeño

$1.00

Side Special Taco

$6.00

N/A Bev

Bottle Water

$2.50

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Alcohol

Margarita

$9.00

Margarita Pitcher

$29.99

Bottled Beer

$5.00

Wine

$9.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Enjoy authentic Mexican Cuisine and some seafood with an island flare!

14970 Captiva Drive, Captiva, FL 33924

