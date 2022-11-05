Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Ricochet Tacos Valparaiso

review star

No reviews yet

55 Franklin St.

Valparaiso, IN 46383

Order Again

Popular Items

MORNING GLORY
FU MAN CHURROS
THE RE-ANIMATOR

Tacos

All Our House Tacos Are Served On Grilled White Corn Tortillas Unless Otherwise Specified

THE SIDE SCROLLING BOSS BATTLE

$6.00

Mojo Pork + Crispy Pancetta + Avocado + Napa Pico + Honey Sriracha Mustard + Swiss Cheesy Crust + Tempura Soy Pickled Mushrooms + Micro Cilantro

FRITO BANDITO

FRITO BANDITO

$6.00

Avocado + Cheese + Quick Pickled Jalapeno + Cilantro + Chipotle Crema + Chili Cheese Fritos + Heirloom Salsa

TATERS GONNA TATE

TATERS GONNA TATE

$5.50

Avocado + Roasted Poblano + Adobo Potato + Cotija + Banana Pepper Salsa + Chipotle Crema + Cilantro

NO COUNTRY

NO COUNTRY

$7.00

House Smoked Brisket + Avocado + Artichoke Mango Salsa + Salsa Borracho + Pimenton Vinaigrette + Queso Fresco

HANDLE BAR

HANDLE BAR

$7.00

Beef Tenderloin + Avocado + Queso Fresco + Cilantro + Pickled Red Onions + Smoked Serrano Salsa + Napa Pico + Haystack Potato

GIN-JITSU

GIN-JITSU

$8.50

Ahi Tuna Poke + Napa Pico + Avocado + Spicy Mayo + Kabayaki + Sriracha + Radish + Micro Greens

THE SURF NINJA

THE SURF NINJA

$6.50

Blackened Gulf Shrimp + Napa Pico + Avocado + Spicy Mayo + BBQ + Poblano Tomato Salsa + Cilantro

THE BORN TO KILL

$6.00

Mesquite Grilled Chicken + Sweet Potato Salad + Bread & Butter Pickle Slaw + D Money's Hot Honey + Corn Flakes + Smoked Cheddar + Corn Tortilla

CALIFORNIA LOVE

CALIFORNIA LOVE

$6.00

Fried Chicken + Bacon + Jalapeno Ranch + Sweet Peppers + Napa Pico + Avocado Vinaigrette + Jalapeno Chips

TRUE ROMANCE

TRUE ROMANCE

$6.00

Buffalo Chicken + Jalapeno Cream Cheese + Crumbled Bacon + Jalapeno Ranch + Flamin Hot Cheetos + Cotija + Scallions

MORNING GLORY

MORNING GLORY

$5.00

Bacon + Egg + Frijoles Charros + Cheese + Salsa Verde + Cilantro + Flour Tortilla

CRISPY BOIZ

$10.00

Not Tacos

Everything You Could Ever Want NOT On A Tortilla
CHIPS & SALSA

CHIPS & SALSA

$7.00

House Chips + Tasting Of Heirloom - Verde - Smoked Serrano Salsas

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

$10.00

Fresh Avocados + Spices + Radish

CHIPS & ELOTES

CHIPS & ELOTES

$9.00

Creamy Street Corn + Chips

CHIPS & QUESO

CHIPS & QUESO

$9.00

Melted Queso + Mixed Peppers + Cilantro + House Chips

AROMATIC RICE

AROMATIC RICE

$5.00

Long Grain Rice + Spices

HOUSE FRIJOLES

HOUSE FRIJOLES

$5.00

Stewed Pinto Beans + Queso Fresco + Cilantro + Bacon

CRACK POTATOES

$6.00

ELOTE EMPANADA

$8.00Out of stock

MONDAY CHIPS & SALSA

$4.00

Burritos

Our House Burrito Prepared As One Of Our Staple Tacos With Rice, Beans, And Cheese

FritoRito

$14.00

Avocado + Cheese + Quick Pickled Jalapeno + Cilantro + Chipotle Crema + Chili Cheese Fritos + Heirloom Salsa

TaterRito

$14.00

Avocado + Roasted Poblano + Adobo Potato + Cotija + Banana Pepper Salsa + Chipotle Crema + Cilantro

No CountryRito

$15.00

House Smoked Brisket + Avocado + Artichoke Mango Salsa + Salsa Borracho + Pimenton Vinaigrette + Queso Fresco

HandleRito

$15.00

Beef Tenderloin + Avocado + Queso Fresco + Cilantro + Pickled Red Onions + Smoked Serrano Salsa + Napa Pico

Gin-JitsuRito

$18.00

Seared Ahi Tuna + Napa Pico + Avocado + Spicy Mayo + Kabayaki + Sriracha + Radish + Micro Greens

Surf NinjaRito

$16.00

Blackened Gulf Shrimp + Napa Pico + Avocado + Spicy Mayo + BBQ + Poblano Tomato Salsa + Cilantro

BornToKillRito

$13.00

Rice + Beans + Jack Cheese + Mesquite Grilled Chicken + Chipotle Sweet Potato Salad + Bread & Butter Pickle Slaw + Cornflakes + Hot Honey + Scallions

Cali LoveRito

$13.00

Fried Chicken + Bacon + Jalapeno Ranch + Sweet Peppers + Napa Pico + Avocado Vinaigrette + Jalapeno Chips

True Romance Rito

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken + Jalapeno Cream Cheese + Crumbled Bacon + Jalapeno Ranch + Flamin Hot Cheetos + Cotija + Scallions

Quesadilla

Tortilla + Jack Cheese + Yuzu Miso Lobster Salad + Apple Jicama Slaw + Avocado Vinaigrette + Tamarind Candied Bacon + Miso Pomme Frites + Celery Leaf + Scallions

Cali Dilla

$14.00

Fried Chicken + Bacon + Jalapeno Ranch + Sweet Peppers + Napa Pico + Avocado Vinaigrette + Jalapeno Chips

Chicken And Cheese Dilla

$10.00

Grilled Chicken + Cheese

Frito Bandito Dilla

$14.00

Avocado + Cheese + Quick Pickled Jalapeno + Cilantro + Chipotle Crema + Chili Cheese Fritos + Heirloom Salsa

Gin Jitsu Dilla

$18.00

Seared Ahi Tuna + Napa Pico + Avocado + Spicy Mayo + Kabayaki + Sriracha + Radish + Micro Greens

Handle Dilla

$16.00

Beef Tenderloin + Avocado + Queso Fresco + Cilantro + Pickled Red Onions + Smoked Serrano Salsa + Napa Pico + Haystack Potato

Just Cheese Dilla

$8.00

Just Cheese :)

Morning Dilla

$12.00

Bacon + Egg + Frijoles Charros + Cheese + Salsa Verde + Cilantro

No Country Dilla

$15.00

House Smoked Brisket + Avocado + Artichoke Mango Salsa + Salsa Borracho + Pimenton Vinaigrette + Queso Fresco

Steak And Cheese Dilla

$11.00

Skirt Steak + Cheese

Surf Ninja Dilla

$15.00

Blackened Gulf Shrimp + Napa Pico + Avocado + Spicy Mayo + BBQ + Poblano Tomato Salsa + Cilantro

Taters Dilla

$12.00

Avocado + Roasted Poblano + Adobo Potato + Cotija + Banana Pepper Salsa + Chipotle Crema + Cilantro

The Born To Kill Dilla

$14.00

12" flour Tortilla + Jack Cheese + Mesquite Grilled Chicken + Sweet Potato Salad + Bread & Butter Pickle Slaw + D Money's Hot Honey + Corn Flakes + Smoked Cheddar

THE BOSS BATTLE DILLA

$15.00

12" Flour Tortilla + Jack Cheese Blend + Mojo Pork + Crispy Pancetta + Avocado + Napa Pico + Honey Sriracha Mustard + Swiss + Tempura Soy Pickled Mushrooms + Micro Cilantro

True Romance Dilla

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken + Jalapeno Cream Cheese + Crumbled Bacon + Jalapeno Ranch + Flamin Hot Cheetos + Cotija + Scallions

Taco Salads

House salad with a romaine base and prepared as one of our staple tacos

SALAD - CALIFORNIA LOVE

$12.00

Fried Chicken + Bacon + Jalapeno Ranch + Sweet Peppers + Napa Pico + Avocado Vinaigrette + Jalapeno Chips

SALAD - FRITO BANDITO

$10.00

Avocado + Cheese + Quick Pickled Jalapeno + Cilantro + Chipotle Crema + Chili Cheese Fritos + Heirloom Salsa

SALAD - GIN JITSU

$15.00

Seared Ahi Tuna + Napa Pico + Avocado + Spicy Mayo + Kabayaki + Sriracha + Radish + Micro Greens

SALAD - HANDLE BAR

$12.00

Beef Tenderloin + Avocado + Queso Fresco + Cilantro + Pickled Red Onions + Smoked Serrano Salsa + Napa Pico + Haystack Potato

SALAD - MORNING GLORY

$10.00

Bacon + Egg + Frijoles Charros + Cheese + Salsa Verde + Cilantro

SALAD - NO COUNTRY

$15.00

House Smoked Brisket + Avocado + Artichoke Mango Salsa + Salsa Borracho + Pimenton Vinaigrette + Queso Fresco

SALAD - SURF NINJA

$13.00

Blackened Gulf Shrimp + Napa Pico + Avocado + Spicy Mayo + BBQ + Poblano Tomato Salsa + Cilantro

SALAD - TATERS GONNA TATE

$10.00

Avocado + Roasted Poblano + Adobo Potato + Cotija + Banana Pepper Salsa + Chipotle Crema + Cilantro

SALAD - THE BORN TO KILL

$12.00

Romaine + Mesquite Grilled Chicken + Sweet Potato Salad + Bread & Butter Pickle Slaw + D Money's Hot Honey + Corn Flakes + Smoked Cheddar

SALAD - TRUE ROMANCE

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken + Jalapeno Cream Cheese + Crumbled Bacon + Jalapeno Ranch + Flamin Hot Cheetos + Cotija + Scallions

Sweet Stuff

Our House Made Desserts
FU MAN CHURROS

FU MAN CHURROS

$6.00

Cinnamon Sugar Churros + House Cookies And Cream Dipping Sauce

Kids Food

Sustenance For The Kiddos

KIDS QUESADILLA

$6.00

Your Choice Of Cheese, Steak, Or Chicken

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS 3 PIECE

$7.00

BUY THE KITCHEN A BEER

Kitchen Tecate

$3.00

Kitchen Draft Beer

$6.00

Kitchen Malort Shot

$5.00

Brunch Tacos

All Our House Tacos Are Served On Grilled White Corn Tortillas Unless Otherwise Specified

MORNING GLORY

$5.00

Bacon + Egg + Frijoles Charros + Cheese + Salsa Verde + Cilantro + Flour Tortilla

THE RE-ANIMATOR

$5.00

Scrambled Eggs + Breakfast Sausage + Potato + Cheese + Arbol Salsa

FRITO BANDITO

$5.00

Avocado + Cheese + Quick Pickled Jalapeno + Cilantro + Chipotle Crema + Chili Cheese Fritos + Heirloom Salsa

HANDLE BAR

HANDLE BAR

$7.00

Beef Tenderloin + Avocado + Queso Fresco + Cilantro + Pickled Red Onions + Smoked Serrano Salsa + Napa Pico + Haystack Potato

THE BORN TO KILL

$6.00

Bourbon Chicken + Chipotle Sweet Potato Salad + Mango + Avocado Vinaigrette + Chile LIme Cancha

TATERS GONNA TATE

TATERS GONNA TATE

$5.50

Avocado + Roasted Poblano + Adobo Potato + Cotija + Banana Pepper Salsa + Chipotle Crema + Cilantro

THE OLD 96ER

$6.00

A1 Steak & Eggs Taco + Toasty Flour Tortilla + Adobo Hash Browns + Peppers + Onions + Fried Egg + Southwest Sauce + Valentina + Cilantro

WHEN CATS FLY

$6.00

Cheesy Crust Flour Tortilla + House Pork Pastrami + Adobo Hash Browns + Fried Egg + Bechamel + Maple Sriracha Aioli + Micro Greens

Brunch Favorites

Composed Plates & Eggs

CHORIZO HASH

$12.00

Potato Hash + Red Onion + Poblano Peppers + Chorizo + Jalapeno Ranch + Sunny Eggs

THE UNCLE RICO

$11.00

Steak Fajita Tostada + Crispy Corn Tortilla + Sour Cream + Beans + Cheese + Napa Pico + Peppers + Onions + Sunny Egg + Valentina + Cilantro

Pizza Box Nachos

CHIPS + QUESO + TOSTONES + PICKLED RED ONIONS + STEAK + RICE + GARLIC LIME AIOLI + DAS PICO + CILANTRO

PIZZA BOX NACHOS

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Orders Of More Than 10 Tacos May Result In An Extended Wait/Pickup Time

55 Franklin St., Valparaiso, IN 46383

