McCann Street Cantina 1217 McCann Rd
1217 McCann Rd
Longview, TX 75601
Beer
Miller Light
$3.99
Coors Light
$3.99
Modelo
$4.99
Shiner Bock
Dos XX
$4.99
Yuengling
Yuengling Flight
Bud Light
Michelob Ultra
$3.99
Seasonal
$4.99
Michelada
$2.00
Green Beer
$1.00
Bud Light
$3.99
Miller Light
$3.99
Coors Light
$3.99
Budweiser
$3.99
Michelob Ultra
$3.99
Corona
$4.99
Vood Doo Ranger
$4.99
Dos XX
$4.99
Modelo
$4.99
Victoria
$4.99
Sol
$4.99
Pacifico
$4.99
Wine
House Cocktails
Whiskeys - McCann's Street
Rums - McCann's Street
Gins - McCann's Street
Vodkas - McCann's Street
Margaritas
Shots
Spirits
Absolut
$4.62+
Deep Eddy
$4.62+
Titos
$8.00
Grey Goose
$9.00
Ketel One
$8.50
Nue
$8.00
Double Shot
$2.00
Well Vodka
$5.00
Bacardi
$8.00
Captain Morgan
$8.00
Malibu
$7.50
Well Rum
$5.00
Double Shot
$2.00
Dulce Vita
$7.00
Don Julio
$9.00
Casa Dragones
$9.00
Herradura
$9.00
Patron Silver
$9.00
1800 Silver
$9.00
Lunazul
$7.00
Number Juan
$8.00
Jose Cuervo
$7.00
Well Tequila
$5.00
Double Shot
$2.00
Crown
$9.00
Crown Apple
$9.00
Crown Peach
$9.00
Jack Daniels
$8.50
Gentlemans Jack
$9.00
Jameson
$8.50
Jameson Orange
$8.50
Knob Creek
$8.00
Woodford Reserve
$9.00
Makers Mark
$8.00
Fireball
$7.50
Screwball
$8.50
Shane
$8.50
Well Whiskey
$5.00
Double Shot
$2.00
Baileys
$7.50
Disarona
$8.50
Disarona Cream
$8.50
Kahlua
$8.00
Texas Honey
$7.00
Vermouth
$7.00
Chambord
$8.50
Blue Chair
$8.00
Triple Sec
$5.00
Rumchata
$7.00
Grand marnier
$9.00
Double Shot
$2.00
McCallen 18
$15.00
Bombay
$6.99
Well Gin
$5.00
Drinks to Share
Flavors - Finest Call
Boutique Sodas
Dublin Ginger Beer - 12oz
$3.00
Dublin Triple XXX Root Beer - 12oz
$3.00
Dublin Vanilla Cream - 12oz
$3.00
Dublin Retro Cream Soda - 12oz
$3.00
Dublin Vintage Cola - 12oz
$3.00
Dublin 1891 Green Apple - 12oz
$3.00
Dublin 1891 Blueberry - 12oz
$3.00
Dublin 1891 Grapefruit - 12oz
$3.00
Dublin Cheerwine - 12oz
$3.00
Dublin Retro Grape - 12oz
$3.00
Dublin Orange Cream - 12oz
$3.00
Dublin TeXas Orange Dream - 12oz
$3.00
Dublin TeXas Sweet Peach - 12oz
$3.00
Dublin Fru Fru Berry - 12oz
$3.00
Dublin Cherry Limeade - 12oz
$3.00
Dublin 2-Way Lemon Lime - 12oz
$3.00
Dublin Tart-n-Sweet Lemonade - 12oz
$3.00
Dublin Dr. Pepper - 8oz
$3.00
Bottle Coke - 8oz
$3.00
Mexican Coke - 12oz
$4.00
Fountain Drinks - Flavored
Mixers
Sides
Sauces
Dressings
Cheeses
Toppings
Pickled Relishes
Meats
Salad Choice
Beef
Chicken
Seafood
Sodas / Drinks
Traditional Mexican Favorites
Nachos & Pappas
Flameada
Soups & Salads
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Vegetariana
Grilled Items
Skillet Plates
Glaze / Toppings
Desserts
Sides
A La Carte
4 Scoop Set-Up: Guac / SC / Pico / Choice of Jalapenos
$3.00
Tamale - A La Carte
$3.00
Enchilada - A La Carte
$4.00+
Taco - A La Carte
$3.00+
Street Taco - A La Carte
$3.00+
6" Burrito - A La Carte
$4.00+
Dinner Burrito - A La Carte
$7.00+
Chalupa - A La Carte
$3.00+
Side - Lettuce - Shredded
$1.00
Side - Pico de Gallo
$1.00
Side - Onions - FRESH Diced
$1.00
Side - Tomatoes - Diced
$1.00
Side - Cheese - Shredded
$1.00
Side - Jalapenos - Fresh Sliced 2oz
$1.00
Side - Jalapenos - Pickled Sliced 2oz
$1.00
Side - Sour cream
$1.00
Side - Guacamole Scoop
$3.00
Side - Sliced Avacado
$3.00
Side - Bell Peppers - FRESH Sliced
$1.00
Side - Cilantro
$1.00
Side - Queso
$5.00
Side - Rico's Sour cream Sauce
$3.00
Side - Tomatillo VERDE Salsa
$3.00
Side - Chorizo - 2oz
$1.00
Side - Shredded Chicken
$2.00
Side - Ground Beef
$3.00
Side - Carnitas 4oz
$4.00
Side - Barbacoa 4oz
$4.00
Side - Fajita Chicken 4oz Cubed
$4.00
Side - Fajita Beef 4oz Cubed
$5.00
Side - Shrimp 4ea
$8.00
Toppers
Pico de Gallo - ON TOP
$1.00
Onions - FRESH Diced ON TOP
$1.00
Tomatoes - Diced ON TOP
$1.00
Cheese - Shredded ON TOP
$1.00
Jalapenos - Fresh Sliced 2oz ON TOP
$1.00
Jalapenos - Pickled Sliced 2oz ON TOP
$1.00
Sour cream - 2oz ON TOP
$1.00
Lettuce - 2oz Shredded ON TOP
$1.00
Cilantro - 2oz ON TOP
$1.00
Bell Peppers - FRESH Sliced - ON TOP
$1.00
Chorizo 2oz ON TOP
$1.00
Ground Beef 2oz ON TOP
$3.00
Guacamole - ON TOP
$3.00
Queso - 4oz ON TOP
$5.00
Shredded Chicken 2oz ON TOP
$1.00
Barbacoa 4oz ON TOP
$4.00
Carnitas 4oz ON TOP
$4.00
Shredded Chicken 4oz ON TOP
$4.00
Ground Beef 4oz ON TOP
$5.00
Faj BF Cubed 4oz ON TOP
$5.00
Faj CK Cubed 4oz ON TOP
$4.00
Add Shrimp ON TOP 4ea
$8.00
Rico's Sour cream Sauce 2oz ON TOP
$1.50
Tomatillo Verde Salsa 2oz ON TOP
$1.50
All hours
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 1:30 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 1:30 am
|Friday
|8:30 am - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 1:30 am
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1217 McCann Rd, Longview, TX 75601
