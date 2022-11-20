A map showing the location of McCann Street Cantina 1217 McCann RdView gallery

McCann Street Cantina 1217 McCann Rd

review star

No reviews yet

1217 McCann Rd

Longview, TX 75601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beer

Miller Light

$3.99

Coors Light

$3.99

Modelo

$4.99

Shiner Bock

Dos XX

$4.99

Yuengling

Yuengling Flight

Bud Light

Michelob Ultra

$3.99

Seasonal

$4.99

Michelada

$2.00

Green Beer

$1.00

Bud Light

$3.99

Miller Light

$3.99

Coors Light

$3.99

Budweiser

$3.99

Michelob Ultra

$3.99

Corona

$4.99

Vood Doo Ranger

$4.99

Dos XX

$4.99

Modelo

$4.99

Victoria

$4.99

Sol

$4.99

Pacifico

$4.99

Wine

Moscato

$7.99

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.99

Chardonnay

$8.99

Pinot Grigio

$8.99

Sangria

$8.99

Riesling

$6.99

Champaigne

$5.99

House Cocktails

Coconut Mango Daiquiri

$11.99

Long Island Ice Tea

$9.99

Ranch Water

$9.99

Mexican Sunset

$10.99

Bloody Maria

$11.99

Bloody Mary

$11.99

Peanut Butter Old Fashioned

$11.99

Old Fashioned

$11.99

Bebida Verde

$10.99

Sangria Swirl

$12.99

La Paloma

$10.99

Pina Colada

$11.99

Liquid Marijuana

$9.00

Blue Hawaiian

$9.00

Whiskeys - McCann's Street

Bourbon

Rye

Blended Whiskey

Irish Whiskey

Scotch - Blended

Scotch - Single Malt

Rums - McCann's Street

Rum - Regular

$2.78+

Rum - Flavored

Rum - Spiced

Well Rum

$2.78

WELL Rum DOUBLE

$5.56

Standard Rum

$4.63

STANDARD Rum DOUBLE

$9.24

Premium Rum

$6.47

PREMIUM Rum DOUBLE

$12.94

Top Shelf Rum

$8.32

TOP SHELF Rum DOUBLE

$16.63

Gins - McCann's Street

Well Gin

$2.78

WELL Gin DOUBLE

$5.56

Standard Gin

$4.62

STANDARD Gin DOUBLE

$9.24

Premium Gin

$6.47

PREMIUM Gin DOUBLE

$12.94

Top Shelf Gin

$8.32

TOP SHELF Gin DOUBLE

$16.63

Vodkas - McCann's Street

Well Vodka

$2.78

WELL Vodka DOUBLE

$5.56

Standard Vodka

$4.62

STANDARD Vodka DOUBLE

$9.24

Premium Vodka

$6.48

PREMIUM Vodka DOUBLE

$12.94

Top Shelf Vodka

$8.32

TOP SHELF Vodka DOUBLE

$16.64

Martinis

Classic

$8.99

Lemon Drop

$9.99

Rasberry Lemon Drop

$10.99

Margaritas

Everclear Ricorita

$4.62

Everclear

Tequila Ricorita

$4.62

Jalapeno Pineapple Margarita

$7.39

Coconut margarita

$9.23

Watermelon Cilantro Margarita

$7.39

Beer Rita

$11.08

Kicker

$1.84

Shots

Well Shots

$4.00

Sopapilla

$7.99

Cinnamon Toast

$7.99

Vegas Bomb

$7.99

Mexican Candy

$7.99

Green Tea

$7.99

White Tea

$7.99

Lemon Drop

$7.99

Tequila Sunrise

$7.99

The "Jasen Philips" - PB & J

$7.99

Fireball

$5.00

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00

Spirits

Absolut

$4.62+

Deep Eddy

$4.62+

Titos

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$8.50

Nue

$8.00

Double Shot

$2.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$7.50

Well Rum

$5.00

Double Shot

$2.00

Dulce Vita

$7.00

Don Julio

$9.00

Casa Dragones

$9.00

Herradura

$9.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

1800 Silver

$9.00

Lunazul

$7.00

Number Juan

$8.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Double Shot

$2.00

Crown

$9.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Peach

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Gentlemans Jack

$9.00

Jameson

$8.50

Jameson Orange

$8.50

Knob Creek

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Fireball

$7.50

Screwball

$8.50

Shane

$8.50

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Double Shot

$2.00

Baileys

$7.50

Disarona

$8.50

Disarona Cream

$8.50

Kahlua

$8.00

Texas Honey

$7.00

Vermouth

$7.00

Chambord

$8.50

Blue Chair

$8.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

Rumchata

$7.00

Grand marnier

$9.00

Double Shot

$2.00

McCallen 18

$15.00

Bombay

$6.99

Well Gin

$5.00

Mules

Moscow Mule

$9.99

Mexican Mule

$9.99

Grapefruit Mule

$9.99

Drinks to Share

Fishbowl for Two

$34.99

Fishbowl for Four

$49.99

Drink Template

Preparation

$2.78+

Preparation

Prepare as a

Garnish

NO GARNISH ! ! !

Lemon

Lime

Orange

Apple

Pineapple

Apples

Strawberries

Cherries

Olives

Green Onions

Flavors - Finest Call

Finest Call Flavors

Water

Sparkling Water

$2.00+

Club Soda

Tonic Water

$3.00

Mineral Water

$3.00

Boutique Sodas

Dublin Ginger Beer - 12oz

$3.00

Dublin Triple XXX Root Beer - 12oz

$3.00

Dublin Vanilla Cream - 12oz

$3.00

Dublin Retro Cream Soda - 12oz

$3.00

Dublin Vintage Cola - 12oz

$3.00

Dublin 1891 Green Apple - 12oz

$3.00

Dublin 1891 Blueberry - 12oz

$3.00

Dublin 1891 Grapefruit - 12oz

$3.00

Dublin Cheerwine - 12oz

$3.00

Dublin Retro Grape - 12oz

$3.00

Dublin Orange Cream - 12oz

$3.00

Dublin TeXas Orange Dream - 12oz

$3.00

Dublin TeXas Sweet Peach - 12oz

$3.00

Dublin Fru Fru Berry - 12oz

$3.00

Dublin Cherry Limeade - 12oz

$3.00

Dublin 2-Way Lemon Lime - 12oz

$3.00

Dublin Tart-n-Sweet Lemonade - 12oz

$3.00

Dublin Dr. Pepper - 8oz

$3.00

Bottle Coke - 8oz

$3.00

Mexican Coke - 12oz

$4.00

Fountain Drinks - Flavored

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Strawberry Tea

$3.00

Peach Tea

$3.00

Mango Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mixers

NO MIXERS

& Water

& Tonic

& Soda

& Coke

& 7-Up

& Dr. Pepper

& Ginger Ale

& Ginger Beer

& Cranberry

& O.J.

& Pineapple Juice

& Sunkist

& Grapefruit Juice

& Grenadine

& Redbull

$3.00

Sides

Side Salad Choice

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Relish

$5.00

Soup Choice

$5.00

Asparagus - Bacon Wrapped

$7.00

Stuffed Tomato Choice

$800.00

Stuffed Bell Pepper Choice

$8.00

Corn

$5.00

Sweet Potato

$5.00

Gold Potato

$5.00

Green Beans - Bacon Wrapped

$7.00

Boudain - 1 Stick

$7.00

Sauces

Au Jus

$3.00

White Gravy

$3.00

Brown Gravy

$3.00

Sweet & Spicy

$3.00

Horseradish Remoulade

$3.00

Horseradish Chive Cream

$3.00

Chimichurri

$3.00

Barbeque Sauce

$3.00

Dijon Mustard

$3.00

Salsa Verde

$3.00

A-1 Buttermilk Ranch

$3.00

Honey

$3.00

Dressings

Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Balsamic Vinagrette Dressing

Caesar Dressing

Thousand Island Dressing

Bleu Cheese Dressing

Italian Dressing

Oil & Vinegar Dressing

Honey Dijon

NO DRESSING ! ! !

Cheeses

Bleu - 2oz

$3.00

Feta - 2oz

$3.00

Gouda - 2oz

$3.00

Mozzarella - 2oz

$3.00

Sharp Cheddar - 2oz

$3.00

Pepperjack - 2oz

$3.00

Provalone - 2oz

$3.00

Cream Cheese - 2oz

$3.00

Fruit

Lemon

Lime

Orange

Green Apple

Pineapple

Toppings

Cheese

$3.00

Sauteed Onions ON TOP

$3.00

Sauteed Mushrooms ON TOP

$5.00

Grilled Pineapple ON TOP

$5.00

2 Pieces of Candied Bacon ON TOP

$5.00

3 Sauteed Shrimp ON TOP

$6.00

Sauteed Crab Meat ON TOP

$12.00

Grilled Lobster Tail ON TOP

$15.00

NO TOPPING

Pickled Relishes

Cocktail Onions

Olives

Jalapeno Relish

Chow Chow

Pickles

Meats

Meat - ON TOP

Pub Boards

Charcuterie Board

$9.23+

Vegan Board

$9.23+

Ploughman's Board

$5.54+

Boudain Board

$7.39+

Appetizers

Boudain Won-Tons by Marion

$5.00+

Cheese Sticks - Pecan Flour Battered

$4.00+

Candied Bacon Cheese Biscuit Sliders

$10.00+

50th State Grilled Ham Sliders

$10.00+

Shrimp Cocktail

$5.00+

Appetizer Sampler

$25.00

Quinoa Stuffed Sweet Potato Skins

$9.00

Soup Choice

French Onion Soup

$5.00+

Corn Chowder

$5.00+

Baked Potato Soup

$5.00+

Salad Choice

Candied Bacon & Pecan Field Greens

$5.00+

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Garden Salad

$5.00+

Wedge Salad

$9.00

Butter Lettuce Salad Selection

$9.00+

Classic Waldorf Salad

$9.00

Stacked Tomato Burrata Salad

$9.00

Warm Sweet Potato Salad w/Orange Vinaigrette

$9.00

Beef

Country Fried Steak - 8oz

$20.00

Triangle Steak

$20.00

Denver Steak

$20.00

Sirloin - 8oz

$25.00

Smoked Ribeye 14oz

$30.00

Ribeye - Prime - 16oz

$35.00

Tomahawk Ribeye - 40oz (2+)

$70.00

Porterhouse - 22oz

$35.00

Filet Mignon - 12oz

$24.00

Double Filet - 12oz

$40.00

Chicken

Grilled Chicken Breast

$20.00

Blue Ribbon Chicken

$25.00

Grilled Half Chicken

$30.00

Spatchcocked Grilled Chicken (2+)

$50.00

Pork

Honey Glazed Ham Steak

$16.00

Pork Loin

$20.00

Pork Chops

$28.00

Seafood

Skewered Shrimp

$20.00

Mahi-mahi

$20.00

Grilled Lobster Tail

$30.00

The Skewered Sampler (2+)

$70.00

Pick a Topping

Cheese

$3.00

Sauteed Onions

$3.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.00

Grilled Pineapple

$3.00

2 Pieces of Candied Bacon

$3.00

3 Sauteed Shrimp

$6.00

6 Sauteed Shrimp

$12.00

Sauteed Crab Meat

$12.00

Grilled Lobster Tail

$15.00

NO TOPPING

Sauce Choice

Au Jus

$3.00

White Gravy

$3.00

Brown Gravy

$3.00

Sweet & Spicy Orange Dip

$3.00

Horseradish Remoulade

$3.00

Horseradish Chive Cream

$3.00

Chimichurri

$3.00

Barbeque Sauce

$3.00

Dijon Mustard

$3.00

Salsa

$3.00

Salsa Verde

$3.00

Regular Desserts

Watergate Salad

$3.00

Lemon Icebox Pie

$5.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$5.00

Sweet Apple Pie

$5.00

Sodas / Drinks

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

PowerAid

$2.99

Orange Fanta

$2.99

Kids Drink

$1.99

GingerBeer

$3.99

GingerAle

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.50

Canned Soda

$1.50

Traditional Mexican Favorites

Molcajete

$33.00

Pina Loca

$25.00

Stuffed Avocados

$15.00

Carnitas Michoacanas

$16.00

Street Tacos

$11.00+

Appetizers

Rico's Queso

$5.00+

Elote

$5.00+

Guacamole

$8.00

Toppers

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Nachos & Pappas

Rico's Nachos

$7.00+

Rico's Pappas

$7.00+

Flameada

Flameada

$14.00+

Soups & Salads

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.00+

Rico's Taco Salad

$11.00+

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

$9.00+

Quesadilla Vegetariana

Quesadilla Vegetariana

$15.00

Grilled Items

Ribeye

$28.00

Steak Rene

$22.00

Grilled Chicken

$18.00

BYO Section

Build Your Own Plates

$9.00+

Dinner Burrito or Chimi - BYO

$9.00+

Skillet Plates

Carne Asada

$24.00

Fajitas

$20.00+

Fajitas for 2

$45.00

Glaze / Toppings

Chorizo & Queso

$6.00

Pineapple & Queso

$6.00

Onions & Bell Peppers - Sauteed

$2.00

Mushrooms - Sauteed

$2.00

Teriyaki / Honey / Pineapple Glaze

$5.00

Tequila Queso Fresco Sauce

$6.00

Desserts

Flan

$5.00

Sopapillas

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Enchilada

$8.00

Kids Taco

$8.00

Kids Burrito

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Nuggets

$8.00

Sides

Refried Beans

$6.00

Charros Beans

$6.00

Rice

$6.00

Zucchini & Squash - Diced

$6.00

Asparagus

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

No Side

A La Carte

4 Scoop Set-Up: Guac / SC / Pico / Choice of Jalapenos

$3.00

Tamale - A La Carte

$3.00

Enchilada - A La Carte

$4.00+

Taco - A La Carte

$3.00+

Street Taco - A La Carte

$3.00+

6" Burrito - A La Carte

$4.00+

Dinner Burrito - A La Carte

$7.00+

Chalupa - A La Carte

$3.00+

Side - Lettuce - Shredded

$1.00

Side - Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Side - Onions - FRESH Diced

$1.00

Side - Tomatoes - Diced

$1.00

Side - Cheese - Shredded

$1.00

Side - Jalapenos - Fresh Sliced 2oz

$1.00

Side - Jalapenos - Pickled Sliced 2oz

$1.00

Side - Sour cream

$1.00

Side - Guacamole Scoop

$3.00

Side - Sliced Avacado

$3.00

Side - Bell Peppers - FRESH Sliced

$1.00

Side - Cilantro

$1.00

Side - Queso

$5.00

Side - Rico's Sour cream Sauce

$3.00

Side - Tomatillo VERDE Salsa

$3.00

Side - Chorizo - 2oz

$1.00

Side - Shredded Chicken

$2.00

Side - Ground Beef

$3.00

Side - Carnitas 4oz

$4.00

Side - Barbacoa 4oz

$4.00

Side - Fajita Chicken 4oz Cubed

$4.00

Side - Fajita Beef 4oz Cubed

$5.00

Side - Shrimp 4ea

$8.00

**TO-GO**

**TO-GO**

**NO MAKE**

**NO MAKE**

Toppers

Pico de Gallo - ON TOP

$1.00

Onions - FRESH Diced ON TOP

$1.00

Tomatoes - Diced ON TOP

$1.00

Cheese - Shredded ON TOP

$1.00

Jalapenos - Fresh Sliced 2oz ON TOP

$1.00

Jalapenos - Pickled Sliced 2oz ON TOP

$1.00

Sour cream - 2oz ON TOP

$1.00

Lettuce - 2oz Shredded ON TOP

$1.00

Cilantro - 2oz ON TOP

$1.00

Bell Peppers - FRESH Sliced - ON TOP

$1.00

Chorizo 2oz ON TOP

$1.00

Ground Beef 2oz ON TOP

$3.00

Guacamole - ON TOP

$3.00

Queso - 4oz ON TOP

$5.00

Shredded Chicken 2oz ON TOP

$1.00

Barbacoa 4oz ON TOP

$4.00

Carnitas 4oz ON TOP

$4.00

Shredded Chicken 4oz ON TOP

$4.00

Ground Beef 4oz ON TOP

$5.00

Faj BF Cubed 4oz ON TOP

$5.00

Faj CK Cubed 4oz ON TOP

$4.00

Add Shrimp ON TOP 4ea

$8.00

Rico's Sour cream Sauce 2oz ON TOP

$1.50

Tomatillo Verde Salsa 2oz ON TOP

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 1:30 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:30 am - 1:30 am
Thursday8:30 am - 1:30 am
Friday8:30 am - 1:30 am
Saturday8:30 am - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1217 McCann Rd, Longview, TX 75601

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Levee - 111 Joplin Drive
orange starNo Reviews
111 Joplin Drive Longview, TX 75601
View restaurantnext
Posados Cafe - Longview
orange star4.1 • 203
110 Triple Creek Dr Longview, TX 75061
View restaurantnext
Chiangmai Thai Kitchen - Longview
orange starNo Reviews
103 W loop 281 suite 430 Longview, TX 75605
View restaurantnext
Yukon Coffee - Nealy Way
orange starNo Reviews
3105 Nealy Way Longview, TX 75605
View restaurantnext
Reo Bar & Grill - 4716 West Loop 281
orange starNo Reviews
4716 West Loop 281 Longview, TX 75604
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - TX046 - Longview TX
orange star4.2 • 51
4401 gilmer rd, Longview, TX 75604
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Longview

Texas Best Smokehouse - Longview
orange star4.2 • 751
3302 S Eastman Rd Longview, TX 75602
View restaurantnext
Pollo Regio - Waxahachie, TX
orange star4.0 • 553
1102 Ferris Ave Waxahachie, TX 75615
View restaurantnext
Jocelyn's Mexican Grill
orange star4.4 • 323
1009 Wal Street Longview, TX 75605
View restaurantnext
Little Mexico Restaurant
orange star5.0 • 241
2517 Judson Rd Longview, TX 75605
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - TX046 - Longview TX
orange star4.2 • 51
4401 gilmer rd, Longview, TX 75604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Longview
Gilmer
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Tyler
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Lindale
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Shreveport
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Bossier City
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Texarkana
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lufkin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Lufkin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Greenville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston