Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Greek

Rico's Pizzeria

89 Reviews

$

1351 Main St

Walpole, MA 02081

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Home of the Chicken Kabob Salads and BJ Wraps!

Website

Location

1351 Main St, Walpole, MA 02081

Directions

Gallery
Rico's Pizzeria image
Rico's Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Red Wing Diner
orange starNo Reviews
2235 Boston providence Hw Rt1 Walpole, MA 02081
View restaurantnext
Olive & Mint
orange star4.2 • 593
2 Washington Street Foxborough, MA 02035
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo - 1166 - Foxboro, Rt. 1 Dual
orange star3.9 • 226
211 North St Foxboro, MA 02035
View restaurantnext
Bytes - Foxborough, MA
orange starNo Reviews
23 Patriot Place Foxborough, MA 02035
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 1184 - Medfield
orange star3.7 • 138
10 C North Meadows Road Medfield, MA 02052
View restaurantnext
Mustang Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
111 Lenox St Norwood, MA 02062
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Walpole

Bristol Square Cafe - 1428 Main St
orange star4.4 • 282
1428 Main St Walpole, MA 02081
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Walpole
Sharon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Norwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Medfield
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Foxboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Stoughton
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston