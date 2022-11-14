Ricos Tacos & 'Ritas imageView gallery

Ricos Tacos & 'Ritas

review star

No reviews yet

11875 US Route 70

Arlington, TN 38002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Quesadilla
White Cheese Dip
Pollo Feliz

Appetizers

White Cheese Dip

White Cheese Dip

$4.29

Large White Cheese Dip

$9.29

Bean Dip

$6.50
Guacamole Dip

Guacamole Dip

$4.29

Large Guacamole Dip

$9.29
Homemade Casero

Homemade Casero

$8.99

Chunky Avocado over bed of Pico de Gallo

Chorizo Dip

$7.29

Mexican sausage covered with cheese sauce

Traditional Wings (6)

Traditional Wings (6)

$8.29

Buffalo Sauce on the Side

Traditional Wings (10)

$12.29

Buffalo Sauce on the Side

American Cheeseburger

$8.59

Beef patty with cheese and side of Fries

Chicken Fingers with Fries

Chicken Fingers with Fries

$6.59
Ricos Fries

Ricos Fries

$11.29

French Fries with steak strips topped with cheese sauce and sour cream

Ceviche de Camaron

$10.99

Shrimp and avocado slices over a bed of Pico de Gallo

Side Orders

Shredded Cheese

Shredded Cheese

$1.79
Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$1.49
Pico de Gallo

Pico de Gallo

$1.99

Refried Beans

$2.99
Small Chips and Salsa

Small Chips and Salsa

$2.99

Large Chips and Salsa

$7.99
Tortillas

Tortillas

$1.49

Set of three tortillas

Jalapeños

$1.49

Tomatillo Sauce

$2.29

Mexican Rice

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99
Avocado

Avocado

$2.99

Fajitas

Fajitas

$13.99

Chicken

Pollo Feliz

Pollo Feliz

$12.99

Grilled chicken strips, served over a bed of rice topped with cheese sauce

Pollo con Crema

Pollo con Crema

$13.99
Mexican Chori Pollo

Mexican Chori Pollo

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast strips topped with chorizo (Mexican Sausage) and cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans

Pollo Tampiqueno

$13.99

Grilled Chicken breast cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Topo Pollo

Topo Pollo

$13.49

Sliced chicken breast topped with mushrooms, onions and white melted cheese. Served with rice and beans

Soups And Salads

Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup

$7.99

A blend of chicken broth filled with pulled white meat chicken, rice, pico de gallo, and slice of avocado.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$7.59

Guacamole Salad

$4.99

Express Combo A la Carte

Taco

Taco

$2.09

Hard Shell Beef or Chicken

Soft Taco

Soft Taco

$2.79

Soft Shell Beef or Chicken

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$2.79
Burrito Nacho Cheese

Burrito Nacho Cheese

$5.59

Filled with ground beef, topped with cheese sauce

Steak Strips

Steak Strips

$6.49

Chicken Strips (Grilled)

$6.49

Nachos

$7.99
Fiesta Nachos

Fiesta Nachos

$10.49

Ricos Tacos

Ricos Tacos

Ricos Tacos

$2.79

Mexican Torta

Mexican Torta

$11.99

House Specials

Carnitas

Carnitas

$13.49

Cheese Steak Burrito

$12.99

Chimichanga

$11.29

Ricos Burrito

$13.29
Fajita Quesadilla

Fajita Quesadilla

$13.99

Ritas Quesadilla

$13.99
Fajita Nachos

Fajita Nachos

$12.29

Carne Asada

$16.49

Burrito El Puerto

$13.29

Filled with meat (Grilled chicken or steak), and chorizo, rice and beans, topped with cheese sauce and pico de gallo

Camarones Con Queso

$14.99

Shrimp cooked with spinach, Pico de Gallo and white cheese. Served with rice and Guacamole Salad.

Burrito Supremo

$13.49

Extra large burrito filled with steak or chicken, sautéed onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, refried beans, covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice

Desserts

Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$6.99Out of stock
Sopapilla

Sopapilla

$2.79
Churros

Churros

$4.99

Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Orange Fanta

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Horchata

$3.29

Rice and Cinnamon Drink

Jamaica

$3.29

Hibiscus Iced Tea

Tamarind Drink

$3.29

Mango Agua

$3.29

Sweet Mango taste of agua fresca (Spanish for "fresh water")

Gallon of Tea

$8.49

Draft Beer

Small Draft Mich Ultra

$6.49

Small Draft Dos XX

$6.49

Small Draft Modelo

$6.49

Large Draft Mich Ultra

$8.99

Large Draft Dos XX

$8.99

Large Draft Modelo

$8.99

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

Bud Light

$3.49

Coors Light

$3.49

Michelob

$3.49

Corona

$3.99

Dos XX

$3.99

Negra Modelo

$3.99

Modelo Especial

$3.99

Michelada

$7.99

Margaritas

Small Lime Marg

Small Lime Marg

$7.49

Large Lime Marg

$11.99

Pitcher Lime Marg

$23.00

Small Flavor Margarita

$7.99

Large Flavor Margarita

$12.49

Pitcher Flavor Margarita

$25.00

Wine

Merlot

$5.99

Chardonnay

$5.99

White Zinfandel

$5.99

Homemade Sangria

$10.99

Served on Ice

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Online Orders (No order processing fee)

Location

11875 US Route 70, Arlington, TN 38002

Directions

Gallery
Ricos Tacos & 'Ritas image

Similar restaurants in your area

Crave Coffee Bar and Bistro - 11615 US-70 #108a, Arlington, TN
orange starNo Reviews
11615 US-70 #108a, Arlington, TN Arlington, TN 38002
View restaurantnext
ITS A WRAPP - 6011 Airline Rd Suite #101
orange starNo Reviews
6011 Airline Rd Arlington, TN 38002
View restaurantnext
Crave Sweets Bake Shop - 11615 Highway 70
orange starNo Reviews
11615 Highway 70 Arlington, TN 38002
View restaurantnext
Fowl-N-Out-Arlington
orange starNo Reviews
5224 Airline Road ste 107 Arlington, TN 38002
View restaurantnext
Soul Fish Cafe Wolfchase
orange star4.4 • 607
8413 Hwy 64 Memphis, TN 38133
View restaurantnext
Rock N' Dough Pizza + Brewery - Cordova
orange starNo Reviews
1769 North Germantown Parkway Memphis, TN 38016
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Arlington
Cordova
review star
No reviews yet
Millington
review star
No reviews yet
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Memphis
review star
Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
Olive Branch
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Southaven
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 5 (19 restaurants)
Union City
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston