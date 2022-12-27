- Home
- Des Moines
- Rico's Pub
Rico's Pub
2314 University Ave
Des Moines, IA 50311
Fish & Shrimp
Catfish & Fries
Breaded and deep fried catfish fillet served with fries. Don't forget to add a nice cold beer with this bite. (Beer not included)
Glossy Shrimp & Fries
Try our lightly breaded shrimps fried and coated with our sweet house sauce. Served with crunchy fries. You can always add extra sides and drinks for a small up charge.
Deep Fried Shrimp & Fries
Try our deep fried shrimps and fries, we're still experimenting with this dish so feel free to request any of our sauces from our staff and let us know your thoughts.
Fish (Atlantic Cod) & Fries
Appetizers
Panini
Chicken Apple Melt Panini
Grilled chicken strips on fresh apple slices topped with cheese and jalapeno cranberry jam sandwiched on grilled toast. Served with your choice of fries, salad or selected side dish.
Chicken Avocado Panini
Grilled chicken strips on avocado spread topped with bacon strip and cheese melt on grilled toast. Served with your choice of fries, salad or selected side dish.
Sandwiches
Flat Bread
Burgers
Traditional Wings
(12) Traditional BBQ
Delicious BBQ coated wings served with fresh & crunchy celeries and carrots. You can get sauce "on the side" or order extra dipping sauce for an extra punch of flavor.
(12) Traditional Buffalo
You can't go wrong with the classic buffalo hot wings tossed or sauce-on-side. Celeries and carrots are included.
(12) Traditional Garlic Parmesan
PLEASE NOTE OUR GARLIC PARMESAN IS SERVED WITH DRY-RUB. Try our G&P dry-rub wings for a rich flavor experience you won't forget. Served with celeries and carrots.
(12) Traditional Korean Gochujang
Try a different flavor today with Korean Gochujang (pepper paste) sauce on our crispy fried wings. Our staff said it's sweet and tangy not spicy. The celeries and carrots will keep your tongue cool in case you taste a little kick from the pepper.