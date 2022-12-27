Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rico's Pub

2314 University Ave

Des Moines, IA 50311

Fish & Shrimp

Catfish & Fries

$13.99

Breaded and deep fried catfish fillet served with fries. Don't forget to add a nice cold beer with this bite. (Beer not included)

Glossy Shrimp & Fries

$12.99

Try our lightly breaded shrimps fried and coated with our sweet house sauce. Served with crunchy fries. You can always add extra sides and drinks for a small up charge.

Deep Fried Shrimp & Fries

$12.99

Try our deep fried shrimps and fries, we're still experimenting with this dish so feel free to request any of our sauces from our staff and let us know your thoughts.

Fish (Atlantic Cod) & Fries

$9.99

Appetizers

Queso Con Chili

$6.99
Eggrolls - Chicken (2)

$2.99
Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99
Gafford Fries

$5.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$6.99

Crab Rangoons (2)

$2.99

Fried pickles

$5.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99
Onion Rings

$4.99

Street Tacos

$6.00

Fries

$4.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.99
Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99
Cranberry Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Panini

Chicken Apple Melt Panini

$8.99

Grilled chicken strips on fresh apple slices topped with cheese and jalapeno cranberry jam sandwiched on grilled toast. Served with your choice of fries, salad or selected side dish.

Chicken Avocado Panini

$8.99

Grilled chicken strips on avocado spread topped with bacon strip and cheese melt on grilled toast. Served with your choice of fries, salad or selected side dish.

Sandwiches

Shrimp Po Boy & Fries

$8.99

Catfish Po Boy & Fries

$8.99

Chicken Sandwich & Fries

$9.99

Pork Tenderloin & Fries

$10.99

Smoked Brisket Sandwich & Fries

$10.99

Flat Bread

Cajun Shrimp Flatbread

$9.99
Creamy Shrimps Flatbread

$9.99
Crunchy Crab Flatbread

$9.99

Pepperoni Flatbread

$9.99
Veggie & Cheese Flatbread

$9.99

Burgers

The Gafford Burger

$12.99
Classic Cheese Burger & Fries

$10.99

Quarter-pounder patty with cheese on burger buns with fresh onion, lettuce, tomato and pickles.

Double Classic Burger

$14.99
BBQ Beef Burger & Fries

$10.99

Beyond Meat Burger & Fries

$10.99

Traditional Wings

Crispy fried and never breaded, our wings are served naked, tossed or sauce on the side with fresh and crunchy celeries and carrots.
(12) Traditional BBQ

$15.99

Delicious BBQ coated wings served with fresh & crunchy celeries and carrots. You can get sauce "on the side" or order extra dipping sauce for an extra punch of flavor.

(12) Traditional Buffalo

$15.99

You can't go wrong with the classic buffalo hot wings tossed or sauce-on-side. Celeries and carrots are included.

(12) Traditional Garlic Parmesan

$15.99

PLEASE NOTE OUR GARLIC PARMESAN IS SERVED WITH DRY-RUB. Try our G&P dry-rub wings for a rich flavor experience you won't forget. Served with celeries and carrots.

(12) Traditional Korean Gochujang

$15.99

Try a different flavor today with Korean Gochujang (pepper paste) sauce on our crispy fried wings. Our staff said it's sweet and tangy not spicy. The celeries and carrots will keep your tongue cool in case you taste a little kick from the pepper.