Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge

762 Reviews

$$

2500 Las Posas Rd

Camarillo, CA 93010

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon
Wedge
Prime Rib French Dip

Appetizers

Wings

Wings

$16.00

Choose between: Hot (Buffalo), Tangy, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ, & Mango Habanero.

Potato Skins

$12.00

Bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and ranch.

Nachos

$14.00

Chicken or tri-tip. Topped with our cheese sauce, beans, green onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, and sour cream.

Calamari

$16.00

Served with cocktail sauce.

Ahi Stack

$17.00

Seared Yellowfin tuna stacked on crispy wonton chips and a spicy Asian slaw.

Onion Rings

$11.00

Pot Stickers

$14.00

Five pork dumplings with an Asian glaze.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Cheesy oven baked dip, served with toasted crostinis, parmesan flatbread, and tortilla chips.

Potato Chip Basket

$11.00

Served with cheese sauce and chipotle aioli.

Sliders

$14.00

Three mini beef burgers, american cheese, grilled onions, 1000 island, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles.

JT Mix

$20.00

Salads & Soup

House Salad

$8.00

Fresh mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots, dressing on side

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, house-made dressing on side

Wedge

Wedge

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles

Beet Salad

$15.00

Arugula, goat cheese, candied pecans, cranberries, house-made balsamic.

BBQ Salad

$18.00

Tri-tip or grilled chicken over mixed greens tossed with black beans, roasted corn, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and tortilla strips. Served with ranch dressing on the side

Apple & Bleu Cheese Salad

$14.00

Fresh greens, sliced apples, cranberries, candied pecans & bleu cheese crumbles. Balsamic vinaigrette on the side.

Chicken Tortilla Cup

$6.00
Brisket Chili

Brisket Chili

$12.00

SOD Cup

$6.00

Spinach Salad

$14.00

SOD Bowl

$9.00

Lunch Specials

Half Sandwich

$12.00

Unlimited Soup & Salad

$13.00

REFILL Unlimited Soup & Salad REFILL

Half Salad

$12.00

Lunch Fish & Chips

$14.00

Lunch Chicken Picatta

$13.00

Lunch Entree Special

$14.00

Lunch Stir Fry Bowl

$12.00

Lunch Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

Corned Beef Rueben

$16.00

Swiss, saurkraut, 1000 island.

Tuscan Chicken Wrap

Tuscan Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, shaved parmesan, sun-dried tomato aioli, spinach tortilla.

Prime Rib French Dip

Prime Rib French Dip

$19.00

Thinly sliced prime rib, au jus, creamy horseradish sauce.

Tri Tip Sandwich

$17.00

Thinly sliced tri tip served on a french roll.

California Burger

California Burger

$17.00

Swiss, avocado, grilled onions, jalapeno rings, chipotle aioli.

The Classic Burger

$14.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and onions.

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$17.00

Patty Melt

$16.00

Choice of sourdough or rye. Swiss cheese and sauteed onions.

The Birdie

$16.00

Turkey breast, swiss, bacon, cranberry sauce, on grilled sourdough.

Santa Fe Chicken

Santa Fe Chicken

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast, pepper jack, grilled anaheim chile, onions and chipotle aioli.

Tuna Melt

$16.00

Albacore tuna salad, swiss, tomato, avocado, on grilled sourdough or rye.

Turkey Club

$16.00

Belvedere Style Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza Small

$16.00

Up to two toppings included

Three Cheese Pesto Small

$16.00

Pesto sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, fontina cheese, local tomatoes, basil

BBQ Chicken Pizza Small

$16.00

Dustin's Pizza Small

$16.00

Small GOAT Pizza

$16.00

Arugula, goat cheese, caramelized onions, and prosciutto.

Build Your Own Pizza Large

$23.00

Up to two toppings included

Three Cheese Pesto Large

$23.00

Pesto sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, fontina cheese, local tomatoes, basil

BBQ Chicken Pizza Large

$23.00

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, cilantro.

Dustin's Pizza Large

Dustin's Pizza Large

$23.00

Pesto cream sauce, prosciutto, bacon, onions, fresh jalapenos, cilantro, honey drizzle....the best!

GOAT Pizza Large

$23.00

Arugula, goat cheese, caramelized onions, and prosciutto.

Dinner Entrees

Salmon

Salmon

$27.00

Atlantic salmon grilled and finished with our honey glaze or bbq sauce. Served with sauteed vegetables and rice pilaf.

Tri Tip

Tri Tip

$23.00

Lemon caper sauce, scalloped potatoes, and sauteed vegetables.

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$20.00

Chicken Fettucini

$20.00

Shrimp Fettucini

$20.00

Stir-fry

$14.00

Quinoa and teriyaki

Flat Iron Steak

$28.00

8oz cut topped with chimichurri sauce. Served with fries

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$20.00

Alaskan cod in a crispy beer batter served with fries and coleslaw

Pork Chop

$28.00

12oz Prime Rib

$34.00

A Ric’s house specialty served with baked potato and sautéed vegetables.

16oz Prime Rib

$39.00

A Ric’s house specialty served with baked potato and sautéed vegetables.

Chicken Piccata

$22.00

Sides

Side Baked Potato

$6.00

Side Scalloped Potatoes

$6.00

Side Sweet Pot

$6.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Vegetables

$6.00

Onion Rings

$11.00

Desserts

NY Cheesecake

$9.00

Waffle Sundae

$9.00

Brownie Sundae Kit

$9.00

Butter Cake

$9.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tacos

$9.00

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Women's

T-shirt

$20.00

Sweatshirt

$40.00

Long Sleeve

$25.00

Tank

$15.00

Men's

T-shirt

$25.00

Long Sleeve

$30.00

Sweatshirt

$40.00

Performance Fleece Quarter Zip

$45.00

Nike Polo

$40.00

Hats

Golf Hat

$25.00

Trucker Hat

$20.00
check markSports
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
Sunday9:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Take-out and Delivery only....for now

2500 Las Posas Rd, Camarillo, CA 93010

Directions

