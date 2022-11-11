Riddim N Spice imageView gallery
Latin American
Vegan
Chicken

Riddim N Spice

633 Reviews

$$

2116 Meharry Blvd

Nashville, TN 37208



Popular Items

Large Dark
Bajan Macaroni Pie
Haitian Rice n Beans

Plates

Goat

$16.00+
Fish

Fish

$20.00
Half Bird

Half Bird

$13.00
Large White

Large White

$12.15
Small White

Small White

$9.00
Large Dark

Large Dark

$12.00
Small Dark

Small Dark

$10.00

Bowls

Trini Fried Rice

Trini Fried Rice

Jamaican Rice n Peas

Jamaican Rice n Peas

Haitian Rice n Beans

Haitian Rice n Beans

Shredded Lettuce

Shredded Lettuce

Family Pack Menu

Family Packs (Serves 5 People)

Family Packs (Serves 5 People)

Cocktails (ADULT BEVERAGES/ PICK-UP ONLY)

Al a Carte Items

Sides

Small White

Small White

$5.99
Small Dark

Small Dark

$4.99
Fried Plantains

Fried Plantains

$2.85
Seasoned Cabbage

Seasoned Cabbage

$2.50
Tostones

Tostones

$2.75
Cucumber Mango Salad

Cucumber Mango Salad

$2.50
Festival

Festival

$2.50
Cuban Black Beans

Cuban Black Beans

$2.50
Bajan Macaroni Pie

Bajan Macaroni Pie

$3.85
French Fries

French Fries

$2.50
BBQ Jackfruit

BBQ Jackfruit

$4.99
Honey Jerk Chicken

Honey Jerk Chicken

$4.00
BBQ Jerk Chicken

BBQ Jerk Chicken

$4.00

Curry Shrimp

$5.99Out of stock

Jerk Shrimp

$6.99

Trini Rice

$3.00

Jamaican Rice

$3.00

Haitian Rice

$3.00

Side Of Original

$0.50

Side Of Nuff

$0.50

Side Of Fiyah

$0.50

Side Of Blaze

$0.50

Side Of BBQ Jerk

$0.50

Side of Honey Jerk

$0.50

SIDE GOAT

$16.00

Sweets

Plantain Puffs

$3.00

Rum Cake

$3.00

Pan Of Rum Cake

$18.00Out of stock

AUNT PAM'S COOKIE

$2.50

Beverage

Mango Passionfruit

$4.50

Half Gallon Mango Passionfruit

$15.00

Pineapple Ginger

$4.50

Half Gallon Of Pineapple Ginger

$15.00

Pineapple Coconut

$4.50

Half Gallon Of Pineapple Coconut

$15.00

Cucumber Lime

$4.50

Half Gallon Of Cucumber Lime

$15.00

Jamaican Soda

$3.00

Fruit Champagne

$3.00

Soda Fountain

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Rices

Jamaican

$10.00

Trini

$10.00

Haitian

$10.00

Arroz

$10.00

White

$10.00

Proteins

Spicy Honey

$2.00

BBQ Jerk

$2.00

Pollo Guisado

$2.00

Jackfruit

$2.00

Soy Guisado

$2.00

Seitan

$2.00

Toppings

Sweet & Tangy Peppers

Charred Corn

Carmelized Onions

Queso Fresco

Red Onion

Cheddar

Beans

Tomatoes

Hatian Pickliz

Cheddar Cheese

Lettuce

Cucumber Mango Salad

Jerk Chicken

White Quarter

$11.00

Dark Quarter

$11.00

Sides

Fried Plantains

$2.50

Cucumber Salad

$2.50

Tostones

$2.50

Trini

$2.50

Jamaican

$2.50

Haitian

$2.50

Arroz

$2.50

White Rice

$2.50

Festival

$2.50

Fries

$2.50

Mac

$2.50

Drinks

Mango Passionfruit

$4.50

Pineapple Ginger

$4.50

Pineapple Coconut

$4.50

Cucumber Lime

$4.50

Coconut Soda

$3.00

Kola Champagne

$3.00

Ting

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Delivery Fee

< 8 Miles

$25.00

> 8 Miles

$50.00

COCKTAILS

WELL DRINK

$6.00

TROPI SHOT

$5.00

BETTA BEACH happyhour

$7.00

Double R DAQUIRI happyhour

$7.00

THE RUM AWAY happyhour

$7.00

MAI TAI happyhour

$6.50

Queenof Cabana

$7.00

Mojito

$7.00

Rum Punch

$7.00

FOOD

Coco Chop N Fries

$8.00

Hatian Griot W Tostones

$8.00

CALALOO DIP Happy

$8.00

CURRY SOY CHICKEN BOWL Happy

$8.00

SOFRITO CHICKEN PINA PINCHOS Happy

$7.50

Jackfruit Eggroll

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2116 Meharry Blvd, Nashville, TN 37208

Directions

Gallery
Riddim N Spice image

