Ridge Cafe
2630 Old Red Trail Nw
Mandan, ND 58554
Appetizers
- Battered Shrimp$14.00
- Boneless Chicken Wings$14.00
- Bone-In Chicken Wings$14.00
- Breaded Mushrooms$10.00
- Cheese Curds$10.00
- Chicken Strips with hand cut fries
3 breaded chicken strips served with hand cut fries and one dipping sauce$12.00
- Cream Cheese Jalapeno Poppers$12.00
- Mini Chicken Tacos
Served with side of salsa$10.00
- Mini Corn Dogs$10.00
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
- Onion Rings$10.00
- Pepperjack Cheese Curds$10.00
- Pickle Fries$10.00
- Poutine
hand cut fries and cheese curds covered in brown gravy$12.00
- Steak Tips
8oz grilled beef steak tips with Montreal steak seasoning$14.00
- Hand Cut Fries$6.50
Mexican
- Burrito
Beef or Chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, mild sauce, lettuce and tomatoes$6.00
- Grilled Potato Burrito
Beef or Chicken, diced potatoes, our special house blend shredded mexican cheese, mild sauce, ranch and lettuce$7.00
- Nachos
Beef or Chicken, aged cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, lettuce, black olives and our special house blend shredded mexican cheese served with side of sour cream and salsa$14.00
- Quesadilla
Our special house blend shredded Mexican cheese, onions, green peppers served on a flour tortilla with sour cream & salsa on the side. Add Beef taco meat for $1, Chicken for $2 or steak for $3.$9.00
- Taco
Beef or Chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, mild sauce and lettuce$4.00
- Taco Burger
Beef or Chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, mild sauce and lettuce$5.00
- Taco Dog
Cloverdale hot dog, beef taco meat, shredded cheddar cheese, mild sauce and lettuce$9.00
- Walking Taco
Bag of Nacho Cheese Doritos, beef or chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, mild sauce and lettuce$6.00
Salads
- Chef Salad
Diced ham, diced turkey, sliced hard boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives and shredded cheddar cheese served on a mixture of spinach and romaine lettuce in a fried tortilla bowl$11.00
- Chicken Bacon Salad
Chicken, bacon, shredded cheddar cheese and tomatoes served on a mixture of spinach and romaine lettuce in a fried tortilla bowl$15.00
- Taco Salad
Beef taco meat, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black olives, sour cream served on a mixture of spinach and romaine lettuce in a fried tortilla bowl and a side of salsa$13.00
Sandwich
- BBQ Rib Sliders
3 BBQ Rib sliders and pickles served on toasted Hawaiian rolls$11.00
- Burger
1/2 pound beef patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayonnaise served on toasted bun$12.00
- Cheesesteak
Rib steak, sautéed green peppers and onions covered in aged cheese on a toasted hoagie bun$15.00
- Chicken Sandwich
Chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise on toasted bun$14.00
- Chili Burger
1/2 pound beef patty, chili and shredded cheddar cheese served on toasted bun$16.00
- Chili Chicken Sandwich
Choice of grilled or breaded chicken topped with chili and shredded cheddar cheese all served on toasted bun.$16.00
- Chili Dog
Cloverdale hot dog covered in chili and shredded cheddar cheese served on a toasted hot dog bun$11.00
- French Dip
Roast beef and Swiss cheese served on a toasted hoagie bun with side of au jus$13.00
- Grinder
Beef taco meat, ham, turkey, salami, Colby pepperjack cheese, our special house blend shredded cheese, mild sauce, white Queso sauce and lettuce on a toasted hoagie bun$16.00
- Hot Dog
Cloverdale hot dog served on a toasted hot dog bun$8.00
- Hot Hamburger
1/2 lb beef patty served on Texas toast with Hashbrowns and covered in brown gravy$14.00
- Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/2 pound beef patty, sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese served on toasted bun$15.00
- Patty Melt
1/2 pound beef patty, sautéed onions, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing served on toasted rye bread$15.00
- Philly
Roast beef with swiss cheese, sautéed onions and green peppers served on a toasted hoagie bun with au jus$14.00
- Pizza Burger
1/2 pound beef patty, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese topped with marinara sauce served on toasted bun$17.00
- Reuben
Shaved corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing served on toasted rye bread$15.00
- Ridge Burger
1/2 pound BBQ seasoned beef patty, bacon, Colby pepperjack cheese, fried egg and BBQ sauce served on toasted bun$17.00
- Walleye Sandwich
Walleye with American cheese and lettuce served on a toasted bun with side of tarter sauce$16.00
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
