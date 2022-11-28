Ridge Grill imageView gallery

Ridge Grill

1,268 Reviews

$$

9999 S Mingo Suite J

Tulsa, OK 74133

Order Again

Beginnings

Devilicious Eggs

$9.00

Traditional Devilied Eggs with a kick topped with Bacon, Jalapeño and Scallions

Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Our creamy blend of Cheeses and Artichokes baked in a Parmesan Crust

Volcano Shrimp

$9.00

Lightly breaded, flash-fried and tossed with a spicy Honey-Citrus Sauce

Ridge Ceviche

$14.00

Shrimp and Scallops marinated in Lime Juice, Garlic, Tomatoes, Jalepeño and Cilantro with Avacado and Mango

Fried Lobster

$14.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Side Lob Mac N Cheese

$12.00

Bruschetta

$9.00

Portabello

$12.00

Large Cap filled with our Hand Crafted Sausage and Cheeses

Seafood Martini

$20.00

Pizzas

Greco

$11.00

Artichokes, Black Olives, Feta, Bell Peppers and Roma Tomatoes

Margherita

$11.00

The Classic - Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella and Fresh Basil

Napolitan

$11.00

Pepperoni, Marinara, Black Olives and Mushrooms

Quattro Formaggi

$11.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Smoked Gouda and Cheddar

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Grilled Chickenm, Jalapeño, Bacon, Red Onion and BBQ

Sam's Pizza

$11.00

Paulie's Pizza

$11.00

Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Jalapeño and Black Olives

BYO Pizza

$9.00

Soups and Salads

Small Caesar

$7.00

Romaine Hearts tossed with our Parmesan Peppercorn Dressing and Herbed Croutons then crowned with Parmesan Shreds

Large Caesar

$10.00

Romaine Hearts tossed with our Parmesan Peppercorn Dressing and Herbed Croutons then crowned with Parmesan Shreds

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Crisp Iceberg Wedge topped with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Grated Egg, Roasted Rep Peppers, Scallions and Almonds

Ridge Garden Salad

$5.00

Organic Lettuces, Roma Tomato, Cucumber and Herbed Croutons with choice of dressing

Cherry Pecan Salad

$7.00

Organic Baby Lettuces with Sundried Cherries, Carmelized Pecans and Cherry Balsamic Vinaigrette

Kale Salad with Chicken or Tuna

$16.00

Organic Baby Kale with Mandarin Oranges, Feta Cheese, Almonds and Red Onion tossed with a Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette then topped with your choice of grilled Chicken Breast or seared Ahi Tuna

Tuna Mediterranean

$20.00

Ahi seared rare atop Organic Lettuces with Roma Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Marinated Olives, Figs, Red Bell Peppers, Feta, Artichokes and our Lemon Oreganato Dressing

Spinach Salad with Tuna or Chicken

$16.00

Fresh Apples, Toasted Walnuts and Gorgonzola with our Raspberry Honey Vinaigrette then topped with your choice of seared Ahi Tuna or grilled Chicken Breast

Cup Chowder

$5.00

New England Style. Our House Specialty of Clams, Potatoes and Fresh Vegetables slowly simmered with our Favorite Herbs

Bowl Chowder

$7.00

New England Style. Our House Specialty of Clams, Potatoes and Fresh Vegetables slowly simmered with our Favorite Herbs

Cup of Day

$4.00

Lovingly prepared with Fresh Seasonal Ingredients

Bowl of Day

$6.00

Lovingly prepared with Fresh Seasonal Ingredients

Large Cherry Pecan

$12.00

Small kale Salad

$8.00

Ridge Sandwiches

Old Fashioned Burger

$12.00

1/2 pound Ground Sirloin with Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Cheddar

Focaccia Club

$14.00

Smoked Turkey, Honey Ham, Peppered Bacon, Swiss and Cheddar Cheeses with Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato

Impossible Burger

$14.00

100% Plant Based with Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on Vegan Bun

Chef's Featured Selections

Veal Picatta

$26.00

Select Provimi Veal Cutlets prepared Dore style quickly seared with Butter, Lemon, White Wine and Capers

Paella

$31.00

Rustic Casserole of Lobster, Mussels, Prawns, Chicken and Sausage simmered with Vegetables in Saffron Rice

Carry Out Special

$28.00

Half Lb Crab Dinner

$40.00

One Lb Crab Dinner

$75.00

Single Tail Dinner

$45.00

Double Tail Dinner

$80.00

Okie Surf Turf

$27.00

Swordfish

$28.00

Seafood Selections

Shrimp Griglio

$25.00

King Prawns marinated in Lemon, Garlic and Basil then fire-roasted and served with a fresh Tropical Mango Salsa

Cherry-Pecan Trout

$28.00

Colorado Rainbow Trout pan-seared in Pecan Flour and finished with a Sundried Cherry Buerre-Blanc

Halibut

$35.00

Alaskan Halibut baked in a Walnut, Almond and Lemon Crust and accented with a Sweet-Chile Remoulade

Salmon

$24.00

Norweigian Samon Char-grilled and topped with a fresh Tropical Mango Salsa

Ahi Tuna

$25.00

Ahi Rubben in Cracked Coriander and seared rare, Finished with an Orange Blossom Glaze

Tilapia

$20.00

Served with Basmati Rice on a pool of Curry Cream and scattered with Apples, Raisins, Walnuts and Scallions

Scallops

$27.00

Sea Scallops flash-seared with White Wine, Lemon and Butter

Bacon Shrimp

$25.00

King Prawns encloaked in Apple-Smoked Bacon and basted with a Chipotle-Tequila Glaze

Sole Picatta

$20.00

Sautéed Dore style with Lemon, Butter, White Wine and Capers

Lob Mac N Cheese Entrée

$24.00

Maine Lobster with Large Macaroni and Bacon baked in a silky Cheese Sauce of Smoked Gouda and Gruyere Cheeses

Seafood Special

$28.00

Grilled Sea Bass

$39.00

Dover

$42.00

Sea Bass

$39.00

Steak Selections

Ridge Filet

$37.00

Black Angus Tenderloin char-grilled and finished with a Fresh-Herbed Compound Butter

Bone-In Black Angus Rib Eye

$39.00

18 oz of the most flavorful of steaks, grilled and finished with a Fresh-Herbed Compound Butter

Rib Eye Mush

$42.00

Our Rib Eye accented with Wild Mushrooms in a Cabernet Jus and crowned with Gargonzola

Filet Pepe

$40.00

Our Tender Filet dredged in Cracked Peppercorns and presented wit a Cognac-Flamed Sauce

Prime Rib

$31.00

Surf & Turf

$70.00

Steak & Tail

$55.00

6 Oz Filet

$31.00

Steak Special

$42.00

Chicken and Pasta

Moroccan Chicken

$19.00

Large Breast is dusted in the spices of North Africa and oven-roasted. Accented with a fresh Mango Salsa

Chicken Parm

$19.00

Breaded and roasted with our signature Marinara and Fresh Mozzarella then served over Linguine

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.00

Wide Pasta enfolded in our velety Parmesan-Garlic Cream Sauce

Chicken Picatta

$19.00

Sautéed Dore style with Lemon, Butter, White Wine and Capers

Chicken Siciliano

$19.00

Sautéed with Garlic, Mushrooms and Herbs in a White Wine, Lemon and Butter Sauce and served over Linguine

Pasta Taylaird

$22.00

Chicken, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms and Pepperoni in a Spicy Cajun Cream tossed with Fettuccine

Fig and Walnut Pasta with Gorgonzola

$16.00

Garlic toasted in Olive Oil with Figs, Walnuts and Basil tossed in Linguine and sprinkeled with Gorgonzola

Linguine Marinara

$15.00

with our fresh Tomato Sauce and signature Handmade Sausage

Grilled Chicken

$19.00

Kids

Kid Linguine

$6.00

Kid Fettuccine

$6.00

Kid Ckn

$6.00

Kid Shrimp

$6.00

Kid Fish

$6.00

Kid Pizza

$6.00

Kid Burger

$6.00

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$9.00

A La Mode

$1.50

Choc Torte

$9.00

Molten Lava

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Ice Cream

$2.50

Banana Foster

$9.00

Spumoni

$3.50

Sunday Brunch

Eggs

$8.00

Eggs w/Bacon

$12.00

Eggs w/Sausage

$12.00

Eggs w/Ham

$12.00

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

Omelette

$12.00

Steak/Eggs

$20.00

B/G

$5.00

B/G w/Bacon

$9.00

B/G w/Sausage

$9.00

B/G w/Ham

$9.00

French Toast

$8.00

Hash

$14.00

Waffle

$7.00

Sides

Asparagus

$3.95

Baked Pot.

$5.00

French Fries

$2.95

Fruit

$4.00

Green Beans

$2.95

Mash

$2.95

Paulie Spinach

$3.95

Rice

$2.95

Roasted Veg

$2.95

Sauteed Mush

$2.95

Sweet Pot Fries

$5.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Biscuit

$2.00

Side Ham

$4.00

Side Homefries

$2.95

Side It. Sausage

$7.95

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side Slaw

$2.95

Side Red Slaw

$2.95

Spinach

$3.50

Side Linguine

$3.00

One Egg

$2.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$6.50

Belvedere

$7.50

Chopin

$7.50

Ciroc

$7.50

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$7.50

Stoli

$7.00

Titos

$6.50

Smirnoff

$6.50

Skyy

$6.50

Indian Grass

$7.50

Martini Vodka

$7.00

DBL Well Vodka

$9.00

DBL Absolut

$9.75

DBL Belvedere

$11.25

DBL Chopin

$11.25

DBL Ciroc

$11.25

DBL Grey Goose

$12.00

DBL Ketel One

$11.25

DBL Stoli

$10.50

DBL Titos

$9.75

DBL Smirnoff

$9.75

DBL Skyy

$9.75

DBL Indian Grass

$11.25

DBL Martini Vodka

$10.50

Well Gin

$6.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Tanq 10

$8.00

Martini Gin

$7.00

DBL Well Gin

$9.00

DBL Beefeater

$10.50

DBL Bombay Saphire

$10.50

DBL Hendricks

$12.00

DBL Tanqueray

$10.50

DBL Tanq 10

$12.00

DBL Martini Gin

$10.50

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Captain Black

$7.00

Myers Dark

$7.00

Mount Gay

$6.50

Malibu

$6.50

DBL Well Rum

$9.00

DBL Bacardi

$9.75

DBL Captain Morgan

$10.50

DBL Captain Black

$10.50

DBL Myers Dark

$10.50

DBL Mount Gay

$9.75

Well Tequila

$6.50

Patron

$10.00

Cuervo Gold

$6.50

Cuervo 1800

$8.00

Don Julio

$10.00

Reposado

$10.00

DBL Well Tequila

$9.75

DBL Patron

$15.00

DBL Cuervo Gold

$9.75

DBL Cuervo 1800

$12.00

DBL Don Julio

$15.00

DBL Reposado

$15.00

Basil Haydens

$9.50

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Crown

$7.00

Crown Black

$7.00

Crown Maple

$6.50

Crown Reserve

$9.00

Fireball

$6.50

Gentl Jack

$8.00

Jack Daniel

$6.50

Jim Beam

$5.25

Knob Creek

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Pendleton

$8.50

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Seagrams VO

$6.50

So Co

$6.50

Turkey 101

$7.00

TX

$7.00

Well Bourbon

$5.25

Well Whiskey

$5.25

Wellers

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.50

DBL Bulleit Rye

$12.00

DBL Basil Haydens

$14.25

DBL Buffalo Trace

$12.00

DBL Bulleit

$12.00

DBL Canadian Club

$9.00

DBL Crown

$10.50

DBL Crown Black

$10.50

DBL Crown Maple

$9.75

DBL Crown Reserve

$13.50

DBL Fireball

$9.75

DBL Gentl Jack

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniel

$9.75

DBL Jim Beam

$7.50

DBL Knob Creek

$12.00

DBL Makers Mark

$12.00

DBL Pendleton

$12.75

DBL Seagrams 7

$10.50

DBL Seagrams VO

$9.75

DBL So Co

$9.75

DBL Turkey 101

$10.50

DBL TX

$10.50

DBL Well Bourbon

$7.50

DBL Well Whiskey

$7.50

DBL Wellers

$10.50

DBL Woodford Reserve

$14.25

Balvenie 12

$14.00

Balvenie 15

$20.00

Balvenie 17

$25.00

Bushmill

$7.00

Bushmill 16

$20.00

Chivas

$8.00

Courvosier VSOP

$8.00

Cutty

$6.50

Dalwhinnie

$13.00

Dewars

$7.00

Glenfiddich

$9.00

Glenlivet 12

$9.00

Glenlivet 18

$24.00

Gln Morangie

$13.00

J & B

$6.50

Jamison

$7.00

JW Black

$8.00

JW Blue

$35.00

JW Red

$7.50

Lagavoulin

$18.00

Laphroaig

$13.00

Macallan 12

$13.00

Macallan 18

$30.00

Oban

$16.00

Old Pulteney

$16.00

Remy VSOP

$10.00

Talisker

$11.00

Well Scotch

$6.00

TX

$8.00

Bulliet

$8.50

DBL Balvenie 12

$21.00

DBL Balvenie 15

$30.00

DBL Balvenie 17

$37.50

DBL Bushmill

$10.50

DBL Bushmill 16

$30.00

DBL Chivas

$12.00

DBL Courvosier VSOP

$12.00

DBL Cutty

$9.75

DBL Dalwhinnie

$19.50

DBL Dewars

$10.50

DBL Glenfiddich

$13.50

DBL Glenlivet 12

$13.50

DBL Glenlivet 18

$36.00

DBL Gln Morangie

$19.50

DBL J & B

$9.75

DBL Jamison

$10.50

DBL JW Black

$12.00

DBL JW Blue

$52.50

DBL JW Red

$11.25

DBL Lagavoulin

$27.00

DBL Laphroaig

$19.50

DBL Macallan 12

$19.50

DBL Macallan 18

$45.00

DBL Oban

$24.00

DBL Old Pulteney

$24.00

DBL Remy VSOP

$15.00

DBL Talisker

$16.50

DBL Well Scotch

$9.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

B & B

$7.50

Baileys

$7.00

Brandy

$7.00

Chambord

$7.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Compari

$7.00

Drambuie

$7.50

Frangelico

$7.00

Goldschlager

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Grandma 100

$25.00

Hennessey XO

$25.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Licor 43

$7.00

Martell XO

$35.00

Rumchata

$6.50

Sambuca

$7.00

Tia Maria

$7.00

Tuaca

$8.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00

DBL B & B

$11.25

DBL Baileys

$10.50

DBL Brandy

$10.50

DBL Chambord

$10.50

DBL Cointreau

$10.50

DBL Compari

$10.50

DBL Drambuie

$11.25

DBL Frangelico

$10.50

DBL Goldschlager

$10.50

DBL Grand Marnier

$12.00

DBL Grandma 100

$37.50

DBL Hennessey XO

$37.50

DBL Kahlua

$12.00

DBL Licor 43

$10.50

DBL Martell XO

$52.50

DBL Rumchata

$9.75

DBL Sambuca

$10.50

DBL Tia Maria

$10.50

DBL Tuaca

$12.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Appletini

$7.00

Bay Breeze

$7.00

Blk Russian

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Brandy Alexander

$10.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Cape Cod

$6.00

Champagne Cocktail

$7.00

Choc Martini

$8.50

Club Special

$6.50

Colorado Bulldog

$7.50

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Daiquiri Pch

$6.50

Daiquiri Straw

$6.50

Espresso Martini

$8.50

Flirtini

$8.50

French Connection

$8.50

Frozen Marg

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Gibson

$7.00

Gimlet

$6.50

Gr Appl Tinni

$8.00

Hawaiin Island

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$6.50

Jamaican Delight

$6.50

KeyLime Martini

$8.50

Kir Royal

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita Rocks

$7.00

Martini Gin

$7.00

Martini Vodka

$7.00

Mexican Lover

$8.50

Mimosa

$7.00

Moca Siper

$8.00

Mojito

$6.50

Moscow Mule

$8.50

Negroni

$9.00

Nutty Irishman

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.50

Peach Bellini

$7.50

Peach Martini

$7.50

Peppermint Paulie

$8.50

Pina Colada

$7.50

Pometini

$7.00

Raspberry Delight

$7.50

Rattlesnake

$5.50

Ridge Coffee

$7.50

Rob Roy

$7.00

Rum Runner

$6.00

Rusty Nail

$8.00

Salty Dog

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$6.50

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Stinger

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.50

Top Shelf Marg

$8.00

Virgin Marg

$3.50

Vodka Collins

$7.50

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$7.50

Tulsa Mule

$9.50

Poinsetta

French 75

$10.00

Beer

Peroni

$5.00

Allen Amber

$5.00

Shiner

$5.00

Marshall

$5.00

14 Sam Season

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

14 Blvd Wheat

$5.00

Titan

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud

$3.25

Bud Light

$3.25

Chimay Blue

$9.00

Coors Light

$3.25

Corona

$4.00

Guinness

$5.00

Heinkenen

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.25

Newcastle

$5.00

Odouls

$3.25

S. Nevada IPA

$5.00

Smithicks

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Warsteiner

$5.00

Bttl Tank 7

$8.00

Fat Tire

$5.00

No Glass

Red Wine By The Glass

G Bogle PN

$8.00

G Chop Shop

$7.50

G Duckhorn Cab

$12.00

G Erath PN

$10.00

G Two Vines Cab

$6.50

G Two Vines Merl

$6.50

G Jacob Shz

$6.50

G Joel Gott Cab

$10.00

G Lapis Luna

$8.00

G RStrong Mrl

$12.00

G Terrazas Mal

$9.00

G Goldschmidt

$12.00

G Ravenswood Zin

$8.50

Sangria

$8.00

Taylor Fladgate

$8.50

Red Wine By The Bottle

B Angeline PN

$45.00

B Angels Cows

$33.00

B Avalon Cab

$38.00

B Benton PN

$69.00

B Bogle PN

$32.00

B BoglePetit Sy

$26.00

B Cakebrd Cab

$139.00

B Campo Rioja

$59.00

B Caymus Cab

$139.00

B Chop Shop

$30.00

B Duckhorn Cab

$48.00

B Duckhorn Merl

$95.00

B Duckhorn Decoy

$48.00

B Erath PN

$40.00

B Estanc Cab

$36.00

B Far Niente

$249.00

B Ferrari Cab

$59.00

B Ferrari Merlot

$55.00

B Franci Cab

$55.00

B Freakshow

$42.00

B Freemark Abbey

$109.00

B Frog Leap Mlt

$85.00

B Frogs LeapCab

$110.00

B Two Vines Cab

$25.00

B Two Vines Merl

$25.00

B Boen PN

$45.00

B Cht Montelena

$99.00

B Hall Cab

$109.00

B Jacob Shz

$26.00

B Joel Gott Cab

$40.00

B La Cema PN

$65.00

B Lapis Luna

$32.00

B Markham Cab

$75.00

B Martini Cab

$40.00

B Mt Veed Cab

$82.00

B OrinSwiftPris

$99.00

B Peppoli Chi

$59.00

B Phelps Cab

$120.00

B PlumpJack M

$119.00

B Red Knot Shz

$30.00

B Rigde

$59.00

B Romber Mrl

$75.00

B Rosemount Shz

$39.00

B RStrong Mrl

$46.00

B SebastianiCab

$39.00

B Sil Oak Nappa

$225.00

B Silver Oak

$145.00

B St. Sup. Elu

$119.00

B StagsLeap Cab

$115.00

B Terrazas Mal

$36.00

B Titus Cab

$105.00

B Titus Franc

$85.00

B GrgichHills Cab

$125.00

B Jordan Cab

$129.00

B Meiomi PN

$49.00

B Nickel & Cab

$189.00

B Rombauer Cab

$119.00

B Elu

$119.00

B Goldschmidt

$48.00

White Wine By The Glass

G Ber Wht Zin

$8.00

G Cayms Cond

$12.00

G Dom St Mich

$7.50

G Fatbastard Ch

$8.00

G Hess SB

$8.00

G Honig SB

$10.00

G K Crawford PG

$10.00

G KJ Chd

$9.00