Ridge Grill

Beginnings
Devilicious Eggs
Traditional Devilied Eggs with a kick topped with Bacon, Jalapeño and Scallions
Artichoke Dip
Our creamy blend of Cheeses and Artichokes baked in a Parmesan Crust
Volcano Shrimp
Lightly breaded, flash-fried and tossed with a spicy Honey-Citrus Sauce
Ridge Ceviche
Shrimp and Scallops marinated in Lime Juice, Garlic, Tomatoes, Jalepeño and Cilantro with Avacado and Mango
Fried Lobster
Shrimp Cocktail
Side Lob Mac N Cheese
Bruschetta
Portabello
Large Cap filled with our Hand Crafted Sausage and Cheeses
Seafood Martini
Pizzas
Greco
Artichokes, Black Olives, Feta, Bell Peppers and Roma Tomatoes
Margherita
The Classic - Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella and Fresh Basil
Napolitan
Pepperoni, Marinara, Black Olives and Mushrooms
Quattro Formaggi
Mozzarella, Parmesan, Smoked Gouda and Cheddar
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chickenm, Jalapeño, Bacon, Red Onion and BBQ
Sam's Pizza
Paulie's Pizza
Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Jalapeño and Black Olives
BYO Pizza
Soups and Salads
Small Caesar
Romaine Hearts tossed with our Parmesan Peppercorn Dressing and Herbed Croutons then crowned with Parmesan Shreds
Large Caesar
Romaine Hearts tossed with our Parmesan Peppercorn Dressing and Herbed Croutons then crowned with Parmesan Shreds
Wedge Salad
Crisp Iceberg Wedge topped with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Grated Egg, Roasted Rep Peppers, Scallions and Almonds
Ridge Garden Salad
Organic Lettuces, Roma Tomato, Cucumber and Herbed Croutons with choice of dressing
Cherry Pecan Salad
Organic Baby Lettuces with Sundried Cherries, Carmelized Pecans and Cherry Balsamic Vinaigrette
Kale Salad with Chicken or Tuna
Organic Baby Kale with Mandarin Oranges, Feta Cheese, Almonds and Red Onion tossed with a Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette then topped with your choice of grilled Chicken Breast or seared Ahi Tuna
Tuna Mediterranean
Ahi seared rare atop Organic Lettuces with Roma Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Marinated Olives, Figs, Red Bell Peppers, Feta, Artichokes and our Lemon Oreganato Dressing
Spinach Salad with Tuna or Chicken
Fresh Apples, Toasted Walnuts and Gorgonzola with our Raspberry Honey Vinaigrette then topped with your choice of seared Ahi Tuna or grilled Chicken Breast
Cup Chowder
New England Style. Our House Specialty of Clams, Potatoes and Fresh Vegetables slowly simmered with our Favorite Herbs
Bowl Chowder
New England Style. Our House Specialty of Clams, Potatoes and Fresh Vegetables slowly simmered with our Favorite Herbs
Cup of Day
Lovingly prepared with Fresh Seasonal Ingredients
Bowl of Day
Lovingly prepared with Fresh Seasonal Ingredients
Large Cherry Pecan
Small kale Salad
Ridge Sandwiches
Old Fashioned Burger
1/2 pound Ground Sirloin with Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Cheddar
Focaccia Club
Smoked Turkey, Honey Ham, Peppered Bacon, Swiss and Cheddar Cheeses with Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato
Impossible Burger
100% Plant Based with Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato and Red Onion on Vegan Bun
Chef's Featured Selections
Veal Picatta
Select Provimi Veal Cutlets prepared Dore style quickly seared with Butter, Lemon, White Wine and Capers
Paella
Rustic Casserole of Lobster, Mussels, Prawns, Chicken and Sausage simmered with Vegetables in Saffron Rice
Carry Out Special
Half Lb Crab Dinner
One Lb Crab Dinner
Single Tail Dinner
Double Tail Dinner
Okie Surf Turf
Swordfish
Seafood Selections
Shrimp Griglio
King Prawns marinated in Lemon, Garlic and Basil then fire-roasted and served with a fresh Tropical Mango Salsa
Cherry-Pecan Trout
Colorado Rainbow Trout pan-seared in Pecan Flour and finished with a Sundried Cherry Buerre-Blanc
Halibut
Alaskan Halibut baked in a Walnut, Almond and Lemon Crust and accented with a Sweet-Chile Remoulade
Salmon
Norweigian Samon Char-grilled and topped with a fresh Tropical Mango Salsa
Ahi Tuna
Ahi Rubben in Cracked Coriander and seared rare, Finished with an Orange Blossom Glaze
Tilapia
Served with Basmati Rice on a pool of Curry Cream and scattered with Apples, Raisins, Walnuts and Scallions
Scallops
Sea Scallops flash-seared with White Wine, Lemon and Butter
Bacon Shrimp
King Prawns encloaked in Apple-Smoked Bacon and basted with a Chipotle-Tequila Glaze
Sole Picatta
Sautéed Dore style with Lemon, Butter, White Wine and Capers
Lob Mac N Cheese Entrée
Maine Lobster with Large Macaroni and Bacon baked in a silky Cheese Sauce of Smoked Gouda and Gruyere Cheeses
Seafood Special
Grilled Sea Bass
Dover
Sea Bass
Steak Selections
Ridge Filet
Black Angus Tenderloin char-grilled and finished with a Fresh-Herbed Compound Butter
Bone-In Black Angus Rib Eye
18 oz of the most flavorful of steaks, grilled and finished with a Fresh-Herbed Compound Butter
Rib Eye Mush
Our Rib Eye accented with Wild Mushrooms in a Cabernet Jus and crowned with Gargonzola
Filet Pepe
Our Tender Filet dredged in Cracked Peppercorns and presented wit a Cognac-Flamed Sauce
Prime Rib
Surf & Turf
Steak & Tail
6 Oz Filet
Steak Special
Chicken and Pasta
Moroccan Chicken
Large Breast is dusted in the spices of North Africa and oven-roasted. Accented with a fresh Mango Salsa
Chicken Parm
Breaded and roasted with our signature Marinara and Fresh Mozzarella then served over Linguine
Fettuccine Alfredo
Wide Pasta enfolded in our velety Parmesan-Garlic Cream Sauce
Chicken Picatta
Sautéed Dore style with Lemon, Butter, White Wine and Capers
Chicken Siciliano
Sautéed with Garlic, Mushrooms and Herbs in a White Wine, Lemon and Butter Sauce and served over Linguine
Pasta Taylaird
Chicken, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms and Pepperoni in a Spicy Cajun Cream tossed with Fettuccine
Fig and Walnut Pasta with Gorgonzola
Garlic toasted in Olive Oil with Figs, Walnuts and Basil tossed in Linguine and sprinkeled with Gorgonzola
Linguine Marinara
with our fresh Tomato Sauce and signature Handmade Sausage