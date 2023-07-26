Popular Items

Bowl

Bowl

$11.99

A build-your-own bowl is a healthy and delicious meal. Start with a base of rice, couscous, or salad add protein and veggies, then finish with toppings and sauce. Making it a great option for anyone looking for a nutritious meal

Build Your Own

With our build your own menu, you have the freedom to create a meal that's perfectly suited to your taste preferences.
Pita

Pita

$9.99

A build-your-own pita sandwich is a customizable and delicious meal. Begin with a warm pita bread and choose your protein, toppings, and sauces to create your perfect flavor combination

Sandwich Wrap Combo

Sandwich Wrap Combo

$12.99

A build-your-own wrap sandwich is a versatile and satisfying meal. Start with a soft wrap, add protein, veggies, and sauce. It's quick to assemble and customizable, making it a great option for a quick and delicious meal.

Sandwich Wrap

Sandwich Wrap

$9.99

A build-your-own wrap sandwich is a versatile and satisfying meal. Start with a soft wrap, add protein, veggies, and sauce. It's quick to assemble and customizable, making it a great option for a quick and delicious meal.

Favorite

Our favorite menu section features the dishes that have quickly become customer favorites. From our mouth-watering chicken shawarma to juicy lamb burger.
Classic Chicken Shawarma Wrap

Classic Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Shawarma Wrapped With French Fries, Pickles, and Garlic Sauce.

Classic Gyro Pita

Classic Gyro Pita

$9.99

Gyro, French Fries, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives, Red Chili & Tzatziki Sauce

LAMB BURGER

LAMB BURGER

$11.99

Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese, & Tzatziki Sauce

Chicken Pesto Panini Pita

Chicken Pesto Panini Pita

$10.99

Basil Pesto, Onions, Bell Peppers, & Mozzarella Cheese

VEGGIE PANINI PITA

VEGGIE PANINI PITA

$10.49

Basil Pesto, Onions, Bell Pepper, Tomatoes & Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Kabab Sandwich

Chicken Kabab Sandwich

$5.99

Chicken Kabab Skewer, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, and Garlic Sauce Wrapped with Pita Bread.

Steak Kabab Sandwich (Filet Mignon)

Steak Kabab Sandwich (Filet Mignon)

$7.99

Steak Kabab Skewer, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Parsley, Sumac, and Tahini Sauce Wrapped with Pita Bread.

Chicken Strips (4PC)

Chicken Strips (4PC)

$11.59

Chicken strips are crispy and juicy pieces of chicken that are perfect as a snack or meal. Made with tender chicken breast, they can be enjoyed plain or with your favorite dipping sauce.

Fish & Chips (Wild Cod)

Fish & Chips (Wild Cod)

$13.79

Fish and chips made with wild cod is a classic and flavorful meal. The crispy golden batter pairs perfectly with the succulent and fresh flavor of wild cod. Add a side of tartar sauce or malt vinegar to enhance the taste experience.

GYRO STREET PITA

GYRO STREET PITA

$9.99

Gyro, French Fries, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives, Red Chili & Tzatziki Sauce

Plates

Our plates are the perfect choice for a filling and satisfying meal. Choose from a variety of options, such as chicken kabab, steak kabab, chicken shawarma, or falafel, served with your choice of rice, salad, and pita bread.
#11 Chicken Kabab Plate

#11 Chicken Kabab Plate

$14.99

Choice Of Rice Or Couscous W/ Hummus & Greek Salad

#12 Steak Kabab Plate (Filet Mignon)

#12 Steak Kabab Plate (Filet Mignon)

$19.99

Choice Of Rice Or Couscous W/ Hummus & Greek Salad

#13 Kabab Combo Plate (Chicken & Steak)

#13 Kabab Combo Plate (Chicken & Steak)

$16.99

Choice Of Rice Or Couscous W/ Hummus & Greek Salad

#14 Gyro Plate

#14 Gyro Plate

$14.99

Choice Of Rice Or Couscous W/ Hummus & Greek Salad

#15 Chicken Shawarma Plate

#15 Chicken Shawarma Plate

$13.99

Choice Of Rice Or Couscous W/ Hummus & Greek Salad

#16 Falafel Plate

#16 Falafel Plate

$11.99

Choice Of Rice Or Couscous W/ Hummus, Greek Salad& Tahini Sauce

#17 Veggie Plate

#17 Veggie Plate

$11.99

Choice Of Rice Or Couscous, Falafel, Dolmas, Hummus, Eggplant Dip & Greek Salad

Salads

Our salads are a fresh and healthy choice that will leave you feeling nourished and satisfied. Made with crisp greens, colorful vegetables, and flavorful dressings.
Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad

$5.99

Looking for a healthy and customizable meal option? Look no further than our build your own salad station! Choose from a variety of fresh greens, proteins, toppings, and dressings to create the salad of your dreams.

Tabouli Salad

Tabouli Salad

$4.29+

Tabouli is a fresh and zesty Middle Eastern salad made with bulgur wheat, parsley, tomatoes, and lemon juice. It's a healthy and flavorful side or main dish.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$5.99

Greek salad is a refreshing and healthy dish made with crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, and crumbled feta cheese. It's dressed with a simple yet flavorful dressing of olive oil and lemon juice.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$5.99

Garden salad is a classic and healthy dish made with crisp romaine lettuce, juicy tomatoes, crunchy cucumbers, and savory onions. It's topped with your favorite dressing.

Snacks & Sides

Our sides are the perfect complement to any meal, offering a variety of delicious options to choose from. Whether you're in the mood for something savory, like our crispy french fries or our creamy hummus dip.
FRENCH FRIES (Hand Cut)

FRENCH FRIES (Hand Cut)

$2.99

Hand-cut French fries made with fresh potatoes, cooked to a crispy golden brown and served hot. The perfect addition to any meal.

Crinkle Cut Fries

Crinkle Cut Fries

$2.99

Our seasoned Crinkle Cut Fries are a flavorful twist on a classic favorite. Potatoes tossed in a blend of herbs and spices for a delicious, crispy side dish.

CAJUN FRIES

CAJUN FRIES

$2.99

Spice up your meal with our Cajun fries - hand-cut potatoes seasoned with a zesty blend of Cajun spices, served hot and crispy.

GARLIC FETA FRENCH FRIES

GARLIC FETA FRENCH FRIES

$3.49

Mediterranean-inspired garlic feta fries - hand-cut potatoes topped with crumbled feta cheese and minced garlic for a flavorful, crispy side dish.

Side Rice

Side Rice

$2.99+
Side Couscous

Side Couscous

$3.49+
Side Falafel (5)

Side Falafel (5)

$4.99

Our falafel is a crispy and savory Middle Eastern dish made from ground chickpeas and flavorful spices. Shaped into small balls and fried until golden brown.

Side Hummus w/Pita

Side Hummus w/Pita

$4.99+

Our hummus is a delicious and creamy Middle Eastern dip made from mashed chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil.

Side Cilantro Jalapeño Hummus w/Pita

Side Cilantro Jalapeño Hummus w/Pita

$5.49+

Our mild jalapeño and cilantro hummus is a tasty twist on the classic dip. Made from mashed chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil, our hummus is infused with the fresh flavors of jalapeños and cilantro.

Eggplant Dip W/Pita

Eggplant Dip W/Pita

$4.99+

Our eggplant dip is a delicious and savory Mediterranean-inspired appetizer made from roasted eggplant.

Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$4.49+

Our lentil soup is a hearty and comforting dish made from tender lentils, flavorful vegetables, and aromatic spices. Slow-cooked to perfection.

Side Dolmas (5)

Side Dolmas (5)

$4.99

Our dolma is a delicious Mediterranean-inspired dish made from tender grape leaves stuffed with a savory mixture of rice, herbs, and spices.

SHRIMP FRIES

SHRIMP FRIES

$10.99

Enjoy our flavorful combination of fries and shrimp, served with refreshing tabouli salad. Add some kick with our spicy hot red chili sauce and creamy tahini sauce. Perfect for any time of day.

GYRO STREET FRIES

GYRO STREET FRIES

$9.99

French Fries Topped With Gyro, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Pickles, Pepperoncini, Tzatziki Sauce & Feta Cheese

Kids Menu

Our kids meal is a perfect choice for the little ones. Made with high-quality ingredients and tailored to meet the needs of our younger guests.

Kids Pita Only

$4.49

Kids Pita Meal

$6.49

Kids Bowl Only

$5.00

Kids Bowl Meal

$6.99
2 chicken strips

2 chicken strips

$5.69
Kids Chicken Strips Meal (2pc)

Kids Chicken Strips Meal (2pc)

$7.69
Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$2.99
Kids Corn Dog Meal

Kids Corn Dog Meal

$5.39

Fish Fillet ( Wild Cod) (1pc)

$3.50

Fish Fillet Meal ( Wild Cod) (1pc)

$5.49

Beverages

Quench your thirst with our wide selection of refreshing beverages. From classic soft drinks to freshly brewed iced tea, we have something for everyone.

Fountain Drink / Tea

Mix Fountain Drink

GATORADE

$4.29

Juice

$4.29

S.PELLEGRINO SPARKLING WATER

$3.49

S.PELLEGRINO FLAVORED WATER

$3.29

bubly

$2.99

Red Bull

$4.59

CELSIUS ENERGY DRINK

$4.59

BOTTLED WATER

$1.99

ICE WATER

$0.50

Desserts

Satisfy your sweet cravings with our desserts. Enjoy creamy milkshakes with your favorite toppings or indulge in our mouth-watering baklava made with phyllo dough, nuts, and honey syrup.
Classic Baklava

Classic Baklava

$3.39
Choclava

Choclava

$3.89
Baklava Ice Cream Sandwich

Baklava Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.39
Milkshake

Milkshake

Cyclone

Cyclone

Freezes

Freezes

Float

Float

Ice Cream Cones

Ice Cream Cones

Ice Cream In a Cup

Ice Cream In a Cup

Chocolate Chip Cookie.

$2.49

Lemon Cake.

$6.49

On The Side

Single Steak Skewer

$6.49

Single Chicken Skewer

$4.59

Side of Pita (2)

$1.30

Sauce

Veggies & More

$0.60+

Feta Cheese

$2.50+

Gyros

$5.99+

Chicken Shawarma

$4.99+

Tri-Tip Stake Shawarma

$5.99+

Grilled Chicken

$4.99+