Ridgewood Brothers BBQ

803 W Main Place

Russellville, AR 72801

Thanksgiving 2022

Ridgewood Brother's Thanksgiving Menu 2022 Pick up is at your assigned time on Wednesday November 23rd. Thank You! - Robert, Grant & The Ridgewood Team
Baked Beans (Feeds 8-10)

Baked Beans (Feeds 8-10)

$30.00

***THIS IS A PREORDER FOR THANKSGIVING. ALL PICKUPS ARE ON WEDNESDAY NOV 23RD FROM 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM. PLEASE PROVIDE AN ACCURATE FIRST/LAST NAME AND PHONE NUMBER WHEN PROMPTED. THERE ARE NO EXCEPTIONS ON PICK UP DATES/TIMES. ALL ORDERS WILL BE PICKED UP AT 803 W. MAIN PLACE - OUR RESTAURANT *** Thick, sweet & delicious. These beans are a traditional southern baked bean with our pulled pork mixed in just right

Banana Pudding (Feeds 8-10)

Banana Pudding (Feeds 8-10)

$30.00

***THIS IS A PREORDER FOR THANKSGIVING. ALL PICKUPS ARE ON WEDNESDAY NOV 23RD FROM 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM. PLEASE PROVIDE AN ACCURATE FIRST/LAST NAME AND PHONE NUMBER WHEN PROMPTED. THERE ARE NO EXCEPTIONS ON PICK UP DATES/TIMES. ALL ORDERS WILL BE PICKED UP AT 803 W. MAIN PLACE - OUR RESTAURANT *** Creamy, cool & delicious. Topped with vanilla wafers.

Coleslaw (Feeds 8-10)

Coleslaw (Feeds 8-10)

$30.00

***THIS IS A PREORDER FOR THANKSGIVING. ALL PICKUPS ARE ON WEDNESDAY NOV 23RD FROM 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM. PLEASE PROVIDE AN ACCURATE FIRST/LAST NAME AND PHONE NUMBER WHEN PROMPTED. THERE ARE NO EXCEPTIONS ON PICK UP DATES/TIMES. ALL ORDERS WILL BE PICKED UP AT 803 W. MAIN PLACE - OUR RESTAURANT *** Only hand sliced fresh vegetables go in our coleslaw. A crunchy slaw with a sweet and tangy mix. It goes great on the side, or on a sandwich

Pit Green Beans (Feeds 8-10)

Pit Green Beans (Feeds 8-10)

$30.00

***THIS IS A PREORDER FOR THANKSGIVING. ALL PICKUPS ARE ON WEDNESDAY NOV 23RD FROM 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM. PLEASE PROVIDE AN ACCURATE FIRST/LAST NAME AND PHONE NUMBER WHEN PROMPTED. THERE ARE NO EXCEPTIONS ON PICK UP DATES/TIMES. ALL ORDERS WILL BE PICKED UP AT 803 W. MAIN PLACE - OUR RESTAURANT *** Our wood smoked green beans, seasoned, cooked with bacon and full of flavor.

Pumpkin Pie Pudding (Feeds 8-10)

Pumpkin Pie Pudding (Feeds 8-10)

$30.00

***THIS IS A PREORDER FOR THANKSGIVING. ALL PICKUPS ARE ON WEDNESDAY NOV 23RD FROM 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM. PLEASE PROVIDE AN ACCURATE FIRST/LAST NAME AND PHONE NUMBER WHEN PROMPTED. THERE ARE NO EXCEPTIONS ON PICK UP DATES/TIMES. ALL ORDERS WILL BE PICKED UP AT 803 W. MAIN PLACE - OUR RESTAURANT *** Creamy and full of fall & pumpkin pie flavors. Ginger snaps provide a great the perfect crunch.

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes (Feeds 8-10)

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes (Feeds 8-10)

$30.00

***THIS IS A PREORDER FOR THANKSGIVING. ALL PICKUPS ARE ON WEDNESDAY NOV 23RD FROM 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM. PLEASE PROVIDE AN ACCURATE FIRST/LAST NAME AND PHONE NUMBER WHEN PROMPTED. THERE ARE NO EXCEPTIONS ON PICK UP DATES/TIMES. ALL ORDERS WILL BE PICKED UP AT 803 W. MAIN PLACE - OUR RESTAURANT *** Creamy and full of delicious garlic flavor. Sure to be a hit at your Thanksgiving table!

Smoked Petit Jean Ham - 6.5 lb avg.

Smoked Petit Jean Ham - 6.5 lb avg.

$65.00

***THIS IS A PREORDER FOR THANKSGIVING. MEAT ORDERS WILL BE CHILLED AND REHEATING INSTRUCTIONS PROVIDED. ALL PICKUPS ARE ON WEDNESDAY NOV 23RD FROM 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM. PLEASE PROVIDE AN ACCURATE FIRST/LAST NAME AND PHONE NUMBER WHEN PROMPTED. THERE ARE NO EXCEPTIONS ON PICK UP DATES/TIMES. ALL ORDERS WILL BE PICKED UP AT 803 W. MAIN PLACE - OUR RESTAURANT *** Smoked Petit Jean Ham with our brown sugar glaze. 6.5 lbs avg

Smoked Turkey Breast - 3.5 lb avg. (Feeds 8-10)

Smoked Turkey Breast - 3.5 lb avg. (Feeds 8-10)

$60.00

***THIS IS A PREORDER FOR THANKSGIVING. MEAT ORDERS WILL BE CHILLED AND REHEATING INSTRUCTIONS PROVIDED. ALL PICKUPS ARE ON WEDNESDAY NOV 23RD FROM 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM. PLEASE PROVIDE AN ACCURATE FIRST/LAST NAME AND PHONE NUMBER WHEN PROMPTED. THERE ARE NO EXCEPTIONS ON PICK UP DATES/TIMES. ALL ORDERS WILL BE PICKED UP AT 803 W. MAIN PLACE - OUR RESTAURANT *** Ridgewood's juicy and smoky turkey breast.

Whole Rack Beef Ribs (3lb avg)

Whole Rack Beef Ribs (3lb avg)

$85.00

***THIS IS A PREORDER FOR THANKSGIVING. MEAT ORDERS WILL BE CHILLED AND REHEATING INSTRUCTIONS PROVIDED. ALL PICKUPS ARE ON WEDNESDAY NOV 23RD FROM 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM. PLEASE PROVIDE AN ACCURATE FIRST/LAST NAME AND PHONE NUMBER WHEN PROMPTED. THERE ARE NO EXCEPTIONS ON PICK UP DATES/TIMES. ALL ORDERS WILL BE PICKED UP AT 803 W. MAIN PLACE - OUR RESTAURANT *** Certified Black Angus Beef Plate Ribs - Huge! 3 Bone Rack - Like brisket on a stick. The Cadillac of barbecue.

Whole Smoked Brisket - 5.5 lb avg.

Whole Smoked Brisket - 5.5 lb avg.

$135.00

***THIS IS A PREORDER FOR THANKSGIVING. MEAT ORDERS WILL BE CHILLED AND REHEATING INSTRUCTIONS PROVIDED. ALL PICKUPS ARE ON WEDNESDAY NOV 23RD FROM 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM. PLEASE PROVIDE AN ACCURATE FIRST/LAST NAME AND PHONE NUMBER WHEN PROMPTED. THERE ARE NO EXCEPTIONS ON PICK UP DATES/TIMES. ALL ORDERS WILL BE PICKED UP AT 803 W. MAIN PLACE - OUR RESTAURANT *** Smoked for 12-16 hours and given plenty of attention. Our black angus prime grade briskets bring a taste of Texas to Russellville. This is our signature item.

Whole Smoked Turkey - 13 lb avg. (Feeds 8-10)

Whole Smoked Turkey - 13 lb avg. (Feeds 8-10)

$80.00

***THIS IS A PREORDER FOR THANKSGIVING. MEAT ORDERS WILL BE CHILLED AND REHEATING INSTRUCTIONS PROVIDED. ALL PICKUPS ARE ON WEDNESDAY NOV 23RD FROM 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM. PLEASE PROVIDE AN ACCURATE FIRST/LAST NAME AND PHONE NUMBER WHEN PROMPTED. THERE ARE NO EXCEPTIONS ON PICK UP DATES/TIMES. ALL ORDERS WILL BE PICKED UP AT 803 W. MAIN PLACE - OUR RESTAURANT *** Our whole smoked turkey. Seasoned and then smoked in our wood fired pits. Serves 8-10 guests.

Whole Pork Butt - 5.5 lb avg

Whole Pork Butt - 5.5 lb avg

$60.00

***THIS IS A PREORDER FOR THANKSGIVING. MEAT ORDERS WILL BE CHILLED AND REHEATING INSTRUCTIONS PROVIDED. ALL PICKUPS ARE ON WEDNESDAY NOV 23RD FROM 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM. PLEASE PROVIDE AN ACCURATE FIRST/LAST NAME AND PHONE NUMBER WHEN PROMPTED. THERE ARE NO EXCEPTIONS ON PICK UP DATES/TIMES. ALL ORDERS WILL BE PICKED UP AT 803 W. MAIN PLACE - OUR RESTAURANT *** Fresh pork shoulders smoked for 10 hours with post oak wood on our pits. Makes delicious and juicy pulled pork that can be eaten directly or made into a variety of dishes.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location

803 W Main Place, Russellville, AR 72801

