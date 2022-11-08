A map showing the location of Ridiculously Delicious Cuisine LLC 5100 North State Road 7View gallery

Ridiculously Delicious Cuisine LLC 5100 North State Road 7

5100 North State Road 7

Tamarac, FL 33319

Order Again

Appetizers

Wings

$12.00+

Jerk Pork Eggroll

$8.50

Chicken Eggroll

$8.50

Curry Chic Pea with Pita

$9.99

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

Plantain Chips with Callaloo cheese dip

$11.99

Chicken Soup or Salad

$5.00

Gourmet Dishes

Bacon Cheeseburger w/Fries

$12.99

Ribs

$19.75

Oxtail Pasta w/Garlic Bread or Oxtail dinner

$18.00

Jerk Chicken

$15.99

Honey Dipped Fried Chicken- spicy option

$15.99

Shrimp Pasta Jerk option

$18.00

Fried Snapper

$21.00

Steam Snapper w/Bammy

$21.00

Curry chicken

$10.00

Curry goat

$16.00

Curry chicken lunch special

$7.00

Small box lunch with side of rice, curry chicken and a drink

Tilapia special

$10.00

2 piece fish with one side

Ste chicken special

$7.00

Comes with a drink mini container

Stew chicken meal

$10.00

Big box no drink

Jerk chicken special

$8.50

One side and a drink

Baked chicken meal

$10.00

One side or bean and rice

Wing special

$0.75

Garlic honey Jerk Jerk BBQ Cilantro garlic lime BBQ Lemon pepper Lemon dill butter

Turkey dinner

$12.00

Comes with rice & beans or veg

Breakfast

Callaloo & Saltfish breakfast

$10.00

Ackee & saltfish breakfast

$12.00

Croissant Egg & Sausage or Bacon

$6.00

Bagel Egg & Bacon or Sausage

$6.00

Pancake w/ 2 Egg & Bacon or Sausage

$10.00

Waffle w/ 2 Egg & Sausage or Bacon

$12.00

Bagel w/CC

$2.25

Croissant w/ cream cheese or butter

$2.25

Fruits

$4.00

Tea & Coffee

$2.25

Orange or Apple Juice

$2.00

Big breakfast- potatoes, meat & eggs

$13.00

One meat, 2 eggs, potatoes( or grits) & bread/bagel or pancake

Bacon or sausage side

$2.50

3 pieces of either one

Waffle side

$6.00

Only waffle

Ackee & saltfish side

$6.50

Callaloo & saltfish side

$5.00

Sliced bread

$1.00

Dumpling

$2.00

Plantain side

$3.00

Eggs (2) side order

$2.00

Ham & cheese sandwich

$6.00

Pancake side

$4.50

Grits or potatoes breakfast

$10.00

2 eggs, one meat & choice of grits or potatoes

Sides

Fried Rice

$4.50

Rice & Beans

$4.00

White Rice

$4.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$4.00

Mixed Vegetables

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.00

Beans

$3.00

Plantain

$3.00

Side curry or stew chicken

$5.50

Side of Jerk Chicken

$6.50

Drinks

D&G

$2.50

Orange, Pineapple or Apple juice

$2.00

Snapple

$2.50

Tropical Rhythm or Coolers

$2.50

Perrier

$3.00

Wata

$2.50

Water

$1.00

Coffee or Tea

$2.25

Espresso

$3.00

Can soda

$1.50

Snacks

Muffin

$2.50

Yogurt

$2.00

Cake or bread pudding

$3.00

Apple or Orange

$1.00

Kids menu

Chicken tenders

$8.45

Classic Burger

$7.95

Hickory Burger

$8.50

Mozzarella sticks

$6.25

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$7.50

Bacon Cheddar Fries

$4.75

Chicken Tenders

$8.45

Specials

75 Cents wing Wednesday

$0.75

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5100 North State Road 7, Tamarac, FL 33319

Directions

