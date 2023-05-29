Rifugio's Country Italian Cuisine
5415 Mt Baker hwy
Deming, WA 98244
Food
Dinner
Spaghetti alla Meatball
Our spicy Italina sausage & beef with fresh pasta from SPO in a garlic marinara
Rigatoni Alfredo
Creamy alfredo with parmesan, pecorino cheese, capers, onion, garlic
Italian Style Meat Loaf
Our Italian meatloaf wrapped in puff pastry with sides of the day
14oz New York Strip
New York strip from Claus Meats seared to perfection served with a starch & vegetable
Cioppino Stew
A rich seafood stew with a selection of prawns, scallops, shrimp, monkfish & cod risotto
Lasagna Bolognese
Our traditional lasagna with bolognese sauce of pork & beef & garlic marinara
Spaghett alla Vongle
Clams, garlic, white wine, butter sauce with herbs & greens
Smoked Salmon Alfredo with Rigatoni
Creamy Smoked Salmon alfredo with rigatoni and vegetables.
Monkfish - Poormans Lobster
Monkfish kindly, known as Poormans Lobster. With creamy polenta and vegetables in a garlic wine butter sauce
Lasagna Verida
Lasagna Verde - a spinach mustard greens vegetable lasagna with warming spices & cheeses topped with a walnut crumb.
A Flight of Lasagna
Our Classic Lasagna Bolognese, Verde & Peshe. Carne, Vegetables & Seafood in one serving.
Lamb & Rhubarb Stew
Lamb stewed in special spices with vegetables & garnished with pickled rhubarb fresh from our garden.
Jumbo Sea Scallops
Jumbo Sea Scallops seared. With a Vodka cream sauce and fried brussels sprouts.
Shrimp Scampi
Starters
Ricardo's Slaw
Riccardo’s Slaw - a combination of cabbage, carrot, kale, and cheese with toasted almonds.
Hail Caesar Salad
Our Caesar with our dressing has no anchovies but it does not need them. Pecorino Romano & tomato
Our Daily Bread
Bread Plate with Olive Oil & Vinegar
Marrion Berry Salad
Marion Berry dressed salad with hazelnuts and pickled beets with pecorino cheese.
Funny Goat Crostini
Dessert
Drinks
Red Wine Italian
Amarone Della Valpolicelle 2012
A modest, medium-bodied red, with light tannins and a creamy mix of dried strawberry and plumped cherry fruit, forest floor and tar notes, and accents of dark chocolate and spice.
Barolo Castiglione Vietti
hints of cherry and plums that evolve in spices, liquorice and anise. Its taste is enchanting and completes the sensations generated by the scent with leather, eucalyptus and tobacco.
Chianti Classico
Chianti is high in tannins and is usually oaked for several months, 7-24 months in the case of Chianti Classico. This results in a medium-bodied wine with notable earthy and rustic aromas.
Aglianico Contado Riserva Molise DOC
A ruby red color w/ garnet reflections, broad intense bouquet w/ hints of ripe fruit. It is soft & velvety in the mouth, very harmonious w/ a dense body, rightly tannic w/ a black cherry after taste
Enrico Serafino Barbera D'Alba
Juniper & cherry on the nose with cherry flavored acidity and a bit of the savory & black licorice thrown in. Piercing acidity w/lovely sapidity on the palate & medium length pomegranate end note.
Etna Rosso DOC
Lenza di Munti Etna Rosso has a complex and intense nose of red berries, aromatic herbs, and spices. On the palate, it is robust, well-balanced, and persistent. It's a blend of indigenous grapes.
Nebbiolo Langhe Perbacco
intense & potent, the palate displays a med & sweet cherries with an underlying cool, suave elegance and a fresh acid vitality
Nerello Mascalese DOC Sicilia
Organically grown & selected Nerello Mascalese grapes. It is one of the noblest Sicilian native varieties. It has a vivid ruby color & very fragrant aromas floral scents wild strawberry & red currant
Ripassa Zenato
85% Corvina, 10% Rondinella, 5% Oseleta. Deep ruby-red intense aromas of blackberries & currants spice pepper and a hint of leather. is smooth & Viscous well-balanced acidity. Game grilled meat roasts
Syrah Sicilia DOC
Aged in wood & steel barrels, allows them fresh & fruited notes of a young wine, to extremely elegant spicy & liquorish aromas
Red Wine Washington
Abeja Cabernet
Aromas of barrel spice, coffee, cherry, bittersweet chocolate, graphite, and sautéed herb are followed by textured cherry and chocolate flavors.
Cooper Mt. Pinot Noir
Forest floor fruit. Blackberry, blueberry, and raspberry round out the velvet balanced structure and in her finesse, she compliments a wide array of cuisine, beef, duck, chicken, salmon, lamb.
Corkage Fee
Helix Cabernet Sauvignon
baking spice, black currant, blackberry, Cabernet Sauvignon, cherry jam, Columbia Valley, currant, dark cherry, dark fruit, fig, long finish, macerated black cherry, medium roast coffee beans, plum
J. Christopher Pinto Noir
Fragrant black raspberry and stewed plum with hints of oak and cola. Its edges are rounded, and the fruit is fresh and very juicy. Flavors of spiced black plum and ripe black raspberry blend.
Januik Cabernet Champoux Vineyard
A typically New World style of wine characterized by ripe fruit, firm tannins, and massive popularity. Characteristics: Forest floor, Tannin, Acidity, Blackcurrant, Mint, Eucalyptus
Januik Sarah
Expect sweet aromas of peaches, fresh grapes, orange blossoms, and crisp Meyer lemons.
Lobo Hills Left Bank Blend
Yakama Valley. This blend is a bold and age-worthy wine with aromas and flavors of cherries, blueberries, sweet powder coco, raspberries, and strawberries.
Merlot Tamarack Cellars
Dark fruits lead on the nose, including blackberry and black cherry, followed by red currant, baking spices & subtle savory notes. The palate brings a plush, rich mouthfeel, with notes of cured meats.
House Red Cabernet Sauvignon
Intense fragrances of violet, raspberry, black cherry, plum, and cedar surround layers of cherry, blackberry, ripe black currant, and chocolate. Hints of anise and spice complement the red and black fragrances.
White Wine
Abeja Chardonnay
Delicate aromas are suggestive of lemon meringue, brioche and a hint of nutmeg. The mouthwatering palate is greeted with notes of casaba melon, kaffir lime, stone fruits and clean minerality. Nectarine, honey and wild ginger blend harmoniously into a long, lingering finish.
Didyme Malvasia Sicilia
Pale yellow in color and endowed with superb texture, this medium-bodied white wine graces the palate with savory fruit tones: ripe apricot, pear, and pink grapefruit
Mozia Grilo Whitaker Sicilia
The 2021 Grillo Mozia is spicy yet refined, wafting up from the glass with dusty dried flowers, hints of peach skins and ground ginger. It's round in feel with a core of green-citrus tinged acidity and saline-mineral tones that add a reverberation of cheek-puckering tension.
Pinot Grigio Tiamo Organic Keg
Our House White Wine Kris, Pinot Grigio Pale yellow in color with brilliant greenish reflections, enticing aromas of acacia flowers, citrus, tangerine, and hints of apricots and almonds. KRIS
Tascante Buonara Carricante
Aromas of honeysuckle and tropical fruit the tangy palette offers pine white peach Meyer lemon and a hit of banana with a mineral finish Chris acidity keeps it energized
Januik Chardonnay
the Cold Creek Vineyard Chardonnay is packed with creamy pear and citrus aromas. Layered with hints of vanilla and mineral flavors, the finish is bright, balanced, and lingering.
Mimosa Ala SanPellegrino
Our Mimosa blended with SanPellegrino fruit drink to have a refreshing brunch drink
Moscato D'Asti
Expect sweet aromas of peaches, fresh grapes, orange blossoms, and crisp Meyer lemons.
Beer
Bright Moments Helles Pilsner
a touch of sweetness that balance a measurable addition of spicy German hop flavor and light bitterness. The malt character is soft and bready, making it a terrific complement to light dishes.
Earlybird Bourbon Barrel-Aged
Notes of vanilla, charred oak, black coffee, dark chocolate, & prunes. Taste follows suit with sweet chocolate and prunes up front, some cola notes shining through.
Heliotrope IPA
Apricot, tangerine, and grapefruit dominate in both aroma and flavor, accented by milder notes of pineapple and black tea. Balanced yet fun, smooth yet flavorful, Heliotrope IPA is truly a delicious beer.
KittenMittens Coffee Winter Ale
This rich, medium bodied beer elicits nuances of chocolate, dates, and figs. Balanced bitterness and playful hop aroma fit like a mitten.
Smoked Helles Lager
Aroma is smoke-forward, and the smoke presents as reminiscent of smoked ham (because beechwood is often used for just that purpose). Clean lager profile with a lightly sweet aroma. Flavor: clean & crisp
Wander Lightly American Lager
A carefully brewed American lager. With a stripped-down malt bill of pilsner malt and flaked barley, Wander Litely is light and dry with a slight graininess balanced by a whisper of floral and earthy
Goat Wall IPA
Pilsner German-Style Lager
Party in the Woods Happy Pilsner
Especial Mexican Style Pale Lager
Epresso Based Drinks
French Press
Hot Chocolate
Soda | Tea | Dairy
Hot Loose Leaf Tea
Coke
Diet Coke
Ginger Beer Bundaberg
Martinelli's Sparkling Apple Cider
Martinelli's Sparkling Apple Juice
Sanpellegrino Orange
Sanpellegrino Orange Pomegranate
Sanpellegrino Prickly Pear & Orange
Sanpellegrino Blood Orange
Sanpellegrino Grapefruit
Sanpellegrino Clemetina
Large Whole Milk
Ice Tea Summer Only
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
