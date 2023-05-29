Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Rifugio's Country Italian Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

5415 Mt Baker hwy

Deming, WA 98244

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Dinner

Spaghetti alla Meatball

$28.00

Our spicy Italina sausage & beef with fresh pasta from SPO in a garlic marinara

Rigatoni Alfredo

$22.00

Creamy alfredo with parmesan, pecorino cheese, capers, onion, garlic

Italian Style Meat Loaf

$28.00Out of stock

Our Italian meatloaf wrapped in puff pastry with sides of the day

14oz New York Strip

14oz New York Strip

$54.00Out of stock

New York strip from Claus Meats seared to perfection served with a starch & vegetable

Cioppino Stew

$37.00Out of stock

A rich seafood stew with a selection of prawns, scallops, shrimp, monkfish & cod risotto

Lasagna Bolognese

$28.00

Our traditional lasagna with bolognese sauce of pork & beef & garlic marinara

Spaghett alla Vongle

$28.00Out of stock

Clams, garlic, white wine, butter sauce with herbs & greens

Smoked Salmon Alfredo with Rigatoni

$28.00

Creamy Smoked Salmon alfredo with rigatoni and vegetables.

Monkfish - Poormans Lobster

$32.00Out of stock

Monkfish kindly, known as Poormans Lobster. With creamy polenta and vegetables in a garlic wine butter sauce

Lasagna Verida

$28.00

Lasagna Verde - a spinach mustard greens vegetable lasagna with warming spices & cheeses topped with a walnut crumb.

A Flight of Lasagna

$28.00

Our Classic Lasagna Bolognese, Verde & Peshe. Carne, Vegetables & Seafood in one serving.

Lamb & Rhubarb Stew

$32.00

Lamb stewed in special spices with vegetables & garnished with pickled rhubarb fresh from our garden.

Jumbo Sea Scallops

$32.00

Jumbo Sea Scallops seared. With a Vodka cream sauce and fried brussels sprouts.

Shrimp Scampi

$27.00

Starters

Ricardo's Slaw

$14.00

Riccardo’s Slaw - a combination of cabbage, carrot, kale, and cheese with toasted almonds.

Hail Caesar Salad

$12.00

Our Caesar with our dressing has no anchovies but it does not need them. Pecorino Romano & tomato

Our Daily Bread

$10.00

Bread Plate with Olive Oil & Vinegar

Marrion Berry Salad

$14.00

Marion Berry dressed salad with hazelnuts and pickled beets with pecorino cheese.

Funny Goat Crostini

$12.00

Dessert

a traditional northern Italian fruit bread that is soft and supple and stuffed with mascarpone cheese and dusted with coco and nuts

Pane-Carpone

$14.00

Drinks

Red Wine Italian

Amarone Della Valpolicelle 2012

$110.00

A modest, medium-bodied red, with light tannins and a creamy mix of dried strawberry and plumped cherry fruit, forest floor and tar notes, and accents of dark chocolate and spice.

Barolo Castiglione Vietti

$95.00

hints of cherry and plums that evolve in spices, liquorice and anise. Its taste is enchanting and completes the sensations generated by the scent with leather, eucalyptus and tobacco.

Chianti Classico

$32.00

Chianti is high in tannins and is usually oaked for several months, 7-24 months in the case of Chianti Classico. This results in a medium-bodied wine with notable earthy and rustic aromas.

Aglianico Contado Riserva Molise DOC

$28.00

A ruby red color w/ garnet reflections, broad intense bouquet w/ hints of ripe fruit. It is soft & velvety in the mouth, very harmonious w/ a dense body, rightly tannic w/ a black cherry after taste

Enrico Serafino Barbera D'Alba

$35.00

Juniper & cherry on the nose with cherry flavored acidity and a bit of the savory & black licorice thrown in. Piercing acidity w/lovely sapidity on the palate & medium length pomegranate end note.

Etna Rosso DOC

$52.00

Lenza di Munti Etna Rosso has a complex and intense nose of red berries, aromatic herbs, and spices. On the palate, it is robust, well-balanced, and persistent. It's a blend of indigenous grapes.

Nebbiolo Langhe Perbacco

$45.00

intense & potent, the palate displays a med & sweet cherries with an underlying cool, suave elegance and a fresh acid vitality

Nerello Mascalese DOC Sicilia

$30.00

Organically grown & selected Nerello Mascalese grapes. It is one of the noblest Sicilian native varieties. It has a vivid ruby color & very fragrant aromas floral scents wild strawberry & red currant

Ripassa Zenato

$55.00

85% Corvina, 10% Rondinella, 5% Oseleta. Deep ruby-red intense aromas of blackberries & currants spice pepper and a hint of leather. is smooth & Viscous well-balanced acidity. Game grilled meat roasts

Syrah Sicilia DOC

$30.00

Aged in wood & steel barrels, allows them fresh & fruited notes of a young wine, to extremely elegant spicy & liquorish aromas

Red Wine Washington

Abeja Cabernet

$110.00

Aromas of barrel spice, coffee, cherry, bittersweet chocolate, graphite, and sautéed herb are followed by textured cherry and chocolate flavors.

Cooper Mt. Pinot Noir

$45.00

Forest floor fruit. Blackberry, blueberry, and raspberry round out the velvet balanced structure and in her finesse, she compliments a wide array of cuisine, beef, duck, chicken, salmon, lamb.

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Helix Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

baking spice, black currant, blackberry, Cabernet Sauvignon, cherry jam, Columbia Valley, currant, dark cherry, dark fruit, fig, long finish, macerated black cherry, medium roast coffee beans, plum

J. Christopher Pinto Noir

$65.00

Fragrant black raspberry and stewed plum with hints of oak and cola. Its edges are rounded, and the fruit is fresh and very juicy. Flavors of spiced black plum and ripe black raspberry blend.

Januik Cabernet Champoux Vineyard

$95.00

A typically New World style of wine characterized by ripe fruit, firm tannins, and massive popularity. Characteristics: Forest floor, Tannin, Acidity, Blackcurrant, Mint, Eucalyptus

Januik Sarah

$85.00

Expect sweet aromas of peaches, fresh grapes, orange blossoms, and crisp Meyer lemons.

Lobo Hills Left Bank Blend

$75.00

Yakama Valley. This blend is a bold and age-worthy wine with aromas and flavors of cherries, blueberries, sweet powder coco, raspberries, and strawberries.

Merlot Tamarack Cellars

$55.00

Dark fruits lead on the nose, including blackberry and black cherry, followed by red currant, baking spices & subtle savory notes. The palate brings a plush, rich mouthfeel, with notes of cured meats.

House Red Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.50

Intense fragrances of violet, raspberry, black cherry, plum, and cedar surround layers of cherry, blackberry, ripe black currant, and chocolate. Hints of anise and spice complement the red and black fragrances.

White Wine

Abeja Chardonnay

$95.00

Delicate aromas are suggestive of lemon meringue, brioche and a hint of nutmeg. The mouthwatering palate is greeted with notes of casaba melon, kaffir lime, stone fruits and clean minerality. Nectarine, honey and wild ginger blend harmoniously into a long, lingering finish.

Didyme Malvasia Sicilia

$45.00

Pale yellow in color and endowed with superb texture, this medium-bodied white wine graces the palate with savory fruit tones: ripe apricot, pear, and pink grapefruit

Mozia Grilo Whitaker Sicilia

$32.00

The 2021 Grillo Mozia is spicy yet refined, wafting up from the glass with dusty dried flowers, hints of peach skins and ground ginger. It's round in feel with a core of green-citrus tinged acidity and saline-mineral tones that add a reverberation of cheek-puckering tension.

Pinot Grigio Tiamo Organic Keg

$8.50

Our House White Wine Kris, Pinot Grigio Pale yellow in color with brilliant greenish reflections, enticing aromas of acacia flowers, citrus, tangerine, and hints of apricots and almonds. KRIS

Tascante Buonara Carricante

$37.00

Aromas of honeysuckle and tropical fruit the tangy palette offers pine white peach Meyer lemon and a hit of banana with a mineral finish Chris acidity keeps it energized

Januik Chardonnay

$55.00

the Cold Creek Vineyard Chardonnay is packed with creamy pear and citrus aromas. Layered with hints of vanilla and mineral flavors, the finish is bright, balanced, and lingering.

Mimosa Ala SanPellegrino

$10.50

Our Mimosa blended with SanPellegrino fruit drink to have a refreshing brunch drink

Moscato D'Asti

$20.00

Expect sweet aromas of peaches, fresh grapes, orange blossoms, and crisp Meyer lemons.

Beer

Bright Moments Helles Pilsner

$7.00

a touch of sweetness that balance a measurable addition of spicy German hop flavor and light bitterness. The malt character is soft and bready, making it a terrific complement to light dishes.

Earlybird Bourbon Barrel-Aged

$9.00Out of stock

Notes of vanilla, charred oak, black coffee, dark chocolate, & prunes. Taste follows suit with sweet chocolate and prunes up front, some cola notes shining through.

Heliotrope IPA

$7.50Out of stock

Apricot, tangerine, and grapefruit dominate in both aroma and flavor, accented by milder notes of pineapple and black tea. Balanced yet fun, smooth yet flavorful, Heliotrope IPA is truly a delicious beer.

KittenMittens Coffee Winter Ale

$7.50Out of stock

This rich, medium bodied beer elicits nuances of chocolate, dates, and figs. Balanced bitterness and playful hop aroma fit like a mitten.

Smoked Helles Lager

$8.00

Aroma is smoke-forward, and the smoke presents as reminiscent of smoked ham (because beechwood is often used for just that purpose). Clean lager profile with a lightly sweet aroma. Flavor: clean & crisp

Wander Lightly American Lager

$7.00Out of stock

A carefully brewed American lager. With a stripped-down malt bill of pilsner malt and flaked barley, Wander Litely is light and dry with a slight graininess balanced by a whisper of floral and earthy

Goat Wall IPA

$7.50

Pilsner German-Style Lager

$7.50

Party in the Woods Happy Pilsner

$7.50

Especial Mexican Style Pale Lager

$7.50

Epresso Based Drinks

Breve

Cappuccino Traditional 6oz

$4.50

Americano

$4.00

Espresso Double Shot

$3.50

Latte

Macchiato

$5.00

Mocha

French Press

French Press

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

Soda | Tea | Dairy

Hot Loose Leaf Tea

$6.00

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Ginger Beer Bundaberg

$5.00

Martinelli's Sparkling Apple Cider

$5.00

Martinelli's Sparkling Apple Juice

$5.00

Sanpellegrino Orange

$5.00

Sanpellegrino Orange Pomegranate

$5.00

Sanpellegrino Prickly Pear & Orange

$5.00

Sanpellegrino Blood Orange

$5.00

Sanpellegrino Grapefruit

$5.00

Sanpellegrino Clemetina

$5.00

Large Whole Milk

$5.00

Ice Tea Summer Only

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A Sanctuary of Food and Culture

Website

Location

5415 Mt Baker hwy, Deming, WA 98244

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Little Dog Coffee Co.
orange starNo Reviews
2438 East Bakerview Rd Bellingham, WA 98226
View restaurantnext
The Bagelry
orange starNo Reviews
1319 Railroad Ave Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Camber
orange star4.5 • 763
221 W Holly St Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Muddy Waters Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
100 Grover Strewt Lynden, WA 98264
View restaurantnext
Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery Mount Vernon
orange starNo Reviews
121 B Freeway Dr Mount Vernon, WA 98273
View restaurantnext
The Rustic Fork
orange star4.0 • 41
442 Peace Portal Way Blaine, WA 98230
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Deming
Bellingham
review star
Avg 4.6 (58 restaurants)
Lynden
review star
No reviews yet
Bow
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
Stanwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
review star
No reviews yet
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Camano Island
review star
No reviews yet
Marysville
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston