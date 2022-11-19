Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rigatoni's Hayward

review star

No reviews yet

20501 Hesperian Blvd

Hayward, CA 94541

Order Again

Popular Items

Spaghetti & Meatballs
Garlic Bread
Shrimp & Mushroom Fettuccine

Starters

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Toasted sourdough with our roasted garlic butter and Parmesan

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$6.00

Toasted sourdough with our roasted garlic butter and Mozzarella

Pesto Cheesy Bread

$7.00

Toasted sourdough with our roasted garlic butter, house made pesto and Mozzarella

Minestrone Soup - Pint

$8.00

Italian vegetable soup

Tomato Bisque Soup - Pint

$8.00

Pear tomato, chicken stock and cream with fresh herbs

House Salad

$5.00

Crisp Iceberg, Italian dressing, tomatoes and house made croutons

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Crisp romaine, Caesar dressing, Parmesan and house made croutons

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$7.00

Spring greens, Italian dressing, dried cranberries, honey-roasted walnuts and crumbled Bleu cheese

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

Crisp romaine, Caesar dressing, Parmesan and house made croutons

Roasted Walnut Chicken Salad

$16.00

Spring greens, Italian dressing, dried cranberries, honey-roasted walnuts and crumbled Bleu cheese

Combo's

Lighter size pasta plus your choice of a starter salad or soup and a soda.

Broccoli & Chicken Rigatoni

$17.00

Cajun Chicken Fettuccine

$18.00

Cheese Ravioli

$16.00

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.00

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

Chicken Pesto & Pine Nuts

$17.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.00

House Made Lasagna

$18.00

House Spaghetti

$16.00

Italian Sausage Fettuccine

$17.00

Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Penne Pomodori

$16.00

Rigatoni Bolognese

$17.00

Shrimp & Mushroom Fettuccine

$18.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$17.00

Spinach & Cheese Tortellini

$18.00

Pasta

Broccoli Chicken Rigatoni

$16.00

Roasted chicken and fresh broccoli tossed in our garlic cream sauce

Cajun Chicken Fettuccine

$17.00

Tossed in our Cajun cream sauce with mushrooms, roasted peppers and fresh tarragon

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.00

Roasted chicken tossed in our garlic cream sauce

Chicken Pesto & Pine Nuts

$17.00

Roasted chicken tossed in our pesto cream sauce with pine nuts

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00

Tossed in our garlic cream sauce

House Spaghetti

$14.00

Tossed in our Italian sausage and tomato sauce

Italian Sausage Fettuccine

$16.00

Tossed with fresh mushrooms in our garlic cream sauce

Penne Pomodori

$13.00

Fresh basil, garlic butter, marinara, Romano and tomatoes

Rigatoni Bolognese

$16.00

Italian sausage, pear tomatoes, fresh garlic and cream.

Shrimp & Mushroom Fettuccine

$19.00

Tossed in our garlic cream sauce

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$17.00

Our house spaghetti with oven roasted meatballs.

Spinach & Cheese Tortellini

$18.00

Tossed with fresh basil and our garlic cream sauce

House Specialties

Cheese Ravioli

$16.00

Tossed in our tomato cream sauce

Grilled Chicken

$19.00

Marinated and grilled with sauteed mushrooms. Served with a side of Rigatoni Bolognese.

Chicken Parmesan

$19.00

Baked in a pear tomato sauce with Mozzarella and Parmesan. Served with a side of Rigatoni Bolognese

House Made Lasagna

$18.00

Italian sausage with Ricotta, Mozzarella and marinara

Sandwiches

Meatball Sandwich

$13.00

Oven roasted with meatballs, marinana and Mozzarella. Served with Kettle chips

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Oven roasted and topped with sauteed mushrooms, roasted peppers and Mozzarella. Served with Kettle chips

Kid's

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$9.00

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$9.00

Kids Rigatoni Bolognese

$9.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$9.00

Kids Butter & Cheese

$7.00

Heat & Serve

Each meal is cold-prepped and ready for the fridge or freezer. We prepare them in microwave safe containers that make it quick and easy to heat up.

HS Penne Pomodori

$10.00

HS Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.00

HS Fettuccine Marinara

$10.00

HS House Spaghetti

$10.00

HS Rigatoni Bolognese

$10.00

HS Chicken Penne Alfredo

$10.00

HS Chicken Pesto

$10.00

HS Spaghetti & Meatballs

$12.00

HS Lasagna

$12.00

HS Chicken Parmesan

$12.00

HS Cheese Ravioli

$12.00

HS Cajun Chicken Fettuccine

$12.00

HS Italian Sausage Fettuccine

$12.00

HS Chicken

$12.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Cheese Cake

$6.00

Rice Crispy Bar

$3.00

Chocolate Banana Loaf

$3.00

Iced lemon Loaf

$3.00

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.00

Salted Caramel Cookie

$3.00

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

S. Pellegrino Mineral Water

$3.00

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Limonata

$3.00

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Aranciata Orange

$3.00

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Blood Orange

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

IBC Root Beer

$3.00

Izze Sparkling Clementine

$3.00

Izze Sparkling Pomegranate

$3.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
