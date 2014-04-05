Rigby Yard -50 Wharf Street

Restaurant info

"Brick and Beam Open Space, with Large Fireplace, Leather Couches, Large Spaced community tables, long bar, with TV's for discrete sports, private tasting rooms and more. The name: Rigby Yard pay's homage to local train depot while showcasing the traveling era and unique codes and themes from the early 1900's train traveling hobo's. We feature Maine Craft Beers on Tap, Full Service Bar with Specialty Cocktails, selections of Wine and Prosecco. A Large selection of appetizers and handheld options.