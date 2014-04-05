Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Rigby Yard -50 Wharf Street

48 Reviews

$

50 Wharf Street

Portland, ME 04101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

"Brick and Beam Open Space, with Large Fireplace, Leather Couches, Large Spaced community tables, long bar, with TV's for discrete sports, private tasting rooms and more. The name: Rigby Yard pay's homage to local train depot while showcasing the traveling era and unique codes and themes from the early 1900's train traveling hobo's. We feature Maine Craft Beers on Tap, Full Service Bar with Specialty Cocktails, selections of Wine and Prosecco. A Large selection of appetizers and handheld options.

Location

50 Wharf Street, Portland, ME 04101

Directions

Gallery
Rigby Yard image
Rigby Yard image
Rigby Yard image

Similar restaurants in your area

Terlingua
orange star4.7 • 768
40 washington avenue Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
The Thirsty Pig
orange star5.0 • 3
37 Exchange Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Helm Oyster Bar & Bistro - Portland
orange star4.5 • 14
60 Thames Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Shays Grill Pub
orange starNo Reviews
18 Monument Square ME, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
The Grill Room and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
84 Exchange Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Bayside Bowl
orange star4.3 • 544
58 Alder Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Portland

Portland Lobster Company - Portland Maine
orange star4.0 • 2,383
180 Commercial St Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Gilberts Chowder House - Portland
orange star4.0 • 2,319
92 Commercial St Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Marcy's Diner
orange star4.4 • 1,922
47 Oak Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Evo Kitchen + Bar - 443 Fore Street
orange star4.7 • 758
443 Fore Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
The Works Cafe - Portland
orange star4.0 • 340
15 Temple Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Broken Arrow
orange star5.0 • 26
545 Congress Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portland
East Bayside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
East End
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
West Bayside
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston