Pizza
Riggatti’s Wood Fired Pizza - Washington
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
28 N 300th W, Washington, UT 84780
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Roy's Pizza & Pasta - St. George
No Reviews
250 N, Red Cliffs Dr Unit #3 St. George, UT 84790
View restaurant
Riggatti’s Wood Fired Pizza - St. George
4.3 • 1,025
974 W Sunset Blvd St St. George, UT 84770
View restaurant