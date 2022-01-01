Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Riggatti’s Wood Fired Pizza - Washington

review star

No reviews yet

28 N 300th W

Washington, UT 84780

Large

Alfredo (L)

Alfredo (L)

$17.99

Brandy's Luau (L)

$19.99

Caprese (L)

$19.99

Carnivore (L)

$20.99

CBR (L)

$19.99

Cheese (L)

$14.25

Islander (L)

$16.99

Limone (L)

$20.99

Alfredo base, 4 cheese blend, chicken, red onion, diced tomato, fresh cilantro, sriracha ranch drizzle, and lemon wedge for drizzle.

Margherita (L)

$17.99

Pepperoni (L)

$15.25

Phil (L)

$19.99

Pollo (L)

$17.99

Riggatti (L)

$17.99

Veggie (L)

$18.99

Pizza of the Month (L)

$19.00

Medium

Alfredo (M)

$14.99

Brandy's Luau (M)

$15.99

Caprese (M)

$15.99

Carnivore (M)

$16.50

CBR (M)

$15.50

Cheese (M)

$9.99

Islander (M)

$13.99

Limone (M)

$16.99

Margherita (M)

$13.99

Pepperoni (M)

$10.99

Phil (M)

$15.50

Pollo (M)

$14.99

Riggatti (M)

$14.99

Veggie (M)

$15.99

Pizza of the Month (M)

$15.00

Half-Half

Half and Half (L)

$1.00

Half and Half (M)

$1.00

Salads

Garden Salad (F)

$7.75

Garden Salad (H)

$4.75

Cobb Salad (F)

$7.75

Cobb Salad (H)

$4.75

RSP Pecan Salad (F)

$7.75

RSP Pecan Salad (H)

$4.75

Minoan Salad (F)

$7.75

Minoan Salad (H)

$4.75

Riggatti Bread

Riggatti Bread

$6.99

Ch-Bacon Sticks

Ch-Bacon Sticks (L)

$14.75

Ch-Bacon Sticks (M)

$11.50

Dessert

Cinnamon Rollatti

$5.99

Cinna-Sticks

$7.75

Peach Cobbler (L)

$15.25

Peach Cobbler (M)

$10.25

Sauce/Dressings

Large Ranch Cup

$1.00

Large Red Sauce Cup

$1.00

Large BBQ Sauce Cup

$1.00

Large Alfredo Sauce Cup

$1.00

Pesto Sauce Cup

$1.00

Large Stick Sauce

$1.00

Small Ranch Cup

$0.50

Small Red Sauce Cup

$0.50

Small BBQ Sauce Cup

$0.50

Small Alfredo Sauce Cup

$0.50

Small Pesto Sauce Cup

$0.50

Small Stick Sauce

$0.50

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

2 Liter

Coke 2L

$3.50

Diet Coke 2L

$3.50

Root Beer 2L

$3.50

Orange Fanta 2L

$3.50

Dr. Pepper 2L

$3.50

Sprite 2L

$3.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

28 N 300th W, Washington, UT 84780

