Riggtown Oven

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Fresh-Cut Fries
Traditional Large 16" Pizza

Appetizers

10 Jumbo Wings
Wings

Wings

$13.95

10 Jumbo Wings with Celery & Blue Cheese

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Includes 5 Chicken Fingers

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.25

Includes 5 Mozzarella sticks w/marinara sauce

Fried Zucchini Chips

Fried Zucchini Chips

$8.25

Pierogies

$7.50

5 Potato & Cheddar w/sour cream on side

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.25

5 w/marinara sauce or ranch on side

Beer-Battered Onion Rings

$7.00

Fresh-Cut Fries

$6.00

Baked Cheese Fries

Cowboy Fries

$10.00

Fresh Cut Fries topped w/ BBQ Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch & Mozzarella

Philly Steak Fries

$11.00

Fresh Cut Fries topped w/ Philly Steak & Mozzarella Cheese

Honey Mustard Chicken Fries

$9.50

Fresh Cut Fries topped w/ Grilled Chicken, Honey Mustard & Mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$9.50

Fresh Cut Fries topped w/ Grilled Chicken, Honey Mustard & Mozzarella

BBQ Chicken Fries

$9.50

Fresh Cut Fries topped w/ Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce & Mozzarella

Pizza Fries

$8.00

Fresh Cut Fries topped w/ Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella

Cheese Fries

$7.50

Fresh Cut Fries topped w/ Mozzarella Cheese (can sub Cheddar Cheese)

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, green & red peppers, hard-boiled egg & homemade croutons

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.00

Spicy chicken strips, onion rings & mozzarella over a garden salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast strips, fries & mozzarella over a garden salad

Steak Salad From Mars

$11.00

London Broil steak strips, fries & mozzarella over a garden salad

Shadyside Chicken Salad

$11.00

Grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, green & red peppers, fries & cheddar cheese over a bed of romaine lettuce

Senny’s Salad

Senny’s Salad

$11.00

Your choice of a scoop of our homemade chicken or tuna salad atop a garden salad & topped with cheddar cheese

Turkey Club Salad

Turkey Club Salad

$11.00

Fresh roasted turkey, bacon & mozzarella over lettuce, tomatoes & homemade croutons

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$11.50

Chopped Grilled Chicken, Apples, Craisins, Toasted Walnuts & Gorgonzola Cheese over Romaine

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce & homemade croutons tossed in our Homemade Caesar Dressing (Add Grilled Chicken, Chicken Fingers or Steak for $2.75)

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$11.00

Spirals of Turkey, Ham & Provolone over a garden salad

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$11.50

Chopped Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Egg, Tomato, Avocado & Gorgonzola Cheese over Romaine

Greek To Me

Greek To Me

$11.50

Chopped Grilled Chicken, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Chick Peas, Croutons & Feta Cheese over Romaine Add Olives, Hot Peppers or Onions upon request

Philly Steaks

Steak

$9.50

Philly Steak (8 ounce)

Cheese Steak

$9.95

Philly Steak with American Cheese unless you choose something different

Chicken Steak

$9.50

Philly Chicken Steak (8 ounce)

Chicken Cheese Steak

$9.95

Philly Chicken Steak with American Cheese unless you choose something different

Steak, Egg & Cheese

$10.75

Philly Steak with 2 Eggs & American Cheese

Deano Steak

Deano Steak

$10.75

Philly Cheese Steak with Salami, Fried Onions & Thousand Island Dressing

Pizza Steak

$9.95

Philly Steak topped with Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese then toasted in oven

Jake Steak

$10.75

Philly Chicken Steak with American Cheese (unless you want something different), Fried Onions, Broccoli & Green Peppers

Full Monte

$10.25

Philly Cheese Steak topped with Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream & Cheddar Cheese

Hoagies & Grinders

Italian

$10.45

Capicola, Salami, Pepper Ham, Baked Ham & Provolone

Fresh Roasted Turkey Hoagie

$9.95

Fresh Made Roast Beef Hoagie

$9.95

Baked Ham Hoagie

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Hoagie

$9.95

London Broil Hoagie

$9.95

Homemade Chicken Salad Hoagie

$9.95

Homemade Tuna Salad Hoagie

$9.95

The Sheriff

$9.95

Spicy Chicken Fingers topped with Buffalo Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese then Toasted in the oven

Chicken Parmesan

$9.95

Chicken Fingers topped with Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese then toasted in the oven

BBQ King

$9.95

Chicken Fingers topped with BBQ Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese then toasted in the oven

Homemade Meatball

$9.95

Homemade Meatballs topped with Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella cheese then toasted in the oven

Italiano

$9.95

Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, Provolone Cheese & Roasted Garlic Mayo

Southwestern

$9.95

Grilled Chicken, Fried Onions, Red & Green Peppers, Cheddar Cheese & Roasted Garlic Mayo

Ruby

$9.95

Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese & Roasted Garlic Mayo toasted in the oven

Beast

$9.95

Hot Roast Beef, Fried Onions, Mushrooms, Provolone Cheese & Horseradish Sauce

Pittsburgher

$9.95

Cheeseburger topped with Fresh Cut Fries, Cole Slaw & Tomato

High Street

$9.95

Grilled Corned Beef or Turkey with Cole Slaw, Swiss Cheese & Thousand Island Dressing then toasted in the oven

Sandwiches

Sandwich or Wrap

$9.00

Riggdiculous Sandwich

$8.95

Your choice of grilled meat, Provolone, Fresh Cut Fries, Cole Slaw & Tomato on a Kaiser Roll

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$8.00

Turkey or your choice of meat, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & mayo

Riggtown Rueben Sandwich

Riggtown Rueben Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled Meat with Swiss Cheese, Cole Slaw & Homemade Thousand Island dressing on Rye Bread

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled Chicken topped with Ham, Swiss Cheese & Homemade Honey Mustard Dressing on a Kaiser Roll

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$8.00

Fresh Roast Beef with au jus topped with Provolone Cheese & Horseradish Sauce on a Kaiser Roll

Barbecue Beef Sandwich

$8.00

Hot Roast Beef with BBQ Sauce, Fried Onions & Monterey Jack Cheese on a Kaiser Roll

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$7.50

Grilled Homemade Tuna Salad & Cheese on your choice of white, wheat, rye or multi-grain bread

Turkey Melt Sandwich

$7.50

Grilled Turkey & Cheese with Honey Mustard on your choice of white, wheat, rye or multi-grain bread

Cheeseburger

$6.00

1/2 lb Burger prepared well done, served on a Kaiser Roll and topped with your choice of cheese.

B.L.T. Sandwich

$6.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on your choice of toast

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Your choice of cheese on white, wheat, rye or multi-grain bread

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.50

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Parmesan Cheese & Homemade Caesar Dressing

Ranch Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese & Homemade Ranch Dressing

Yee Haw Wrap

$9.50

BBQ Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing

Buffalo Jack Wrap

Buffalo Jack Wrap

$9.50

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Monterey Jack Cheese & Homemade Buffalo Sauce

Kicken Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Buffalo Chicken Fingers, Lettuce, Tomato, Monterey Jack Cheese & Homemade Buffalo Sauce

Turkey Club Wrap

Turkey Club Wrap

$9.50

Fresh Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Turkey Pesto Wrap

$9.50

Fresh Roasted Turkey, Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Monterey Jack Cheese & Homemade Pesto Mayo

Postruki Wrap

$9.50

Grilled Chicken, Fried Onions, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese & Homemade Ranch

Chapman Wrap

$9.50

Grilled Chicken, Fried Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone Cheese & Homemade Roasted Garlic Mayo

Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Chicken Fingers, Mozzarella Cheese & Homemade Honey Mustard - toasted in the oven

The 5-0 Wrap

$9.50

Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese & Homemade Honey Mustard - toasted in the oven

Fajita Wrap

$9.50

Choose Chicken or London Broil Steak, Fried Onions, Red & Green Peppers, Cheddar Cheese & Roasted Garlic Mayo

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$9.50

Grilled Fresh Mushrooms, Fried Onions, Red & Green Peppers, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese & Roasted Garlic Mayo

Randy Wrap

$9.50

Grilled Chicken, Fried Onions, Mushrooms, Bacon, Monterey Jack Cheese & Roasted Garlic Mayo

Platters

Chicken Finger Platter

Chicken Finger Platter

$9.95

Chicken Fingers with Fresh-Cut Fries

Cheeseburger Platter

$9.95

Cheeseburger w/ Fresh Cut Fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Platter

$9.95

Grilled Chicken served on a Kaiser Roll with fries on the side

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.25

Steak, Egg & Cheese

$10.95

Burger, Egg & Cheese

$9.00

Avocado Toast

$5.50

Fresh Avocado served open-faced one slice of Multi-Grain toast topped with Everything Bagel seasoning.

French Toast Sticks (5 w/ syrup)

$5.00

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.00

Bagel w/ Butter

$3.00

Hashbrown

$1.25

Pizza

Traditional Personal 10" Pizza

$9.50

Traditional Gluten-Free Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$11.00

Traditional Medium 14" Pizza

$12.95

Traditional Large 16" Pizza

$13.95

White Personal 10" Pizza

$9.50

White Gluten-Free Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$11.00

White Medium 14" Pizza

$12.95

White Large 16" Pizza

$13.95

Breakfast Personal 10" Pizza

$9.50

Breakfast Gluten-Free Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$11.00

Breakfast Medium 14" Pizza

$12.95

Breakfast Large 16" Pizza

$13.95

Our Famous Honey Mustard Chicken Pizza

$15.95+

Homemade Honey Mustard, Chicken Fingers & Mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.95+

Homemade Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken & Mozzarella

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.95+

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken & Mozzarella

Ranch Chicken BLT Pizza

$18.50+

Homemade Ranch, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese

Taco - Chicken Pizza

$18.50+

Homemade Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese topped w/ Sour Cream

Taco - Steak Pizza

$18.50+

Homemade Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese topped w/ Sour Cream

Upside Down Pizza

$12.95+

Provolone Cheese topped with Marinara Sauce finished with a sprinkle of Parmesan Cheese

Greek Pizza

$15.95+

White Pizza w/ Fresh Spinach, Tomato, Black Olives, Garlic Oil, Mozzarella & Feta Cheese

Red Veggie Pizza

$16.95+

Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Green & Red Peppers, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Marinara & Mozzarella

White Veggie Pizza

$16.95+

White Pizza w/ Fresh Spinach, Broccoli, Tomato, Garlic Oil, Mozzarella & Ricotta Cheese

Hawaiian Pizza

$15.95+

Ham, Pineapple, Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella

The Merkel (Meat Lovers) Pizza

$16.95+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella

Everything Pizza

$18.95+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives, Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella

Gordita Pizza

$22.00

Chicken, Fingers, Mozzarella Sticks & Fresh Cut Fries, Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese

Stuffed Cheesesteak (Stuffed Crust) Pizza

$22.00

Cheese steak stuffed between two crusts

The Big Dog (Stuffed Crust) Pizza

$24.50

Stuffed Cheese Steak Pizza topped w/ Pepperoni, Sausage, Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese

Strombolis & Calzones

Small Stromboli

$10.00

Large Stromboli

$13.50

Small Calzone

$10.00

Large Calzone

$13.50

Meatball

$13.50+

Cheesesteak Stromboli

$13.50+

Chx Cheesesteak Stromboli

$13.50+

Italian Stromboli

$13.95+

HM Chx Stromboli

$13.95+

Chx Florentine Stroboli

$13.95+

Chx Fajita Stromboli

$13.95+

Veggie Stromboli

$13.95+

Big Rigg Stromboli

$23.00

Beverages

Small Water

$1.00

Large Water

$2.75

20 OZ. Soda

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.50

Starbucks

$4.00

2 Liter Soda

$4.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.75
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
