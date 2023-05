SEMI-DRY

$14.00 +

Our blend of fresh-pressed Michigan grown apples are fermented dry with a champagne-style yeast. Light, crisp, and refreshing, with just a touch of sweetness from a drop of our own rooftop beehive's honey. *Select "refill" option if returning a growler/howler or keg and we'll skip the deposit. Select new option if filling for the first time.