Right Fork Dine Out 23 Kelley Street

Grey Barn Bluebird Reserve

Grey Barn Farm only makes the Bluebird Reserve twice each year: in the early Spring, when the grass is sweet and their cows are first out on pasture; and in the early Fall, when the crisp air and warm light prepare them for the winter ahead. Their mature Bluebird Reserve, with hints of butterscotch and rock candy, is a rich and buttery cheese.