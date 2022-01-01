Restaurant header imageView gallery

Right Fork Dine Out 23 Kelley Street

review star

No reviews yet

23 Kelley Street

Edgartown, MA 02539

Popular Items

Add Chicken
Green Goddess
Grilled Chicken

Bottled Drinks

Culture Pop Ginger Lemon & Turmeric Soda

$2.50

Culture Pop Pink Grapefruit Ginger & Juniper Soda

$2.50

Culture Pop Watermelon Lime & Rosemary Soda

$2.50

Culture Pop Wild Berries Basil & Lime Soda

$2.50

Dram Beauty Bubbles Adaptogenic Sparkling Water +HEMP

$4.50

Dram Citrus & Bubbles Sparkling Water

$2.50

Dram Ginger Cinnamon Sparkling Switchel +HEMP

$4.50

Dram Gingergrass Adaptogenic Sparkling Water +HEMP

$4.50

Dram Lavender & Lemon Balm Sparkling Water

$2.50

Dram Lemongrass Adaptogenic Sparkling Water +HEMP

$4.50

Dram Sweetgrass Adaptogenic Sparkling Water +HEMP

$4.50

Everybody Water

$2.50

Galvanina Organic Sparkling Blood Orange Soda

$3.75

Galvanina Organic Sparkling Clementine Soda

$3.75

Galvanina Organic Sparkling Cola

$3.75Out of stock

Galvanina Organic Sparkling Ginger Beer

$3.75

Galvanina Organic Sparkling Lemon Soda

$3.75

Galvanina Organic Sparkling Orange Soda

$3.75

Galvanina Organic Sparkling Pomegranate Soda

$3.75

Galvanina Organic Sparkling Red Grapefruit Soda

$3.75

Kulture Club MV Kombucha Beach Day - Pineapple Ginger Mint

$7.50Out of stock

pineapple, ginger, mint

Kulture Club MV Kombucha Black Beauty

$7.50Out of stock

Kulture Club MV Kombucha Cape Codder - Cranberry Hibiscus

$7.50Out of stock

cranberry, hibiscus

Kulture Club MV Kombucha Hot Mango

$7.50Out of stock

Kulture Club MV Kombucha Loveberry - Strawberry Lavender

$7.50Out of stock

strawberry, lavender

Kulture Club MV Kombucha Mermaid Detox

$7.50Out of stock

apple, ginger, chlorella, spirulina

Kulture Club MV Kombucha Nectar - Peach Basil

$7.50Out of stock

peach, basil

Kulture Club MV Kombucha Special Edition - Strawberry Mango Rhubarb

$7.50Out of stock

strawberry mango rhubarb

Kulture Club MV Kombucha Volcano

$7.50Out of stock

Kulture Club MV Kombucha Watermelon

$7.50Out of stock

Maine Root Root Beer

$3.75

Natalie's Grapefruit Juice

$3.35Out of stock

Natalie's Lemonade

$4.25

Natalie's Orange Beet Juice

$5.00Out of stock

Natalie's Orange Juice

$4.60Out of stock

Natalie's Orange Mango Juice

$5.00

Natalie's Orange Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

$4.25

Natalie's Tangerine Juice

$4.75Out of stock

Raw Celery Juice

$13.00

Raw Chill Pill

$13.00

Raw Mermaid Lemonade

$13.00

Raw Red Cure

$13.00

Red Jacket Orchards Apple Cider

$4.25

Red Jacket Orchards Fuji Apple Juice

$4.25

Red Jacket Orchards Grape Apple Juice

$4.25Out of stock

Red Jacket Orchards Raspberry Apple Juice

$4.25Out of stock

Topo Chico Lime Sparkling Mineral Water

$3.00Out of stock

Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water

$3.00Out of stock

Iced Drinks

Iced Cold Brew Coffee

$3.00

Iced Latte

$3.00

Iced Mocha

$3.00

Iced Matcha Latte

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Lavender Matcha Latte

$3.00Out of stock

Iced Chai Latte

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.75+

Tea

$3.50

Espresso

$2.75+

Latte

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cafe Au Lait

$2.75+

Americano

$3.25+

Macchiato

$3.50

Cortado

$3.25

Mocha

$4.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

steamed milk with our homemade chocolate syrup

Chai Latte

$3.75+

steamed milk with your choice of RIshi Organic Chai

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Red Eye

$3.00+

Coffee with two shots of espresso

Breakfast

Baked French Toast

$7.50

Brioche bread soaked custard with maple oat crumble and a maple drizzle

Baked French Toast of the Day

$12.00Out of stock

Brioche bread soaked in custard with

Strata

$8.00Out of stock

Savory Breakfast Bread Pudding

Strata of the Day

$12.00Out of stock

Savory Breakfast Bread Pudding with Maison Villatte fromage and olive bread, ham, artichoke hearts, goat cheese, smoked gouda, parmesan and fresh herbs

The Classic

$10.00

Souffléd egg, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, tomato, arugula, dijonnaise on ciabata

Brisket Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Souffléd egg, smoked brisket, pepper-jack, tomato, arugula, pickled red onion, garlic aioli on ciabata

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Smashed avocado, topped with a 64° egg and finished with watermelon radish, red pepper flakes, micro greens and Maldon sea salt with lemon

Bagel with Boursin

$6.00Out of stock

Pain D'Avignon toasted and topped with homemade boursin

Saumon Salé

$16.00Out of stock

Beet/Citrus cured salmon, boursin, tomato, pickled red onion and a lemon caper relish

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Extra egg

$2.00

Salads

Panzanella

$12.00

heirloom tomato, crouton, cucumber, red onion, arugula, salsa verde, romesco

Green Goddess

$12.00

Baby green leaf lettuce from Little Leaf Farms, cucumber, Avocado, watermelon radish, feta, green goddess dressing

Garden

$12.00

Arugula, heirloom tomato, cucumber, watermelon radish, red onion, lemon scallion dressing

Add Chicken

$4.00

Add Lobster

$8.00

Sandwiches

Turkey Club

$14.00Out of stock

House smoked turkey, crispy pancetta, lettuce, heirloom tomato, provolone, garlic thyme aioli. toasted Sourdough

Mediterranean

$13.00Out of stock

Roasted Cauliflower and mushrooms, caramelized onion, swiss, romesco.

Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, chipotle aioli, avocado, cheddar, heirloom tomato, cilantro lime crema on a ciabatta

Porchetta

$14.00

House roasted porchetta, broccoli rabe, provolone, garlic thyme aioli, salsa verde on sourdough

Grilled Cheese

$12.00+

Provolone, cheddar, crispy pancetta, heirloom tomato on sourdough

Italian

$14.00

hot sopressata, mortadella, prosciutto, provolone, boston bibb lettuce, heirloom tomato, pickled red onions, pepperoncini aioli

Lobster Roll

$22.00Out of stock

fresh lobster, lemon herb aioli on a New England Roll

B.A.L.T

$12.00

Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli on sourdough

Smoothies

Green Machine

$8.00

Spinach, cucumbers, banana, pineapple, mint, coconut water, splash of oj

Big Red

$8.00

strawberries, raspberries, cantaloupe, bananas, apple juice

Banana Blue

$8.00

blueberries, banana, mango, greek yogurt, apple juice

Tropical

$8.00

Mango, pineapple, peaches, greek yogurt, oj

Açaí Bowls

A,B & J

$12.00Out of stock

blend of açaí berries, blueberries, strawberries, banana, almond butter and almond milk toppings: granola, blueberries, hemp hearts, coconut shreds, honey

Chappy

$12.00Out of stock

blend of pineapple, mango, banana, coconut milk toppings: granola, strawberries, banana, coconut shreds, honey

Katama

$12.00

Açaí berries, banana, cacao, coconut milk toppings: granola, strawberries, almond slivers, coconut shreds, cacao nibs, honey

South Beach

$12.00Out of stock

açaí berries, blueberries, strawberries, spinach, apple juice toppings: granola, blueberries, strawberries, honey

Dessert

French Macaron Assortment - Petit Box

$12.99

French Macaron Assortment - Grande Box

$18.00Out of stock

Shortbread Assortment

$7.50

Mocha Fudge Cookies - 6 pack

$9.99

Biscotti

$11.99

Brownies/Blondies

$7.99

Maison Villattte Bread

Double Baguette 1.5lb

$7.10

1/2 Baguette

$2.50

1/2 Cranberry Baguette

$4.17

Batard

$7.95

Tourte

$9.20Out of stock

Cranberry Bread

$7.10Out of stock

Cheese Bread

$7.10

Multigrain

$7.10Out of stock

Drinkware

RFD Mug

$12.00

RFD 26oz Black Stainless Steel H2Go

$30.00Out of stock

RFD 26oz White Stainless Steel H2Go

$30.00

RFD 17oz White Stainless Steel H2Go

$22.00

Hats

Trucker Navy

$25.00

Trucker Red

$25.00

Golf White

$27.00

Golf Navy

$27.00

T-Shirts

RFD T-Shirts

$22.00

RFD Sweaters

$40.00

RFD Baby Onesies

$12.00

RFD Varsity Tee

Grab & Go Breakfast

Fruit Bowl

$8.00

watermelon, cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, mint

Honey lemon yogurt with berries

$6.00

Overnight Oats

$7.00

Cacao Chia Breakfast Pudding

$9.00

Matcha Chia Breakfast Pudding

$9.00Out of stock

Vanilla Chia Breakfast Pudding

$9.00

Granola Bowl

$10.00

Grab & Go Lunch

Antipasto Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Marinated artichokes, olives, cheeses, meats, tomatoes, roasted peppers, arugula, pepperoncini

Arugula Salad

$8.00Out of stock

grilled broccoli, grilled fennel, parmesan, lemon pepper vinaigrette

Chicken Salad 5oz

$8.00

Brined and roasted chicken breast, celery, red onion, confit garlic, house mayo, scallion, parsley, salt & pepper, grated parmesan

Chowder 1 pint

$12.00Out of stock

Clams, clam juice, celery root, celery, russet potatoes, thyme leaves, vidalia onion, confit garlic, salt, pepper, heavy cream, milk, bacon

Cobb Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Baby green leaf lettuce from Little Leaf Farms, heirloom tomato, pickled red onion, hard boiled egg, avocado, pancetta, grilled chicken, lemon scallion dressing

Egg Salad 5oz

$5.00

7 minute egg, Dijon, house mayo, red onion, celery, salt, pepper, parsley, lemon

Kale Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Baby kale, roasted beets, pomegranate, orange supreme, quinoa, salted pistachio, honey champagne dressing

Lobster Salad 5oz

$18.00Out of stock

Lobster, house mayo, lemon zest, lemon juice, scallion, parsley, salt & pepper

Potato Salad 5oz

$4.00

Russet Potato, confit garlic, house mayo, Dijon, red wine vinegar, red onion, celery, celery salt, scallion, parsley

Pasta Salad 10 oz

$6.00

Rotini, English cucumber, yellow bell pepper, green bell pepper, Marinated cherry tomatoes, feta, oregano, parsley, red wine vinegar, honey, Kalamata olive, salt, cracked pepper, confit garlic, Dijon

Italian

$14.00

hot sopressata, mortadella, prosciutto, provolone, boston bibb lettuce, heirloom tomato, pickled red onions, pepperoncini aioli

Grab & Go Dinners

Roasted French Chicken Breast

$18.00Out of stock

Roasted French Chicken Breast, sautéed green beans in shallot and tomato, roasted garlic & Parmesan mashed potatoes

Seared Faroe Island Salmon

$26.00Out of stock

Seared Faroe Island Salmon with salsa verde, oregano parmesan smashed fingerlings with roasted artichoke, peppers and tomato

Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork

$18.00Out of stock

Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork with baked smoked gouda mac and cheese

Baked Beans

$6.00Out of stock

Mac & Cheese

$16.00Out of stock

Cole Slaw

$4.00Out of stock

Side Dishes

Baked Beans

$6.00Out of stock

Mac & Cheese

$16.00Out of stock

Cole Slaw

$4.00Out of stock

Charcuterie

Creminelli Mini Chipotle

Creminelli Mini Chipotle

$8.00

Salami Minis made with paprika and organic chipotle peppers for a smooth, spicy and smoky flavor

Creminelli Wild Boar Salami

Creminelli Wild Boar Salami

$13.50

Wild Boar from Texas and all natural pork combined with organic juniper and clove to make this robust salami.

New England Charcuterie Hot Soppressata

New England Charcuterie Hot Soppressata

$8.25

A classic Italian spicy salami with hot Calabrian chili pepper.

New England Charcuterie Bourbon & Bacon

New England Charcuterie Bourbon & Bacon

$8.25

A Southern style salami with smoky bacon and Kentucky bourbon

New England Charcuterie Saucisson

New England Charcuterie Saucisson

$8.25

A French farmhouse style salami made with white wine, garlic and pepper

Grey Barn Prufrock

Grey Barn Prufrock

$21.00Out of stock

Grey Barn's first cheese. The pungent inner paste of Prufrock has a beautiful, thick, soft, and yielding texture. It’s a delicate washed-rind cheese whose tradition and technique hails from Normandy in northern France. Grey Barn has twisted that tradition and technique for a nutty flavor with hints of tropical fruit and sour cream. When ripe, the cheese has a salty and savory flavor that perfectly complements its sweeter overtones.

Grey Barn Bluebird Reserve

Grey Barn Bluebird Reserve

$12.50Out of stock

Grey Barn Farm only makes the Bluebird Reserve twice each year: in the early Spring, when the grass is sweet and their cows are first out on pasture; and in the early Fall, when the crisp air and warm light prepare them for the winter ahead. Their mature Bluebird Reserve, with hints of butterscotch and rock candy, is a rich and buttery cheese.

Bon Anniversaire

$18.00Out of stock

Funky. Bold. Oozy. Stinky. Buttery. In the wee hours of a brisk January morning, Grey Barn Farm set out on a new adventure: to create a cheese that would honor their past ten years, and look to the future of the farm and creamery. Bon Anniversaire is a piquant powerhouse, flavorful and stick with a summery flavor like fresh apricots or sweet cream.

Creminelli Whiskey Salami

Creminelli Whiskey Salami

$26.50

Creminelli artisan salami and High West Distillery's Son of Bourye come together for a uniquely delicious take on salami.

Salumi Chicago Soppressata

Salumi Chicago Soppressata

$27.00

comprised of heritage pork, Trapani Sicilian Sea Salt, Fresh and dried imported Calabrian Chili Peppers, Telicherry Black Pepper and Cleto Chiarli Lambrusco red wine.

Roth 3 Chili Gouda 8oz

$16.25Out of stock

Clawson Blueberry Stilton 8oz

$23.00Out of stock

Marinated Artichoke Hearts

$4.95Out of stock

Marinated Roasted Cherry Tomatoes

$3.25Out of stock

Tapenade Trio

$7.00Out of stock

Marinated Olives

$6.00Out of stock

Coffee/Tea

Speedwell Blossom

$13.50

Speedwell Columbia

$12.50

Speedwell Nine Bars

$12.50

Speedwell NorEaster

$11.75

Decaf Columbia

$12.50

Rishi Elderberry Healer

$11.25

Rishi Tumeric Ginger

$11.25

Rishi Jasmine

$11.25

Rishi Lavender Mint

$11.25

Rishi Matcha Ginger

$11.25

Crackers & Chips

Castleton Alehouse Cheddar

$6.25

Castleton Salted Maple

$6.25

Ginger Gems with toasted sesame seeds

$7.99

Ginger Gems with sesame seeds & tumeric

$7.99

Ines Rosales Sweet Olive

$5.75

Mary's Black Pepper Crackers

$9.50

Raincoast crisps cranberry & hazelnut

$8.00

Raincoast crisps fig & olive

$8.00

Route 11 Barbeque

$3.00

Route 11 Dill Pickle

$3.00

Route 11 Lightly Salted

$3.00

Route 11 Mama Zuma's

$3.00

Route 11 Salt & Vinegar

$3.00

Route 11 Sour Cream & Chive

$3.00

Rustic Bakery Apricot, Pistachio

$7.50

Rustic Bakery Rosemary

$7.00

Rustic Bakery Sweet Onion

$7.00

Rustic Bakery Tart Cherry, Cacao Nib & Almond

$7.50

Z crackers Garlic & Basil

$6.25

Z crackers Red Onion & Rosemary

$6.25

Route 11 Chesapeake crab

$3.00

Route 11 Salt & Pepper

$3.00

Jams & Pickles

Bonnie's Strawberry Rhubarb

$9.25

Bonnie's Black & Blue

$9.25

Bonnie's Raspberry Lime Rickey

$9.25

Trois Moutarde de Dijon

$5.25

Trois Cornichons

$5.50

RFD Barbecue Sauce

$8.00

RFD Hot Sauce

$9.00

RFD Pickled Cauliflower

$11.00

RFD Pickled Jalapeno peppers

$11.00

RFD Pickled Onions

$11.00

RFD Pickled Beets

$11.00

RFD Pickled String beans

$11.00

Flowers

Flowers from Juniper

$35.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

All you need is a fork and good food!!

Location

23 Kelley Street, Edgartown, MA 02539

Directions

Gallery
Right Fork Dine Out image
Right Fork Dine Out image
Right Fork Dine Out image

