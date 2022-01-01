Right Fork Dine Out 23 Kelley Street
No reviews yet
23 Kelley Street
Edgartown, MA 02539
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Bottled Drinks
Culture Pop Ginger Lemon & Turmeric Soda
Culture Pop Pink Grapefruit Ginger & Juniper Soda
Culture Pop Watermelon Lime & Rosemary Soda
Culture Pop Wild Berries Basil & Lime Soda
Dram Beauty Bubbles Adaptogenic Sparkling Water +HEMP
Dram Citrus & Bubbles Sparkling Water
Dram Ginger Cinnamon Sparkling Switchel +HEMP
Dram Gingergrass Adaptogenic Sparkling Water +HEMP
Dram Lavender & Lemon Balm Sparkling Water
Dram Lemongrass Adaptogenic Sparkling Water +HEMP
Dram Sweetgrass Adaptogenic Sparkling Water +HEMP
Everybody Water
Galvanina Organic Sparkling Blood Orange Soda
Galvanina Organic Sparkling Clementine Soda
Galvanina Organic Sparkling Cola
Galvanina Organic Sparkling Ginger Beer
Galvanina Organic Sparkling Lemon Soda
Galvanina Organic Sparkling Orange Soda
Galvanina Organic Sparkling Pomegranate Soda
Galvanina Organic Sparkling Red Grapefruit Soda
Kulture Club MV Kombucha Beach Day - Pineapple Ginger Mint
pineapple, ginger, mint
Kulture Club MV Kombucha Black Beauty
Kulture Club MV Kombucha Cape Codder - Cranberry Hibiscus
cranberry, hibiscus
Kulture Club MV Kombucha Hot Mango
Kulture Club MV Kombucha Loveberry - Strawberry Lavender
strawberry, lavender
Kulture Club MV Kombucha Mermaid Detox
apple, ginger, chlorella, spirulina
Kulture Club MV Kombucha Nectar - Peach Basil
peach, basil
Kulture Club MV Kombucha Special Edition - Strawberry Mango Rhubarb
strawberry mango rhubarb
Kulture Club MV Kombucha Volcano
Kulture Club MV Kombucha Watermelon
Maine Root Root Beer
Natalie's Grapefruit Juice
Natalie's Lemonade
Natalie's Orange Beet Juice
Natalie's Orange Juice
Natalie's Orange Mango Juice
Natalie's Orange Pineapple Juice
Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade
Natalie's Tangerine Juice
Raw Celery Juice
Raw Chill Pill
Raw Mermaid Lemonade
Raw Red Cure
Red Jacket Orchards Apple Cider
Red Jacket Orchards Fuji Apple Juice
Red Jacket Orchards Grape Apple Juice
Red Jacket Orchards Raspberry Apple Juice
Topo Chico Lime Sparkling Mineral Water
Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water
Iced Drinks
Hot Drinks
Coffee
Tea
Espresso
Latte
Cappuccino
Cafe Au Lait
Americano
Macchiato
Cortado
Mocha
Hot Chocolate
steamed milk with our homemade chocolate syrup
Chai Latte
steamed milk with your choice of RIshi Organic Chai
Matcha Latte
Red Eye
Coffee with two shots of espresso
Breakfast
Baked French Toast
Brioche bread soaked custard with maple oat crumble and a maple drizzle
Baked French Toast of the Day
Brioche bread soaked in custard with
Strata
Savory Breakfast Bread Pudding
Strata of the Day
Savory Breakfast Bread Pudding with Maison Villatte fromage and olive bread, ham, artichoke hearts, goat cheese, smoked gouda, parmesan and fresh herbs
The Classic
Souffléd egg, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, tomato, arugula, dijonnaise on ciabata
Brisket Breakfast Sandwich
Souffléd egg, smoked brisket, pepper-jack, tomato, arugula, pickled red onion, garlic aioli on ciabata
Avocado Toast
Smashed avocado, topped with a 64° egg and finished with watermelon radish, red pepper flakes, micro greens and Maldon sea salt with lemon
Bagel with Boursin
Pain D'Avignon toasted and topped with homemade boursin
Saumon Salé
Beet/Citrus cured salmon, boursin, tomato, pickled red onion and a lemon caper relish
Side of Bacon
Extra egg
Salads
Panzanella
heirloom tomato, crouton, cucumber, red onion, arugula, salsa verde, romesco
Green Goddess
Baby green leaf lettuce from Little Leaf Farms, cucumber, Avocado, watermelon radish, feta, green goddess dressing
Garden
Arugula, heirloom tomato, cucumber, watermelon radish, red onion, lemon scallion dressing
Add Chicken
Add Lobster
Sandwiches
Turkey Club
House smoked turkey, crispy pancetta, lettuce, heirloom tomato, provolone, garlic thyme aioli. toasted Sourdough
Mediterranean
Roasted Cauliflower and mushrooms, caramelized onion, swiss, romesco.
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken, chipotle aioli, avocado, cheddar, heirloom tomato, cilantro lime crema on a ciabatta
Porchetta
House roasted porchetta, broccoli rabe, provolone, garlic thyme aioli, salsa verde on sourdough
Grilled Cheese
Provolone, cheddar, crispy pancetta, heirloom tomato on sourdough
Italian
hot sopressata, mortadella, prosciutto, provolone, boston bibb lettuce, heirloom tomato, pickled red onions, pepperoncini aioli
Lobster Roll
fresh lobster, lemon herb aioli on a New England Roll
B.A.L.T
Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli on sourdough
Smoothies
Açaí Bowls
A,B & J
blend of açaí berries, blueberries, strawberries, banana, almond butter and almond milk toppings: granola, blueberries, hemp hearts, coconut shreds, honey
Chappy
blend of pineapple, mango, banana, coconut milk toppings: granola, strawberries, banana, coconut shreds, honey
Katama
Açaí berries, banana, cacao, coconut milk toppings: granola, strawberries, almond slivers, coconut shreds, cacao nibs, honey
South Beach
açaí berries, blueberries, strawberries, spinach, apple juice toppings: granola, blueberries, strawberries, honey
Dessert
Maison Villattte Bread
Drinkware
Grab & Go Breakfast
Grab & Go Lunch
Antipasto Salad
Marinated artichokes, olives, cheeses, meats, tomatoes, roasted peppers, arugula, pepperoncini
Arugula Salad
grilled broccoli, grilled fennel, parmesan, lemon pepper vinaigrette
Chicken Salad 5oz
Brined and roasted chicken breast, celery, red onion, confit garlic, house mayo, scallion, parsley, salt & pepper, grated parmesan
Chowder 1 pint
Clams, clam juice, celery root, celery, russet potatoes, thyme leaves, vidalia onion, confit garlic, salt, pepper, heavy cream, milk, bacon
Cobb Salad
Baby green leaf lettuce from Little Leaf Farms, heirloom tomato, pickled red onion, hard boiled egg, avocado, pancetta, grilled chicken, lemon scallion dressing
Egg Salad 5oz
7 minute egg, Dijon, house mayo, red onion, celery, salt, pepper, parsley, lemon
Kale Salad
Baby kale, roasted beets, pomegranate, orange supreme, quinoa, salted pistachio, honey champagne dressing
Lobster Salad 5oz
Lobster, house mayo, lemon zest, lemon juice, scallion, parsley, salt & pepper
Potato Salad 5oz
Russet Potato, confit garlic, house mayo, Dijon, red wine vinegar, red onion, celery, celery salt, scallion, parsley
Pasta Salad 10 oz
Rotini, English cucumber, yellow bell pepper, green bell pepper, Marinated cherry tomatoes, feta, oregano, parsley, red wine vinegar, honey, Kalamata olive, salt, cracked pepper, confit garlic, Dijon
Italian
hot sopressata, mortadella, prosciutto, provolone, boston bibb lettuce, heirloom tomato, pickled red onions, pepperoncini aioli
Grab & Go Dinners
Roasted French Chicken Breast
Roasted French Chicken Breast, sautéed green beans in shallot and tomato, roasted garlic & Parmesan mashed potatoes
Seared Faroe Island Salmon
Seared Faroe Island Salmon with salsa verde, oregano parmesan smashed fingerlings with roasted artichoke, peppers and tomato
Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork
Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork with baked smoked gouda mac and cheese
Baked Beans
Mac & Cheese
Cole Slaw
Charcuterie
Creminelli Mini Chipotle
Salami Minis made with paprika and organic chipotle peppers for a smooth, spicy and smoky flavor
Creminelli Wild Boar Salami
Wild Boar from Texas and all natural pork combined with organic juniper and clove to make this robust salami.
New England Charcuterie Hot Soppressata
A classic Italian spicy salami with hot Calabrian chili pepper.
New England Charcuterie Bourbon & Bacon
A Southern style salami with smoky bacon and Kentucky bourbon
New England Charcuterie Saucisson
A French farmhouse style salami made with white wine, garlic and pepper
Grey Barn Prufrock
Grey Barn's first cheese. The pungent inner paste of Prufrock has a beautiful, thick, soft, and yielding texture. It’s a delicate washed-rind cheese whose tradition and technique hails from Normandy in northern France. Grey Barn has twisted that tradition and technique for a nutty flavor with hints of tropical fruit and sour cream. When ripe, the cheese has a salty and savory flavor that perfectly complements its sweeter overtones.
Grey Barn Bluebird Reserve
Grey Barn Farm only makes the Bluebird Reserve twice each year: in the early Spring, when the grass is sweet and their cows are first out on pasture; and in the early Fall, when the crisp air and warm light prepare them for the winter ahead. Their mature Bluebird Reserve, with hints of butterscotch and rock candy, is a rich and buttery cheese.
Bon Anniversaire
Funky. Bold. Oozy. Stinky. Buttery. In the wee hours of a brisk January morning, Grey Barn Farm set out on a new adventure: to create a cheese that would honor their past ten years, and look to the future of the farm and creamery. Bon Anniversaire is a piquant powerhouse, flavorful and stick with a summery flavor like fresh apricots or sweet cream.
Creminelli Whiskey Salami
Creminelli artisan salami and High West Distillery's Son of Bourye come together for a uniquely delicious take on salami.
Salumi Chicago Soppressata
comprised of heritage pork, Trapani Sicilian Sea Salt, Fresh and dried imported Calabrian Chili Peppers, Telicherry Black Pepper and Cleto Chiarli Lambrusco red wine.
Roth 3 Chili Gouda 8oz
Clawson Blueberry Stilton 8oz
Marinated Artichoke Hearts
Marinated Roasted Cherry Tomatoes
Tapenade Trio
Marinated Olives
Coffee/Tea
Crackers & Chips
Castleton Alehouse Cheddar
Castleton Salted Maple
Ginger Gems with toasted sesame seeds
Ginger Gems with sesame seeds & tumeric
Ines Rosales Sweet Olive
Mary's Black Pepper Crackers
Raincoast crisps cranberry & hazelnut
Raincoast crisps fig & olive
Route 11 Barbeque
Route 11 Dill Pickle
Route 11 Lightly Salted
Route 11 Mama Zuma's
Route 11 Salt & Vinegar
Route 11 Sour Cream & Chive
Rustic Bakery Apricot, Pistachio
Rustic Bakery Rosemary
Rustic Bakery Sweet Onion
Rustic Bakery Tart Cherry, Cacao Nib & Almond
Z crackers Garlic & Basil
Z crackers Red Onion & Rosemary
Route 11 Chesapeake crab
Route 11 Salt & Pepper
Jams & Pickles
Bonnie's Strawberry Rhubarb
Bonnie's Black & Blue
Bonnie's Raspberry Lime Rickey
Trois Moutarde de Dijon
Trois Cornichons
RFD Barbecue Sauce
RFD Hot Sauce
RFD Pickled Cauliflower
RFD Pickled Jalapeno peppers
RFD Pickled Onions
RFD Pickled Beets
RFD Pickled String beans
Flowers
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
All you need is a fork and good food!!
23 Kelley Street, Edgartown, MA 02539