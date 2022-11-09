Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

Right Proper Brewing Company Shaw Brewpub & Kitchen

1,603 Reviews

$$

624 T Street NW

Washington, DC 20001

Order Again

Popular Items

Chick-Filet
Impossible Burger
Kids Chicken Tenders

Packaged Beer

Raised by Wolves 6-pk

Raised by Wolves 6-pk

$11.79

Dry-Hopped Pale Ale | 5.0% abv Juicy, Hoppy, Fruity. A medium-bodied, aromatic, dry-hopped pale ale. Not quite an India pale ale, nor a typical American pale ale, we brew Raised by Wolves to highlight the rich flavors and aromas of hops rather than their bitterness. This beer has aromas reminiscent of lush tropical, citrus and stone fruits with a juicy body that you can sink your teeth into.

Senate Lager 6-pk

Senate Lager 6-pk

$11.79

American-style light lager | 4.7% abv The Chr. Heurich Brewing Co. Senate Beer brand was popularized in the 1890s, survived Prohibition, and was produced until 1956. Test batches and the final recipe of our Senate Beer revival were developed by Pilot Brewer Jeff Clawson from Oregon State University’s Fermentation Science Department who, together with Professor of Fermentation Science Tom Shellhammer, analyzed a 20-page-laboratory-report on Senate Beer from 1948 to recreate the historic DC hometown favorite.

Fear No Art 6-pk

Fear No Art 6-pk

$14.51

IPA | 6.5% abv Juicy, Tropical, Dry. This IPA was brewed with oats and wheat fermented with our house mixed culture yeast blend. Whirlpool and dry-hopped with hefty amounts of Mosaic, Idaho 7, Motueka and Citra hops, this IPA is loaded with a bit of funk and fresh fruit forward aromas such as tropical, citrus, berry and stone fruit.

Li'l Wit 6-pk

Li'l Wit 6-pk

$11.79

Belgian White Ale | 5.0% abv This refreshing style of beer was brewed with an abundance of Red Wheat, White Wheat, Torrified Wheat, and Oats. The beer was gently hopped with Tettnang and Perle. Then, finished it with the classic spices Coriander and Orange Peel.

Solidarity 2022 6-pk

$14.55
Mixed 6-pk

Mixed 6-pk

$12.70

Party pack! A mixed 6-pack of our canned beers, based on current availability.

Oktoberfest 4-pk

$18.18

OKTOBERFEST Märzen | 5.9% ABV | 4-pk 16oz cans Caramel, Autumnal, Crisp. Celebrate the changing of the seasons with our Oktoberfest Märzen Lager. Brewed with Munich, Vienna and a touch of smoked malts along with cedar branches to pull in those notes of fall foliage. Oktoberfest was brewed by our jack-of-all-trades Hannah! Resident expert in beer packaging, serving, hosting, beershotting genius and good vibes at Right Proper. Prost!

Mixed 4-pk

$18.18Out of stock

Senate Lager 12-pk

$21.82

American-style light lager | 4.7% abv The Chr. Heurich Brewing Co. Senate Beer brand was popularized in the 1890s, survived Prohibition, and was produced until 1956. Test batches and the final recipe of our Senate Beer revival were developed by Pilot Brewer Jeff Clawson from Oregon State University’s Fermentation Science Department who, together with Professor of Fermentation Science Tom Shellhammer, analyzed a 20-page-laboratory-report on Senate Beer from 1948 to recreate the historic DC hometown favorite.

Raised by Wolves 12-pk

$21.82

Mixed 12-pk

$21.82

Party pack! Contains Raised By Wolves, Li'l Wit, and Senate Lager.

Baron Corvo 500ml Bottle

Baron Corvo 500ml Bottle

$11.79

Foeder Aged Rustic Bière de Garde | 7.0% abv This strong provisional farmhouse ale is fermented in one of our 45 hl French oak foeders with our house mixed-culture of wild yeasts. Amber-hued, vinous and malty with yeast-derived fruit and spice.

Fovial Vision 500ml Bottle

Fovial Vision 500ml Bottle

$16.36

Foeder Aged Farmhouse Ale with Fruit | 6.8% abv A saison fermented with our house mixed culture of wild yeasts then aged in our French oak foeder for 4 months with strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries.

Goodnight Nobody 500ml Bottle

$16.36

Foeder Aged Strong Dark Farmhouse Ale | 9.7% abv This Strong Dark Farmhouse Ale is best enjoyed with savory meals and late night conversations watching cows jump over the moon... Goodnight Nobody was brewed with pale and eight specialty malts to provide a complex malt profile. The esters of the yeast bring boozy, dark fruit notes forward. After fermentation this ale was aged for four months in one of our American White Oak Foeders.

Le Flâneur 500ml Bottle

$16.36

Le Flâneur (2021) Sherry Cask Vin De Cereale | 10.0% ABV Cherries, bright, Vinous. This special beer is open fermented with our house mixed-culture of brettanomyces and lactobacillus and aged solera style in Oloroso sherry casks . Expect fig, black cherries, raspberries, and deep sherry notes with each sip.

Screw-Cap Growler EMPTY

Screw-Cap Growler EMPTY

$5.00

64oz screw cap growler. Select "Growler Fill" and choose your beer to have it filled.

Growler Fill

$18.18

BEER ONLY. DOES NOT INCLUDE THE GLASS. Add a growler to your cart to pick up a filled growler. Or bring your own growler and we will fill it upon arrival.

1L Growler Fill

$9.09

BEER ONLY. DOES NOT INCLUDE THE GLASS. Bring in your small growler for a fill.

Growler Fill (Brookland Beer)

$18.18

1L Growler Fill (Brookland Beer)

$9.09

WINE & CIDER

Full Carafe Rosé

$40.91

A Full Carafe of Gruner Veltliner

Full Carafe Nero D' Avola

$41.60

NA Beverages

Cheerwine

Cheerwine

$3.64

Cheerwine has a unique & fizzy wild cherry taste. Made in Salisbury, North Carolina for over a century–this soft drink is an icon of Southern food and culture.

Maine Root Ginger Beer

$3.64

WICKED spicy flavor of the ginger root loose to mingle with pure organic evaporated cane juice, purified water and HAPPY BUBBLES!

Maine Root Root Beer

Maine Root Root Beer

$3.64

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$3.64

Texas Monthly For relief, natives and pretenders reach for an ice-cold Topo Chico, a Mexican sparkling water with an effervescence as aggressive as the summer heat is oppressive.

Topo Chico Mineral Water 25oz

$7.27
Kid's Milk

Kid's Milk

$2.83

Appetizers

Hot Wings - Half Dozen

Hot Wings - Half Dozen

$11.00

with house-made blue cheese dressing

Hot Wings - Dozen

Hot Wings - Dozen

$22.00

with house-made blue cheese dressing

Beer Battered Cauliflower

$11.00
Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

sweet Thai chili peanut sauce, crushed peanuts (vegan)

Pretzel Bread

Pretzel Bread

$6.00

with beer honey mustard

Beer Battered Cheese Curds

Beer Battered Cheese Curds

$12.00

with spicy ranch

Fries

Fries

$7.00

with horseradish sauce

House-Made Kettle Chips

House-Made Kettle Chips

$6.00

with pickle-dip sauce

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Potato Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Butternut Squash Soup

Butternut Squash Soup

$10.00

roasted pumpkin seeds, creme fraiche, fried thyme (mv2, gf)

Chicken Noodle Soup

$12.00

Mirepoix, egg noodles, herbs.

Full Kale Salad

$16.00

gala apples, tri-color quinoa, roasted butternut squash, dried cranberries, goat cheese, walnuts, apple cider vinaigrette

Half Kale Salad

$9.00

Half portion of Kale Salad

Beet Salad

$15.00

red & golden beets, arugula, pickled red onions, pears, whipped goat cheese, roasted walnuts, champagne vinaigrette

Half Beet Salad

$8.00

Half portion of Beet Salad

Full Mixed Greens Salad

Full Mixed Greens Salad

$13.00

cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots, citrus-herb vinaigrette

Half Mixed Greens

$7.00

Half portion of Mixed Greens Salad

Handhelds

Chick-Filet

Chick-Filet

$15.00

our classic fried chicken sandwich with boursin cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun

Burger

Burger

$16.00

Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, brioche bun

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$17.00

vegan burger with spinach, red oinions, tomato, onion jam, vegan gouda, potato roll

Lamb French Dip

$20.00

Beer Battered Fish Tacos

$15.00

two tacos with pico de gallo, lettuce, cheddar, spicy ranch, with a side of mixed greens

Soft Shell Crab Sandwich

$25.00Out of stock

beer battered crab, tartar sauce, tomato, pickles, lettuce, brioche bun

Kid's Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Desserts

Pumpkin Tiramisu

$10.00

pumpkin whipped cream, shaved chocolate, candied ginger

Gloria's Apple-Caramel Bread Pudding

$10.00

vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, apple chips

Apparel

Black T-Shirt

Black T-Shirt

$20.00

Next Level Tee with Right Proper logo on the front and "Beer for the Soul" on the back.

Blue T-shirt

Blue T-shirt

$20.00

Bella + Canvas True Royal Heather Tee with soft-hand white ink. Right Proper Logo on the front, "Beer for the Soul" on the back.

Green T-shirt

$20.00

Purple T-shirt

$20.00
Senate Shirt - White

Senate Shirt - White

$25.00

A white t-shirt with the modern Senate Beer label. Senate Beer is a historic revival from DC's historic Chr. Heurich Brewing Co. brought to Right Proper by the Heurich House Museum. Unisex sizing.

Senate for DC Shirt - Blue

$27.00

A heathered blue t-shirt in support of the DC Statehood movement designed in collaboration with Bailiwick Clothing Company and the Heurich House Museum. Senate Beer is a historic revival from DC's historic Chr. Heurich Brewing Co. brought to Right Proper by the Heurich House Museum. Unisex sizing.

Historic Senate Shirt - Light Blue

Historic Senate Shirt - Light Blue

$30.00

A light blue comfort colors t-shirt with the historic Senate Beer label. Senate Beer is a historic revival from DC's historic Chr. Heurich Brewing Co. brought to Right Proper by the Heurich House Museum. Unisex sizing.

Rosette - Unisex T

Rosette - Unisex T

$25.00

Bella + Canvas Heather Vintage Purple with decorative rosette on the front. Right Proper logo on the back.

Rosette - Women's Slouchy T

Rosette - Women's Slouchy T

$25.00

Bella + Canvas Women's Slouchy Tee. Speckled Navy with decorative rosette on the front, Right Proper logo on the back.

Pride T - Brewed this Way

Pride T - Brewed this Way

$25.00

Bella + Canvas Vintage Black t-shirt with Right Proper cans flag on the front. "Brewed this Way" on the back.

Pride T - Pride in Your Pint

Pride T - Pride in Your Pint

$25.00

Next Level Navy T-shirt with Right Proper gradient logo on the front. "Pride in Your Pint" on the back.

We Can Brew It T-Shirt

We Can Brew It T-Shirt

$20.00

Next Level Olive T-Shirt with Rosie the Riveter "We Can Brew It" on the front. Right Proper logo on the back.

Pride Tank

Pride Tank

$25.00

Bella + Canvas Unisex Navy Tank with Right Proper gradient logo on the front. "Pride in Your Pint" on the back.

Pullover Hoodie Neon Green

$45.00

Zip Hoodie Teal

$45.00

RP Fanny Pack

$18.00

Take us with you on your day-to-day journey with this comfy, Right Proper Fanny Pack!

Raised by Wolves Socks

Raised by Wolves Socks

$15.00

Premium Knit Crew Socks with Raised by Wolves can design. Green, white and grey.

Häxan Socks

Häxan Socks

$15.00

Premium Knit Crew Socks with Häxan can design. Black, white and grey.

Beanie - Heather Grey

Beanie - Heather Grey

$20.00

Richardson Waffle Knit Beanie with the Right Proper tag.

Hat - 5 Panel Black

Hat - 5 Panel Black

$20.00

Black 5-panel "Camper" hat with white puff embroidery and grey rosette.

Hat - Grey Trucker

Hat - Grey Trucker

$20.00

Low Profile Trucker hat, grey with brown faux leather patch, and black mesh.

Beanie Knit - Maroon

$20.00

Merchandise

Churchkey

Churchkey

$8.00
Double Sided Mask

Double Sided Mask

$10.00

100% cotton. Handmade washable mask with tie strings on top and bottom. Fits as a Small - Medium. Häxan can design on one side and Raised by Wolves can design on the other side. Wearable on other side.

Koozie (Raised By Wolves)

Koozie (Raised By Wolves)

$5.00

Koozie (Pride)

$5.00

Right Proper Keychain

$3.00
Embroidered Patch

Embroidered Patch

$5.00

2.5” patch that can be sewn or ironed on to your favorite shirt, bag or jacket.

Senate Lager Poster

$5.00
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Right Proper Brewing Company: Shaw Brewpub & Kitchen features a made-from-scratch kitchen with casual American fare and a nod to southern comfort.

624 T Street NW, Washington, DC 20001

Right Proper Brewing Company image
Right Proper Brewing Company image

