Right Proper Brewing Company Shaw Brewpub & Kitchen

Goodnight Nobody 500ml Bottle

$16.36

Foeder Aged Strong Dark Farmhouse Ale | 9.7% abv This Strong Dark Farmhouse Ale is best enjoyed with savory meals and late night conversations watching cows jump over the moon... Goodnight Nobody was brewed with pale and eight specialty malts to provide a complex malt profile. The esters of the yeast bring boozy, dark fruit notes forward. After fermentation this ale was aged for four months in one of our American White Oak Foeders.