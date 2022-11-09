American
Brewpubs & Breweries
Right Proper Brewing Company Shaw Brewpub & Kitchen
1,603 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Right Proper Brewing Company: Shaw Brewpub & Kitchen features a made-from-scratch kitchen with casual American fare and a nod to southern comfort.
Location
624 T Street NW, Washington, DC 20001
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Boundary Stone Public House
4.4 • 1,932
116 Rhode Island Ave NW Washington DC, DC 20001
View restaurant
Dacha Beer Garden - the best beer garden in Washington, DC...
No Reviews
1600 7th Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Washington
Supra - 1205 11th St. NW Supra LLC
4.5 • 4,704
1205 11th St. NW Supra LLC Washington, DC 20001
View restaurant