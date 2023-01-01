Righteous Bar and Grill 1155 Mount Vernon Hwy SUITE 1030
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
Food to feed your soul
Location
1155 Mount Vernon Hwy SUITE 1030, Atlanta, GA 30338
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Grana - Ashford - 1210 ASHFORD CROSSING
No Reviews
1210 ASHFORD CROSSING ATLANTA, GA 30346
View restaurant
HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern - Dunwoody/Perimeter
No Reviews
1221 ASHFORD CROSSING ATLANTA, GA 30346
View restaurant
The Local Expedition - Sandy Springs
No Reviews
1110 Hammond Drive NE Suite 15 Sandy Springs, GA 30328
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlanta
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurant