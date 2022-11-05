Restaurant header imageView gallery

Righteous 'Que

review star

No reviews yet

1050 East Piedmont Road

Marietta, GA 30062

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pork by the Pound
Mac and Cheese
Pork Sandwich

Meat

Pork by the Pound

Pork by the Pound

$16.95

Smoked Pork over Oak and Cherry wood for 15 plus hours

Pork by the OZ

Pork by the OZ

$1.07

Smoked Pork over Oak and Cherry wood for 15 plus hours

Brisket by the Pound

Brisket by the Pound

$30.95

Smoked Brisket over Oak and Cherry wood for 15 plus Hours

Brisket by the OZ

Brisket by the OZ

$1.95

Smoked Brisket over Oak and Cherry wood for 15 plus Hours

Chicken by the Pound

Chicken by the Pound

$16.95

Smoked Chicken over Cherry wood

Chicken by the OZ

Chicken by the OZ

$1.07

Smoked Chicken over Cherry wood

1/2 Rack Spare Ribs

1/2 Rack Spare Ribs

$17.50

Dry Rub Smoked Spare Ribs

Full Rack Spare Ribs

Full Rack Spare Ribs

$32.00
Per Rib

Per Rib

$2.75

Sausage Link

$4.95Out of stock

Beef Short Rib - 4th of July Pre- Order

$28.95Out of stock

One big bone of rich beef

Tacos

Every Tuesday BBQ Tacos with your choice of Meat and Toppings. Taco Tuesday just got more awesome
Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$4.25Out of stock

Every Tuesday BBQ Tacos with your choice of Meat and Toppings. Taco Tuesday just got more awesome

Pork Taco

Pork Taco

$3.75Out of stock

Every Tuesday BBQ Tacos with your choice of Meat and Toppings. Taco Tuesday just got more awesome

Brisket Taco

Brisket Taco

$4.95Out of stock

Every Tuesday BBQ Tacos with your choice of Meat and Toppings. Taco Tuesday just got more awesome

Cheesy Crunch - Chicken

$5.25Out of stock

We just took the Cheesy Gordita Crunch to a whole new level with your choice of the best bbq meat and topping

Cheesy Crunch - Pork

$5.25Out of stock

We just took the Cheesy Gordita Crunch to a whole new level with your choice of the best bbq meat and topping

Cheesy Crunch - Brisket

$6.25Out of stock

We just took the Cheesy Gordita Crunch to a whole new level with your choice of the best bbq meat and topping

Specials

Brisket Burger

Brisket Burger

$10.95+Out of stock

Friday Special ONLY - The one of Kind Brisket Burger. We Smoked the patties and the sear it to order

Smoked Wings by the lb

$10.95Out of stock

Perfectly Smoked Wings FLash fried for the crisp

Loaded Sweet Potato Chicken

$8.95

A Smoked Sweet Potato with your choice of Chicken, Pork or Brisket on Top

Loaded Sweet Potato Pork

$8.95

Loaded Sweet Potato Brisket

$9.95
Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$11.95Out of stock

Our house ground smoked brisket patties on Texas toast with Swiss, Havarti, bacon and grilled onions

Sandwiches

Pork Sandwich

Pork Sandwich

$10.95

Smoked Pork Sandwich with One Side

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$12.95

Smoked Brisket Sandwich with 1 Side

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Smoked Chicken Sandwich with 1 Side

Blue Collar Pork Sandwich

Blue Collar Pork Sandwich

$8.95

Daily Special with House Chips and a Drink

Blue Collar Chicken Sandwich

Blue Collar Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

Daily Special with House Chips and a Drink

Soul Saver Sandwich

Soul Saver Sandwich

$13.95

Pork, Brisket, and Chicken with Bacon on Texas Toast

Pork Sandwich only

$8.95

Chicken Sandwich Only

$8.95

Brisket Sandwich only

$10.95

Kids

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$6.95

2oz Sandwich for the Little one

Kids Pork Sandwich

$6.95

2oz Sandwich for the little one

Kids Brisket Sandwich

$7.95

2oz Sandwich for the little one

Sides

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$3.50+

Classic Southern Baked Beans

Green Beans

Green Beans

$3.50+

Classic Southern Green Beans

Collard Greens

$3.50+

Grandma's Sunday Greens

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.50+

Classic Southern Slaw

Potato Salad

$3.50+

Classic Southern Red Potato salad

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$4.25+

Our Scratch Made Southern Mac and Cheese

Brunswick Stew

Brunswick Stew

$4.25+

Our signature house stew with all the meats you love

French Fries

French Fries

$3.95+

Made to Order Classic Fries

House Chips

House Chips

$3.95+

Fresh Chips with our secret house seasoning

Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$3.95+

Grandma's Cornmeal Fried Okra

White Chicken Chili

$4.25+

Our Seasonal Chili

Smoked Sweet Potato

Smoked Sweet Potato

$3.25+

Smoked Sweet Potato

Dessert

Oatmeal Creme Pie

Oatmeal Creme Pie

$1.95

Homemade Oatmeal Creme Pie "This aint a little Debbie"

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$3.95

Homemade Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding Pan

Banana Pudding Pan

$6.95

Blue Berry Cobbler Individual

$3.95Out of stock

Merchandise

White Sauce

White Sauce

$7.95

Our Famous Homemade White Sauce to Take home

Red Sauce

Red Sauce

$7.95

Our Homemade Sweet Sauce to Take home

Spicey Sauce

Spicey Sauce

$7.95Out of stock

Our Homemade Spicey Sauce to Take Home

T-Shirts "MEAT REVIVAL"

T-Shirts "MEAT REVIVAL"

$22.00

Current House T-Shirt

RQ Hat

RQ Hat

$17.50Out of stock

Drinks

Regular Drink

$2.15

Coke Products, Tea, Lemonade

Large Drink

$3.15

Coke Products, Tea, Lemonade

Gallon Of Tea

$4.95

Extras

Buns

$1.50

Texas Toast

$2.00

Corn Muffin

$0.65

Salad

Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens with cucumbers, red onion, croutons, tomatoes and your choice of feta, cheddar or monterey jack cheese. Choice of balsamic, ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side.

Holiday

Turkey - Tuesday Nov. 22 Pick up

Turkey - Tuesday Nov. 22 Pick up

$75.25

10-12 lb Smoked Turkey feeds approximately 10 people.

Turkey - Wednesday Nov. 23 Pick up

Turkey - Wednesday Nov. 23 Pick up

$75.25

10-12 lb Smoked Turkey feeds approximately 10 people.

Ham - Tuesday Nov. 22 Pick up

$114.95

8-10lb Double Smoked Ham with Bourbon Cherry Glaze. Feeds approximately 8-10 people.

Ham - Wednesday Nov. 23 Pick up

$114.95

8-10lb Double Smoked Ham with Bourbon Cherry Glaze. Feeds approximately 8-10 people.

Turkey Breast - Tuesday Nov. 22 Pick up

$18.95

Turkey Breast - Wednesday Nov. 23 Pick up

$18.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home made Southern BBQ and sides.

Website

Location

1050 East Piedmont Road, Marietta, GA 30062

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

ZAMA MEXICAN CUISINE
orange starNo Reviews
2550 Sandy Plains Rd Suite 300 Marietta, GA 30066
View restaurantnext
Infusion Crab ATL - 2044 Lower Roswell Rd STE 300. *I.D. IS REQUIRED BY THE TRUE CARD HOLDER*
orange star4.5 • 63
2044 Lower Roswell Rd Marietta, GA 30068
View restaurantnext
Turmeric
orange starNo Reviews
1043 Sandy Plains Road Marietta, GA 30066
View restaurantnext
Peri Peri Chicken - Marietta - 1482 Roswell RD
orange starNo Reviews
1482 Roswell RD Marietta, GA 30024
View restaurantnext
Suburban Tap
orange starNo Reviews
1318 Johnson Ferry Rd Marietta, GA 30068
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.4 • 1,260
1333 Johnson Ferry Rd Marietta, GA 30068
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Marietta

The Marietta Local
orange star4.6 • 1,764
148 Roswell St Marietta, GA 30064
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.4 • 1,260
1333 Johnson Ferry Rd Marietta, GA 30068
View restaurantnext
Basecamp - Kennesaw Mountain
orange star4.4 • 398
1718 Old 41 Hwy Marietta, GA 30060
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Johnson Ferry
orange star4.7 • 364
1205 Johnson Ferry Road Marietta, GA 30068
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Sandy Plains Marketplace
orange star4.7 • 257
3460 Sandy Plains Rd Marietta, GA 30066
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 076 - Providence Square
orange star4.7 • 233
4101 Roswell Rd Marietta, GA 30062
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Marietta
Kennesaw
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Acworth
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Atlanta
review star
Avg 4.4 (633 restaurants)
Hiram
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston