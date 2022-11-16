Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Righteous Slice

647 Reviews

$$

175 W. 2nd South Ste 100

Rexburg, ID 83440

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita (V)
Bee Sting
Cheesy Garlic Bread (V)

Appetizers

Cheesy Garlic Bread (V)

Cheesy Garlic Bread (V)

$6.00

Hand stretched Italian pizza dough baked with shredded mozzarella, Romano cheese, garlic, olive oil and oregano (vegetarian)

Meatball Skillet

Meatball Skillet

$10.00

A little sweet and a little spicy, these handmade Italian meatballs are topped with hearty red sauce made from California tomatoes, fior di latte and a sprig of bright, fresh basil.

Drinks

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

Bright, fresh lemons squeezed in-house just like Grandma used to make poured over chewy ice in a 16 oz cup.

San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$2.50

Imported from Italy, like many of the best things in life, these lightly carbonated beverages are flavored with real fruit and other things that taste good.

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$2.50

This is the real deal imported from Mexico. If you haven't tried it you haven't really tasted Coca Cola!

Regular Fountain Drink

$2.60

24 ounces of refreshing Pepsi products. Choose from the classics or find an exciting new flavor.

Large Fountain Drink

$3.00

32 ounces of refreshing Pepsi products. Just right to quench your thirst for Righteousness.

Salads

Hail Caesar

Hail Caesar

$11.00

Romaine, Parmesan, pancetta and Caesar dressing on a fresh baked focaccia

The Italian Job

The Italian Job

$13.00

Mixed greens, provolone, fresh mozzarella, finely grated Parmesan, pancetta, pepperoni, ham, tomatoes, black olives, onion, pepperoncini topped with a sweet balsamic reduction

Fresca (V)

Fresca (V)

$9.00

Fresh baby arugula, mixed greens, strawberries, finely grated Parmesan, candied nuts with sweet balsamic reduction (vegetarian)

Side Salad (V)

$3.50

A small portion of crisp Romaine with grape tomatoes, finely grated Parmesan and choice of dressing.

Extra Large New York Pizzas (18")

New York Cheese Pizza (V)

New York Cheese Pizza (V)

$18.00

This wonder will bring back memories of a bygone era with hand-stretched dough, sweet tomato sauce, and our house blend of cheeses. Baked at 600 degrees in our electric deck oven. Second place Northwest Region, International Pizza Challenge 2022.

New York Pepperoni Pizza

New York Pepperoni Pizza

$23.00

Giant, hand-stretched pizza topped with naturally sweet California tomatoes, our house blend of cheeses, and more than 100 cup-and-char pepperonis, baked at 600 degrees in our electric deck oven.

True Believer

$21.00

Pepperoni and mushroom, two of Nature's finest flavors, on a bed of our house blend of cheeses and naturally sweet red tomato sauce cooked at 600 degrees in our Pizza Master deck oven.

Humble Pie

$21.00

House-made sweet Italian sausage and thin sliced red onion with red sauce and house blend of cheeses cooked in our Pizza Master electric deck oven at 600 degrees.

Hog Heaven

$25.00

House made sausage, thinly sliced cooked ham, and pepperoni with our sweet tomato red sauce, house cheese blend. Baked at 600 degrees in our electric deck oven.

The Zealot

$32.00

For the pizza lover who wants it all -- pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onions, olives and sweet bell peppers with red sauce and our house blend of cheeses. Baked at 600 degrees in our Pizza Master electric oven.

Neapolitan Pizzas (11" - 12" Wood-fired)

Marinara (VE)

Marinara (VE)

$8.00

No cheese, extra San Marzano tomato sauce, olive oil, oregano and garlic (vegan)

Margherita (V)

Margherita (V)

$9.00

Fior di latte, pecorino Romano, crushed San Marzano tomato sauce, basil, olive oil (vegetarian)

The Roni

The Roni

$10.00

Red sauce, shredded mozzarella-provolone blend, Romano cheese, oregano, cup-and-char pepperoni, oregano

Sweet Italian

Sweet Italian

$10.00

House-made sweet Italian sausage, fire roasted onion, fresh mozzarella, olive oil

Che Figata! (V)

Che Figata! (V)

$11.00

Fior di latte, Point Reyes Blue Cheese, shredded mozzarella-provolone blend, Romano cheese, fig spread, & balsamic. No sauce

Spud Harvest

Spud Harvest

$12.00

House-made sweet Italian sausage, potato, fresh mozzarella, Romano cheese, rosemary, olive oil finished with fresh baby arugula & finely grated Parmesan

Hang Ten

Hang Ten

$12.00

Ham, pineapple, & fire roasted onion, shredded mozzarella-provolne blend, pecorino Romano, crushed San Marzano tomato sauce, oregano

Popeye (V)

Popeye (V)

$14.00

Basil pesto, spinach, artichoke, fior di latte, ricotta & lemon will build your muscles and put a smile on your face

Capricciosa

Capricciosa

$14.00

Ham, artichoke, kalamata olive, mushroom, fior di latte, pecorino Romano, crushed San Marzano tomato sauce, basil, olive oil

Praise the Lard

Praise the Lard

$14.00

Spicy salami, house-made sweet Italian sausage, & pancetta (Italian bacon), fresh mozzarella, pecorino Romano, crushed San Marzano tomato sauce, basil, oregano, olive oil

Godfather

Godfather

$14.00

A pizza you can't refuse. House-made sweet Italian meatballs, house-made sweet Italian sausage, cup-and-char pepperoni, shredded mozzarella-provolone blend, mushrooms, pecorino Romano, crushed San Marzano tomato sauce, oregano

Bee Sting

Bee Sting

$14.00

Oregano, assorted spicy Italian cured meats, ricotta, Howell’s Honey, fior di latte, pecorino Romano, crushed San Marzano tomato sauce

Build Your Own Pizza

$8.00

Shredded cheese blend, oregano, Romano cheese and olive oil topped with your choice of Righteousness

Desserts

Star Witness

$10.00

Stunning star-shaped creation with Nutella, cream, & raw sugar baked and then drizzled with warm Nutella and sprinkled with powdered sugar (vegetarian)

Sides

Crushed Red Peppers

$0.60

Ranch Dressing

$0.60

Creamy buttermilk and fresh herbs make our house Ranch Dressing worthy to be called Righteous

Balsamic reduction

$0.60

Tangy and slightly sweet, our balsamic reduction is the perfect complement to your fresh salad or a fine finish to your pizza.

Howell's Honey

$0.60

Honey tastes better when it's local. That's why we source our Honey from Howell's Honey Farm, right here in Rexburg.

Shaker Parmesan

$0.50

Caesar

$0.60

Creamy and tangy dressing that will make you want to come back for more. Perfect for dipping. It's also good on salads. Who knew?

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We’re pizza extremists — we strive to create something special, memorable, genuine. We hope you find that we are unlike anything else. And we sincerely hope you love it.

Location

175 W. 2nd South Ste 100, Rexburg, ID 83440

Directions

