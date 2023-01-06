Righteous Kitchen

Righteous French Toast

$8.00

Is it French Toast? Is it bread pudding? Does it matter? IT’S DELICIOUS!!! We mix French and wheat breads and soak them overnight in an orange juice custard spiced with nutmeg, cinnamon, brown sugar, and vanilla. The next morning, when it’s fresh out of the oven, we brush it all with melted butter and dust it with powdered sugar and drizzle with an orange zest glaze. Real maple syrup on the side. OH MAMA! This is the real deal! (Thursday & Friday Only)