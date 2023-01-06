Righteous Kitchen
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Ready-made meals for grab & go.
Location
390 East Saint Charles Road, Lombard, IL 60148
Gallery
