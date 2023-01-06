Restaurant header imageView gallery

Righteous Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

390 East Saint Charles Road

Lombard, IL 60148

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Caesar Salad
Lg. Italian Wedding Soup
Plain Jane Mac & Cheese

Salads

A refreshing and tangy cold noodle salad with spaghetti noodles, vegetables, sesame, and our Righteous Ginger Dressing. 16 oz.
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.50Out of stock
House Salad

House Salad

$7.25Out of stock

Our house garden salad is jam packed with garden vegetables: romaine, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, and edamame and served with out house Righteous Ranch or Creamy Balsamic Dressing.

Fresh Fruit Salad

Fresh Fruit Salad

$3.75Out of stock

You simply can’t go wrong with our seasonal, colorful, fresh fruit salad. Serves 1.

Caprese Salad

$9.00
Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.50
Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$11.75Out of stock
Crunch Salad

Crunch Salad

$9.25Out of stock

Kale, cabbage, cucumbers, celery, apples, feta, peanuts, pumpkin seeds, and scallions with a homemade honey lime and cilantro dressing.

Soups

Lg. Pasta e Fagioli Soup - 1 QT

Lg. Pasta e Fagioli Soup - 1 QT

$10.00
Lg. Mushroom Barley

Lg. Mushroom Barley

$9.25Out of stock

Lg. Pot Pie Soup

$12.00Out of stock

Delicious, warming, pot pie soup with homemade biscuits. 1 qt.

LG. Beef Stew - 1 QT

LG. Beef Stew - 1 QT

$18.00

This beef stew is EXACTLY what you need to warm you up on these cold dark nights. It’s comfort food at its finest. We start with the choicest cut beef shoulder, add red potatoes, onion, fresh carrots and celery, a dash o’ this and a dash o’ that, and stew for several hours. The end result is a rich, delicious, classic beef stew.

Lg. Italian Wedding Soup

Lg. Italian Wedding Soup

$9.50

1 qt.

Sm. Pasta e Fagioli Soup - 24 oz

Sm. Pasta e Fagioli Soup - 24 oz

$7.50
Sm. Chicken Soup w/Rice + lemon and garlic

Sm. Chicken Soup w/Rice + lemon and garlic

$7.25Out of stock

24 oz.

Sm. Olga's Mushroom Barley Soup

$7.25

24 oz.

Sm. Pot Pie Soup

$9.00Out of stock

24 oz. Comes with a biscuit.

Sm. Italian Wedding Soup

Sm. Italian Wedding Soup

$7.25

24 oz

Entrees

Seasonal veggies, lasagna noodles, fresh ricotta and mozzarella cheese are layered high atop each other and smothered in our Righteous Marinara to build a hit flavor texture your taste buds will love! (Vegetarian)
Guinness Meatloaf & Smashed Potatoes

Guinness Meatloaf & Smashed Potatoes

$11.25Out of stock
Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$19.00Out of stock
Cajun Jambalaya

Cajun Jambalaya

$9.25
Cajun Jambalaya with Shrimp

Cajun Jambalaya with Shrimp

$11.25Out of stock
Vegetable Lasagna

Vegetable Lasagna

$9.25Out of stock

Plain Jane Mac & Cheese

$8.25
Bacon Mac & Cheese

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$9.50
Steak Street Tacos

Steak Street Tacos

$11.50Out of stock

Take your choice of a corn or flour tortilla and pile it high with our grilled steak. Next layer on our righteous cilantro and pico and finally top it all off with a pinch of cheddar. Mexican rice, black beans, and sour cream served on the side.

BBQ pork Mac & Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

Beef Lasagna

$10.00Out of stock
Veg Out Mac & Cheese

Veg Out Mac & Cheese

$10.00Out of stock
Jamaican Jerk Chicken

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

$10.00Out of stock
Ragin' Cajun Pasta

Ragin' Cajun Pasta

$10.25Out of stock

Zydeco Mac

$10.25Out of stock
Righteous French Toast

Righteous French Toast

$8.00

Is it French Toast? Is it bread pudding? Does it matter? IT’S DELICIOUS!!! We mix French and wheat breads and soak them overnight in an orange juice custard spiced with nutmeg, cinnamon, brown sugar, and vanilla. The next morning, when it’s fresh out of the oven, we brush it all with melted butter and dust it with powdered sugar and drizzle with an orange zest glaze. Real maple syrup on the side. OH MAMA! This is the real deal! (Thursday & Friday Only)

Burrito Bowl Loco w/Chicken

Burrito Bowl Loco w/Chicken

$9.50Out of stock
Vegetarian Burrito Bowl Loco

Vegetarian Burrito Bowl Loco

$8.50Out of stock

More

Red Fox Honey

$10.00
Bridgeport Coffee by the pound - whole bean

Bridgeport Coffee by the pound - whole bean

$10.00
Bridgeport Coffee by the pound - ground

Bridgeport Coffee by the pound - ground

$10.00

OMG! Bacon Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.75
Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$3.75
Cranberry Overnight Oats w/ nuts, chocolate, coconut, and golden raisins

Cranberry Overnight Oats w/ nuts, chocolate, coconut, and golden raisins

$4.00
Cocoa Bombs - Milk Chocolate

Cocoa Bombs - Milk Chocolate

$6.00Out of stock
Cocoa Bombs - Mexican Hot Chocolate

Cocoa Bombs - Mexican Hot Chocolate

$6.00Out of stock
Cocoa Bombs - Grinch (White Chocolate)

Cocoa Bombs - Grinch (White Chocolate)

$6.00Out of stock
Cocoa Bombs - Peppermint

Cocoa Bombs - Peppermint

$6.00
Cocoa Bombs - Andes Mint Chocolate

Cocoa Bombs - Andes Mint Chocolate

$6.00

Cornbread

$0.75

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders (5 pieces)

$7.50Out of stock

Kids Gluten Free Chicken Tenders (5 pieces)

$8.75Out of stock

Kids Mozzarella Sticks with marinara (5 pieces)

$7.00Out of stock
Lasagna Roll-Ups

Lasagna Roll-Ups

$6.00Out of stock

Lasagna noodles, fresh ricotta and mozzarella cheese layered them high atop each other then smothered in Righteous marinara and rolled it up for easy eating!

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ready-made meals for grab & go.

Location

390 East Saint Charles Road, Lombard, IL 60148

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

O’Neill’s Pub
orange starNo Reviews
236 E St. Charles Rd Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurantnext
Gnarly Knots Pretzel Co. - 100 West Saint Charles Road
orange starNo Reviews
100 West Saint Charles Road Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurantnext
Rosemary and Jeans Public House
orange starNo Reviews
116 s main street Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurantnext
NachoRita
orange starNo Reviews
14 West Saint Charles Road Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurantnext
Babcock's Grove House - 101 W. St. Charles Road
orange starNo Reviews
101 W. St. Charles Road Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurantnext
Shannon's Deli
orange star4.6 • 314
11-15 S Park Ave Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lombard

JT's Porch Saloon & Eatery
orange star4.5 • 1,088
665 W Roosevelt Rd Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurantnext
Original Rainbow Cone - Lombard - 498 E Roosevelt Rd
orange star4.3 • 423
498 E Roosevelt Rd Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurantnext
Gianorio's Pizza & Pasta - Lombard
orange star4.6 • 367
434 S Main St Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurantnext
Shannon's Deli
orange star4.6 • 314
11-15 S Park Ave Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurantnext
Mr. Broast - Lombard
orange star4.0 • 1
820 E Roosevelt Rd Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lombard
Villa Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Glen Ellyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Elmhurst
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Oak Brook
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Wheaton
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Downers Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Westmont
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Bloomingdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston