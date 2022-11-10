Rigsby's Anderson 115 Interstate Boulevard
115 Interstate Boulevard
Anderson, SC 29621
Popular Items
Starters
Warm Pimento Cheese
Sharp cheddar, scallions, hickory smoked bacon, honey buffalo drizzle & house-made BBQ potato chips.
Tater Tot App
Hand-breaded with roasted garlic honey mustard
Slider Trio
The Old School - Smoked Beef Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions & Dill Pickle Mini Pulled Pork - House pulled pork, Cheerwine BBQ sauce, Cole Slaw & Dill Pickle Mini Chicken - Crispy Chicken Tender, lettuce, Dill pickle & Rigsby's Sauce
Brisket Fries
Twice-cooked, slow-smoked beef brisket, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeno, cilantro & Chipotle Ranch.
Fried Pickles
Buttermilk brined dill pickle chips, flash-fried & zesty chipotle ranch for dipping.
Pim Chz Devil Eggs
Classic deviled yolks, Sharp cheddar, Hickory-Smoked bacon & fie-roasted peppers.
Chips & Salsa
Chips with house-made salsa.
Thunder Shrimp
Hand-breaded & crispy fried with a garlic chili aioli sauce.
Salads
House Salad
Lettuce mix, cheddar cheese, red onions, cucumbers, tomato, croutons & choice of dressing.
Kim's Cobb Salad
Spring mix, grilled chicken, cucumber, tomato, hard-boiled eggs, hickory-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, croutons & choice of dressing.
Southern Fried Salad
Lettuce mix, fried chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, hickory-smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, avocado smash & choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons & creamy Caesar dressing.
Chipotle Salad
Lettuce mix, grilled chicken, tomato, sliced avocado, shredded cheese, roasted corn & black bean salsa, tortilla strips & served with zesty chipotle ranch.
Rigsby's Salad
Spring mix, grilled or fried chicken, cucumber, red onions, bleu cheese crumbles, spiced pecans & choice of dressing.
Sandwiches
Carolina Chicken Sandwich
Hand-breaded chicken breast, Provolone cheese, smoked bacon & our signature Cheerwine BBQ sauce served on Texas toast.
Classic Chicken Club
Hand-breaded classic chicken breast, Cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle & mayonnaise. Served on our Texas toast.
Blue Ribbon Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo & Golden BBQ sauce. Served on Texas toast.
Buffalo Bleu Chicken
Hand-breaded chicken breast, honey Buffalo sauce, Blue cheese, lettuce, tomato & pickle served on Texas toast.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Hand-breaded chicken breast, honey mustard, pickles & our zesty Nashville hot sauce served on toasted Texas Toast.
Ultimate Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, smoked Gouda, Pimento cheese, crisp bacon, sliced tomato on griddled Texas toast.
Way South Philly Cheesesteak
Slow-smoked beef brisket, sautéed onions & bell peppers, Provolone cheese & super secret sauce on a toasted hoagie roll.
Chicken Philly
Grilled chicken breast, sautéed onions & bell peppers, Provolone cheese & super secret sauce served on a toasted hoagie roll.
Crispy Fish
Hand-breaded fried cod, lettuce, tomato, dill pickle & house-made tartar sauce served on a toasted artisan roll.
LTO Turkey Gobbler
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork tossed in our signature Cheerwine BBQ sauce, coleslaw & pickles. Served on an artisan potato bun.
Tacos
Smoked Burgers
Black-N-Bleu
Blackened burger, sautéed mushrooms, A1 Steak Sauce, crispy fried onions. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.
Pitmaster
Smoked beef patty topped with pulled pork, smoked Gouda cheese, hickory smoked bacon & Cheerwine BBQ sauce. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.
Old School
Cheddar cheese, crisp hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & super secret sauce. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.
Bacon Cheddar
Cheddar cheese, crisp hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & Rigsby's Sauce. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.
Imposter (G/F)
Gluten-free. Vegan. Beyond meat vegetable burger, American cheese, Rigsby's sauce, pickle, onion & shredded lettuce on a toasted artisan potato bun. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.
Santa Fe
Pepper Jack cheese, crisp, tortilla chips, lettuce, tomato, fresh guacamole & Chipotle Ranch. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.
The Dirty South
Pimento cheese made with Sharp Cheddar, fried pickles & hickory smoked bacon. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.
Rigsby's Burger
Sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms, Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato & Chipotle Ranch. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.
Carolina Smokehouse
Onion, mustard, smoked beef chili & creamy coleslaw. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.
Asian Twist
Turkey burger, Teriyaki BBQ, cilantro lime slaw, jalapeños, pickled onions & thunder sauce. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.
BYO Burger
Build your own burger
LTO Bayou
Wings
5 Signature Wings
Our wings are never frozen, always jumbo, crisp on the outside, juicy on the inside & slow-smoked to perfection. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.
10 Signature Wings
Our wings are never frozen, always jumbo, crisp on the outside, juicy on the inside & slow-smoked to perfection. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.
25 Signature Wings
Our wings are never frozen, always jumbo, crisp on the outside, juicy on the inside & slow-smoked to perfection. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.
5 Boneless Wings
Juicy all-white chicken, lightly breaded & perfectly crispy. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.
10 Boneless Wings
Juicy all-white chicken, lightly breaded & perfectly crispy. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.
25 Boneless Wings
Juicy all-white chicken, lightly breaded & perfectly crispy. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.
Wing Combo
Five smoked traditional wings & five boneless wings tossed with your choice of two signature sauces. Served with French fries, coleslaw, ranch or Blue cheese & buttered toast.
Entrees
Fish & Chips
Hand breaded premium cod fillet, Rigsby's fresh-cut French fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce & lemon wedge.
Shrimp & Grits
Stone-ground Cheddar cheese grits, Cajun-style blackened shrimp, hickory smoked bacon, tomato & herb gravy with bell peppers & green onions.
Baby Back Ribs
Smoked low & slow, Cheerwine BBQ glaze, coleslaw, Texas toast.
Pork Plate
Served with Texas toast, coleslaw, choice of sauce .
Brisket Plate
Served with Texas toast, coleslaw, and choice of sauce.
Shrimp Basket
Fried to a crisp golden brown. Served with French fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce or cocktail sauce.
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders
Hand breaded chicken tenders, coleslaw, and choice of one dipping sauce.
Chicken & Waffles
Belgian-style waffle, three hand-breaded chicken tenders, powdered sugar, and warm maple syrup
Pizza
Kids Options
Kid's ChzBurger
For children 12 & under. Served with fries & kid's drink.
Kid's Quesadilla
For children 12 & under. Served with fries & kid's drink.
Kid's Hot Dog
For children 12 & under. Served with fries & kid's drink.
Kid's Tenders
For children 12 & under. Served with fries & kid's drink.
Sides
Brunch Entrees
Brunch Sides
NA Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Lemonade
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Water
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr Pepper
Cherry Coke
Cheerwine Btl
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer can
Coffee
Red Bull
Decaf Coffee
SF Red Bull
Soda Water
Tonic Water
Hot Tea
Arnold Palmer Sweet
Arnold Palmer Unsweet
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
20oz Diet Coke Btl
20oz Sprite Btl
20oz Coca Cola Btl
20oz Dr Pepper Btl
20oz Coke Zero Btl
20oz Dt Dr. Pepper Btl
20oz Fanta Btl
20oz Lemonade Btl
N/A Shakes
T-Shirts
Headwear
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
