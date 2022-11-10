A map showing the location of Rigsby's Anderson 115 Interstate BoulevardView gallery

Rigsby's Anderson 115 Interstate Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

115 Interstate Boulevard

Anderson, SC 29621

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Signature Wings
The Dirty South
Bacon Cheddar

Starters

Warm Pimento Cheese

$8.99

Sharp cheddar, scallions, hickory smoked bacon, honey buffalo drizzle & house-made BBQ potato chips.

Tater Tot App

$7.99

Hand-breaded with roasted garlic honey mustard

Slider Trio

$11.99

The Old School - Smoked Beef Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions & Dill Pickle Mini Pulled Pork - House pulled pork, Cheerwine BBQ sauce, Cole Slaw & Dill Pickle Mini Chicken - Crispy Chicken Tender, lettuce, Dill pickle & Rigsby's Sauce

Brisket Fries

$12.99

Twice-cooked, slow-smoked beef brisket, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeno, cilantro & Chipotle Ranch.

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Buttermilk brined dill pickle chips, flash-fried & zesty chipotle ranch for dipping.

Pim Chz Devil Eggs

$5.99

Classic deviled yolks, Sharp cheddar, Hickory-Smoked bacon & fie-roasted peppers.

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Chips with house-made salsa.

Thunder Shrimp

$11.99

Hand-breaded & crispy fried with a garlic chili aioli sauce.

Salads

Cheese mix greens tomatoes bacon egg grilled chicken

House Salad

Lettuce mix, cheddar cheese, red onions, cucumbers, tomato, croutons & choice of dressing.

Kim's Cobb Salad

$12.99

Spring mix, grilled chicken, cucumber, tomato, hard-boiled eggs, hickory-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, croutons & choice of dressing.

Southern Fried Salad

$12.99

Lettuce mix, fried chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, hickory-smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, avocado smash & choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons & creamy Caesar dressing.

Chipotle Salad

$12.99

Lettuce mix, grilled chicken, tomato, sliced avocado, shredded cheese, roasted corn & black bean salsa, tortilla strips & served with zesty chipotle ranch.

Rigsby's Salad

$12.99

Spring mix, grilled or fried chicken, cucumber, red onions, bleu cheese crumbles, spiced pecans & choice of dressing.

Sandwiches

Carolina Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Hand-breaded chicken breast, Provolone cheese, smoked bacon & our signature Cheerwine BBQ sauce served on Texas toast.

Classic Chicken Club

$13.99

Hand-breaded classic chicken breast, Cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle & mayonnaise. Served on our Texas toast.

Blue Ribbon Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo & Golden BBQ sauce. Served on Texas toast.

Buffalo Bleu Chicken

$13.99

Hand-breaded chicken breast, honey Buffalo sauce, Blue cheese, lettuce, tomato & pickle served on Texas toast.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Hand-breaded chicken breast, honey mustard, pickles & our zesty Nashville hot sauce served on toasted Texas Toast.

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Cheddar, smoked Gouda, Pimento cheese, crisp bacon, sliced tomato on griddled Texas toast.

Way South Philly Cheesesteak

$13.99

Slow-smoked beef brisket, sautéed onions & bell peppers, Provolone cheese & super secret sauce on a toasted hoagie roll.

Chicken Philly

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, sautéed onions & bell peppers, Provolone cheese & super secret sauce served on a toasted hoagie roll.

Crispy Fish

$12.99

Hand-breaded fried cod, lettuce, tomato, dill pickle & house-made tartar sauce served on a toasted artisan roll.

LTO Turkey Gobbler

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Pulled pork tossed in our signature Cheerwine BBQ sauce, coleslaw & pickles. Served on an artisan potato bun.

Tacos

Pick 3 Tacos

$11.99

Blackened shrimp, crispy fried cod, grilled chicken or smoked beef brisket with lettuce, cilantro lime slaw, roasted corn & black bean salsa, pickled onions & Rigsby's sauce in a warm 6 inch tortilla.

Smoked Burgers

Black-N-Bleu

$11.99

Blackened burger, sautéed mushrooms, A1 Steak Sauce, crispy fried onions. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

Pitmaster

$14.99

Smoked beef patty topped with pulled pork, smoked Gouda cheese, hickory smoked bacon & Cheerwine BBQ sauce. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

Old School

$9.99

Cheddar cheese, crisp hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & super secret sauce. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

Bacon Cheddar

$12.99

Cheddar cheese, crisp hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & Rigsby's Sauce. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

Imposter (G/F)

$14.99Out of stock

Gluten-free. Vegan. Beyond meat vegetable burger, American cheese, Rigsby's sauce, pickle, onion & shredded lettuce on a toasted artisan potato bun. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

Santa Fe

$12.99

Pepper Jack cheese, crisp, tortilla chips, lettuce, tomato, fresh guacamole & Chipotle Ranch. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

The Dirty South

$13.99

Pimento cheese made with Sharp Cheddar, fried pickles & hickory smoked bacon. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

Rigsby's Burger

$11.99

Sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms, Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato & Chipotle Ranch. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

Carolina Smokehouse

$11.99

Onion, mustard, smoked beef chili & creamy coleslaw. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

Asian Twist

$12.99

Turkey burger, Teriyaki BBQ, cilantro lime slaw, jalapeños, pickled onions & thunder sauce. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

BYO Burger

Build your own burger

LTO Bayou

$13.99

Wings

5 Signature Wings

$7.99

Our wings are never frozen, always jumbo, crisp on the outside, juicy on the inside & slow-smoked to perfection. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.

10 Signature Wings

$14.99

Our wings are never frozen, always jumbo, crisp on the outside, juicy on the inside & slow-smoked to perfection. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.

25 Signature Wings

$36.99

Our wings are never frozen, always jumbo, crisp on the outside, juicy on the inside & slow-smoked to perfection. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.

5 Boneless Wings

$7.99

Juicy all-white chicken, lightly breaded & perfectly crispy. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.

10 Boneless Wings

$14.99

Juicy all-white chicken, lightly breaded & perfectly crispy. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.

25 Boneless Wings

$36.99

Juicy all-white chicken, lightly breaded & perfectly crispy. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.

Wing Combo

$18.99

Five smoked traditional wings & five boneless wings tossed with your choice of two signature sauces. Served with French fries, coleslaw, ranch or Blue cheese & buttered toast.

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$14.99

Hand breaded premium cod fillet, Rigsby's fresh-cut French fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce & lemon wedge.

Shrimp & Grits

$14.99

Stone-ground Cheddar cheese grits, Cajun-style blackened shrimp, hickory smoked bacon, tomato & herb gravy with bell peppers & green onions.

Baby Back Ribs

Smoked low & slow, Cheerwine BBQ glaze, coleslaw, Texas toast.

Pork Plate

$14.99

Served with Texas toast, coleslaw, choice of sauce .

Brisket Plate

$16.99

Served with Texas toast, coleslaw, and choice of sauce.

Shrimp Basket

$14.99

Fried to a crisp golden brown. Served with French fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce or cocktail sauce.

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

$14.99

Hand breaded chicken tenders, coleslaw, and choice of one dipping sauce.

Chicken & Waffles

$12.99

Belgian-style waffle, three hand-breaded chicken tenders, powdered sugar, and warm maple syrup

Pizza

BYO Pizza

$7.99Out of stock

Smoked BBQ Pizza

$12.99Out of stock

4-Cheese Pizza

$12.99Out of stock

Veggie Pizza

$12.99Out of stock

Nashville Pizza

$12.99

Kids Options

For children 12 & under. Served with fries & kid's drink.

Kid's ChzBurger

$7.00

For children 12 & under. Served with fries & kid's drink.

Kid's Quesadilla

$7.00

For children 12 & under. Served with fries & kid's drink.

Kid's Hot Dog

$7.00

For children 12 & under. Served with fries & kid's drink.

Kid's Tenders

$7.00

For children 12 & under. Served with fries & kid's drink.

Sides

Baked Beans

$5.00

Creamy Coleslaw

$5.00

Seasonal Market Vegetables

$5.00

BBQ Potato Chips

$5.00

Fresh Cut Fries

$5.00

with malt vinegar aioli

Onion Rings

$5.00

Hand breaded with roasted garlic honey mustard

Parmesan Tater Tots

$5.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

with garlic butter

Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Dressing/Sauces/Extras

Dressings

Sauces

Extras

Brunch Entrees

French Toast

$9.99

The Farmer

$12.99

Shrimp & Grits

$14.99

Belgian Waffle

$7.99

Chicken & Waffles

$12.99

Belgian-style waffle, three hand-breaded chicken tenders, powdered sugar, and warm maple syrup

Brunch Sides

Grits

$3.00

Home Fries

$3.00

Sausage Patties

$3.00

Fruit

$3.00Out of stock

Bacon

$3.00

2 Eggs

$3.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99Out of stock

Lemonade

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Water

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Cheerwine Btl

$2.99Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Ginger Beer can

$4.00

Coffee

$2.99

Red Bull

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Soda Water

Tonic Water

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer Sweet

$2.99

Arnold Palmer Unsweet

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

20oz Diet Coke Btl

$2.99

20oz Sprite Btl

$2.99

20oz Coca Cola Btl

$2.99

20oz Dr Pepper Btl

$2.99

20oz Coke Zero Btl

$2.99

20oz Dt Dr. Pepper Btl

$2.99

20oz Fanta Btl

$2.99

20oz Lemonade Btl

$2.99

N/A Shakes

N/A Vanilla

$7.00

N/A Strawberry

$7.00

N/A Chocolate

$7.00

N/A Salted Caramel

$7.00

N/A Orange Cream

$7.00

LTO Santa Shake

$8.00

Family Meals

30 Wing Meal (15/15)

$29.99

40 Wing Meal (20/20)

$39.99

Tenders Fam Meal (16)

$29.99

BBQ Fam Meal (48OZ)

$38.99

Ribs Fam Meal (2 Full)

$49.99

T-Shirts

Orange Short-Sleeve

Headwear

Trucker Hat

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

115 Interstate Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

