American
Chicken
Barbeque

Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill Thornblade

review star

No reviews yet

441 The Parkway

Greer, SC 29650

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Signature Wings
Fresh Cut Fries
Old School

Starters

Warm Pimento Cheese

$8.99

Ashe County Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Scallions, Hickory-Smoked Bacon, Honey Buffalo Drizzle & House Made BBQ Potato Chips

Tater Tot App

$7.99

House-made tater tots seasoned & coated with Parmesan Cheese

Slider Trio

$11.99

The Old School - smoked beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions & dill pickle. Mini Pulled Pork - House-pulled Pork, Cheerwine BBQ Sauce, coleslaw & dill pickle. Mini Chicken - Crispy chicken tender, shaved lettuce, dill pickle & Rigsby's Sauce.

Brisket Fries

$12.99

Twice-cooked fries, slow-smoked beef brisket, smoked brisket gravy, pickled red onions, fresh jalapeno, cilantro & Chipotle Ranch.

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Buttermilk brined dill pickle chips, flash-fried & zesty chipotle ranch for dipping.

Pim Chz Devil Eggs

$5.99

Classic deviled yolks, sharp cheddar cheese, Hickory-smoked bacon & fir-roasted peppers.

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Chips w/house-made salsa.

Thunder Shrimp

$11.99

Hand-breaded & crispy fried with a garlic chili aioli sauce.

Salads

lettuce mix, cheddar chesse, red onions, cucumber, tomato, croutons & choice of dressing

House Salad

Lettuce mix, cheddar cheese, red onions, cucumbers, tomato, croutons & choice of dressing.

Kim's Cobb Salad

$13.99

Spring mix, grilled chicken, cucumber, tomato, hard-boiled eggs, hickory-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, croutons, & choice of dressing.

Southern Fried Salad

$12.99

Lettuce mix, fried chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, hickory-smoked bacon, dried tomatoes, avocado smash & choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons & creamy Caesar dressing.

Chipotle Salad

$14.99

Lettuce mix, grilled chicken, tomato, sliced avocado, shredded cheese, roasted corn & black bean salsa, tortilla strips & served with zesty chipotle ranch.

Rigsby's Salad

$12.99

Spring mix, grilled or fried chicken, cucumber, red onions, bleu cheese crumbles, spiced pecans & choice of dressing.

Sandwiches

Carolina Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Hand-breaded chicken breast, provolone cheese, hickory-smoked bacon & our signature Cheerwine BBQ sauce. Served on Texas toast.

Classic Chicken Club

$13.99

Hand-breaded chicken breast, cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles & mayonnaise. Served on Texas toast.

Blue Ribbon Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Chicken breast, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayonnaise & golden BBQ sauce. served on Texas Toast.

Buffalo Bleu Chicken

$13.99

Hand-breaded chicken breast, honey buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato & pickles. Served on Texas Toast.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Hand breaded. Honey mustard, pickles & our zesty Nashville hot sauce served on toasted Texas toast.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

1/3 lb of pulled pork tossed in our signature Cheerwine BBQ sauce, coleslaw & pickle. Served on an Artisan potato bun.

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Smoked Gouda, Pimento cheese made with sharp Cheddar, hickory-smoked bacon & sliced tomato on griddled Texas toast.

Way South Philly Cheesesteak

$13.99

Slow-smoked beef brisket, sautéed onions & bell peppers, Provolone cheese & super secret sauce. Served on a toasted hoagie roll.

Chicken Philly

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, sautéed onions & bell peppers, Provolone cheese & super secret sauce served on a toasted hoagie roll.

Crispy Fish

$12.99

Hand-breaded fried cod, lettuce, tomato, dill pickle & house-made tartar sauce served on a toasted artisan roll.

Tacos

Pick 3 Tacos

$11.99

Choose Blackened Shrimp, crispy fried Cod Grilled Chicken or Smoked Beef brisket with shaved lettuce, Cheddar cheese, cilantro lime slaw, roasted corn & black bean salsa, pickled onions & Baja sauce in a warm 6 inch tortilla.

Smoked Burgers

Black-N-Bleu

$11.99

Blackened burger, sautéed mushrooms, A1 Steak Sauce, crispy fried onions. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

Pitmaster

$14.99

Smoked beef patty topped with pulled pork, smoked Gouda cheese, hickory smoked bacon & Cheerwine BBQ sauce. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

Old School

$9.99

American cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato & red onion. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

Bacon Cheddar

$12.99

Cheddar cheese, crisp hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & Rigsby's sauce. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

Imposter (G/F)

$14.99

Gluten-free. Vegan. Beyond meat vegetable burger, American cheese, Rigsby's sauce, pickle, onion & lettuce on a toasted artisan potato bun. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

Santa Fe

$12.99

Pepper Jack cheese, crisp, tortilla chips, lettuce, tomato, fresh guacamole & Chipotle Ranch. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries

The Dirty South

$13.99

Pimento cheese made with Sharp Cheddar, fried pickles & hickory smoked bacon. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

Rigsby's Burger

$11.99

Sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms, Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and Chipotle Ranch. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

Carolina Smokehouse

$11.99

Onion, mustard, smoked beef chili & creamy coleslaw. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

Asian Twist

$12.99

Tonkatsu glazed turkey burger, cilantro lime slaw, jalapeños, pickled onions & thunder sauce. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

BYO Burger

Build your own burger.

LTO- Gobbler

$12.00

Pepperjack cheese, Red Pepper Gravy, Cajun seasoned Grilled Shrimp and Fresh Beef Patty. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

Wings

5 Signature Wings

$7.99

Our wings are never frozen, always jumbo, crisp on the outside, juicy on the inside & slow-smoked to perfection. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.

10 Signature Wings

$14.99

Our wings are never frozen, always jumbo, crisp on the outside, juicy on the inside & slow-smoked to perfection. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.

25 Signature Wings

$36.99

Our wings are never frozen, always jumbo, crisp on the outside, juicy on the inside & slow-smoked to perfection. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.

5 Boneless Wings

$7.99

Juicy all-white chicken, lightly breaded & perfectly crispy. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.

10 Boneless Wings

$14.99

Juicy all-white chicken, lightly breaded & perfectly crispy. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.

25 Boneless Wings

$36.99

Juicy all-white chicken, lightly breaded & perfectly crispy. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.

Wing Combo

$18.99

Five smoked traditional wings & five boneless wings tossed with your choice of two signature sauces. Served with French fries, coleslaw, ranch or Blue cheese & buttered toast.

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$14.99

Hand breaded premium cod fillet, Rigsby's fresh-cut French fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce & lemon wedge.

Shrimp & Grits

$14.99

Stone-ground Cheddar cheese grits, Cajun-style blackened shrimp, hickory smoked bacon, tomato & herb gravy with bell peppers & green onions.

Baby Back Ribs

Smoked low & slow, Cheerwine BBQ glaze, coleslaw, and served with Texas toast.

Pork Plate

$14.99

Served with Texas toast, coleslaw, choice of sauce.

Brisket Plate

$16.99

Served with Texas toast, coleslaw, and choice of sauce.

Shrimp Basket

$14.99

Fried to a crisp golden brown. Served with French fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce or cocktail Sauce.

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

$14.99

Hand breaded chicken tenders, coleslaw, and choice of one dipping sauce.

Chicken & Waffles

$12.99

Belgian-style waffle, three hand-breaded chicken tenders, powdered sugar, and warm maple syrup.

Bucket of Bones

$19.99

1/4 Rack of Ribs, 5 Traditional Wings and served with Fresh-cut French Fries.

Kids Options

Kid's ChzBurger

$7.00

Served with fries and a drink.

Kid's Quesadilla

$7.00

Served with fries and a drink

Kid's Hot Dog

$7.00

Served with fries and a drink

Kid's Tenders

$7.00

Served with fries and a drink.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Served with fries and a drink.

Sides

Baked Beans

$5.00

Creamy Coleslaw

$5.00

Seasonal Market Vegetables

$5.00

BBQ Potato Chips

$5.00

Fresh Cut Fries

$5.00

with malt vinegar aioli

Onion Rings

$5.00Out of stock

Hand breaded with roasted garlic honey mustard

Parmesan Tater Tots

$5.00

Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

with garlic butter

Dressing/Sauces/Extras

Dressings

Sauces

Extras

Family Meals

30 Wing Meal (15/15)

$29.99

Served with Ranch, Blue Cheese & Celery. 15 Traditional/15 Boneless. Choice of Sauce and Choice of Fresh-cut fries or onion rings.

40 Wing Meal (20/20)

$39.99

Served with Ranch, Blue Cheese & Celery. 20 Traditional/20 Boneless. Choice of Sauce and Choice of Fresh-cut fries or onion rings.

Tenders Fam Meal (16)

$29.99

Serves 4. 16 Hand-Breaded chicken tenders, mac & cheese and fresh cut fries

BBQ Fam Meal (48OZ)

$38.99Out of stock

48 oz of Pulled Pork, buns, pickles, and coleslaw. Choice of 2 sauces and one side.

Ribs Fam Meal (2 Full)

$49.99

2 Full Baby Back Ribs, 8 Rolls and Coleslaw. Choice of sauce and side.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Rigsby’s Smoked Burgers, Wings & Grill was born from the vision of founder and restaurateur Jeff Rigsby. Jeff’s passion for people and his love of food is why Rigsby’s was created in the first place. Here, you’ll find a fun-filled atmosphere where great food and great company come together to create an exceptional dining experience. Our smoked burgers and wings are our specialty – both are house favorites. Our recipes are chef-inspired and feature only the freshest, highest quality ingredients. We offer a wide selection of wine, cocktails, and local craft beer poured by our friendly bartenders. Don’t forget to save room for hand-spun milkshakes made with fresh custard made daily. So come in, get comfortable and be ready for a smokin’ good time!

441 The Parkway, Greer, SC 29650

