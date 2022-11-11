Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill imageView gallery
Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill Boiling Springs

review star

No reviews yet

3070 Boiling Springs Road

Boiling Springs, SC 29316

Popular Items

BYO Burger
The Dirty South
Fresh Cut Fries

Entrees

Shrimp & Grits

$14.99

Stone-ground Cheddar cheese grits, Cajun-style blackened shrimp, hickory smoked bacon, tomato & herb gravy with bell peppers & green onions.

Baby Back Ribs

Smoked low & slow, Cheerwine BBQ glaze, coleslaw and Texas toast

Pork Plate

$14.99

Served with Texas toast, coleslaw, choice of one choice of BBQ sauce.

Shrimp Basket

$14.99

Fried to a crisp golden brown. Served with French fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce.

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

$14.99

Hand breaded chicken tenders, coleslaw, and choice of one dipping sauce.

Chicken & Waffles

$12.99

Belgian-style waffle, three hand-breaded chicken tenders, powdered sugar, and warm maple syrup.

Fish & Chips

$14.99

Hand breaded premium cod fillet, Rigsby's fresh-cut French fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce & lemon wedge.

Brisket Plate

$16.99

Served with Texas toast, Cole Slaw, choice of sauce and fresh-cut French Fries or Crispy Onion Rings.

Bucket Of Bones

$19.99

Kids Options

Kid's ChzBurger

$7.00

Kid's Quesadilla

$7.00

Kid's Hot Dog

$7.00

Kid's Tenders

$7.00

Salads

Cheese mix greens tomatoes bacon egg grilled chicken

House Salad

Lettuce mix, cheddar cheese, red onions, cucumbers, tomato, croutons & choice of dressing.

Kim's Cobb Salad

$13.99

Spring mix, grilled chicken, cucumber, tomato, hard-boiled eggs, hickory-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, croutons, & choice of dressing.

Southern Fried Salad

$12.99

Lettuce mix, fried chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, hickory-smoked bacon, dried tomatoes, avocado smash & choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons & creamy Caesar dressing.

Chipotle Salad

$14.99

Lettuce mix, grilled chicken, tomato, sliced avocado, shredded cheese, roasted corn & black bean salsa, tortilla strips & served with zesty chipotle ranch.

Rigsby's Salad

$12.99

Spring mix, grilled or fried chicken, cucumber, red onions, bleu cheese crumbles, spiced pecans and choice of dressing.

Sandwiches

Blue Ribbon Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayonnaise & golden BBQ sauce. Served on Texas Toast.

Buffalo Bleu Chicken

$13.99

Hand-breaded chicken breast, honey Buffalo sauce, Blue cheese, lettuce, tomato & pickle served on Texas Toast.

Carolina Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Hand-breaded chicken breast, Provolone cheese, smoked bacon & our signature Cheerwine BBQ sauce served on Texas toast.

Chicken Philly

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, sautéed onions & bell peppers, Provolone cheese & super secret sauce served on a toasted hoagie roll.

Classic Chicken Club

$13.99

Hand-breaded classic chicken breast, Cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle & mayonnaise. Served on Texas Toast.

Crispy Fish

$12.99

Hand-breaded fried cod, lettuce, tomato, dill pickle & house-made tartar sauce served on a toasted artisan roll.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Hand-breaded chicken breast, honey mustard, pickles & our zesty Nashville hot sauce served on toasted Texas Toast.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Pulled pork tossed in our signature Cheerwine BBQ sauce, coleslaw & pickles. Served on an artisan potato bun.

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Cheddar, smoked Gouda, Pimento cheese, crisp bacon, sliced tomato on griddled Texas toast.

Way South Philly Cheesesteak

$13.99

Slow-smoked beef brisket, sautéed onions & bell peppers, Provolone cheese & super secret sauce on a toasted hoagie roll.

Sides

Baked Beans

$5.00

Creamy Coleslaw

$5.00

Seasonal Market Vegetables

$5.00

BBQ Potato Chips

$5.00

Fresh Cut Fries

$5.00

with malt vinegar aioli

Onion Rings

$5.00

Hand breaded with roasted garlic honey mustard

Parmesan Tater Tots

$5.00

Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

with garlic butter

Smoked Burgers

Asian Twist

$12.99

Turkey burger, Teriyaki BBQ, cilantro lime slaw, jalapeños, pickled onions & thunder sauce. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

Bacon Cheddar

$12.99

Cheddar cheese, crisp hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & Rigsby's sauce. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

Black-N-Bleu

$11.99

Blackened burger, sautéed mushrooms, A1 Steak Sauce, crispy fried onions. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

BYO Burger

Build your own burger.

Carolina Smokehouse

$11.99

Onion, mustard, smoked beef chili & creamy coleslaw. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

Imposter (G/F)

$14.99

Gluten-free. Vegan. Beyond meat vegetable burger, American cheese, Rigsby's sauce, pickle, onion & shredded lettuce on a toasted artisan potato bun. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

Old School

$9.99

Cheddar cheese, crisp hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & super secret sauce. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries

Pitmaster

$14.99

Smoked beef patty topped with pulled pork, smoked Gouda cheese, hickory smoked bacon & Cheerwine BBQ sauce. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

Rigsby's Burger

$11.99

Sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms, Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and Chipotle Ranch. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

Santa Fe

$12.99

Pepper Jack cheese, crisp, tortilla chips, lettuce, tomato, fresh guacamole & Chipotle Ranch. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

The Bayou Burger

$13.99Out of stock

The Dirty South

$13.99

Pimento cheese made with Sharp Cheddar, fried pickles & hickory smoked bacon. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

The Gobbler

$12.00

Starters

Brisket Fries

$12.99

Twice-cooked fries, slow-smoked beef brisket, smoked brisket gravy, pickled red onions, fresh jalapeno, cilantro & Chipotle Ranch.

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Chips with house-made salsa.

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Buttermilk brined dill pickle chips, flash-fried & zesty chipotle ranch for dipping.

Pim Chz Devil Eggs

$5.99

Classic deviled yolks, sharp cheddar, Hickory-Smoked Bacon & fire-roasted peppers.

Slider Trio

$11.99

The Old School - Smoked beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions & dill pickle. Mini Pulled Pork - House-pulled pork, Cheerwine BBQ sauce, coleslaw & dill pickle. Mini Chicken - Crispy chicken tender, shaved lettuce, dill pickle & Rigsby's sauce.

Tater Tot App

$7.99

Thunder Shrimp

$11.99

Hand-breaded & crispy fried with a garlic chili aioli sauce.

Warm Pimento Cheese

$8.99

Sharp cheddar, scallions, hickory-smoked bacon, honey buffalo drizzle & house-made BBQ potato chips.

Tacos

Pick 3 Tacos

$11.99

Blackened shrimp, crispy fried cod, grilled chicken or smoked beef brisket with shaved lettuce, cilantro lime slaw, roasted corn & black bean salsa, pickled onions & Baja sauce in a warm 6 inch tortilla.

Wings

5 Signature Wings

$7.99

Our wings are never frozen, always jumbo, crisp on the outside, juicy on the inside & slow-smoked to perfection. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.

10 Signature Wings

$14.99

Our wings are never frozen, always jumbo, crisp on the outside, juicy on the inside & slow-smoked to perfection. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.

25 Signature Wings

$36.99

Our wings are never frozen, always jumbo, crisp on the outside, juicy on the inside & slow-smoked to perfection. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.

5 Boneless Wings

$7.99

Juicy all-white chicken, lightly breaded & perfectly crispy. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.

10 Boneless Wings

$14.99

Juicy all-white chicken, lightly breaded & perfectly crispy. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.

25 Boneless Wings

$36.99

Juicy all-white chicken, lightly breaded & perfectly crispy. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.

Wing Combo

$18.99

Five smoked traditional wings & five boneless wings tossed with your choice of two signature sauces. Served with French fries, coleslaw, ranch or Blue cheese & buttered toast.

Extra Sauces/Dressings

Bourbon BBQ

Cheerwine BBQ

Carolina Gold BBQ

Thai Sweet Chili

Nashville Hot

Caribbean Jerk

Mild

Wild

Reaper

Mayo

Ranch Dressing

Bleu Cheese Dressing

Honey Mustard Dressing

Rigsby's Sauce

Thunder Sauce

Family Meals

30 Wing Meal (15/15)

$29.99Out of stock

Served with ranch, blue cheese & celery. 15 traditional/15 boneless. choice of sauce and choice of Fresh-cut fries or onion rings .

40 Wing Meal (20/20)

$39.99Out of stock

Served with Ranch, Blue Cheese & Celery. 20 Traditional/20 Boneless. Choice of Sauce and Choice of Fresh-cut fries or onion rings.

Tenders Fam Meal (16)

$29.99

Serves 4. 16 Hand-Breaded chicken tenders, mac & cheese and fresh cut fries

BBQ Fam Meal (48OZ)

$38.99

48 oz of Pulled Pork, buns, pickles, and coleslaw. Choice of 2 sauces and one side.

Ribs Fam Meal (2 Full)

$49.99

2 Full Baby Back Ribs, 8 Rolls and Coleslaw. Choice of sauce and side.

Pack N Grill

$29.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Rigsby’s Smoked Burgers, Wings & Grill was born from the vision of founder and restaurateur Jeff Rigsby. Jeff’s passion for people and his love of food is why Rigsby’s was created in the first place. Here, you’ll find a fun-filled atmosphere where great food and great company come together to create an exceptional dining experience. Our smoked burgers and wings are our specialty – both are house favorites. Our recipes are chef-inspired and feature only the freshest, highest quality ingredients. We offer a wide selection of wine, cocktails and local craft beer poured by our friendly bartenders. Don’t forget to save room for hand-spun milkshakes made with fresh custard made daily. So come in, get comfortable and be ready for a smokin’ good time!

Website

Location

3070 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316

Directions

Gallery
Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill image

Map
