Main picView gallery

Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill Spartanburg

review star

No reviews yet

176 Liberty St

Spartanburg, SC 29306

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO Burger
10 Signature Wings
Rigsby's Salad

Starters

Warm Pimento Cheese

$8.99

Sharp cheddar, scallions, hickory smoked bacon, honey buffalo drizzle & house-made BBQ potato chips.

Tater Tot App

$7.99

Hand-breaded with roasted garlic honey mustard

Slider Trio

$11.99

Brisket Fries

$12.99

Twice-cooked, slow-smoked beef brisket, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeno, cilantro & chipotle ranch.

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Buttermilk brined dill pickle chips, flash-fried & zesty chipotle ranch for dipping.

Pim Chz Devil Eggs

$5.99

Classic deviled yolks, sharp cheddar, Hickory-smoked bacon & fie-roasted peppers.

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Chips with house-made salsa.

Thunder Shrimp

$11.99

Hand-breaded & crispy fried with a garlic chili aioli sauce.

Salads

Cheese mix greens tomatoes bacon egg grilled chicken

House Salad

Lettuce mix, cheddar cheese, red onions, cucumbers, tomato, croutons & choice of dressing.

Kim's Cobb Salad

$13.99

Spring mix, grilled chicken, cucumber, tomato, hard-boiled eggs, hickory-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, croutons & choice of dressing.

Southern Fried Salad

$12.99

Lettuce mix, fried chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, hickory-smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, avocado smash & choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons & creamy Caesar dressing.

Chipotle Salad

$14.99

Lettuce mix, grilled chicken, tomato, sliced avocado, shredded cheese, roasted corn & black bean salsa, tortilla strips & served with zesty chipotle ranch.

Rigsby's Salad

$12.99

Spring mix, grilled or fried chicken, cucumber, red onions, bleu cheese crumbles, spiced pecans & choice of dressing.

Sandwiches

Carolina Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Hand-breaded chicken breast, Provolone cheese, smoked bacon & our signature Cheerwine BBQ sauce served on Texas toast.

Classic Chicken Club

$13.99

Hand-breaded classic chicken breast, Cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle & mayonnaise. Served on Texas toast.

Blue Ribbon Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo & Golden BBQ sauce. Served on Texas toast.

Buffalo Bleu Chicken

$13.99

Hand-breaded chicken breast, honey Buffalo sauce, Blue cheese, lettuce, tomato & pickle served on Texas toast.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Hand-breaded chicken breast, honey mustard, pickles & our zesty Nashville hot sauce served on toasted Texas Toast.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Pulled pork tossed in our signature Cheerwine BBQ sauce, coleslaw & pickles. Served on an artisan potato bun.

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Cheddar, smoked Gouda, Pimento cheese, crisp bacon, sliced tomato on griddled Texas toast.

Way South Philly Cheesesteak

$13.99

Slow-smoked beef brisket, sautéed onions & bell peppers, Provolone cheese & super secret sauce on a toasted hoagie roll.

Chicken Philly

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, sautéed onions & bell peppers, Provolone cheese & super secret sauce served on a toasted hoagie roll.

Crispy Fish

$12.99

Hand-breaded fried cod, lettuce, tomato, dill pickle & house-made tartar sauce served on a toasted artisan roll.

LTO Smoky Joe

$11.99Out of stock

Tacos

Pick 3 Tacos

$11.99

Blackened shrimp, crispy fried cod, grilled chicken or smoked beef brisket with lettuce, cilantro lime slaw, roasted corn & black bean salsa, pickled onions & Rigsby's sauce in a warm 6 inch tortilla.

Smoked Burgers

Black-N-Bleu

$11.99

Blackened burger, sautéed mushrooms, A1 Steak Sauce, crispy fried onions. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

Old School

$9.99

Cheddar cheese, crisp hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & super secret sauce. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

Bacon Cheddar

$12.99

Cheddar cheese, crisp hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & Rigsby's sauce. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

Imposter (G/F)

$14.99

Gluten-free. Vegan. Beyond meat vegetable burger, American cheese, Rigsby's sauce, pickle, onion & shredded lettuce on a toasted artisan potato bun. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

Santa Fe

$12.99

Pepper Jack cheese, crisp, tortilla chips, lettuce, tomato, fresh guacamole & Chipotle Ranch. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

The Dirty South

$13.99

Pimento cheese made with Sharp Cheddar, fried pickles & hickory smoked bacon. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

Rigsby's Burger

$11.99

Sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms, Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and Chipotle Ranch. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

Carolina Smokehouse

$11.99

Onion, mustard, smoked beef chili & creamy coleslaw. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

Asian Twist

$12.99

Turkey burger, Teriyaki BBQ, cilantro lime slaw, jalapeños, pickled onions & thunder sauce. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

BYO Burger

Build your own burger

Pitmaster

$14.99

Smoked beef patty topped with pulled pork, smoked gouda cheese, hickory-smoked bacon & Cheerwine BBQ Sauce.

LTO The Gobbler

$12.00

LTO Bayou Burger

$13.99Out of stock

Wings

5 Signature Wings

$7.99

Our wings are never frozen, always jumbo, crisp on the outside, juicy on the inside & slow-smoked to perfection. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.

10 Signature Wings

$14.99

Our wings are never frozen, always jumbo, crisp on the outside, juicy on the inside & slow-smoked to perfection. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.

25 Signature Wings

$36.99

Our wings are never frozen, always jumbo, crisp on the outside, juicy on the inside & slow-smoked to perfection. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.

5 Boneless Wings

$7.99

Juicy all-white chicken, lightly breaded & perfectly crispy. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.

10 Boneless Wings

$14.99

Juicy all-white chicken, lightly breaded & perfectly crispy. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.

25 Boneless Wings

$36.99

Juicy all-white chicken, lightly breaded & perfectly crispy. Includes celery & choice of ranch or Blue cheese dressing.

Wing Combo

$18.99

Five smoked traditional wings & five boneless wings tossed with your choice of two signature sauces. Served with French fries, coleslaw, ranch or Blue cheese & buttered toast.

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$14.99

Hand breaded premium cod fillet, Rigsby's fresh-cut French fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce & lemon wedge.

Shrimp & Grits

$14.99

Stone-ground Cheddar cheese grits, Cajun-style blackened shrimp, hickory smoked bacon, tomato & herb gravy with bell peppers & green onions.

Baby Back Ribs

Smoked low & slow, Cheerwine BBQ glaze, coleslaw, Texas toast.

Pork Plate

$14.99

Served with Texas toast, coleslaw, choice of one BBQ sauce & one side with choice of regular sized Caesar or house salad.

Brisket Plate

$16.99

Served with Texas toast, coleslaw, choice of one BBQ sauce.

Shrimp Basket

$14.99

Fried to a crisp golden brown. Served with French fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce or cocktail sauce.

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

$14.99

Hand breaded chicken tenders, coleslaw, and choice of one dipping sauce.

Chicken & Waffles

$12.99

Belgian-style waffle, three hand-breaded chicken tenders, powdered sugar, and warm maple syrup.

Pizza

BYO Pizza

$7.99

Smoked BBQ Pizza

$12.99

Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese Blend Topped with our Hickory-Smoked Bacon, Onions & Grilled Chicken Breast Coated with our Famous Cheerwine® BBQ Sauce & Cooked to Perfection.

Nashville Pizza

$12.99

Mozzarella Cheese Base Topped with Grilled Chicken Breast Tossed in our Signature Wing Sauce & Drizzled with our Home-Made Ranch Dressing.

4-Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Mozzarella, Provolone, Parmesan, & Goat Cheese Combination Topped with our Home-Made Spicy Red Sauce & a few shakes of an Italian Blend Seasoning.

Veggie Pizza

$12.99

Mozzarella, Cheese Base Topped with Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives, Bell & Banana Peppers. Topped with our Flavorful Garlic Butter Sauce & a Sprinkle of our Italian Blend Seasonings.

Kids Options

For children 12 & under. Served with fries & kid's drink.

Kid's ChzBurger

$7.00

For children 12 & under. Served with fries & kid's drink.

Kid's Quesadilla

$7.00

For children 12 & under. Served with fries & kid's drink.

Kid's Hot Dog

$7.00

For children 12 & under. Served with fries & kid's drink.

Kid's Tenders

$7.00

For children 12 & under. Served with fries & kid's drink.

Halloween Sundae

Sides

Baked Beans

$5.00

Creamy Coleslaw

$5.00

Seasonal Market Vegetables

$5.00

BBQ Potato Chips

$5.00

Fresh Cut Fries

$5.00

with malt vinegar aioli

Onion Rings

$5.00

Hand breaded with roasted garlic honey mustard

Parmesan Tater Tots

$5.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

with garlic butter

Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Dressing/Sauces/Extras

Dressings

Sauces

Extras

Wedding Rehearsal

Chipotle Salad (Deep Copy)

$14.99

Lettuce mix, grilled chicken, tomato, sliced avocado, shredded cheese, roasted corn & black bean salsa, tortilla strips & served with zesty chipotle ranch.

Kim's Cobb Salad (Deep Copy)

$13.99

Spring mix, grilled chicken, cucumber, tomato, hard-boiled eggs, hickory-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, croutons & choice of dressing.

Classic Chicken Club (Deep Copy)

$13.99

Hand-breaded classic chicken breast, Cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle & mayonnaise. Served on Texas toast.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich (Copy)

$13.99

Hand-breaded chicken breast, honey mustard, pickles & our zesty Nashville hot sauce served on toasted Texas Toast.

Bacon Cheddar (Copy)

$12.99

Cheddar cheese, crisp hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & Rigsby's sauce. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

Santa Fe (Deep Copy)

$12.99

Pepper Jack cheese, crisp, tortilla chips, lettuce, tomato, fresh guacamole & Chipotle Ranch. Our burgers are never frozen, hand-pattied & served on an artisan potato roll with fresh-cut, twice-cooked fries.

BBQ Combo Plate (Deep Copy)

$15.99

Quarter pound pulled pork & quarter pound sliced beef brisket, Texas toast, coleslaw, choice of two BBQ sauces, regular sized Caesar or house salad & one side

Shrimp Basket (Deep Copy)

$14.99

Fried to a crisp golden brown. Served with French fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce or cocktail sauce.

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Water

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Cheerwine Btl

$2.99Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Ginger Beer can

$4.00

Coffee

$2.99

Red Bull

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Soda Water

Fanta

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer Sweet

$2.99

Arnold Palmer Unsweet

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

20oz Diet Coke Btl

$2.99

20oz Sprite Btl

$2.99

20oz Coca Cola Btl

$2.99

20oz Dr Pepper Btl

$2.99

20oz Coke Zero Btl

$2.99

20oz Dt Dr. Pepper Btl

$2.99

20oz Fanta Btl

$2.99

20oz Lemonade Btl

$2.99

N/A Shakes

N/A Vanilla

$7.00

N/A Chocolate

$7.00

N/A Strawberry

$7.00

N/A Salted Caramel

$7.00

N/A Orange Cream

$7.00

LTO-N/A Santa's Milk and Cookies

$8.00

LTO -N/A Pina Colada Extreme shake

$11.00Out of stock

LTO-N/A Pumpkin Pie Extreme Shake

$11.00Out of stock

Family Meals

30 Wing Meal (15/15)

$29.99

Served with Ranch, Blue Cheese & Celery. 15 Traditional/15 Boneless. Choice of Sauce and Choice of Fresh-cut fries or onion rings.

40 Wing Meal (20/20)

$39.99

Served with Ranch, Blue Cheese & Celery. 20 Traditional/20 Boneless. Choice of Sauce and Choice of Fresh-cut fries or onion rings.

Tenders Fam Meal (16)

$29.99

Serves 4. 16 Hand-Breaded chicken tenders, mac & cheese and fresh cut fries

BBQ Fam Meal (48OZ)

$38.99

48 oz of Pulled Pork, buns, pickles, and coleslaw. Choice of 2 sauces and one side.

Ribs Fam Meal (2 Full)

$49.99

2 Full Baby Back Ribs, 8 Rolls and Coleslaw. Choice of sauce and side.

DO NOT TOUCH!!!!!!!

30 OS Sliders

30 Chix Sliders

3Q Pimento Cheese

3Bag Potato Chips

3Q Salsa

.3CS Tortilla Chips

48oz Cheer BBQ

48oz Mild Buffalo

32oz Ranch

.45CS Wings

Caterings 08.11.22

PWC Catering

$660.00

Wofford Soccer Catering

March of Dimes

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Rigsby’s Smoked Burgers, Wings & Grill was born from the vision of founder and restaurateur Jeff Rigsby. Jeff’s passion for people and his love of food is why Rigsby’s was created in the first place. Here, you’ll find a fun-filled atmosphere where great food and great company come together to create an exceptional dining experience. Our smoked burgers and wings are our specialty – both are house favorites. Our recipes are chef-inspired and feature only the freshest, highest quality ingredients. We offer a wide selection of wine, cocktails, and local craft beer poured by our friendly bartenders. Don’t forget to save room for hand-spun milkshakes made with fresh custard made daily. So come in, get comfortable and be ready for a smokin’ good time!

Website

Location

176 Liberty St, Spartanburg, SC 29306

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Kennedy
orange star4.8 • 973
221 E. Kennedy Street Spartanburg, SC 29306
View restaurantnext
The Tulip Tree
orange star4.5 • 18
121 W Main St Spartanburg, SC 29306
View restaurantnext
Fr8yard
orange starNo Reviews
125 E. Main St. Spartanburg, SC 29306
View restaurantnext
Sidewall Pizza Company - Spartanburg
orange star4.1 • 132
187 N Church Street Suite 107/Unit D Spartanburg, SC 29306
View restaurantnext
Main Street Pub
orange star4.8 • 268
252 West Main Street Spartanburg, SC 29306
View restaurantnext
Cribbs Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
226B West Main Street Spartanburg, SC 29306
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Spartanburg

CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Spartanburg
orange star4.2 • 1,753
774 Spartan Blvd Spartanburg, SC 29301
View restaurantnext
The Kennedy
orange star4.8 • 973
221 E. Kennedy Street Spartanburg, SC 29306
View restaurantnext
Willy Taco - Hub City
orange star4.5 • 341
930 East Main St Spartanburg, SC 29302
View restaurantnext
Main Street Pub
orange star4.8 • 268
252 West Main Street Spartanburg, SC 29306
View restaurantnext
Sidewall Pizza Company - Spartanburg
orange star4.1 • 132
187 N Church Street Suite 107/Unit D Spartanburg, SC 29306
View restaurantnext
John's Cafe & Catering
orange star4.8 • 41
311 Bennett Dairy Road Spartanburg, SC 29307
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Spartanburg
Boiling Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
Avg 2.8 (17 restaurants)
Greenville
review star
Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Shelby
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Shelby
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Easley
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston