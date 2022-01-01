Restaurant header imageView gallery

RIKE

228 East 1st Street

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Order Again

Popular Items

Vegan Karaage Special Combo
Kale Salad

Rice Burger

Vegan Rice Burger

Vegan Rice Burger

$9.50Out of stock

Vegan Meat, Spicy Yaki (Grilled Soy Sauce), Lettuce, Onion, Jalapeno Pepper, Carrot, Purple Cabbage. *Onion, Jalapeno Pepper and Carrot are pre mixed, it can not be individually changed.

Chicken Rice Burger

Chicken Rice Burger

$9.00Out of stock

Ginger Grilled Chicken, Spicy Yaki (Grilled Soy Sauce), Lettuce, Clover Sprouts

Combos

Vegan Set

Vegan Set

$17.00Out of stock

Shio, Yaki or Spicy Yaki (Grilled Soy Sauce), Vegan Meat, 2 Side items of Your Choice, 1 Soup of your choice

Classic Set

Classic Set

$17.00Out of stock

Shio, Curry Shrimp Tempura, Yaki or Spicy Yaki (Grilled Soy Sauce), 2 Side items of Your Choice, 1 Soup of your choice

Neo Set

Neo Set

$17.00Out of stock

Nori Seaweed, Yaki or Spicy Yaki (Grilled Soy Sauce), Teriyaki Chicken, 2 Side items of Your Choice, 1 Soup of your choice

Make Your Own Set

$17.00Out of stock

Choose 3 A La Carte, 2 Side items of Your Choice, 1 Soup of your choice

A La Carte

A La Carte Onigiri come with 2 pieces.
Nori Seaweed Paste

Nori Seaweed Paste

$4.00Out of stock

Classic Japanese "Nori” seaweed simmered in soy sauce and made into a paste called “Tsukudani” mixed with Salmon and topped with Wasabi for an unforgettable dish. Rice, Nori Seaweed Paste, Salmon Flakes, Edible flowers, Wasabi

Shio

Shio

$3.50Out of stock

[ Vegan ] [ Gluten-free ] Lightly salted to complement the natural flavor of Japanese premium rice. This is our take on the most common style eaten in Japan. Rice, Salt, Seaweed

Curry Shrimp Tempura

Curry Shrimp Tempura

$4.00Out of stock

Breaded crispy fried shrimp with flavorful rice on top makes a delicious dish. Curry flavored sauce is popular from children to adults. Rice, Shrimp, White Sesame Seeds, Curry Sauce

Spicy Yaki (Grilled Soy Sauce)

Spicy Yaki (Grilled Soy Sauce)

$3.50Out of stock

[ Vegan ] Our most popular item, Grilled soy sauce Onigiri with Japanese Chili powder (Shichimi). Rice, Yaki Sauce, White Sesame Seeds, Vegan Butter, Shichimi

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$4.00Out of stock

Chicken Chashu mixed rice wrapped in cage free egg. Topped with pieces of teriyaki chicken and special truffle salt. Rice, Chicken Thigh, Egg, Truffle Salt, Teriyaki Sauce

Ume

Ume

$4.00Out of stock

[ Vegan ] [ Gluten-free ] Using classic Japanese ingredients of Sour Plum (Umeboshi) and Shiso leaf mixed into rice to make a delicious balance of sour and salty. Rice, Ume Plum, White Sesame Seeds, Shiso Leaf

Vegan Curry

Vegan Curry

$4.00Out of stock

[ Vegan ] Rice, Vegan Meat, Zucchini, EggPlant, Lotus Roots, Curry Sauce, Fukujinzuke Pickles

Vegan Meat

Vegan Meat

$4.00Out of stock

[ Vegan ] High quality of Vegan "meat" with our special spice blend with a hint of Gochujang all brought together with Sesame oil. Whether or not you are vegan you are sure to find this dish enjoyable. Rice, Soy Sauce, Vegan Meat, Gochujang, Bamboo Shoots, Green Onion

Yaki (Grilled Soy Sauce)

Yaki (Grilled Soy Sauce)

$3.50Out of stock

[ Vegan ] Grilled soy sauce Onigiri with a crispy full of flavor outside and delicate inside. Rice, Yaki Sauce, White Sesame Seeds, Vegan Butter, Red Ginger, Shiso Leaf

Bento

Ginger Grilled Chicken Special Combo

Ginger Grilled Chicken Special Combo

$17.00

Rice, Ginger Grilled Chicken, 2 side items of your choice, 1 soup of your choice

Chicken Karaage Special Combo

Chicken Karaage Special Combo

$17.00

Rice, Japanese fried chicken, 2 side items of your choice, 1 soup of your choice

Vegan Karaage Special Combo

Vegan Karaage Special Combo

$17.50

Rice, Vegan Karaage, 2 side items of your choice, 1 soup of your choice

Platter

Vegan Platter

$70.00Out of stock

Make your own Platter

$65.00Out of stock

Vegan Rice Burger Platter

$40.00Out of stock

4 Vegan Rice Burgers

Chicken Rice Burger Platter

$38.00Out of stock

4 Chicken Rice Burgers

Rice Burger Platter

$39.00Out of stock

2 Chicken Rice Burgers, 2 Vegan Rice Burgers

Sides

Mashed Kabocha with Trail Mix

Mashed Kabocha with Trail Mix

$3.50

[ Vegan ] [ Gluten free ] Rike's original take on a Japanese classic. Taking Japanese pumpkin (Kabocha) and topping it with nuts and dried cranberry. Kabocha Squash, Almonds, Cashews, Dried Cranberries

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$3.50

[ Vegan ] [ Gluten free ] Kale and Wasabi caesar dressing combine to give this salad a refreshing flavor. Kale, Wasabi Caesar Dressing, Edible Flowers

Chicken Karaage with Lime

Chicken Karaage with Lime

$4.50

Chicken Kara-age. Fried 100% organic chicken. Chicken Thigh, Flour, Lime Zest

Pickled beets with Guac Sauce

Pickled beets with Guac Sauce

$3.50Out of stock

[ Vegan ] [ Gluten free ] Pickled Beets, Avocado, Cilantro, Jalapeno, Lime, Garlic

Brussels Sprouts with Anchovy Sauce

Brussels Sprouts with Anchovy Sauce

$3.50

Classic lightly charred grilled Brussels sprouts topped with anchovy sauce Brussels Sprouts, Anchovy, Micro sprouts

Okra with Sesame

Okra with Sesame

$3.50

[ Vegan ] [ Gluten free ] Okra covered in sweet and salty ground black sesame. Okra, Black Sesame Seeds Mix, Micro Sprouts

Vegan Karaage with Lime

Vegan Karaage with Lime

$6.00

[ Vegan ] Vegan Kara-age. Plants based 100% Vegan fried “chicken" Vegan Meat, Flour, Lime Zest

Rice Bowl

$4.50

[ Vegan ] [ Gluten-free ] Premium bowl of rice using rice normally reserved for only 3 Michelin star and Luxury Japanese restaurants A bowls of rice using premium Japanese rice.

Ginger Grilled Chicken

Ginger Grilled Chicken

$4.50

Chicken Thigh, Ginger, Soy Sauce

Drinks

Kimino Yuzu

$4.00

$4.00
Kimino Ringo

$4.00

$4.00
Kimino Ume

$4.00

$4.00

Iced Sencha (Green Tea)

$5.00

$5.00

Iced Genmaicha

$5.00

$5.00

Iced Hojicha

$5.00

Iced Moroccan Mint

$5.00

$5.00
Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00

$5.00
Blood Orange Blended Orange Juice

Blood Orange Blended Orange Juice

$6.50

Refreshing mix of sour blood orange and sweet navel orange, available in 12oz.

Fresh Orange Juice

$6.50

$6.50
Mexican Coke

$3.50

$3.50
Badoit Sparkling Water

$3.50

$3.50
Tau Still water

$3.50

$3.50

Hot Chamomile

$3.75

Hot Genmaicha

$3.75

Hot Hojicha

$3.75

Hot Jasmine Pearl

$3.75

$3.75

Hot Moroccan Mint

$3.75

$3.75

Hot Sencha (Green Tea)

$3.75

$3.75

A La Carte Soups

Vegan Soup

Vegan Soup

$3.00

[ Vegan ] 8 different vegetables combine to make the flavorful soup. 8 different kinds of vegetables, vegetable bouillon, parsley.

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.00

Different Miso blend to make this special Awase miso soup with Tofu and green onion (negi). miso, tofu, green onion, dashi.

Rike image
Rike image
Rike image
Rike image

