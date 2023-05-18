Restaurant header imageView gallery

Riley's by the River 46-48 James Street

46-48 James Street

Alexandria Bay, NY 13607

Breakfast

Let's Get Crackin'

One Egg w/ toast & home fries

$6.99

Two Eggs w/ toast & home fries

$7.99

Omelet you finish

$8.99

Breakfast Buffet Platter

$14.99

Eggs Benedict

$12.99

Western Omelet

$12.99

That's My Jam Omelet

$12.99

Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

Frittata

$12.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.99

Hot off the Griddle

Pancakes

$8.99

French Toast

$8.99

Stuffed French Toast

$14.99

Pick N' Choose

Add an Egg

$1.25

Toast

$2.99

Home fries

$3.49

Bacon

$3.99

Sausage Patty

$3.99

Ham

$3.99

Canadian Bacon

$4.99

English Muffin

$2.99

Plain Bagel

$3.99

Cold Cereal

$3.59

Today's Feature

Deep Fried French Toast

$9.99

Homemade Corned Beef Hash with 2 eggs

$13.99

Sausage Gravy And Biscuits with 2 eggs

$13.99

Swiss & Mushroom Omelet

$12.99

Reuben Omelet

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Omelet

$13.99

Breakfast Burger

$15.99

Monte Cristo

$14.99

Breakfast Feature 1

$10.99

Breakfast Feature 2

$12.99

Breakfast Freature 3

$14.99

Lunch & Dinner

It's Apps O'Clock Somewhere

Bay Crab Dip

$14.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$13.99

Chicken Wings

$16.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Calamari

$12.99

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$7.99

Walleye Nuggets

$12.99

Jumbo Pretzel

$10.99

Fried Cauliflower

$12.99

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Cobb Salad

$15.99

Garden Salad

$9.99

Side Salad Caesar

$4.00

Side Salad House

$3.00

Soup of the Day 1

$7.99

Soup of the Day 2

$7.99

Steak Salad

$17.99

Uncle Sam's Chicken Salad

$15.99

Sandwiches

Dog & Fries

$7.99

Double Dog & Fries

$9.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.99

Corned Beef Reuben

$14.99

Turkey Reuben

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

The Hot Chick Sandwich

$14.99

French Dip

$15.99

Turkey Club

$14.99

Fish Sandwich

$16.99

Burgers

Basic Burger

$13.99

Uncle Sam's Burger

$15.99

Bacon Jam Burger

$15.99

Spicy Black Bean Burger

$15.99

Fry- Day Burger

$15.99

B.F.D. Burger

$17.99

Quesadilla Burger

$15.99

Entree

Broiled Haddock

$21.99

Fried Haddock

$21.99

Salmon

$24.99

Ribeye

$42.99

Tenderloin Medallions

$36.99

Chicken Riggies

$21.99

Alfredo

$18.99

Chicken Parmesan

$19.99

Chicken Carolina- Feature

$19.99

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Tender

$8.99

Kid's Pasta

$8.99

Kid's Hot Dog

$8.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Cocktail Menu

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$10.50

Appletini

$11.00

Champagne Cocktail

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Hurricane

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Well Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Madras

$9.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$11.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Rob Roy

$11.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$9.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$15.00

House Cocktails

Red Wine Slushy

$7.00

White Wine Slushy

$7.00

Strawberry Mango Marg

$9.00

Huckleberry Lemonade

$9.00

Purple Haze

$9.00

Seaway Spritzer

$9.00

Capt's Mule

$9.00

Pineapple Coco Marg

$9.00

Raspberry Lemondrop

$9.00

Dark Island Old Fashioned

$9.00

Heart Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Blueberry Lemonade

Blueberry Gine Sour

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

FB Cocktails

FB Strawberry Mango Marg

$16.00

FB Huckleberry Lemonade

$16.00

FB Purple Haze

$16.00

FB Seaway Spritzer

$16.00

FB Capt's Mule

$16.00

FB Pineapple Coco Marg

$16.00

Blue Chair Bay

BCB Island Girl

$12.00

BCB Feeling Nauti

$12.00

BCB St Law Sunrise

$12.00

BCB Life's a Beach

$12.00

BCB Yeah Buoy

$12.00

Bloody Mary

Plain Jane Bloody Mary

$9.00

Plain Jane Caesar

$9.00

Make Her Spicy Mary

$9.00

Make Her Spicy Caesar

$9.00

Pickled Pirate Mary

$9.00

Pickled Pirate Caesar

$9.00

Bacon Me Crazy Mary

$9.00

Bacon Me Crazy Caesar

$9.00

Antipasto Bloody Mary

$9.00

Antipasto Caesar

$9.00

Spirit

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Stoli

$7.00

Dark Island

$7.00

Dark Island Citron

$7.00

Recipe 21 Rasp

$5.00

44 North Huckleberry

$7.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$7.00

Absolut

$7.00

Smirnoff Kissed Caramel

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

3 Olives Cherry

$7.00

3 Olives Raspberry

$7.00

DBL Well Vodka

$7.50

DBL Grey Goose

$13.50

DBL Ketel One

$13.50

DBL Stoli

$10.50

DBL Dark Island

$10.50

DBL Dark Island Citron

$10.50

DBL Recipe 21 Rasp

$7.50

DBL 44 North Huckleberry

$10.50

DBL Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$10.50

DBL Absolut

$10.50

DBL Smirnoff Kissed Caramel

$10.50

DBL Titos

$10.50

DBL 3 Olives Cherry

$10.50

DBL 3 Olives Raspberry

$10.50

Gin

Well Gin

$5.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Gordons

$5.00

DBL Well Gin

$7.50

DBL Tanqueray

$10.50

DBL Bombay Saphire

$13.50

DBL Hendricks

$13.50

DBL Gordons

$7.50

Rum

BCB Silver

$7.00

BCB Spiced

$7.00

BCB Coconut

$7.00

BCB Vanilla

$7.00

BCB Mango Rum Cream

$7.00

BCB Mocha Rum Cream

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Shipwreck Coffee Rum

$7.00

Kraken

$7.00

Well Rum Silver

$5.00

DBL BCB Silver

$10.50

DBL BCB Spiced

$10.50

DBL BCB Coconut

$10.50

DBL BCB Vanilla

$10.50

DBL BCB Mango Rum Cream

$10.50

DBL BCB Mocha Rum Cream

$10.50

DBL Bacardi

$10.50

DBL Meyers

$10.50

DBL Captain Morgan

$10.50

DBL Shipwreck Coffee Rum

$10.50

DBL Well Rum Silver

$7.50

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Milagro Reposado

$7.00

DBL Well Tequila

$7.50

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

DBL Cuervo Gold

$10.50

DBL Patron Silver

$15.00

DBL Milagro Reposado

$10.50

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Wild Turkey

$9.00

Jamesons

$9.00

Fireball

$7.00

Old Overholt Rye

$5.00

Bartons American Whiskey

$5.00

Old Camp Peach Pecan

$7.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$7.50

DBL Jack Daniels

$10.50

DBL Jim Beam

$10.50

DBL Makers Mark

$13.50

DBL Knob Creek

$13.50

DBL Wild Turkey

$13.50

DBL Jamesons

$13.50

DBL Fireball

$10.50

DBL Old Overholt Rye

$7.50

DBL Bartons American Whiskey

$7.50

DBL Old Camp Peach Pecan

$10.50

DBL Bulleit Bourbon

$13.50

DBL Crown Royal

$13.50

DBL Woodford Reserve

$13.50

Scotch

Well Scotch

$5.00

Dewars

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Macallan 12

Glenfiddich 12

$10.00

Balvenie 12

$10.00

DBL Well Scotch

$7.50

DBL Dewars

$13.50

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$13.50

DBL Macallan 12

DBL Glenfiddich 12

$15.00

DBL Balvenie 12

$15.00

Liqueur

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00

Chambord

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Chartreuse, Green

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Baileys

$7.00

Romana Sambuca

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Lemoncello

$7.00

Luxardo

$9.00

St Germain

$9.00

Herring Cherry Liqueur

$9.00

Pamplemousse

$7.00

Alpenglow

$7.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$13.50

DBL Chambord

$13.50

DBL Campari

$13.50

DBL Chartreuse,green

$13.50

DBL cointreau

$13.50

DBL Drambuie

$13.50

DBL frangelico

$13.50

DBL Fernet branca

$13.50

DBL Grand marnier

$13.50

DBL Baileys

$10.50

DBL romana sambuca

$10.50

DBL kahlu

$10.50

DBL lemoncello

$10.50

DBL Luxardo

$13.50

DBL st.germain

$13.50

DBL herning cherry liqueur

$13.50

DBL pampelmousse

$10.50

DBL Alenglow

$10.50

Beer + Wine

Draft Beer

Labatt Blue Light Draft

$4.75

Blue Moon Draft

$7.00

Sam Adam's Seasonal Draft

$7.00

Root Beer Draft

$6.00

Channel Marker Draft

$8.00

River Trip Draft

$8.00

UBU Draft

$8.00

Sloop Juice

$8.00

Ellicottville BB Wheat

$8.00

Shipwatcher

$8.00

Bottles + Canned Beer

High Noon Passionfruit Can

$7.00

High Noon Lime Can

$7.00

Nutrl Lemon Can

$6.00

Nutrl Orange Can

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry Can

$6.00

Corona Bottle

$5.00

Coors Light Bottle

$5.00

Labatt Blue Bottle

$5.00

Mich Ultra Bottle

$5.00

Budweiser Bottle

$5.00

Bud Light Bottle

$5.00

Yuengling Bottle

$5.00

Angry Orchard Bottle

$5.00

Linnenkugel Summer Shandy Bottle

$5.00

Sam Adams Bottle

$5.00

Buckler Bottle

$5.00

Bucket

Miller Lite

$5.00

Glass Wine

GLS Prosecco, LaMarca

$9.00

GLS Moscato, Caposaldo

$9.00

GLS Rose, La Jolie Fleur

$9.00

GLS Pinot Grigio, Banfi LeRime

$9.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc, Nobilo

$9.00

GLS Chardonnay, Harken

$9.00

GLS Pinot Noir, Dark Horse

$9.00

GLS Red Blend, Clayhouse

$9.00

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon, Franciscan

$10.00

Bottle Wine

BTL Moscato, Caposaldo

$34.00

BTL Rose, La Jolie Fleur

$34.00

BTL Pinot Grigio, Banfi LeRime

$34.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Nobilo

$34.00

BTL Chardonnay, Harken

$34.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Dark Horse

$34.00

BTL Red Blend, Clayhouse

$34.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Franciscan

$38.00

NA Beverage

Drink Up

Coffee Regular

$2.99

Coffee Decaf

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Juice

$3.29

Milk 2%

$3.59

Chocolate Milk

$3.59

Hot Chocolate

$3.29

Club Soda

$2.99

Iced Tea - Unsweetened

$2.99

Shirley Temple (No Refills)

$2.99

Bottled Water

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mt. Dew

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Starry Lemon Lime

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Tonic Water

$2.99

Orange Juice

$3.29

Grapefruit Juice

$3.29

Apple Juice

$3.29

Pineapple Juice

$3.29

Tomato Juice

$3.29

Clamato Juice

$3.29

Cranberry Juice

$3.29

Pink Lemonade

$3.29

Functions

USBT

Lunch Cruise

$16.20

Dinner Cruise

$31.48

Cocktail Cruise

Bistro

Box Lunch

$13.42

CTR

Breakfast Buffet

$15.95

Lunch Buffet Option 1

$18.99

Lunch Buffet Option 2

$22.99

Lunch Buffet Option 3

$24.99

Dinner Buffet

$33.95

Plated Lunch

$18.99

Plated Dinner

$24.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

46-48 James Street, Alexandria Bay, NY 13607

Directions

