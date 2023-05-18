- Home
- /
- Alexandria Bay
- /
- Riley's by the River - 46-48 James Street
Riley's by the River 46-48 James Street
No reviews yet
46-48 James Street
Alexandria Bay, NY 13607
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Breakfast
Let's Get Crackin'
Hot off the Griddle
Pick N' Choose
Today's Feature
Deep Fried French Toast
$9.99
Homemade Corned Beef Hash with 2 eggs
$13.99
Sausage Gravy And Biscuits with 2 eggs
$13.99
Swiss & Mushroom Omelet
$12.99
Reuben Omelet
$13.99
Buffalo Chicken Omelet
$13.99
Breakfast Burger
$15.99
Monte Cristo
$14.99
Breakfast Feature 1
$10.99
Breakfast Feature 2
$12.99
Breakfast Freature 3
$14.99
Lunch & Dinner
It's Apps O'Clock Somewhere
Soups & Salads
Sandwiches
Burgers
Entree
Cocktail Menu
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
$10.50
Appletini
$11.00
Champagne Cocktail
$9.00
Cosmopolitan
$11.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$9.00
Gimlet
$11.00
Greyhound
$9.00
Hot Toddy
$9.00
Hurricane
$11.00
Lemon Drop
$11.00
Well Long Island Iced Tea
$12.00
Madras
$9.00
Mai Tai
$9.00
Manhattan
$11.00
Margarita
$9.00
Martini
$11.00
Mimosa
$9.00
Moscow Mule
$9.00
Mudslide
$9.00
Old Fashioned
$11.00
Rob Roy
$11.00
Screwdriver
$7.00
Sea Breeze
$9.00
Tequila Sunrise
$9.00
Tom Collins
$9.00
Whiskey Sour
$9.00
White Russian
$9.00
Top Shelf Long Island
$15.00
House Cocktails
Red Wine Slushy
$7.00
White Wine Slushy
$7.00
Strawberry Mango Marg
$9.00
Huckleberry Lemonade
$9.00
Purple Haze
$9.00
Seaway Spritzer
$9.00
Capt's Mule
$9.00
Pineapple Coco Marg
$9.00
Raspberry Lemondrop
$9.00
Dark Island Old Fashioned
$9.00
Heart Island Iced Tea
$12.00
Blueberry Lemonade
Blueberry Gine Sour
$9.00
Espresso Martini
$10.00
FB Cocktails
Blue Chair Bay
Bloody Mary
Spirit
Vodka
Well Vodka
$5.00
Grey Goose
$9.00
Ketel One
$9.00
Stoli
$7.00
Dark Island
$7.00
Dark Island Citron
$7.00
Recipe 21 Rasp
$5.00
44 North Huckleberry
$7.00
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
$7.00
Absolut
$7.00
Smirnoff Kissed Caramel
$7.00
Titos
$7.00
3 Olives Cherry
$7.00
3 Olives Raspberry
$7.00
DBL Well Vodka
$7.50
DBL Grey Goose
$13.50
DBL Ketel One
$13.50
DBL Stoli
$10.50
DBL Dark Island
$10.50
DBL Dark Island Citron
$10.50
DBL Recipe 21 Rasp
$7.50
DBL 44 North Huckleberry
$10.50
DBL Deep Eddy Ruby Red
$10.50
DBL Absolut
$10.50
DBL Smirnoff Kissed Caramel
$10.50
DBL Titos
$10.50
DBL 3 Olives Cherry
$10.50
DBL 3 Olives Raspberry
$10.50
Gin
Rum
BCB Silver
$7.00
BCB Spiced
$7.00
BCB Coconut
$7.00
BCB Vanilla
$7.00
BCB Mango Rum Cream
$7.00
BCB Mocha Rum Cream
$7.00
Bacardi
$7.00
Captain Morgan
$7.00
Shipwreck Coffee Rum
$7.00
Kraken
$7.00
Well Rum Silver
$5.00
DBL BCB Silver
$10.50
DBL BCB Spiced
$10.50
DBL BCB Coconut
$10.50
DBL BCB Vanilla
$10.50
DBL BCB Mango Rum Cream
$10.50
DBL BCB Mocha Rum Cream
$10.50
DBL Bacardi
$10.50
DBL Meyers
$10.50
DBL Captain Morgan
$10.50
DBL Shipwreck Coffee Rum
$10.50
DBL Well Rum Silver
$7.50
Tequila
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
$5.00
Jack Daniels
$7.00
Jim Beam
$7.00
Makers Mark
$9.00
Knob Creek
$9.00
Wild Turkey
$9.00
Jamesons
$9.00
Fireball
$7.00
Old Overholt Rye
$5.00
Bartons American Whiskey
$5.00
Old Camp Peach Pecan
$7.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$9.00
Crown Royal
$9.00
Woodford Reserve
$9.00
DBL Well Whiskey
$7.50
DBL Jack Daniels
$10.50
DBL Jim Beam
$10.50
DBL Makers Mark
$13.50
DBL Knob Creek
$13.50
DBL Wild Turkey
$13.50
DBL Jamesons
$13.50
DBL Fireball
$10.50
DBL Old Overholt Rye
$7.50
DBL Bartons American Whiskey
$7.50
DBL Old Camp Peach Pecan
$10.50
DBL Bulleit Bourbon
$13.50
DBL Crown Royal
$13.50
DBL Woodford Reserve
$13.50
Scotch
Liqueur
Amaretto Di Saronno
$9.00
Chambord
$9.00
Campari
$9.00
Chartreuse, Green
$9.00
Cointreau
$9.00
Drambuie
$9.00
Frangelico
$9.00
Fernet Branca
$9.00
Grand Marnier
$9.00
Baileys
$7.00
Romana Sambuca
$7.00
Kahlua
$7.00
Lemoncello
$7.00
Luxardo
$9.00
St Germain
$9.00
Herring Cherry Liqueur
$9.00
Pamplemousse
$7.00
Alpenglow
$7.00
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
$13.50
DBL Chambord
$13.50
DBL Campari
$13.50
DBL Chartreuse,green
$13.50
DBL cointreau
$13.50
DBL Drambuie
$13.50
DBL frangelico
$13.50
DBL Fernet branca
$13.50
DBL Grand marnier
$13.50
DBL Baileys
$10.50
DBL romana sambuca
$10.50
DBL kahlu
$10.50
DBL lemoncello
$10.50
DBL Luxardo
$13.50
DBL st.germain
$13.50
DBL herning cherry liqueur
$13.50
DBL pampelmousse
$10.50
DBL Alenglow
$10.50
Beer + Wine
Draft Beer
Bottles + Canned Beer
High Noon Passionfruit Can
$7.00
High Noon Lime Can
$7.00
Nutrl Lemon Can
$6.00
Nutrl Orange Can
$6.00
White Claw Black Cherry Can
$6.00
Corona Bottle
$5.00
Coors Light Bottle
$5.00
Labatt Blue Bottle
$5.00
Mich Ultra Bottle
$5.00
Budweiser Bottle
$5.00
Bud Light Bottle
$5.00
Yuengling Bottle
$5.00
Angry Orchard Bottle
$5.00
Linnenkugel Summer Shandy Bottle
$5.00
Sam Adams Bottle
$5.00
Buckler Bottle
$5.00
Bucket
Miller Lite
$5.00
Glass Wine
Bottle Wine
NA Beverage
Drink Up
Coffee Regular
$2.99
Coffee Decaf
$2.99
Hot Tea
$2.99
Juice
$3.29
Milk 2%
$3.59
Chocolate Milk
$3.59
Hot Chocolate
$3.29
Club Soda
$2.99
Iced Tea - Unsweetened
$2.99
Shirley Temple (No Refills)
$2.99
Bottled Water
$2.50
Pepsi
$2.99
Diet Pepsi
$2.99
Mt. Dew
$2.99
Ginger Ale
$2.99
Starry Lemon Lime
$2.99
Dr. Pepper
$2.99
Tonic Water
$2.99
Orange Juice
$3.29
Grapefruit Juice
$3.29
Apple Juice
$3.29
Pineapple Juice
$3.29
Tomato Juice
$3.29
Clamato Juice
$3.29
Cranberry Juice
$3.29
Pink Lemonade
$3.29
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
46-48 James Street, Alexandria Bay, NY 13607
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Clayton Yacht Club - 115 Bartlett Point Road
No Reviews
115 Bartlett Point Road Clayton, NY 13624
View restaurant
More near Alexandria Bay
Watertown
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Oswego
No reviews yet
Baldwinsville
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Syracuse
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Utica
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
New Hartford
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Skaneateles
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Auburn
No reviews yet
Webster
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.