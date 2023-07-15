Food Menu

Appetizers

Hummus

$9.00

Haydari

$9.00

Kashke Bademjan

$12.00

Patlijan Sauce

$12.00

Dolmeh

$9.00

Calamari

$17.00

Baba Ganoush

$9.00

Masto Khiyar

$9.00

Marmara

$9.00

Zeytoon Pervardeh

$10.00Out of stock

Falafel

$12.00

Labneh

$10.00

Extra pita

$3.00

Complimentary Pita w/Sauce

Fries

$7.00

Soup & Salad

Tomato Soup

$10.00

Lentil Soup

$10.00

Chicken Soup

$12.00

Shirazi Salad

$10.00

Greek Salad

$10.00

Tabbouleh Salad

$10.00

Watermelon Salad

$12.00

Rima Salad

$11.00

Entrees

Chicken Kabob

$24.00

Lamb Chops

$35.00

Chenjen Kabob

$30.00

Chicken Soltani

$30.00

Koobideh Kabob

$25.00

Lamb Shank

$30.00Out of stock

Beef Soltani

$34.00

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Grilled Shrimp

$26.00

Rima Wings

$23.00

Chicken - One Skewer

$14.00

Shrimp - One Skewer

$16.00

Chenjeh - One Skewer

$20.00

Pastas

Shrimp Pasta Alfredo Sauce

$28.00

Chicken Pasta Alfredo Sauce

$27.00

Grilled Salmon Pasta Alfredo

$29.00

Shrimp Pasta Tomato Sauce

$28.00

Chicken Pasta Tomato Sauce

$27.00

Grilled Salmon Pasta Tomato Sauce

Rice

Basmati Rice

$7.00

Shirin Rice

$8.00

Family Platter

Family Platter

$189.00

Dessert

Pistachio Baklava

$11.00

Tiramisu

$11.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$10.00

Drinks

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Mocktail

$10.00

Espresso

$7.00

Tea

$6.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Sparkling Water

$7.00

Still Water (750ML)

$7.00

OJ

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Gingerly

$4.00

Beer

Big Wave

$8.00

Estrella

$8.00

Stella

$8.00

Sandbar Sunday Wheat Ale

$8.00

Channel Marker IPA

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$8.00Out of stock

Nutrl

$7.00

Bud lite

$8.00

Cocktails

Rima Cocktail

Hot Mess

$16.00

Keepy Your Gin

$16.00

Queen of Persia

$16.00

Dont be Shy

$15.00

Persian Prince

$16.00

Taste My Lips

$16.00

Wake Me Up

$16.00

Walk of Shame

$15.00

Whiskey Temptation

$17.00

Sex On The Brain

$15.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$12.00

Dirty Martini

$16.00

Bloody Mary

$15.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise

$15.00

Green Tea

$12.00

Alcohol

Liquor Brands

Grey Goose

$17.00

Cazadores Blanco

$15.00

Cazadores Repo

$18.00

Glenlivet 18 Scotch

$25.00

Glenlivet 12 Scotch

$18.00

Titos

$15.00

Jack Daniel's

$16.00

Jameson

$15.00

Makers Mark

$17.00

El Silencio

$14.00

Dos Hombres

$17.00

Johnny Walker Black Label

$18.00

Jim Beam

$13.00

Ketel One

$16.00

Bacardi Superior

$13.00

Tanqueray

$15.00

Chavas

$15.00

Crown Royal

$16.00

Hennessy

$18.00

Crown Apple

$16.00

Bacardi Black

$18.00

Casamigos Blanco

$18.00

Casamigos Repo

$19.00

Clase Azul

$65.00

Dewers

$17.00

Don Julio Blanco

$17.00

Don Julio Repo

$18.00

Don Julio Anejo

$19.00

Don Julio 1942

$60.00

White Wine

Marcarni BTL

$84.00

Marcarni GL

$21.00

Wairau River Sav Balnc BTL

$65.00

Wairau River Sav Balnc GL

$15.00

Falangina Gregorio BTL

$56.00

Falangina Gregorio GL

$13.00

Elovan Chardonnay BTL

$40.00

Elovan Chardonnay GL

$11.00

Cantina Lavis Pinot Grigio BTL

$56.00

Cantina Lavis Pinot Grigio GL

$15.00

Red Wine

Don Nicanor Malbec BTL

$60.00

Don Nicanor Malbec Gl

$15.00

Morelli Di Scansano BTL

$58.00

Morelli Di Scansano GL

$14.00

Cantina Lavis Pinot Nior BTL

$50.00

Cantina Lavis Pinot Nior GL

$12.00

Cantina Lavis Cabernet BTL

$56.00Out of stock

Cantina Lavis Cabernet GL

$13.00

Sparkling Wine

Whispering Angel Rose BTL

$70.00Out of stock

Whispering Angel Rose GL

$17.00Out of stock

Veuve Rose BTL

$40.00

Veuve Rose GL

$10.00

Moscato d'Asti Saracco BTL

$62.00

Moscato d'Asti Saracco GL

$16.00

Villa Sparina Rose BTL

$56.00

Villa Sparina Rose GL

$13.00

Villa Sparina Gavi BTL

$56.00

Villa Sparina Gavi GL

$13.00

Hookah

Standard Classic Bowl Hookah

$50.00

Grapefruit Head

$70.00

Pineapple Head

$80.00

Signature Head

$75.00

Employee Menu

Koobideh Wrap

$8.00

Chicken Wrap

$8.00

Fries

$2.00