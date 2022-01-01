Rimrock Lodge 6 Rimrock Lane, 4946 MT-200

Aviation Cocktail

$7.75

2 oz Aviation Gin 1/4 oz Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur 1/4 oz Creme we Violette 1/2 oz fresh lemon juice Pour all ingredients into ice-filled shaker, shake & pour into rocks glass, add additional ice if needed. Garnish with a cherry. It's a strong drink so the ice should mellow it out a bit!