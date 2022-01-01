- Home
- /
- Thompson Falls
- /
- Rimrock Lodge - 6 Rimrock Lane, 4946 MT-200
Rimrock Lodge 6 Rimrock Lane, 4946 MT-200
No reviews yet
6 Rimrock Lane, 4946 MT-200
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Buffalo Sticks
Chicken Gizzards
Chips & Nacho Cheese
Chips & Salsa
Finger Steaks
French Fries
Green Bean Fries
Mushrooms
Onion Rings
Pot Stickers
Rimrock Chips
Sampler Platter
Sweet Potato Fries
Tater Tots
Zucchini Sticks
Beverages
Breakfast
1 Pancake
2 Pancakes
1 Slice French Toast
2 Slices French Toast
3 Slices French Toast
2 Egg Omellet
2 Egg Omellet, No HB
2 Egg Omellet, no HB, no Toast
3 Egg Omellet
6oz Sirloin
Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast Sandwich
Cheese Omellet
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
Denver Omellet
Eggs Benedict
Half Order Eggs Benedict
Mexican Scrambler
One Egger
Rimrock Plate
Single Biscuit & Gravy
Two Biscuits & Gravy
Two Egger
Veggie Omellet
Kids Menu
Lunch
Main Courses
Sides & Extras
Specials
BBQ Pork Ribs
Breakfast Buffet
Chicken Enchiladas
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
Chicken Hawaiian Sandwich
Coconut Prawns
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Dinner Buffet
Fish Sandwich
Fish Tacos (2)
French Toast, Strawberry Stuffed
Grilled Cheese & Soup
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Hamburger Steak
Lasagna
Leftover Buffet
Meatball Sub
Meatloaf
Patty Melt
Pork Verde Burrito
Prime Rib Dip
Prime Rib, 12 oz
School Buffet
School Chicken Strips
Shrimp Basket
Sirloin Tips
Soft-Shell Taco
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Taco Bar Buffet
Turkey Swiss Melt
Desserts
Behind the Counter
Advil
Alka Seltzer
Candy Bars
Cheddar Dog Chili
Chips
Chips & Nacho Cheese
Chips & Salsa
DayQuil
Jerky / Beef Stick
Juice-Large (Bar)
Juice-Small (Bar)
Pizza - 4 Meat
Pizza - Deluxe
Popcorn
Pulled Pork Sandwich W- Baked Beans
Sloppy Joes W-Potato Salad
Soft Pretzel & Nacho Cheese
Tums
Tylenol
Wine-to-go, Shatterproof Barefoot
Bottled Beer
Add Clamato
Add Tomato
Alaskan Amber
Alaskan Amber
Angry Orchard Cider
Big Sky Brewing IPA
Big Sky Brewing Moose Drool
Blue Moon Bottle
Bucket of Dom Beer (5 beers)
Budweiser
Budweiser Zero N/A
Coors Banquet Bottle
Coors Light
Corona
Guinness
Heineken
Heineken NA *Cans Available*
Import Bucket (5 beers)
Kokanee
Michelob Ultra
Mike's Hard Lemonade, Black Cherry
Mike's Hard Lemonade, Mango
Mike's Hard Lemonade, Original
Miller Lite
O'Doul's
Red Bridge Gluten Free
Smirnoff Ice Raspberry
Twisted Tea Light
Twisted Tea Original
Can Beer
Add Clamato
Add Tomato
Bucket of Dom Beer (5 beers)
Busch Light
Coors Banquet Can
Heineken NA
Import Bucket (5 beers)
Kalispell Brewing Cloudcroft IPA
Keystone Light
Pabst Blue Ribbon
Rainier
Rainier Hard Seltzer, Apple
Rainier Hard Seltzer, Huckleberry
Rainier Hard Seltzer, Lemon
Rebel Hard Coffee, Peppermint Mocha
Ultra Hard Seltzer Berry Hibiscus
Ultra Hard Seltzer Blueberrry Watermelon
Ultra Hard Seltzer Kiwi Lime
Ultra Hard Seltzer Strawberry Guava
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Mango
White Claw Raspberry
Champagne
Cocktails
Aviation Cocktail
2 oz Aviation Gin 1/4 oz Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur 1/4 oz Creme we Violette 1/2 oz fresh lemon juice Pour all ingredients into ice-filled shaker, shake & pour into rocks glass, add additional ice if needed. Garnish with a cherry. It's a strong drink so the ice should mellow it out a bit!
B52 Shot
1/3 oz Kahlua 1/3 oz Baileys 1/3 oz Grand Marnier In shot glass pour in Kahlua, then over back of spoon pour Baileys to layer, then layer on the Grand Marnier.
Big Bad John
1 1/2 oz Black Velvet 1 1/2 oz orange juice 7-Up Served in ice -filled rocks glass, garnish with orange slice.
Big Horn Old Fashioned
2 oz Big Horn Bourbon 1 tsp maraschino cherry juice 1/2 slice orange 1 maraschino cherry 2 dashes bitters In old-fashioned glass, muddle orange & cherry, add cherry juice, bitters & bourbon, stir & add ice.
Blackberry Spritz
1 1/4 oz Chambord 4 oz Pinot Grigio or Barefoot Chardonnay Fill wine glass half with ice, add Chambord & wine, top with soda water.
Bloody Caesar
1 1/2 oz well vodka Bloody Caesar mix 1/4 - 1/2 tsp horseradish upon request veggies on bamboo pick Build in ice filled pint glass, add vodka & top with Caesar mix & veggies
Bloody Mary
1 1/2 oz well vodka Bloody Mary mix 1/4 - 1/2 tsp horseradish upon request veggies on bamboo pick Build in ice filled pint glass, add vodka & top with Mary mix & veggies
Blow Job Shot
Canary
1 1/2 oz Captain Morgan rum Ginger ale Lemon juice Pour rum into ice-filled Collins glass, top with ginger ale & a squeeze of lemon juice, garnish with a lemon slice.
Cherry Limeade
2 oz Absolut Citron Limeade Grenadine In ice-filled rocks glass, pour in vodka & top with half limeade & half grenadine. Garnish with lime & a cherry.
Chocolate Cake Or German Chocolate Cake Shot
Chocolate Cake: 3/4 oz Absolut Citron 3/4 oz Frangelico Pour into single shot glass, serve with sugarcoated lemon slice. Or, for German Chocolate Cake: 1/2 oz Absolut Citron 1/2 oz Frangelico 1/2 oz Malibu Pour into single shot glass, serve with sugarcoated lemon slice.
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot
1 oz Fireball 1/2 Rumchata Pour into single shot glass.
Company Store
All well liquors: 1/2 oz vodka 1/2 oz gin 1/2 oz rum 1/2 oz triple sec Lemon juice Cola Into ice- filled pint glass, pour in all liquors, squeeze lemon juice, top with cola, garnish with lemon slice.
Cosmo
1 1/2 oz vodka (well) 1/2 oz triple sec 1/2 oz lime juice Splash of cranberry juice. Shake & strain into martini glass, garnish with lime.
Duck Fart
Fireball/Baileys Shot
3/4 shot Fireball 1/4 shot Baileys Pour in shot glass.
Fuzzy Moon
1 bottle Blue Moon 3/4 oz Peachtree Pour beer into pint glass, top with Peachtree.
Fuzzy Navel
1 1/2 oz peach schnapps Orange juice In ice-filled pint glass, add schnapps & top with orange juice.
Gold Digger
1 oz Malibu 1/2 oz Bacardi Light 1/2 oz Bacardi Gold 1/2 oz lime juice 1 oz pineapple juice Shake & pour into pint glass, fill with ice, top with 7-up, garnish with lime.
Good Morning Mimosa
Champagne served with a splash of juice.
Green Tea Drink
Green Tea Shot
Hi-C
Huckleberry Lemonade
1 1/2 oz huckleberry vodka Lemonade 1/4 oz huckleberry syrup Lemon & lime slice. In pint glass, muddle lemon & lime slices, add vodka, fill glass with ice, top with lemonade & drizzle with huckleberry syrup. Garnish with lemon slice.
Irish Car Bomb
3/4 oz Baileys Irish Cream 3/4 oz Jameson 1 bottle Guinness Pour liquors into shot glass, pour 3/4 Guinness into pint glass, serve & give remaining beer to customer.
Irish Trash Can
1/2 oz gin (well) 1/2 oz vodka (well) 1/2 oz rum (well) 1/2 oz Blue Curacao 1/2 oz Triple Sec Red Bull 8 oz can Build in pintbglass filled only half with ice, add liquor, then turn over open Red Bull can into glass, add straw.
Jager Bomb
Jello Shot Syringe
Jolly Rancher
3/4 oz flavored pucker 3/4 oz vodka Top with 1/2 sour & 1/2 7-up, in ice-filled pint glass.
Jolly Rancher-Raspberri
1 oz Absolut Raspberri 1/2 oz Peachtree schnapps 7-up Lemon slice Build in ice-filled pint glass, garnish with lemon.
Kamikaze Shooter
1 1/2 oz well vodka 1/2 oz triple sec Splash of Rose's Lime Juice Shake & strain into large shot glass.
Lemon Drop Martini
2 oz Absolut Citron 3/4 oz triple sec 3/4 oz simple syrup Juice from 1/2 lemon Sugared lemon slice Add all ingredients to ice-filled shaker, shake & strain into sugar-rimmed martini glass, or into large shot glass, garnish with sugared lemon slice.
Long Island Ice Tea
1/2 oz well vodka 1/2 oz well tequila 1/2 oz well gin 1/2 oz well rum 1/2 oz triple sec 1/2 oz lemon juice Cola to top off Add all ingredients to ice-filled pint glass, top with cola.
Margarita
Mojito
Mountain Mama Huckleberry Drop Martini
Nerds
Peach Press
Peppermint Patty Shot
3/4 oz Mr Boston Peppermint Schnapps 3/4 oz Creme we Cacao Pour into single shot glass.
Raspberri Lemonade
Red Headed Slut
Rimrock Mule
Sex On The Beach
Sex On The Beach-Creamy
Skrewball Peanut Butter Martini
Smith & Wesson
Strawberry Daquiri
Tequila Sunrise
1 1/2 oz tequila Orange juice Grenadine Pour tequila into ice-filled rocks glass, top with orange juice & a drizzle of grenadine, garnish with an orange slice & a cherry.
Tom Collins
Ursula
Vegas Bomb
1/2 oz Crown Royal 1/4 oz Peach Schnapps 1/2 oz drain juice 8 oz Red Bull In shot glass, combine Crown, Schnapps & cranberry juice. Pour Red Bull into tall glass & serve together.
Washinton Apple
White Russian
Draft Beer
Add Bloddy Mary Mix
Add Bloody Caesar Mix
Add Clamato
Add Tomato
Big Sky Summer Honey
Coors Light Draft
Highlander Strange Haze IPA
Katabatic Blonde
Kettlehouse Cold Smoke
Pitcher - Coors Light
Pitcher - Cold Smoke
Pitcher - PBR
Pitcher - Seasonal Draft Blonde
Pitcher - Strange Haze IPA
Pitcher - Summer Honey
PBR Draft (Lanes)
Halloween Cocktails
L
Beverages (Copy)
Canned Soda
Cock & Bull Ginger Beer
Coffee
Flavored Tea, Large
Flavored Tea, Small
Hot Cocoa
Hot Tea
Ice (bagged)
Iced Tea
Juice, Large
Juice, Small
Lemonade
Liquid Ice
Milk, Large
Milk, Small
Pop
Red Bull 8 Oz
Red Bull 12 Oz
Pitcher off gun
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Our restaurant is part of a larger complex, including 25 hotel rooms, a bar with gaming machines and a large outdoor deck, a bowling alley and an RV Park. One can stay here and not have to go elsewhere for entertainment for the duration of their stay.
6 Rimrock Lane, 4946 MT-200, Thompson Falls, MT 59873