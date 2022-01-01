Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rimrock Lodge 6 Rimrock Lane, 4946 MT-200

review star

No reviews yet

6 Rimrock Lane, 4946 MT-200

Thompson Falls, MT 59873

Appetizers

Buffalo Sticks

$6.95

Chicken Gizzards

$6.95

Chips & Nacho Cheese

$6.95Out of stock

Chips & Salsa

$6.95Out of stock

Finger Steaks

$6.95

French Fries

$6.95

Green Bean Fries

$6.95

Mushrooms

$6.95

Onion Rings

$6.95

Pot Stickers

$6.95

Rimrock Chips

$6.95

Sampler Platter

$16.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.95

Tater Tots

$6.95

Zucchini Sticks

$6.95

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coffee

$1.50

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$1.50

Hot Tea

$1.50

Large Milk

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Pure Leaf Tea

$3.00

Dole Juice

$2.50

Lotus

$5.00

Italian Soda

$4.00

Breakfast

1 Pancake

$3.95

2 Pancakes

$5.95

1 Slice French Toast

$4.95

2 Slices French Toast

$5.95

3 Slices French Toast

$6.95

2 Egg Omellet

$11.95

2 Egg Omellet, No HB

$7.95

2 Egg Omellet, no HB, no Toast

$3.00

3 Egg Omellet

$12.95

6oz Sirloin

$15.95

Breakfast Burrito

$7.95

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.95

Cheese Omellet

$5.50

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$12.95

Denver Omellet

$7.75

Eggs Benedict

$10.95

Half Order Eggs Benedict

$5.95

Mexican Scrambler

$11.95

One Egger

$8.95

Rimrock Plate

$9.95

Single Biscuit & Gravy

$8.95

Two Biscuits & Gravy

$10.95

Two Egger

$10.95

Veggie Omellet

$8.95

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets

$5.95

Kids Fish & Chips

$5.95

Whole Grilled Cheese

$6.95

1/2 Grilled American Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Lunch

Beef Quesadilla, Half Order

$9.95

Chicken Quesadilla, Full Order

$12.95

Chicken Strips

$10.95

Fish & Chips

$11.95

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.95

Main Courses

8 oz. Tenderloin Steak

$22.95

8 oz. Grilled Chicken Breast

$15.95

12 oz. Chicken Fried Steak

$16.95

Hot Roast Beef Plate

$13.75

Cod Fillet

$14.95

Salads

Chef Salad

$12.95

Taco Salad

$12.95

Side Salad

$5.95

Prime Rib Salad

$13.95

Sandwiches

BLT

$10.95+

French Dip

$12.95+

Rimrock Club

$12.95+

Turkey Berry Sandwich

$12.95+

Sides & Extras

Baked Potato

$3.00

Egg

$0.75

Extra Dressings

$0.50

Fruit Cup

$1.00

Hash Browns

Hollendaise Sauce

$1.95

Hot Cereal

$5.25

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.00

Mashed Potato - No Gravy

$3.00

Mashed Potato w/ Gravy

$4.00

Side Of Gravy

$1.95

Sides Of Meat

$1.95+

Sryup

$0.50

Toast

$1.00

Wild Rice

$4.00

Cheese

$1.00

Queso Meats

$1.50

Soup

Soup, Bowl

$4.95

Soup, Cup

$3.25

Specials

BBQ Pork Ribs

$22.95Out of stock

Breakfast Buffet

$10.95Out of stock

Chicken Enchiladas

$14.95Out of stock

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Hawaiian Sandwich

$13.95

Coconut Prawns

$18.95

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Dinner Buffet

$15.95Out of stock

Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Fish Tacos (2)

$7.50

French Toast, Strawberry Stuffed

$10.95

Grilled Cheese & Soup

$8.95

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.95

Hamburger Steak

$15.95

Lasagna

$13.95Out of stock

Leftover Buffet

$7.00Out of stock

Meatball Sub

$10.95

Meatloaf

$12.95

Patty Melt

$10.00

Pork Verde Burrito

$15.95Out of stock

Prime Rib Dip

$13.95

Prime Rib, 12 oz

$26.95

School Buffet

$10.00Out of stock

School Chicken Strips

$10.00Out of stock

Shrimp Basket

$10.00

Sirloin Tips

$15.95

Soft-Shell Taco

$4.50

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$13.95

Taco Bar Buffet

$12.95Out of stock

Turkey Swiss Melt

$10.95

Desserts

One Scoop Plain

$2.00

Two Scoops Plain

$2.50

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.95

Root-beer Float

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.75

Behind the Counter

Advil

$1.50

Alka Seltzer

$3.00

Candy Bars

$1.50

Cheddar Dog Chili

$4.95Out of stock

Chips

$1.50

Chips & Nacho Cheese

$6.95

Chips & Salsa

$6.95

DayQuil

$3.00

Jerky / Beef Stick

$1.50

Juice-Large (Bar)

$3.00

Juice-Small (Bar)

$1.75

Pizza - 4 Meat

$16.95

Pizza - Deluxe

$16.95

Popcorn

$1.50

Pulled Pork Sandwich W- Baked Beans

$9.95Out of stock

Sloppy Joes W-Potato Salad

$8.95Out of stock

Soft Pretzel & Nacho Cheese

$2.50

Tums

$3.00

Tylenol

$1.50

Wine-to-go, Shatterproof Barefoot

$4.00

Bottled Beer

Add Clamato

$0.25

Add Tomato

$0.25
Alaskan Amber

Alaskan Amber

$3.50

Alaskan Amber

Angry Orchard Cider

Angry Orchard Cider

$3.50
Big Sky Brewing IPA

Big Sky Brewing IPA

$3.50
Big Sky Brewing Moose Drool

Big Sky Brewing Moose Drool

$3.50

Blue Moon Bottle

$3.50

Bucket of Dom Beer (5 beers)

$13.00
Budweiser

Budweiser

$3.25
Budweiser Zero N/A

Budweiser Zero N/A

$3.25
Coors Banquet Bottle

Coors Banquet Bottle

$3.25
Coors Light

Coors Light

$3.25
Corona

Corona

$3.50
Guinness

Guinness

$3.50
Heineken

Heineken

$3.50
Heineken NA *Cans Available*

Heineken NA *Cans Available*

$3.50Out of stock

Import Bucket (5 beers)

$14.00
Kokanee

Kokanee

$3.25
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$3.25
Mike's Hard Lemonade, Black Cherry

Mike's Hard Lemonade, Black Cherry

$3.50
Mike's Hard Lemonade, Mango

Mike's Hard Lemonade, Mango

$3.50
Mike's Hard Lemonade, Original

Mike's Hard Lemonade, Original

$3.50
Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$3.25

O'Doul's

$3.25
Red Bridge Gluten Free

Red Bridge Gluten Free

$3.50
Smirnoff Ice Raspberry

Smirnoff Ice Raspberry

$3.50
Twisted Tea Light

Twisted Tea Light

$3.50
Twisted Tea Original

Twisted Tea Original

$3.50

Can Beer

Add Clamato

$0.25

Add Tomato

$0.25

Bucket of Dom Beer (5 beers)

$13.00
Busch Light

Busch Light

$3.25
Coors Banquet Can

Coors Banquet Can

$3.25

Heineken NA

$3.50

Import Bucket (5 beers)

$14.00

Kalispell Brewing Cloudcroft IPA

$3.50
Keystone Light

Keystone Light

$3.25
Pabst Blue Ribbon

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.25
Rainier

Rainier

$3.25
Rainier Hard Seltzer, Apple

Rainier Hard Seltzer, Apple

$3.50
Rainier Hard Seltzer, Huckleberry

Rainier Hard Seltzer, Huckleberry

$3.50
Rainier Hard Seltzer, Lemon

Rainier Hard Seltzer, Lemon

$3.50
Rebel Hard Coffee, Peppermint Mocha

Rebel Hard Coffee, Peppermint Mocha

$5.25Out of stock

Ultra Hard Seltzer Berry Hibiscus

$3.50

Ultra Hard Seltzer Blueberrry Watermelon

$3.50Out of stock

Ultra Hard Seltzer Kiwi Lime

$3.50

Ultra Hard Seltzer Strawberry Guava

$3.50
White Claw Black Cherry

White Claw Black Cherry

$3.50
White Claw Mango

White Claw Mango

$3.50
White Claw Raspberry

White Claw Raspberry

$3.50

Champagne

Barefoot Bubbly Cuvee

$5.75

Cooks-Brut

$4.00Out of stock

Cupcake Prosecco

$6.75

Cooks-Brut, 1.5L Bottle

$20.00

Cocktails

Aviation Cocktail

$7.75

2 oz Aviation Gin 1/4 oz Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur 1/4 oz Creme we Violette 1/2 oz fresh lemon juice Pour all ingredients into ice-filled shaker, shake & pour into rocks glass, add additional ice if needed. Garnish with a cherry. It's a strong drink so the ice should mellow it out a bit!

B52 Shot

$5.25

1/3 oz Kahlua 1/3 oz Baileys 1/3 oz Grand Marnier In shot glass pour in Kahlua, then over back of spoon pour Baileys to layer, then layer on the Grand Marnier.

Big Bad John

$4.75

1 1/2 oz Black Velvet 1 1/2 oz orange juice 7-Up Served in ice -filled rocks glass, garnish with orange slice.

Big Horn Old Fashioned

$6.50

2 oz Big Horn Bourbon 1 tsp maraschino cherry juice 1/2 slice orange 1 maraschino cherry 2 dashes bitters In old-fashioned glass, muddle orange & cherry, add cherry juice, bitters & bourbon, stir & add ice.

Blackberry Spritz

$8.00

1 1/4 oz Chambord 4 oz Pinot Grigio or Barefoot Chardonnay Fill wine glass half with ice, add Chambord & wine, top with soda water.

Bloody Caesar

$6.75

1 1/2 oz well vodka Bloody Caesar mix 1/4 - 1/2 tsp horseradish upon request veggies on bamboo pick Build in ice filled pint glass, add vodka & top with Caesar mix & veggies

Bloody Mary

$6.75

1 1/2 oz well vodka Bloody Mary mix 1/4 - 1/2 tsp horseradish upon request veggies on bamboo pick Build in ice filled pint glass, add vodka & top with Mary mix & veggies

Blow Job Shot

$4.50

Canary

$4.00

1 1/2 oz Captain Morgan rum Ginger ale Lemon juice Pour rum into ice-filled Collins glass, top with ginger ale & a squeeze of lemon juice, garnish with a lemon slice.

Cherry Limeade

$5.50

2 oz Absolut Citron Limeade Grenadine In ice-filled rocks glass, pour in vodka & top with half limeade & half grenadine. Garnish with lime & a cherry.

Chocolate Cake Or German Chocolate Cake Shot

$4.25

Chocolate Cake: 3/4 oz Absolut Citron 3/4 oz Frangelico Pour into single shot glass, serve with sugarcoated lemon slice. Or, for German Chocolate Cake: 1/2 oz Absolut Citron 1/2 oz Frangelico 1/2 oz Malibu Pour into single shot glass, serve with sugarcoated lemon slice.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot

$4.00

1 oz Fireball 1/2 Rumchata Pour into single shot glass.

Company Store

$8.25

All well liquors: 1/2 oz vodka 1/2 oz gin 1/2 oz rum 1/2 oz triple sec Lemon juice Cola Into ice- filled pint glass, pour in all liquors, squeeze lemon juice, top with cola, garnish with lemon slice.

Cosmo

$5.50

1 1/2 oz vodka (well) 1/2 oz triple sec 1/2 oz lime juice Splash of cranberry juice. Shake & strain into martini glass, garnish with lime.

Duck Fart

$3.75

Fireball/Baileys Shot

$4.25

3/4 shot Fireball 1/4 shot Baileys Pour in shot glass.

Fuzzy Moon

$5.00

1 bottle Blue Moon 3/4 oz Peachtree Pour beer into pint glass, top with Peachtree.

Fuzzy Navel

$3.75

1 1/2 oz peach schnapps Orange juice In ice-filled pint glass, add schnapps & top with orange juice.

Gold Digger

$7.50

1 oz Malibu 1/2 oz Bacardi Light 1/2 oz Bacardi Gold 1/2 oz lime juice 1 oz pineapple juice Shake & pour into pint glass, fill with ice, top with 7-up, garnish with lime.

Good Morning Mimosa

$4.75

Champagne served with a splash of juice.

Green Tea Drink

$6.00

Green Tea Shot

$4.50

Hi-C

$4.75

Huckleberry Lemonade

$4.25

1 1/2 oz huckleberry vodka Lemonade 1/4 oz huckleberry syrup Lemon & lime slice. In pint glass, muddle lemon & lime slices, add vodka, fill glass with ice, top with lemonade & drizzle with huckleberry syrup. Garnish with lemon slice.

Irish Car Bomb

$7.75

3/4 oz Baileys Irish Cream 3/4 oz Jameson 1 bottle Guinness Pour liquors into shot glass, pour 3/4 Guinness into pint glass, serve & give remaining beer to customer.

Irish Trash Can

$10.00

1/2 oz gin (well) 1/2 oz vodka (well) 1/2 oz rum (well) 1/2 oz Blue Curacao 1/2 oz Triple Sec Red Bull 8 oz can Build in pintbglass filled only half with ice, add liquor, then turn over open Red Bull can into glass, add straw.

Jager Bomb

$4.50

Jello Shot Syringe

$1.50

Jolly Rancher

$3.50

3/4 oz flavored pucker 3/4 oz vodka Top with 1/2 sour & 1/2 7-up, in ice-filled pint glass.

Jolly Rancher-Raspberri

$4.50

1 oz Absolut Raspberri 1/2 oz Peachtree schnapps 7-up Lemon slice Build in ice-filled pint glass, garnish with lemon.

Kamikaze Shooter

$3.50

1 1/2 oz well vodka 1/2 oz triple sec Splash of Rose's Lime Juice Shake & strain into large shot glass.

Lemon Drop Martini

$4.50

2 oz Absolut Citron 3/4 oz triple sec 3/4 oz simple syrup Juice from 1/2 lemon Sugared lemon slice Add all ingredients to ice-filled shaker, shake & strain into sugar-rimmed martini glass, or into large shot glass, garnish with sugared lemon slice.

Long Island Ice Tea

$8.25

1/2 oz well vodka 1/2 oz well tequila 1/2 oz well gin 1/2 oz well rum 1/2 oz triple sec 1/2 oz lemon juice Cola to top off Add all ingredients to ice-filled pint glass, top with cola.

Margarita

$7.50

Mojito

$4.50

Mountain Mama Huckleberry Drop Martini

$5.25

Nerds

$5.00

Peach Press

$4.50

Peppermint Patty Shot

$3.00

3/4 oz Mr Boston Peppermint Schnapps 3/4 oz Creme we Cacao Pour into single shot glass.

Raspberri Lemonade

$4.75

Red Headed Slut

$3.50

Rimrock Mule

$6.25

Sex On The Beach

$3.50

Sex On The Beach-Creamy

$3.75

Skrewball Peanut Butter Martini

$7.25

Smith & Wesson

$4.75

Strawberry Daquiri

$5.75

Tequila Sunrise

$4.00

1 1/2 oz tequila Orange juice Grenadine Pour tequila into ice-filled rocks glass, top with orange juice & a drizzle of grenadine, garnish with an orange slice & a cherry.

Tom Collins

$3.75

Ursula

$4.75

Vegas Bomb

$5.00

1/2 oz Crown Royal 1/4 oz Peach Schnapps 1/2 oz drain juice 8 oz Red Bull In shot glass, combine Crown, Schnapps & cranberry juice. Pour Red Bull into tall glass & serve together.

Washinton Apple

$4.00

White Russian

$5.75

Draft Beer

Add Bloddy Mary Mix

$0.50

Add Bloody Caesar Mix

$0.50

Add Clamato

$0.25

Add Tomato

$0.25
Big Sky Summer Honey

Big Sky Summer Honey

$4.00Out of stock
Coors Light Draft

Coors Light Draft

$3.25
Highlander Strange Haze IPA

Highlander Strange Haze IPA

$4.00
Katabatic Blonde

Katabatic Blonde

$4.00
Kettlehouse Cold Smoke

Kettlehouse Cold Smoke

$4.00

Pitcher - Coors Light

$11.50

Pitcher - Cold Smoke

$14.50

Pitcher - PBR

$11.50

Pitcher - Seasonal Draft Blonde

$14.50Out of stock

Pitcher - Strange Haze IPA

$14.50

Pitcher - Summer Honey

$14.50

PBR Draft (Lanes)

$3.25

Halloween Cocktails

Dark & Stormy

$6.25

Drunk Ghost

$8.50

Halloween Jello Syringe

$1.50

Purple People Eater

$6.00

Vampire's Kiss

$8.00

Wasted Witch

$8.00

Witch's Brew

$7.25

L

Brandy

$3.25+

Gin

$3.50+

Liqueurs & Cordials

$4.50+

Mixer

$1.00

Rum

$3.50+

Schnapps

$3.00+

Scotch & Bourbon

$5.00+

Tequila

$4.75+

Vodka

$3.50+

Whiskey

$4.75+

Mimosa

Barefoot Bubbly Cuvee

$6.50

Cooks-Brut

$5.50

Cupcake Prosecco

$7.50

Wine

14 Hands-by the glass

14 Hands-by the glass

$5.00+

Barefoot

$4.00+

Bota Box

$4.00+

Bottles

$19.00+

Beverages (Copy)

Canned Soda

$1.50

Cock & Bull Ginger Beer

$2.00

Coffee

$1.50

Flavored Tea, Large

$2.00

Flavored Tea, Small

$1.50

Hot Cocoa

$1.50

Hot Tea

$1.50

Ice (bagged)

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Juice, Large

$3.00

Juice, Small

$1.75

Lemonade

$1.50

Liquid Ice

$2.00

Milk, Large

$2.50

Milk, Small

$1.50

Pop

$3.00

Red Bull 8 Oz

$2.00

Red Bull 12 Oz

$3.00Out of stock

Pitcher off gun

$6.00

Air Fryer

Chicken Strips

$12.45

Tator tots

$7.50

Onion Rings

$7.50

Fish & chips

$13.45

French Fries

$7.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our restaurant is part of a larger complex, including 25 hotel rooms, a bar with gaming machines and a large outdoor deck, a bowling alley and an RV Park. One can stay here and not have to go elsewhere for entertainment for the duration of their stay.

Location

6 Rimrock Lane, 4946 MT-200, Thompson Falls, MT 59873

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
