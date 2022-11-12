Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Sandwiches

Rincon Argentino - Boulder

1,003 Reviews

$

2525 Arapahoe Ave

A05

Boulder, CO 80302

Order Again

Popular Items

#1 Tradicional
#3 Gaucho
#9 Jamón Y Queso

Empanadas

#1 Tradicional

$4.85

#2 Carne Picante

$4.85

#3 Gaucho

$4.85

#4 Criolla

$4.85

#5 Pollo

$4.85

#6 Pollo Picante

$4.85

#7 Pollo De Chorizo

$4.85

#8 Pollo Barbacoa

$4.85

#9 Jamón Y Queso

$4.85

#10 Caprese

$4.85

#11 Espinaca

$4.85

#12 Patagonia

$4.85

#13 Queso Y Cebolla

$4.85

#14 Hongos

$4.85

#15 Choclo

$4.85

BREAKFAST

$4.85Out of stock

Gluten Free Tartas

#28 Gaucho Gluten-free Pie

$8.20

#29 Pollo Gluten-free Pie

$8.20

#30 Espinaca Gluten-free Pie

$8.20

#31 Pollo Picante Gluten-free Pie

$8.20

-------------------

Sandwiches

#19 Milanesa De Pollo Sandwich

$13.60

Chicken milanesa with lettuce, tomato and chimichurri

#20 Milanesa De Carne Sandwich

$13.60

#21 Milanesa Napolitana Sandwich

$14.20

#22 Lomito Sandwich

$12.10

#23 Lomito Completo Sandwich

$13.45

#24 Choripán Sandwich

$11.00

#25 Tostado Sandwich

$8.20

#26 Vegetarian Tostado Sandwich

$8.20

-------------------

Salads / Sides

Ensalada Mixta

$3.75

Ensalada De Palmito

$5.50

Ensalada Mixta c/ Pollo

$11.00

Ensalada Mixta c/ Pollo Picante

$11.00

BOULDER CHIPS

$2.50

-------------------

Salsas

Extra Chimichurri

$0.60

Extra Salsa Verde

$0.60

Extra Asado Sauce

$0.60

Extra 8oz Chimichurri

$4.75

Extra 8oz Salsa Verde

$4.75

Extra 8oz Asado Sauce

$4.75

16oz Chimi Jar

$9.95

-------------------

Zero-Waste Takeout

Pack in Repeater Reusables!

Download Repeater (www.eatrepeater.com) and get your meal packed in reusable instead of single-use boxes. YOU MUST ENTER YOUR 5-DIGIT REPEATER ID BELOW IN THE SPECIAL REQUESTS SECTION.

Sweet Empanada Sampler

Mini sweet empanada sampler

$6.85

Beer

Quilmes- Argentina

$4.60

Imperial - Costa Rica

$4.60Out of stock

Birra Moretti- Italy

$4.60Out of stock

Red Stripe- Jamaca

$4.60Out of stock

Upslope Citra Pale Ale

$4.60

Upslope Craft Lager

$4.60

Avery IPA

$4.60Out of stock

Avery White Rascal

$4.60

Stone Delicious IPA

$4.60

Left Hand Sawtooth

$4.60Out of stock

90 Shillings Odell

$4.60Out of stock

Avery Island Rascal

$4.60Out of stock

Cider- Hopped- local

$4.50Out of stock

Milk Stout

$4.75

Avery Ellie's Brown

$4.60

Cider- Stem- Off dry

$4.60

Left hand SOUR Wheels Gose

$4.60

Upslope Snow melt seltzer

$4.60

Boulevard unfiltered wheat beer

$4.60

Wine

Btl LA Linda Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

Btl Alamos Malbec

$30.00

Btl Astica Torrontes

$30.00

Canned Beverages

San Pellegrino

$2.75

Cononut Water

$2.50

Perrier Sparkling water

$2.75

Mott's Apple juice

$1.40

Rosa De Jamaica Sparkling Juice

$4.50

Jugo de Pina

$4.50Out of stock

Jugo de Mango

$4.50Out of stock

Panna/Fiji water

$2.75

Mate

16oz Iced Mate

$2.10

24oz Iced Mate

$2.50

16oz Iced Terere (Mate, Orange Juice, Mint, Agave)

$2.10

24oz Iced Terere (Mate, Orange Juice, Mint, Agave)

$2.50

Terere Bottle

$4.50

Dessert

Alfajor

$3.50

Flan

$4.75

Pasta Frola

$4.75

Gluten-Free Cheesecake

$5.25

-------------------

Alfajor Havanna

$3.50Out of stock

Alfajor Havana caja

$21.00Out of stock

Alfajor 4 pack

$12.40

Alfajor de chocolate

$4.00

Alfajor Choco 4 pack

$14.50

YERBA MATE

5 lb bag Yerba Mate

$29.90

Amanda 1kg

$22.95Out of stock

Bombilla mate straw stainless steel

$26.50

Canarias 1kg

$22.95Out of stock

Canarias Serena 1 kg

$17.25

Cruz de Malta 500g

$11.50Out of stock

Kraus Organica 500g

$12.50Out of stock

Mate Cocido

$9.99

Rosamonte Mate Kit

$59.00

Nobleza Gaucha 1kg

$17.25Out of stock

Playadito 1 kg

$17.25Out of stock

Rosamonte 1kg

$22.95

Rosamonte 500g SUAVE

$11.50Out of stock

Rosamonte 500g TRADICIONAL

$11.50

Rosamonte Suave 1kg

$22.95Out of stock

Terma- Argentina Thermos

$24.50Out of stock

Mate Cuero/Vidrio

$35.00Out of stock

Mate Pipore Con Palo

$22.95Out of stock

Mate Pampa Kit

$28.50

Taragui mate kit

$14.50

IMPORTED FOOD PRODUCTS

Dulce de Leche San Ignacio

$17.50

Dulce de Leche-La Serenisima

$10.50

Membrillo- Canned Quince Paste

$13.50

Argentine Chorizo- 5 pack

$15.00

Frozen Morcilla (Blood Sausage)

$15.00

MERCHANDISING

Beer Glass 12oz

$6.50

Kids t-shirt

$8.00

Bike Jersey

$75.00

Rincon Hat

$11.50

Mens t-shirt (small)

$11.50

Mens t-shirt (medium)

$11.50

Mens t-shirt (large)

$11.50

Mens t-shirt (XL)

$11.50

Mens t-shirt (XXL)

$11.50

Womens t-shirt (small)

$11.50

Womens t-shirt (medium)

$11.50

Womens t-shirt (large)

$11.50

Womens t-shirt (XL)

$11.50

Beer glass 24oz

$8.50

Junior t-shirt

$11.50

FROZEN EMPANADAS- 6 pack

#1 Frozen Tradicional 6 pack

$26.50

#2 Frozen Carne Picante 6 pack

$26.50

#3 Frozen Gaucho 6 pack

$26.50

#4 Frozen Criolla 6 pack

$26.50

#5 Frozen Pollo 6 pack

$26.50

#6 Frozen Pollo Picante 6 pack

$26.50

#7 Frozen Chorizo de Pollo 6 pack

$26.50

#8 Frozen Pollo BBQ 6 pack

$26.50

#9 Frozen Jamon y Queso 6 pack

$26.50

#10 Frozen Caprese 6 pack

$26.50

#11 Frozen Espinaca 6 pack

$26.50

#12 Frozen Patagonia 6 pack

$26.50

#13 Frozen Queso y Cebolla 6 pack

$26.50

#14 Frozen Hongos 6 pack

$26.50

#15 Frozen Choclo 6 pack

$26.50

Frozen Mixed Meat 6 pack

$26.50

Frozen Mixed Veggie 6 pack

$26.50
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wood stone empanadas, steak sandwiches & other Argentinian eats in a colorful and authentic environment.

Website

Location

2525 Arapahoe Ave, A05, Boulder, CO 80302

Directions

