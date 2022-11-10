Rincón Azteca
4859 W Roosevelt Rd
Cicero, IL 60804
Bundles
Taco Dinner
Three tacos. Served with your choice of meat.
Chilaquiles con 2 Huevos Estrellados
Tortilla con chips sautéed in your choice of sauce topped with sour cream, onion your choice of thin cecina or two eggs.
Chilaquiles con Cecina
Chilaquiles in your choice of sauce with side of cecina,topped with sour cream, cheese and onion.
Breakfast
Huevos con chorizo y papa
Two scrambled eggs with potatoes and Mexican sausage. Served with rice and beans.
Huevos aporreados
Two scrambled eggs with thin steak and choice of red or green sauce. Served with rice and beans
Dos Huevos al gusto
Served with potatoes and beans
Desayuno Rincon Azteca
Two per easy eggs with half grilled steak. Served with rice and beans.
Huevos Campesinos
Two scrambled eggs sauteed with chile de arbol sauce and whole beans. Served with rice and beans.
Huevos Teloloapenses
Two scrambled eggs sauteed in mole sauce with slices of cheese on the side. Served with rice and beans.
Desayuno Fortachon
Two scrambled eggs, half grilled steak with onions, mushrooms and potatoes. Served with rice and beans.
Huevos con chorizo a la mexicana
Two scrambled eggs with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños and Mexican sausage. Served with rice and beans.
Huevos Toluquenos
Two eggs over easy on a tortilla topped with cactus slices, mexican sausage and green sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Omelette
Omelette with Jamon, Rajas y queso.
Huevos a la cazuela
Two scrambled eggs sauteed in chile de arbol sauce with pork skin. Served with rice and beans.
Mollletes con chorizo o tocino.
Two slices of bread with beans topped with melted cheese and choice of bacon or Mexican sausage.
Machacado a La Mexicana
Two scrambled eggs with dried cecina, tomato, onions and jalapeños. Served with rice and beans.
Desayuno Mi ranchito
Two scrambled eggs with corn, Mexican zucchini, black beans, bacon and sautéed in chile de arbol sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Huevos Tarascos
Two over easy eggs on a tortilla topped with ham, cheese and green sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Desayuno a la brava
Two over easy eggs with half grilled steak with green salsa brave, melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Desayuno poblano
Eggs without yolk, served with a side of grilled chicken, potatoes and whole brown beans.
Huevos con Espinacas
Eggs without yolk and spinach, served with a side of grilled chicken,potatoes and whole brown beans.
Molletes regulares
Two slices of bread with beans topped with melted cheese and pico de gallo.
Chilaquiles con 2 Huevos estrellados
Tortilla corn chips sauteed in your choice of sauce. Topped with sour cream, onion.
Chilaquiles con Cecina
Tortilla corn chips sauteed in your choice of sauce. Topped with sour cream, onion. With Skirt steak.
Chilaquiles con Arrachera
Tortilla corn chips sauteed in your choice of sauce. Topped with sour cream, onion. With grilled steak
Chilaquiles en crema chipotle
Tortilla corn chips sauteed in Chipotle sauce. Topped with sour cream, onion. With Skirt steak.
Chilaquiles de mole con pollo
Tortilla corn chips sauteed in mole sauce. Topped with sour cream, onion. With chicken.
Chilaquiles con espinacas
Tortilla corn chips sauteed in your choice of sauce. Topped with sour cream, onion and spinach.
Appetizers
Guacamole Lg
Contains tomato,onion, cilantro.
Combination de botanitas
Two sopes with cheese, four chicken wings, four rolled fried tacos stuffed with chicken, grilled cheese and a side of guacamole.
Queso Fundido con Chorizo
Melted cheese with Mexican sausage.
Nachos
Tortilla chips, topped with beans, guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños and melted cheese. Regular options does not contain meat.
Chicken wings
Twelve pieces with diablo hot sauce.
Seafood Appetizers
Cocktails
Seafood
Camarones a la diabla
Shrimp simmered in a very hot sauce.
Langostinos al mojo de ajo o al ajillo.
7 prawns cooked in garlic of guajillo sauce.
Filete a la plancha o al mojo de ajo
Fish filet grilled or cooked in garlic sauce.
Mojarra frita o al mojo de ajo
Tilapia fried or in garlic sauce.
Filet Rincon Azteca
Fish filet sautéed in sauce.
Arroz con mariscos
Rice with a mix of seafood.
Camarones empalizados
Breaded shrimp.
Huachinango frito o al mojo de ajo
Red snapper fried or in garlic sauce.
Camarones al ajillo
Shrimp sautéed with guajillo sauce.
Filete de Pescado a la diabla
Fish filet in a very spicy sauce.
Filete empanizado
Breaded fish filet.
Mariscada estilo Acapulco
Shrimp, octopus, calamari and imitation lobster. Served with sauce.
Camarones a la plancha
Camarones al mojo de jo
Fish filet in garlic sauce.
Fajitas de cameron
Shrimp fajitas.
Chicken
Pechuga empanizada
Breaded chicken breast.
Pechuga de pollo a la tampiquena
Grilled chicken breast with 1 green cheese enchilada. Served with rice, beans and guacamole.
Pollo en mole
Chicken simmered in mole sauce.
Combination Azteca
Chicken breast, cecina, mexican sausage, cactus slices and molcajete sauce.
Pechuga sureña al chipotle
Chicken breast with poblano pepper slices in chipotle sauce.
Fajitas de pollo
Chicken fajitas
Pechuga Campestre
Chicken breast with cactus slices, beans, cheese and green sauce.
Pechuga Rancherita
Chicken breast with black beans, corn, bacon, zucchini. Sauteed in chile de arbol sauce.
Pechuga Rincon Azteca
Chicken breast with molacjete sauce and melted cheese.
Pechuga la Sabrosita
Chicken breast with blank beans, pork skin,cilantro in Chile de arbol sauce.
Pechuga a la parilla
Grilled chicken breast.
Pechuga india con champiñones
Grilled chicken breast sauteed in a spicy red sauce topped with mushrooms.
Soups
Caldo de pollo rojo
chicken soup with red sauce.
Caldo de pollo blanco
Chicken soup
Birria de chivo en consome
Goat broth.
Caldo de Mariscos
Seafood soup.
Caldo mixto
Fish and shrimp soup with vegetables.
Caldo de camarón
Shrimp soup with vegetables.
Caldo de pescado
Fish soup with vegetables
Steak
Carne campestre
Grilled steak with cactus slice, beans cheese and green sauce.
Cecina estilo Guerrero
Cecina served with a side of pico de gallo, guacamole and brown beans.
Carne a la tampiquna
Grilled steak and one green cheese enchilada. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole.
Chiles rellenos
Stuffed poblano peppers filled with cheese and your choice of sauce.
Lomo de res en chile de arbol
Ribey steak simmered in chile de arbol sauce.
Carne Rincon Azteca
Grilled steak topped with molcajete sauce and melted cheese.
Arrachera la sabrosita
Grilled steak sauteed in chile de arbol sauce with pork skins, black beans and cilantro.
Carne Asada a la parilla
Costillas de res en salsa verde
Costillas de res en salsa roja
Costillas de res en salsa de molcajete
Costillas de res a la parilla
Arrachera rancherita
Grilled steak with black beans, corn Mexican zucchini and bacon sauteed in chile de arbol sauce.
Fajitas de res
Steak fajitas
Carne india con champinones
Grilled steak with mushrooms and a red hot sauce.
Our grill
Combinacion Mar Y Sol
Half grilled steak, chicken,3 shrimps topped with slices of cactus and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Combinacion de carnes
Cecina, chicken, beef ribs, Mexican sausage. Served with rice and beans. Feeds 1 person
Parrilla de carnes
Grilled steak, chicken, beef ribs, Mexican sausage,cecina. Topped off with cactus slices and cheese. Served with rice and beans. Feeds 3 people.
Parrillada Mixta
Grilled mixed seafood and steak combo. Served with rice and beans. Feeds 3 people.
Parrillada de Mariscos
Fish, Shrimp, octopus, calamari and crab combination. Topped off with cactus slices and cheese. Served with rice and beans. Feeds 3 people.
Combinacion mar y tierra
Half grilled steak,shrimp with cheese and potates. Served with rice and beans.
Pastas
Salads
Drinks
Skillets
Skirt steak skillet
Served with potatoes, mushrooms, bell pepper, onion,chihuahua cheese and two sunny side up or scrambled eggs
Chicken Skillet
Served with potatoes, mushrooms,bell peppers, onion,chihuahua cheese. Served with two eggs of your choosing.
Mexican sausage skillet
Served with potatoes, mushrooms,bell peppers, onions,Chihuahua cheese and your eggs style of choice.
Bacon skillet
Served with potatoes, mushrooms,bell peppers, onions,Chihuahua cheese and your eggs style of choice.
Antojitos Mexicanos
Flautas de pollo
Three crispy tacos filled with chicken. Topped with sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
Meat Huarache estilo DF
Served with cheese, beans,onionm cilantro and red sauce.
Enchiladas de mole de pollo
Three enchiladas filled with chicken. Topped with Mexican sausage, sour cream and avocado.
Picaditas estilo Guerrero
Three picaditas. Served with onion, sour cream, cheese and sauce
Enchiladas de pollo
Three enchiladas filled with chicken topped with cheese, sour cream and onion. Your choice of sauce.
Gordita
Served with onion and cilantro. Your choice of meat.
Meat Sope
Served with cheese, beans, onion,cilantro and red sauce.
Pieza de quesadilla
One quesadilla with your choice of protein.
Pieza de flauta de pollo
A single chicken stuffed flauta topped with sour cream,cheese,pico de gallo and guacamole.
Pieza de enchilada
One quesadilla with your choice of sauce and protein.
Tacos,Tortas and Burritos
Taco Dinner
Three tacos with your choice of protein. Topped with onion and cilantro. Cheese, sour cream and avocado is an extra charge.
Taco
One taco with your choice of protein. Cheese, sour cream and avocado are extra.
Tortas
Prepared with beans, cheese,lettuce,tomato,avocado and mayonnaise.
Burritos
Prepared with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado and sour cream.
Burrito Dinner
Prepared with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado and sour cream. With your choice of protein.
Torta dinner
Prepared with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado and sour cream. With your choice of protein.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Proudly from Guerrero, México to your table, it is our pleasure to show you what Mexican food really tastes like.
4859 W Roosevelt Rd, Cicero, IL 60804