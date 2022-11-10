Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rincón Azteca

review star

No reviews yet

4859 W Roosevelt Rd

Cicero, IL 60804

Order Again

Bundles

Taco Dinner

$12.00

Three tacos. Served with your choice of meat.

Chilaquiles con 2 Huevos Estrellados

$13.00

Tortilla con chips sautéed in your choice of sauce topped with sour cream, onion your choice of thin cecina or two eggs.

Chilaquiles con Cecina

$13.00

Chilaquiles in your choice of sauce with side of cecina,topped with sour cream, cheese and onion.

Breakfast

Huevos con chorizo y papa

$9.00

Two scrambled eggs with potatoes and Mexican sausage. Served with rice and beans.

Huevos aporreados

$11.00

Two scrambled eggs with thin steak and choice of red or green sauce. Served with rice and beans

Dos Huevos al gusto

$8.00

Served with potatoes and beans

Desayuno Rincon Azteca

$13.00

Two per easy eggs with half grilled steak. Served with rice and beans.

Huevos Campesinos

$10.00

Two scrambled eggs sauteed with chile de arbol sauce and whole beans. Served with rice and beans.

Huevos Teloloapenses

$10.00

Two scrambled eggs sauteed in mole sauce with slices of cheese on the side. Served with rice and beans.

Desayuno Fortachon

$13.00

Two scrambled eggs, half grilled steak with onions, mushrooms and potatoes. Served with rice and beans.

Huevos con chorizo a la mexicana

$9.00

Two scrambled eggs with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños and Mexican sausage. Served with rice and beans.

Huevos Toluquenos

$10.00

Two eggs over easy on a tortilla topped with cactus slices, mexican sausage and green sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Omelette

$11.00

Omelette with Jamon, Rajas y queso.

Huevos a la cazuela

$10.00

Two scrambled eggs sauteed in chile de arbol sauce with pork skin. Served with rice and beans.

Mollletes con chorizo o tocino.

$10.00

Two slices of bread with beans topped with melted cheese and choice of bacon or Mexican sausage.

Machacado a La Mexicana

$11.00

Two scrambled eggs with dried cecina, tomato, onions and jalapeños. Served with rice and beans.

Desayuno Mi ranchito

$10.00

Two scrambled eggs with corn, Mexican zucchini, black beans, bacon and sautéed in chile de arbol sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Huevos Tarascos

$10.00

Two over easy eggs on a tortilla topped with ham, cheese and green sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Desayuno a la brava

$13.00

Two over easy eggs with half grilled steak with green salsa brave, melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Desayuno poblano

$13.00

Eggs without yolk, served with a side of grilled chicken, potatoes and whole brown beans.

Huevos con Espinacas

$13.00

Eggs without yolk and spinach, served with a side of grilled chicken,potatoes and whole brown beans.

Molletes regulares

$9.00

Two slices of bread with beans topped with melted cheese and pico de gallo.

Chilaquiles con 2 Huevos estrellados

$13.00

Tortilla corn chips sauteed in your choice of sauce. Topped with sour cream, onion.

Chilaquiles con Cecina

$13.00

Tortilla corn chips sauteed in your choice of sauce. Topped with sour cream, onion. With Skirt steak.

Chilaquiles con Arrachera

$15.00

Tortilla corn chips sauteed in your choice of sauce. Topped with sour cream, onion. With grilled steak

Chilaquiles en crema chipotle

$13.00

Tortilla corn chips sauteed in Chipotle sauce. Topped with sour cream, onion. With Skirt steak.

Chilaquiles de mole con pollo

$15.00

Tortilla corn chips sauteed in mole sauce. Topped with sour cream, onion. With chicken.

Chilaquiles con espinacas

$10.00

Tortilla corn chips sauteed in your choice of sauce. Topped with sour cream, onion and spinach.

Appetizers

Guacamole Lg

$11.00

Contains tomato,onion, cilantro.

Combination de botanitas

$15.00

Two sopes with cheese, four chicken wings, four rolled fried tacos stuffed with chicken, grilled cheese and a side of guacamole.

Queso Fundido con Chorizo

$14.00

Melted cheese with Mexican sausage.

Nachos

$11.00

Tortilla chips, topped with beans, guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños and melted cheese. Regular options does not contain meat.

Chicken wings

$15.00

Twelve pieces with diablo hot sauce.

Seafood Appetizers

Tostada de Ceviche de cameron

$6.00

Shrimp tostada with cilantro, onion tomato and avocado.

Charales al gusto

$13.00

Fried or with garlic.

Pulpo al ajillo

$15.00

Octupus sautéed with mushrooms and ajillo sauce.

Botana de langostinos al gusto

$40.00

14 prawns cooked with garlic or spicy salsa ajillo.

Cocktails

Vuelve a la vida

$19.00

Contains shrimp, octopus, calamari, imitation lobster, fish, cilantro, onion, tomato and avocado.

Seafood

Camarones a la diabla

$18.00

Shrimp simmered in a very hot sauce.

Langostinos al mojo de ajo o al ajillo.

$21.00

7 prawns cooked in garlic of guajillo sauce.

Filete a la plancha o al mojo de ajo

$17.00

Fish filet grilled or cooked in garlic sauce.

Mojarra frita o al mojo de ajo

$17.00

Tilapia fried or in garlic sauce.

Filet Rincon Azteca

$20.00

Fish filet sautéed in sauce.

Arroz con mariscos

$20.00

Rice with a mix of seafood.

Camarones empalizados

$18.00

Breaded shrimp.

Huachinango frito o al mojo de ajo

$20.00

Red snapper fried or in garlic sauce.

Camarones al ajillo

$18.00

Shrimp sautéed with guajillo sauce.

Filete de Pescado a la diabla

$17.00

Fish filet in a very spicy sauce.

Filete empanizado

$17.00

Breaded fish filet.

Mariscada estilo Acapulco

$20.00

Shrimp, octopus, calamari and imitation lobster. Served with sauce.

Camarones a la plancha

$18.00

Camarones al mojo de jo

$18.00

Fish filet in garlic sauce.

Fajitas de cameron

$20.00

Shrimp fajitas.

Chicken

Pechuga empanizada

$17.00

Breaded chicken breast.

Pechuga de pollo a la tampiquena

$19.00

Grilled chicken breast with 1 green cheese enchilada. Served with rice, beans and guacamole.

Pollo en mole

$18.00

Chicken simmered in mole sauce.

Combination Azteca

$18.00

Chicken breast, cecina, mexican sausage, cactus slices and molcajete sauce.

Pechuga sureña al chipotle

$19.00

Chicken breast with poblano pepper slices in chipotle sauce.

Fajitas de pollo

$19.00

Chicken fajitas

Pechuga Campestre

$19.00

Chicken breast with cactus slices, beans, cheese and green sauce.

Pechuga Rancherita

$19.00

Chicken breast with black beans, corn, bacon, zucchini. Sauteed in chile de arbol sauce.

Pechuga Rincon Azteca

$19.00

Chicken breast with molacjete sauce and melted cheese.

Pechuga la Sabrosita

$19.00

Chicken breast with blank beans, pork skin,cilantro in Chile de arbol sauce.

Pechuga a la parilla

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast.

Pechuga india con champiñones

$19.00

Grilled chicken breast sauteed in a spicy red sauce topped with mushrooms.

Soups

Caldo de pollo rojo

$14.00

chicken soup with red sauce.

Caldo de pollo blanco

$14.00

Chicken soup

Birria de chivo en consome

$17.00

Goat broth.

Caldo de Mariscos

$18.00

Seafood soup.

Caldo mixto

$16.00

Fish and shrimp soup with vegetables.

Caldo de camarón

$16.00

Shrimp soup with vegetables.

Caldo de pescado

$16.00

Fish soup with vegetables

Steak

Carne campestre

$21.00

Grilled steak with cactus slice, beans cheese and green sauce.

Cecina estilo Guerrero

$17.00

Cecina served with a side of pico de gallo, guacamole and brown beans.

Carne a la tampiquna

$21.00

Grilled steak and one green cheese enchilada. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole.

Chiles rellenos

$19.00

Stuffed poblano peppers filled with cheese and your choice of sauce.

Lomo de res en chile de arbol

$20.00

Ribey steak simmered in chile de arbol sauce.

Carne Rincon Azteca

$21.00

Grilled steak topped with molcajete sauce and melted cheese.

Arrachera la sabrosita

$21.00

Grilled steak sauteed in chile de arbol sauce with pork skins, black beans and cilantro.

Carne Asada a la parilla

$20.00

Costillas de res en salsa verde

$20.00

Costillas de res en salsa roja

$20.00

Costillas de res en salsa de molcajete

$20.00

Costillas de res a la parilla

$20.00

Arrachera rancherita

$21.00

Grilled steak with black beans, corn Mexican zucchini and bacon sauteed in chile de arbol sauce.

Fajitas de res

$20.00

Steak fajitas

Carne india con champinones

$21.00

Grilled steak with mushrooms and a red hot sauce.

Our grill

Combinacion Mar Y Sol

$23.00

Half grilled steak, chicken,3 shrimps topped with slices of cactus and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Combinacion de carnes

$22.00

Cecina, chicken, beef ribs, Mexican sausage. Served with rice and beans. Feeds 1 person

Parrilla de carnes

$60.00

Grilled steak, chicken, beef ribs, Mexican sausage,cecina. Topped off with cactus slices and cheese. Served with rice and beans. Feeds 3 people.

Parrillada Mixta

$60.00

Grilled mixed seafood and steak combo. Served with rice and beans. Feeds 3 people.

Parrillada de Mariscos

$60.00

Fish, Shrimp, octopus, calamari and crab combination. Topped off with cactus slices and cheese. Served with rice and beans. Feeds 3 people.

Combinacion mar y tierra

$21.00

Half grilled steak,shrimp with cheese and potates. Served with rice and beans.

Pastas

Fettuccini con pollo

$15.00

Chicken fettucini in a creamy chipotle sauce.

Fettuccini con camarones

$16.00

Shrimp fettuccini in a creamy chipotle sauce.

Fettuccini

$12.00

Fettuccini in a cream chipotle sauce.

Salads

Ensalada de pollo

$14.00

Lettuce,spinach, tomatoes, bell peppers,avocado and cheese with grilled chicken breast.

Ensalada de pulpo enamorado

$16.00

Octopus salad with jalapeno, cilantro, onion, avocado and mayonnaise.

Drinks

Orange juice med

$6.00

Orange juice Lg

$9.00

Orange,apple,spinach juice med

$6.00

Orange,apple,spinach juice Lg

$9.00

Agua fresca mediana

$3.00

Agua Fresca Lg

$4.00

Can of pop

$2.50

Bottled mexican Jarrito

$4.00

Bottled Mexican Jarrito

$4.00

Hot Coffee

$3.50

Desserts

Gelatina de leche

$3.00

Flan con rompope

$4.00

Skillets

Skirt steak skillet

$12.00

Served with potatoes, mushrooms, bell pepper, onion,chihuahua cheese and two sunny side up or scrambled eggs

Chicken Skillet

$12.00

Served with potatoes, mushrooms,bell peppers, onion,chihuahua cheese. Served with two eggs of your choosing.

Mexican sausage skillet

$12.00

Served with potatoes, mushrooms,bell peppers, onions,Chihuahua cheese and your eggs style of choice.

Bacon skillet

$12.00

Served with potatoes, mushrooms,bell peppers, onions,Chihuahua cheese and your eggs style of choice.

Antojitos Mexicanos

Flautas de pollo

$14.00

Three crispy tacos filled with chicken. Topped with sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole. Served with rice and beans.

Meat Huarache estilo DF

$6.00

Served with cheese, beans,onionm cilantro and red sauce.

Enchiladas de mole de pollo

$13.00

Three enchiladas filled with chicken. Topped with Mexican sausage, sour cream and avocado.

Picaditas estilo Guerrero

$12.00

Three picaditas. Served with onion, sour cream, cheese and sauce

Enchiladas de pollo

$13.00

Three enchiladas filled with chicken topped with cheese, sour cream and onion. Your choice of sauce.

Gordita

$5.00

Served with onion and cilantro. Your choice of meat.

Meat Sope

$5.50

Served with cheese, beans, onion,cilantro and red sauce.

Pieza de quesadilla

$4.50

One quesadilla with your choice of protein.

Pieza de flauta de pollo

$4.00

A single chicken stuffed flauta topped with sour cream,cheese,pico de gallo and guacamole.

Pieza de enchilada

$4.00

One quesadilla with your choice of sauce and protein.

Tacos,Tortas and Burritos

Taco Dinner

$12.00

Three tacos with your choice of protein. Topped with onion and cilantro. Cheese, sour cream and avocado is an extra charge.

Taco

$3.00

One taco with your choice of protein. Cheese, sour cream and avocado are extra.

Tortas

$9.00

Prepared with beans, cheese,lettuce,tomato,avocado and mayonnaise.

Burritos

$9.00

Prepared with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado and sour cream.

Burrito Dinner

$12.00

Prepared with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado and sour cream. With your choice of protein.

Torta dinner

$12.00

Prepared with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado and sour cream. With your choice of protein.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Proudly from Guerrero, México to your table, it is our pleasure to show you what Mexican food really tastes like.

Website

Location

4859 W Roosevelt Rd, Cicero, IL 60804

Directions

