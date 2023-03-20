A map showing the location of Rincon MelaniaView gallery

Rincon Melania

35-11 Queens Blvd

Long Island city, NY 11101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Soup

Caldo de Gallina

$12.00

Hen, veggies, boiled egg

Caldo de pata

$16.00

Slow cooked cows feet

Caldo de Bola

$17.00

Green plantain with beef

Sopa de camaron

$18.00

Shrimp soup

Encebollado mixto

$22.00

Tuna fish soup with shrimp

Encebollando regular

$16.00

Tuna fish soup

Sopa de mariscos

$31.00

Mixed seafood soup

Fideo con queso

$12.00

Bow tie soup with melted cheese

Appetizers

Bolon de queso

$6.00

Platano con queso

Bolon mixto

$8.00

Platano con queso y chicharron

Bolon de camaron

$11.00

Platano, queso camaron

Salchipapa

$9.50

French fries, half hotdogs

Yapingachos

$6.50

Potato cake melted cheese

Calamari frito

$12.00

Fried calamari

Camaron ala parrilla

$12.00

Grilled shrimp

Pulpo ala parrilla

$21.00

Grilled octopus

Pulpo ala parrilla (2p)

$42.00

Grilled octopus (2p)

Picada piq (3pp)

$26.00

Mote, fritada,pollo, chorizo

Picada grande (6pp)

$50.00

Mote, fritada, pollo,chorizo

Maduro con queso

$6.50

Sweet plantains with melted cheese

Empanada verde de queso

$3.50

Plantain Cheese empanada

Empanada verde de carne

$4.75

Plantain Beef empanada

Picada de mariscos (6pp)

$95.00

Large seafood platter

Corviche de camaron

$12.00

Fried shrimp croquette

Corviche de pescado

$9.00

Fried fish croquette

Bolon de chicharron

$7.00

Salads

Ensalada Con Aguacate

$10.00

Mixed greens, avocado

Ensalada de salmon

$21.00

Mixed greens salmon

Ensalada de camaron

$18.00

Mixed greens grilled shrimp

Ensalada de carne asada

$17.00

Mixed green carne asada

Ensalada de pollo

$16.00

Mixed greens grilled chicken

Ceviche

Ceviche de pescado

$16.00

Ceviche de camaron

$18.00

Ceviche mixto

$26.00

Ceviche triple

$35.00

Ceviche vegetariano

$15.00

Traditional

Bandeja Melania

$25.00

Fritada con mote

$17.00

Guatita

$16.00

Chaulafan

$17.00

Seco de chivo

$17.00

Pernil con mote

$17.00

Churrasco

$20.00

Sango de camaron

$19.00

Cazuela de mariscos

$31.00

Bandera

$30.00

Seco de gallina

$17.00

Sango de camarones

$19.00

Platos especial

Bollo de pescado

$22.00

N/A

Chaulafan con entrana

$35.00

N/A

Bolon de camaron con entrana

$30.00

N/A

Ceviche de concha negra

$17.00

N/A

Arroz marinero

$45.00

N/A

Yaguarlocro

$19.00

N/A

Caldo de salchicha

$16.00

N/A

Bollo de pescado

$18.00

Bollo mixto

$25.00

Platos fuertes

Carne asada

$17.00

Grilled petite steak

Entrana

$25.00

Grilled skirt steak

Pechuga Milanesa

$16.00

Breaded chicken breast

Pechuga Ala plancha

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast

Costillas asada

$22.00

Grilled ribs

Salmon al horno

$22.00

Salmon

Filet de pescado frito

$17.00

Fried fish filet

Filet de pescado plancha

$17.00

Pam seared fish filet

Camaron ajillo

$19.00

Garlic shrimp

Pargo Frito

$30.00

Fried red snapper

Pargo sudado

$30.00

Sautéed red snapper

Sides

Batidos/ shakes

Maracuya

$5.00

Passion fruit

Tomate d arbol

$5.00

Tomato tree

Mora

$5.00

Andian Black berry

Fresa

$5.00

Strawberry

Guanabana

$5.00

Soursop

Lulo

$5.00

Solaum

Guayaba

$5.00

Guava

Mango

$5.00

Mango

Brunch

Bolon de queso con bistec

$14.00

Steak and eggs with Bolon

Yapingacho brunch

$14.00

Yapingucho, chorizo

Motepillo

$15.00

Hominy, eggs, steak or chicken

Mellocos

$15.00

Ecuadorian roots salad

Veggie ceviche

$15.00

Veggie ceviche

Muchines

$10.99

Yuca dough with cheese

Bebidas

Manzana

$3.00

Soda

Tropical

$3.00

Soda

Inca

$3.00

Soda

Fiora

$3.00

Soda

Mexican coke

$3.00

Soda

Mexican Fanta

$3.00

Soda

Mexican sprite

$3.00

Soda

Jarritos

$3.00

Soda

Quaker/avena

$6.00

Carrot juice,Quaker,oj, cinnamon

Cafe

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Apple juice

$3.00

Grapefruit juice

$3.00

Orange juice

$3.00

Cranberry juice

$3.00

House juice

$1.00

Morocho

$5.00

Water

$2.00

Coke can

$2.00

Pepsi can

$2.00

Sprite can

$2.00

Ginger ale can

$2.00

Club soda can

$2.00

Guitig

$3.00

Lemonade

$5.00

House juice grande

$2.00

Full sangria

$40.00

Half sangria

$22.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dessert

Flan

$7.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate mousse

$6.00

Amore

$9.00

Higos con queso

$7.00

Beer and wine

Corona

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Pilsner

$7.00

Club

$7.00

Modelo

$6.00

Blue moon

$6.00

House red

$6.00

House white

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Cocktails

Margarita mora

$10.00

Margarita passion

$10.00

Zhululu

$9.00

Sangria glass

$6.00

Margarita lime

$7.00

Iced canelazo

$10.00

Hot canelazo

$8.00

Canelazo pitcher

$40.00

Mango margarita

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Paloma

$10.00

Spicy margarita

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family run Ecuadorian restaurant. Come in and enjoy!

35-11 Queens Blvd, Long Island city, NY 11101

