Rincon de Buenos Aires - Eastern

8820 S Eastern Ave

Las Vegas, NV 89123

Baked Empanadas

Beef Empanada

Beef Empanada

$2.49

Baked Beef Empanada

Chicken Empanada

Chicken Empanada

$2.49

Baked Chicken Empanada

Spinach Empanada

Spinach Empanada

$2.49

Baked Spinach Empanada

Fried Empanadas

Fried Ham & Cheese Empanada

Fried Ham & Cheese Empanada

$2.49

Fried Ham & Cheese Empanada

Fried Cheese Empanada

Fried Cheese Empanada

$2.49

Fried Cheese Empanada

Fried Corn Empanada

Fried Corn Empanada

$2.49

Fried Corn Empanada

Fried Beef Empanada

Fried Beef Empanada

$2.49

Fried Beef Empanada

Fried Chicken Empanada

Fried Chicken Empanada

$2.49

Fried Chicken Empanada

Fried Spinach Empanada

Fried Spinach Empanada

$2.49

Fried Spinach Empanada

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.99+

Lettuce, Cruttons, Parmesan Cheese with Creamy Caesar Dressing

Ensalada Buenos Aires

Ensalada Buenos Aires

$10.99+

Heart of Palm, Lettuce, Onions, Hard Boiled Eggs, Tomatoes & Roasted Red Peppers

Ensalada Griega

Ensalada Griega

$10.99+

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Kalamata Olives, Hard Boiled Eggs, Green & Red Peppers & Feta Cheese

Ensalada Mixta

Ensalada Mixta

$6.99+

Lettuce, Tomato & Onions

Parrilladas

Parrillada Argentina

Parrillada Argentina

$57.99

Skirt Steak, Short Ribs, Sweet Bread, Argentinian Sausage & Blood Sausage. Feeds Two (2) People.

Parrillada Martin Fierro

$59.99

Skirt Steak, Filet Mignon, Flap Meat & Short Ribs. Feeds Two (2) People.

Parrillada Kovid

Parrillada Kovid

$58.99

Filet Mignon, New York, Flap Meat & Top Sirloin. Feeds Two (2) People.

Hot Sandwiches

Choripan

Choripan

$9.99

Grilled Argentinian Sausage with Chimichurri Sauce

Lomito Completo

Lomito Completo

$17.99

Filet Mignon, Cooked to your taste, with Provolone Cheese, Ham, Fried Eggs, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Sandwich Churrasco

Sandwich Churrasco

$13.99

Steak Sandwich with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Sandwich Cubano

$11.99

Cooked Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles & Mustard

Sandwich de Albóndigas

$10.99

Homemade Meatballs with Italian Sauce & Melted Mozzarella

Sandwich de Pollo Provenzal

$12.99

Choice of Balsamic or a la Provenzal Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Sandwich Española

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Lemon Breast, Provolone Cheese & Sweet Red Peppers

Sandwich Milanesa

$12.99

Choice of Breaded Chicken or Beef with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Sandwich Ranchero

$14.99

Steak Ranchero, Italian Tomato Sauce & Provolone Cheese

Sandwich de Mollejas

$14.99

Sweet Bread Sandwich with Lettuce, Tomato & Chimichurri Sauce

Cold Sandwiches

Johnny's Special

$14.99

Prosciutto, Genoa Salami, Soppressata, Mortadella, Soria Sausage, Provolone Cheese

Sandwich Jamón Crudo

$12.49

Prosciutto & Provolone Cheese

Sandwich Italiana

$11.99

Prosciutto, Mortadella, Genoa Salami & Swiss Cheese

Sandwich Matambre

$13.99

Meat Roll with Vegetables & Provolone Cheese

Sandwich Veg Buenos Aires

$10.49

Eggplant, Bell Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Eggs & Provolone Cheese

Grill

Asado de Vacio

$23.99

12oz Flap Meat

Bife Ancho

Bife Ancho

$27.99

12oz Ribeye Steak

Bife de Chorizo

Bife de Chorizo

$25.99

12oz New York Steak

Churrasco Cuadril

Churrasco Cuadril

$19.99

12oz Top Sirloin

Entraña

Entraña

$29.99

12oz Skirt Steak

Lomo al Plato

$29.99

12oz Filet Mignon

Ranchero al Plato

$19.99

6oz Steak Ranchero, Italian Tomato Sauce & Provolone Cheese

Tiras de Asado

Tiras de Asado

$22.99

Two Short Ribs

Chicken

Pollo Picata

$16.99

Sautéed Grilled Chicken Breast in a Caper Lemon, Buttery Wine Sauce

Pollo a la Marsala

$16.99

Sautéed Grilled Chicken Breast in a Mushroom Marsala Wine Sauce

Pollo a la Portugesa

$16.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Onions, Green & Red Peppers

Pollo a la Provenzal

$15.49

Grilled Chicken Breast

Pollo Balsámico

$14.99

Grilled Balsamic Chicken Breast

Pechuga de Pollo

$14.99

Milanesas

Milanesa al Plato

Milanesa al Plato

$16.99

Choice of Breaded Chicken or Beef

Milanesa Napolitana

Milanesa Napolitana

$21.99

Choice of Breaded Chicken or Beef, Topped with Ham, Cheese & Marinara Sauce

Pastas

Canelones de Espinaca

Canelones de Espinaca

$14.99Out of stock

Spinach Caneloni in your choice of Italian Sauce or Cream Sauce

Espaguetti con Albóndigas

Espaguetti con Albóndigas

$14.99

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Fettucini Alfredo

Fettucini Alfredo

$14.99

Creamy Fettucini Alfredo

Linguine Rincón

$18.99

Clams, Calamari, Shrimp, Garlic, Olive Oil & Spicy Marinara Sauce, Tossed on Linguine Pasta

Pasta Bolognese

$15.99

Linguine Pasta tossed with our Homemade Bolognese Sauce

Ravioles

Ravioles

$13.99

Choice of Beef, Ricotta Cheese or Spinach

Ñoquis

Ñoquis

$12.99

Gnocchis in your choice of Tomato Sauce, White Cream Sauce or Pink Sauce

Fish

Camarones Buenos Aires

Camarones Buenos Aires

$16.99

Shrimp with Garlic, Parsley, Lemon & Butter Wine Sauce

Mariscos Buenos Aires

$17.99

Shrimp, Calamari, Clams & Scallops in a Light, Tomato & Wine Broth

Merluza a la Romana

$15.99

Flour Battered Filet, Lightly Coated with Garlic, Parsley & Eggs

Merluza al Limón

Merluza al Limón

$16.99

Sautéed Filet of Hake with Green Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Olive Oil, Lemon & Butter Wine Sauce

Salmón Grillado

Salmón Grillado

$16.99

Grilled Salmon

Salmón Picata

Salmón Picata

$17.99

Sautéed Salmon in a Caper Lemon & butter Wine Sauce

Pizzas

Pizza Fugazzeta de Cebollas

$13.99

Grilled Onions, Fresh Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese

Pizza New York

$15.99

Pepperoni, Argentinian Sausage, Fresh Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese

Pizza de Queso

$11.99

Fresh Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese

Pizza Napolitana

$16.99

Ham, Fresh Tomatoes, Red Peppers, Olives, Fresh Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese

Side Orders

Arroz a la Española

Arroz a la Española

$3.99

Spanish Rice with Vegetables

Camarones

$5.99

Shrimp

Chorizo

Chorizo

$3.49

Argentinian Sausage

Ensalada Rusa

Ensalada Rusa

$4.99

Potato Salad

Huevos Fritos

$2.99

Two Fried Eggs

Mollejas

Mollejas

$8.99

Sweet Bread

Mollejas a la Provenzal

Mollejas a la Provenzal

$10.99

Sweet Bread with Garlic & Parsley

Morcilla

Morcilla

$3.99

Blood Sausage

Papa Fritas

Papa Fritas

$3.99

French Fries

Papas Provenzal

Papas Provenzal

$4.99

French Fries with Garlic & Parlsey

Puré de Papas

Puré de Papas

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

Kids

Kid's Pizza

Kid's Pizza

$5.99

1 Topping Choice of Pepperoni, Ham or Extra Cheese

Kid's Cheeseburger

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.99

Grilled 12oz Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Provolone Cheese & French Fries

Kid's Fettucine Alfredo

Kid's Fettucine Alfredo

$6.99

Creamy Fettucini Alfredo

Kid's Spaghetti with Meatballs

Kid's Spaghetti with Meatballs

$5.99

Spaghetti & Meatballs with Our Homemade Tomato Sauce

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Breaded Chicken Strips (3) Served with French Fries

Desserts

Flan

$6.49

Flan

Flan con Dulce de Leche

$6.99

Flan with Dulce de Leche

Flan Mixto

Flan Mixto

$7.49

Flan with Dulce de Leche & Whipped Cream

Mil Hojas

$8.49

Dulce de Leche Puff Pastry

Panqueques con Dulce de Leche

Panqueques con Dulce de Leche

$7.99

Crepe-like dessert filled with Dulce de Leche

Pasta Frola

$6.99

Quince Pie Dessert

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
The only Argentinian Steakhouse in Las Vegas!

8820 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123

