Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rings Sport and Social Vinings

review star

No reviews yet

4687 S Atlanta Rd SE #224

Smyrna, GA 30080

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Starters and Wings

Buffalo Chicken Dip Spring Rolls

$12.00

Two Spring Rolls stuffed with homemade Buffalo Chicken Dip and served with a side of Ranch.

Smoked Wings (10)

$17.00

Jumbo wings smoked to perfection. Have 'em dry or with the GUINNESS BOURBON sauce. (We highly suggest the sauce - so good!!!) Not available in all flats or drums, Sorry.

Fried Wings (10)

$17.00

Our delicious jumbo wings fried to perfection, then hand tossed in your favorite wing sauce, Served with celery and bleu cheese.

Gumbo

$10.00

Veggie Spring Rolls

$10.00

Two Spring Rolls stuffed with homemade Buffalo Chicken Dip and served with a side of Ranch.

Tostones y Camaron

$12.00

Salads

Mixed Green

$10.00

Baby spinach tossed with Granny Smith apples, bacon, candied walnuts and bleu cheese crumbles in a rice wine vinaigrette dressing.

Caesar

$10.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan tossed in a traditional Caesar dressing.Add chicken, Tuna, Salmon or Steak (when available) for a few dollars more.

Legends

Hamburger

$15.00

A half pound of fresh angus sirloin on Brioche with your choice of cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.

Turkey Burger

$15.00

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Lobster Po Boy

$28.00

Chicken Champ Sandwich

$17.00

Turkey Avocado Club

$15.00

Salmon Sandwhich

$19.00

Fried Cod Sandwhich

$15.00

Fried Chicken Tender Basket

$16.00

Primetime

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$25.00

Penne pasta tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce topped with your choice of blackened or grilled chicken breast and served with Parmesan garlic toast points. Add fresh spinach or broccoli if you like!

Jerk Chicken Pasta

$25.00

Fried Chicken Plate

$25.00

Crab Cakes

$32.00

Filet Mignon

$52.00Out of stock

Cod and Shrimp Pontchartrain

$30.00

Shrimp

$28.00

Salmon Entree

$28.00

Fried Cod and Shrimp Platter

$32.00

Role Players

Smoked Collard Greens

$7.00

Sauteed Cabbage

$7.00

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$10.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Dirty Rice

$7.00

Sweet Potato Mash

$7.00

No Side

Plantains

$7.00

Veggie Medley

$7.00

Fries

$6.00

Vichy Carrots

$7.00

Extras

Ice Cream

$1.00

Bacon

$2.00

Egg

$1.25

1000 Island

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$0.75

Gravy

$0.75

Diablo

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Apples

$0.50

Au Jus

$0.50

Make Buffalo

$0.75

Avocado

$2.50

Bell Pepeprs

$0.25

BBQ

Beer Cheese

$1.25

Cheeese

$1.25

Chick Peas

$0.50

Chipotle Cream

Chipotle Ranch

Chives

Croutons

Cucumber

$0.75

Carrots

$0.50

Dressing

Gorgonzola

$0.75

Green Pepper

$0.75

Heart of Palm

$0.75

Honey Mustard

Hot

Jalapeño

$0.75

Mashed Potatoes

$1.50

Mild

Mushrooms

$0.75

No Sauce

Onion

$0.50

Pickle

$0.50

Sauerkraut

$0.75

Side of Celery - 12-15 Pieces

$1.50

Smothered

$1.99

Walnuts

$0.99

Whipped Cream

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.99

Spicy Honey Mustard

Spinach

$0.50

Stew Bread

$0.75

Tomato

$0.75

Lettuce

Wasabi

Sauce

Tartar Sauce

Red Onion

Ranch

Broccoli

$2.00

Dressings

1000 Island

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

Chipotle Ranch

Honey Mustard

Spicy Honey Mustard

Balsamic Vinaigrette

Lemon Basil

Rice Wine Vinaigrette

Italian

Caesar

Desserts

Krispy Kreme Bread Pudding

$10.00

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$10.00

Red Velvet Cake

$10.00

Banana Champion Float

$10.00

Lil Champs

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Served with your little buddy's favorite side item.

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Served with your little buddy's favorite side item.

Kid's Burger

$9.00

Served with your little buddy's favorite side item.

Fish Bites

$9.00

Starters and Wings

Buffalo Chicken Dip Spring Rolls

$14.00

Two Spring Rolls stuffed with homemade Buffalo Chicken Dip and served with a side of Ranch.

Smoked Wings (10)

$17.00

Jumbo wings smoked to perfection. Have 'em dry or with the GUINNESS BOURBON sauce. (We highly suggest the sauce - so good!!!) Not available in all flats or drums, Sorry.

Fried Wings (10)

$17.00

Our delicious jumbo wings fried to perfection, then hand tossed in your favorite wing sauce, Served with celery and bleu cheese.

Gumbo

$10.00

Veggie Spring Rolls

$10.00

Two Spring Rolls stuffed with homemade Buffalo Chicken Dip and served with a side of Ranch.

Tostones y Camaron

$12.00

Salads

Mixed Green

$10.00

Baby spinach tossed with Granny Smith apples, bacon, candied walnuts and bleu cheese crumbles in a rice wine vinaigrette dressing.

Caesar

$10.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan tossed in a traditional Caesar dressing.Add chicken, Tuna, Salmon or Steak (when available) for a few dollars more.

Primetime

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$25.00

Penne pasta tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce topped with your choice of blackened or grilled chicken breast and served with Parmesan garlic toast points. Add fresh spinach or broccoli if you like!

Jerk Chicken Pasta

$25.00

Fried Chicken Plate

$25.00

Crab Cakes

$32.00

Filet Mignon

$52.00

Catfish and Shrimp Pontchartrain

$30.00

Shrimp

$28.00

Salmon Entree

$28.00

Legends

Hamburger

$16.00

A half pound of fresh angus sirloin on Brioche with your choice of cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.

Turkey Burger

$16.00

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Lobster Po Boy

$28.00

Chicken Champ Sandwich

$18.00

Turkey Avocado Club

$17.00

Salmon Sandwhich

$18.00

Role Players

Smoked Collard Greens

$7.50

Sauteed Cabbage

$7.50

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$11.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.50

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Dirty Rice

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

No Side

Plantains

$7.00

Veggie Medley

$8.00

Fries

$6.00

Desserts

Krispy Kreme Bread Pudding

$10.00

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$10.00

Red Velvet Cake

$10.00

Banana Champion Float

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Elevated Sports Bar serving a fusion of Soul, Caribbean, and Cajun foods alongside bar classics.

Location

4687 S Atlanta Rd SE #224, Smyrna, GA 30080

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

J.R. Crickets At South Cobb
orange starNo Reviews
4479 SOUTH COBB DRIVE STE. B SMYRNA, GA 30080
View restaurantnext
US Cafe Express - Spring Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2350 Spring Road Smyrna, GA 30080
View restaurantnext
The Original Hot Dog Factory - Smyrna
orange star4.2 • 1,358
1529 Spring Rd Smyrna, GA 30080
View restaurantnext
The Corner Tequeria - Smyrna
orange starNo Reviews
2860 Atlanta Rd SE, Smyrna, GA 30080
View restaurantnext
Zucca Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
2860 Atlanta Rd Smyrna, GA 30080
View restaurantnext
The Vineyard Wine Market - 1295 W Spring St #100,
orange starNo Reviews
1295 W Spring St #130, Smyrna, GA 30080
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Smyrna

Yakitori Jinbei - 2421 Cobb Pkwy SE
orange star4.5 • 2,295
2421 Cobb Pkwy SE Smyrna, GA 30080
View restaurantnext
The Pirate’s Boil
orange star4.4 • 2,285
2451 Cobb Pkwy SE Smyrna, GA 30080
View restaurantnext
The Original Hot Dog Factory - Smyrna
orange star4.2 • 1,358
1529 Spring Rd Smyrna, GA 30080
View restaurantnext
Varners Restaurant & Tavern - Smyrna
orange star4.3 • 554
725 Concord Rd SE Smyrna, GA 30082
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Smyrna
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Atlanta
review star
Avg 4.4 (646 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Kennesaw
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Hiram
review star
No reviews yet
Douglasville
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston