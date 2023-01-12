Rings Sport and Social Vinings
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Elevated Sports Bar serving a fusion of Soul, Caribbean, and Cajun foods alongside bar classics.
Location
4687 S Atlanta Rd SE #224, Smyrna, GA 30080
Gallery