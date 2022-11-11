Rinka Japanese Restaurant
271 Reviews
$$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Japanese Restaurant Rinka. Please join us at our new location in Ward Village. Enjoy authentic Japanese cuisine at your home or everywhere!!
Location
1001 Queen St., #105, Honolulu, HI 96814
Gallery
