Main picView gallery

Rinka Japanese Restaurant

271 Reviews

$$

1001 Queen St.

#105

Honolulu, HI 96814

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Sukiyaki Gozen
Chicken Karaage Gozen
Seafood Jewelry Box Gozen

RINKA's Special Sushi and Sashimi Sets

Deluxe Sushi Combination Gozen

Deluxe Sushi Combination Gozen

$65.75

Includes cold udon, side dish. ※the picture is image

Sushi Combination Gozen

$39.75

Includes cold udon, side dish.

Deluxe Seafood Chirashi Gozen

Deluxe Seafood Chirashi Gozen

$63.75

Includes cold udon, side dish. ※the picture is image

Seafood Chirashi Gozen

$32.75

Includes cold udon, side dish.

Seafood Jewelry Box Gozen

Seafood Jewelry Box Gozen

$27.75

Includes cold udon, side dish. ※the picture is image

Sashimi Gozen

Sashimi Gozen

$32.75

Includes Rice, cold udon, side dish. ※the picture is image

RINKA's GOZEN (meal)

Deluxe Grilled Eel Gozen

Deluxe Grilled Eel Gozen

$39.75

Grilled Eel over a box of Rice Deluxe : 3 pieces Regular : 2 pieces Includes miso soup, pickled vegetables and side dish.

Grilled Eel Gozen

$25.75

Grilled Eel over a bowl of Rice Deluxe : 3 pieces Regular : 2 pieces Includes miso soup, pickled vegetables and side dish.

Cold Soba Gozen

Cold Soba Gozen

$23.75

Homemade cold Soba and 4pc Sushi Includes miso soup and side dish.

Beef Sukiyaki Gozen

Beef Sukiyaki Gozen

$23.75

Includes rice, miso soup, pickled vegetables and side dish.

Crab Cream Croquette Gozen

$18.75

Includes rice, miso soup, pickled vegetables and side dish.

Tempura Gozen

$23.75

2 Shrimps, One white fish and Vegetables. Includes rice, miso soup, pickled vegetables and side dish.

Pork Fillet Cutlet Gozen

Pork Fillet Cutlet Gozen

$21.75

Includes rice, miso soup, pickled vegetables and side dish.

Chicken Karaage Gozen

$17.75

Includes rice, miso soup, pickled vegetables and side dish.

A la Carte Sushi / Sashimi

Not Included cold udon, miso soup and side dish.

Sushi Combination Special

$62.75

Sushi Combination

$36.75

TG Ala L Chirashi DX

$59.75

TG Ala L Chirashi

$29.75

TG Ala Jewelry Box

$23.75

Sashimi Combination

$29.75

A la Carte Dishes

Not Included rice, miso soup and side dish. But Unaju and Unagi bowl are with rice.

TG Ala UNAJU

$35.75

3 pieces Unagi(eel) over a box of rice. Not Included miso soup and side dish.

TG Ala Unagi Bowl

$21.75

2 pieces Unagi(eel) over a bowl of rice. Not Included miso soup and side dish.

TG Ala Sukiyaki

$21.75

Not include rice, miso soup and side dish.

Tempura Combination

$18.75

Not Included rice, miso soup and side dish.

Pork Fillet Cutlet

$18.75

Not Included rice, miso soup and side dish.

Chicken Karaage

$9.75

Not Included rice, miso soup and side dish.

Crab Cream Croquette

$12.75

Not Included rice, miso soup and side dish.

A la Carte Noodle / Rice

Not Included miso soup and side dish.

Cold Homemade Soba

$12.75

Only homemade soba.

Cold Hoso(Thin) Udon

$7.00

White Rice

$3.00

Miso Soup (Tofu & Seaweed)

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Japanese Restaurant Rinka. Please join us at our new location in Ward Village. Enjoy authentic Japanese cuisine at your home or everywhere!!

Website

Location

1001 Queen St., #105, Honolulu, HI 96814

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hook'd Pan Roast - 1035 kapiolani blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1035 kapiolani blvd honolulu, HI 96814
View restaurantnext
Hana Koa Brewing
orange star4.7 • 869
962 Kawaiahao St Honolulu, HI 96814
View restaurantnext
ARTIZEN BY MW
orange starNo Reviews
888 Kapiolani Boulevard Honolulu, HI 96813
View restaurantnext
Bocconcino Hawaii in Kaka'ako
orange starNo Reviews
978 Kawaiahao Street Honolulu, HI 96814
View restaurantnext
MW Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
888 Kapiolani Blvd, Commercial Unit, Suite 201 Honolulu, HI 96813
View restaurantnext
TJ's Sports Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
600 Kapiolani Boulevard Honolulu, HI 96813
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Honolulu

Chubbies Burgers - Kaimuki
orange star4.5 • 1,162
1145c 12th Avenue Honolulu, HI 96816
View restaurantnext
Hana Koa Brewing
orange star4.7 • 869
962 Kawaiahao St Honolulu, HI 96814
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000765 - Ward Gateway
orange star4.0 • 194
940 Auahi Street Honolulu, HI 96814
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Honolulu
Kaimuki
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Ala Moana
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Waikiki
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston